Freed Maxick Hires Chief Operating Officer

"I am excited to be joining Freed Maxick and look forward to working with the Firm's Directors to implement the strategic plan, continue to grow the Firm's industry groups, and develop new specialty services to offer to both the Firm's current and potential clients," says Donohue.

Donohue will play an integral role as a key member of the Firm's leadership team, managing day-to-day operations at all offices as well as overseeing the Internal Accounting, Marketing, Human Resources and IT Departments.

Managing Director Henry Koziol states, "we will look to Bryan to ensure that our Firm has the proper operational controls, administrative support, and resources in place to achieve our goals. As this is a new role it will, just as we have as a Firm, continue to evolve. We are excited to have Bryan here and I am looking forward to working with him."

About Freed Maxick CPAs

Freed Maxick CPAs, P.C. is one of the largest accounting and consulting firms in Western New York and a Top 100 largest CPA firm in the United States. Serving closely held businesses, SEC companies, governmental and not-for-profit clients across New York as well as nationally and internationally, Freed Maxick mobilizes high-performance professionals to guide client growth, compliance, security and innovation. Freed Maxick specializes in the healthcare, manufacturing, real estate, banking, agribusiness and private equity sectors, and has more than 300 professional and administrative personnel and offices in Buffalo, Batavia, Rochester and Syracuse, New York. Visit https://www.freedmaxick.com/trust-earned/ to learn more about how we earn the trust of our clients.

