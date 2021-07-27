freecoat nails Expands Clean Beauty Services with CBD Pedicures from Award-winning Brand Mazz Hanna

CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Guests at freecoat nails™ beauty bars can treat themselves to the same luxurious CBD pedicure that A-list Hollywood celebrities choose before strolling the red carpet. freecoat announced today that it has carefully selected the nationally acclaimed Mazz Hanna brand for its certified organic, cruelty-free products that will be offered as a CBD add-on with all pedicure services. In addition to being a celebrity manicurist and the CEO of Nailing Hollywood, Mazz Hanna also won the coveted Elle Beauty Genius Award for customized treatments and products that include aromatherapy, crystal healing, and CBD services for restorative health and wellness.

Mazz Hanna High Vibration Luxury CBD Pedicure products include CBD Bath Fizz, Clarifying Mist, Cuticle Oil, Rose Quartz Stone and Shea Butter and Essential Oil-Laced Balm. Relax, chill out, and enjoy a luxurious pedicure with a Mazz Hanna CBD add-on at any freecoat nails location.

"We're excited to offer our guests the ultimate 'feel good' pedicure with the CBD + Mazz Hanna add-on service," said freecoat nails co-founder Kat Eckles. "We reviewed many CBD brands and chose Mazz Hanna because their commitment to health and wellness aligns with our mission as the nation's first clean, non-toxic beauty bar franchise. We are educating consumers about the difference in brands that "weed wash," by claiming their products contain CBD when it is actually hemp seed oil or other misleading formulas."

Mazz Hanna CBD is certified organic with clean extraction methods that are free of toxic solvents such as propane, hexane, pentane, and butane. Eckles said the clean safety measures are a priority at freecoat, where nail technicians use products that are up to "10-free," without harmful chemicals found in many traditional nail salons.

At all freecoat nails locations, guests can relax in a spa-like environment while receiving the Mazz Hanna signature service. The experience starts with a fizzy bath in jet-free tubs, followed by a relaxing mist and therapeutic grade aromatherapy. Next, a leg + foot massage with warm rose quartz stones and a luxe shea butter and essential-oil laced balm helps relieve tension and sore muscles while hydrating the skin.

"It's a calming, chill-out experience guests can enjoy in a Zen-like environment that also offers light therapy, infrared sauna, and salt therapy at select locations," noted Eckles. "Through innovation, prioritizing the health of our customers and employees, and offering exciting new services, freecoat has rapidly emerged as the leader in the clean beauty movement after just one year since opening for business."

Founded by Kat and Landon Eckles, owners of the successful Clean Juice franchise, freecoat nails studios are located in Charlotte, Nashville, and Charleston, South Carolina, with expansion underway. Plans include up to 10 additional stores opening or in development by the end of 2021, with 30 or more conceived for 2022.

About freecoat nails: freecoat nails was founded in Charleston, SC in 2017 as the nation's first non-toxic nail + beauty franchise system. The freecoat nails brand was purchased by Kat and Landon Eckles, founders of Charlotte-based Clean Juice, the first and most prolific USDA-certified organic juice bar franchise in the U.S. and follows the Eckles' personal and professional philosophy of "healthy in body and strong in spirit" (3 John 1-2) scripture. freecoat is proud to offer an upscale beauty salon with non-toxic skincare products and services. Each location is equipped with hospital-grade ventilation systems to evacuate fumes and circulate clean air. freecoat prides itself on using high-end, non-toxic products and never offers SNS or fake nails/acrylics, which contribute to toxic fumes. To learn about franchising opportunities, visit www.freecoatnails.com/franchising/ .

About Mazz Hanna: Mazz Hanna's luxurious and completely customized treatments have attracted celebrity clients and have won her the coveted Elle Beauty Genius Award. Her clients look to her to provide an elevated and restorative wellness experience beyond the typical manicure. In addition to her extensive celebrity clientele, her work has also been featured in campaigns for brands such as Prada, Fenty Beauty, and Nordstrom, and on the covers of Harper's Bazaar and Glamour

