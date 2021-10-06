Freed Maxick Launches New Accounting And Advisory Practice, MAXIS™ by Freed Maxick

BUFFALO, N.Y., Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Freed Maxick is proud to announce the launch of a new accounting and advisory practice, MAXISTM by Freed Maxick ("MAXIS").

MAXIS is a technology driven approach to optimize back-office accounting and financial planning and analysis, that delivers timely information to enable data-driven decision making. A partnership with MAXIS provides access to the technical tax, accounting, and advisory services of Freed Maxick to support an organization's growth. The practice was created in response to clients' interest in cloud-based accounting solutions and the advent of data and analytics in financial and operational decision making.

"We are committed to helping our clients adopt technology-driven approaches to give them advantages in increasingly competitive markets," says Managing Director and Chairman of the Board, Henry Koziol. "As they evolve, their dependence on data and analytics for strategy will be paramount to making sound decisions and our goal is to build their confidence and create sustainable success."

The practice will be led by Director Alexis Becker, CPA. In a career spanning more than two decades, Alexis has provided assurance and advisory services to companies at various stages of growth, from start up to scale up. She also draws from executive leadership experience as a CPA in both public accounting and private industry. "Her comprehensive financial experience makes her the ideal professional to lead this service area," adds Koziol.

Alexis states, "What we have experienced in the last eighteen months has confirmed to us that few businesses will truly return to 'normal'. Clients are faced with early retirements and the imminent "Great Resignation," in addition to issues from succession planning to reliance on technology to the challenge to grow. MAXIS empowers clients with innovative solutions and the knowledge to lead and succeed."

About Freed Maxick CPAs

Freed Maxick CPAs, P.C. is a Top 100 CPA firm in the United States serving closely held businesses, publicly traded companies, governmental and not-for-profit clients. Freed Maxick mobilizes high-performance professionals to guide client growth, compliance, security and innovation. Freed Maxick specializes in the healthcare, manufacturing, real estate, financial institutions, higher education, agribusiness and private equity sectors, and has more than 300 professional and administrative personnel. Visit www.freedmaxick.com to learn more.

