Freed Maxick Names Adam Poole New Director In Enterprise Advisory Services Practice

At Freed Maxick, Adam provides in-depth reviews, consulting, outsourced accounting, and detailed recommendations for improvements in internal controls for a diverse client base. He also provides CFO level services to multiple clients and manages back-office accounting functions. He specializes in small to medium sized businesses as well as family-owned businesses across multiple industries.

"I am extremely proud of being named a Director at Freed Maxick. I look forward to the opportunity that this role will provide with the Firm and above all, it will allow me to better serve our clients and continue supporting our talented employees," says Adam.

Adam is very active within his community, serving on the board of directors for two local nonprofit organizations, and is also a member of a local small business association. He also participates in the development and presentation of materials for onboarding new hires.

"We are so excited to welcome this group of Director's to our growing Firm. Adam will be a true asset in this new role and I look forward to seeing him continue to grow professionally, and personally," states Henry Koziol, CPA, Managing Director and Chairman of the Board.

Freed Maxick CPAs, P.C. is a Top 100 CPA firm in the United States serving closely held businesses, publicly traded companies, governmental and not-for-profit clients. Freed Maxick mobilizes high-performance professionals to guide client growth, compliance, security and innovation. Freed Maxick specializes in the healthcare, manufacturing, real estate, financial institutions, higher education, agribusiness and private equity sectors, and has more than 300 professional and administrative personnel. Visit www.freedmaxick.com to learn more.

