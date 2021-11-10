freecoat nails™ Launches Branded Polish Line with 15 Non-Toxic, Cruelty-Free Shades

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- freecoat nails, the nation's first non-toxic nail and beauty bar franchise system, today announced the launch of its first branded non-toxic, cruelty-free polish line. With an array of vibrant colors for everyday wear or special occasions, glossy and matte top coats, and a revitalizing cuticle oil, the polishes are available with services or at freecoat retail boutiques. freecoat nails Founder and Co-Owner, Kat Eckles said the high-end products are formulated for guests who demand quality and style without compromising safety.

"We're very excited to not only introduce polishes in 15 gorgeous shades, but to also adhere to our clean beauty standards with formulations that are vegan, cruelty-free, non-toxic, and gluten-free," said Kat. "Our guests can be rest assured our polishes are free of the top toxins typically found in most nail polishes, including formaldehyde, toluene, camphor, xylene, parabens, ethyl tosylamide and others."

freecoat is introducing its non-toxic polishes in response to a growing demand for transparency and safer ingredients in everyday products. According to a report by Market Research Future, the global non-toxic nail market size is estimated to reach USD 2.3 billion by 2024, and the market is expected to register a growth rate of 4.9% during the forecast period of 2019-2024.

Names of the new polish colors are memorable, such as paint the sky red, napa valley cab, kim k's mansion, and this is my aesthetic. Romantics may opt for bear hug, cuddle me, fall in love, or nude lips, while adventurous spirits can choose from honolulu queen, lowcountry living and music city. Additional shades include a patriotic green shade named bless our troops, while xo, kat, is a nod to co-owner Kat Eckles. Rounding out the line is the elegant color swiss cream, and lkn, which represents the freecoat nails studio in Cornelius near Lake Norman. Guests can experience the new polishes by booking appointments in advance at www.freecoatnails.com .

"Our customers have been asking us when we were going to offer our own brand of nail polishes," added Eckles. "Early feedback on social media indicates that everyone loves the colors, so we can't wait until our guests have a chance to try them."

In addition to the new polishes, freecoat is offering all natural, coconut wax, hand-poured candles just in time for the holidays. With the sensational smell of sea salt + eucalyptus, the candles average a 50-70 hour burn time and are available in matte green, matte blush, and iridescent blush at all freecoat retail boutiques.

freecoat nails was founded in Charleston, SC in 2017 as the nation's first non-toxic nail + beauty franchise system. The freecoat nails brand was purchased by Kat and Landon Eckles, founders of Charlotte-based Clean Juice, the first and most prolific USDA-certified organic juice bar franchise in the U.S and follows the Eckles' personal and professional philosophy of "healthy in body and strong in spirit" (3 John 1-2) scripture. freecoat is proud to offer an upscale beauty salon with non-toxic beauty products and services. Each location is equipped with hospital-grade ventilation systems to evacuate fumes and circulate clean air. freecoat prides itself on using high-end, non-toxic products and never offers SNS or fake nails/acrylics, which contribute to toxic fumes. To learn more, visit www.freecoatnails.com .

