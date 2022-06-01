Freecoat Nails Names Carisa Findley as President

CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- freecoat nails™, one of the nation's leading non-toxic nail and beauty franchises, announces today that best-selling author and renowned international motivational speaker, Carisa Findley, has joined as the new President. Findley takes the helm as the brand continues to re-imagine the clean beauty movement based on a seismic move away from the typical negative experience and harmful chemicals used in traditional nail and beauty salons nationwide.

Findley is well-known for co-authoring the best-selling book, "Success," with "Chicken Soup for the Soul" series author, Jack Canfield. With her inspirational and motivational approach, Findley went on to deliver keynote speeches built on mindfulness practices and motivational techniques. Additionally, she engaged in conducting training sessions in several countries where her zest for life and business acumen intersected to help others gain clarity and a renewed passion for franchise and business development.

"Franchising is so much more than a job or industry to me," said Findley. "I was introduced to the importance of franchising and small business ownership at the age of three when my parents launched a franchise cleaning brand. Since then, I have been around it and learned very early how franchises can help people thrive in businesses they are passionate about."

A veteran franchise executive, Findley began her professional franchise career with Curves International®, one of the largest fitness franchises in the world where she focused on operations and training. After living abroad for several years, Findley helped grow Xtend Barre®, a boutique fitness franchise with locations in five countries.

Findley soon found herself back in the United States helping brands like Elements Massage and TITLE Boxing Club as a senior business coach, trainer, and VP of Learning and Development. Blending her personal style fueled with a passion for business development, health & wellness, nutrition, meditation, and mindfulness, Findley joins freecoat nails as the brand's first President.

"Kat and I are super excited and proud to welcome Carisa to the freecoat family," said Landon Eckles, co-owner and CEO of freecoat. "freecoat is a special brand that has attracted the attention of younger entrepreneurs looking for small business ownership, and Carisa's dynamic energy, attitude, and leadership will certainly shine through this next, enthusing new chapter in the freecoat story."

freecoat was launched as a passion project for Landon and Kat Eckles who also founded Clean Juice, the first and only national USDA-certified organic juice bar franchise and quick-service restaurant. To date, freecoat operates several locations in North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

The surge in the clean beauty industry is driven by the use of harmful, toxic chemicals in many of today's traditional nail salons. Most notably for freecoat is the elimination of six of the most harmful chemicals found in most traditional nail salons, including camphor, dibutyl phthalate, formaldehyde/formaldehyde resin, xylene, triphenyl phosphate, and toluene. According to the Center for Disease Control and Cancer.org, these chemicals are highly disruptive to guest health and wellness, linked to causing headaches, and respiratory issues, and can lead to long-term effects like lung disease, cancer, reproductive problems, and fatigue.

"The beauty product industry is highly unregulated and oftentimes, consumers can be misled or confused about what chemicals are being used on them or what they are exposed to," said Kat Eckles, co-founder of freecoat. "freecoat was created out of necessity to provide a healthy, toxin-free environment for men, women, and children to safely get their nails done in an unparalleled luxurious experience."

About freecoat nails

Founded in Charleston, SC in 2017 as one of the nation's leading non-toxic nail + beauty franchise systems. The freecoat nails brand was purchased by Kat and Landon Eckles, founders of Charlotte-based Clean Juice, the first and most prolific USDA-certified organic juice bar franchise in the U.S and follows the Eckles's personal and professional philosophy of "healthy in body and strong in spirit" (3 John 1-2) scripture. freecoat is proud to offer an upscale beauty salon with non-toxic skincare products and services. To ensure the safety of both guests and staff, each location is equipped with medical-grade technology including a ventilation system and autoclave to sterilize all bacteria and viruses. With every service, guests can feel safe in a jet-free pedicure bowl and receive single-use files, and buffers. freecoat prides itself on using high-end, non-toxic products and never offers SNS or fake nails/acrylics, which contribute to toxic fumes. To learn about franchising opportunities, visit freecoat nails Franchising.

