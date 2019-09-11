Freed Maxick Names New Director

Ryan is a Certified Public Accountant, as well as a member of the following organizations; the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants, the Buffalo Chapter of the New York State Society of CPAs, and the Western New York Chapter of the Healthcare Financial Management Association.

"From my first day at Freed Maxick, I have found that the Firm's core values have been closely aligned with my own. This has allowed me to succeed within the organization. I would like to thank my family, friends, colleagues and clients for all of their support over the course of my career. I look forward to continuing to serve the Firm and my clients in my new role as a Director," says Caster.

Prior to his career with the Firm, Caster worked at a Big Four firm.

About Freed Maxick CPAs

Freed Maxick CPAs, P.C. is one of the largest accounting and consulting firms in Western New York and a Top 100 largest CPA firm in the United States. Serving closely held businesses, SEC companies, governmental and not-for-profit clients across New York as well as nationally and internationally, Freed Maxick mobilizes high-performance professionals to guide client growth, compliance, security and innovation. Freed Maxick specializes in the healthcare, manufacturing, real estate, banking, agribusiness and private equity sectors, and has more than 300 professional and administrative personnel and offices in Buffalo, Batavia, Rochester and Syracuse, New York. Visit https://www.freedmaxick.com/trust-earned/ to learn more about how we earn the trust of our clients.

SOURCE Freed Maxick CPAs, P.C.

Related Links

http://www.freedmaxick.com

