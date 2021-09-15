Freed Maxick Names Jennifer Bean New Director In Enterprise Advisory Services Practice

Her focus at the Firm is serving clients in the manufacturing, professional services, technology development, and not-for-profit sectors. She has expertise in complex tax research and analysis and has helped clients claim valuable tax credits and reduce federal and state tax liabilities through strategic planning.

"I am grateful for the opportunity to serve as a Director at Freed Maxick which I have been proud to call my home for over 14 years. I know I will continue to be supported and challenged in my Director role and I am excited to join the leaders of Freed in our bright future for many years to come," states Jennifer.

In addition to being closely involved with her clients, Jennifer is dedicated to the training and mentoring of new staff and is actively involved in the Firm's initiatives focusing on employee satisfaction and coordination of successful events.

"We are so excited to welcome this group of Director's to our growing Firm. Jenny is a welcomed addition in this new role and I look forward to seeing her continue to grow professionally, and personally," states Henry Koziol, CPA, Managing Director and Chairman of the Board.

About Freed Maxick CPAs

Freed Maxick CPAs, P.C. is a Top 100 CPA firm in the United States serving closely held businesses, publicly traded companies, governmental and not-for-profit clients. Freed Maxick mobilizes high-performance professionals to guide client growth, compliance, security and innovation. Freed Maxick specializes in the healthcare, manufacturing, real estate, financial institutions, higher education, agribusiness and private equity sectors, and has more than 300 professional and administrative personnel. Visit www.freedmaxick.com to learn more.

