Freed Maxick Names Shauna VanRemmen New Director In Tax Practice

She spends a significant amount of time in the Firm's flow-through taxation service area, assisting companies in preparation of their income tax returns in accordance with their operating agreements. She has developed a broad background in tax planning, consulting, and tax return preparation for S Corporations and Partnerships in the real estate, construction, manufacturing, healthcare and professional services industries.

"I am both excited and honored to continue my professional career at Freed Maxick in the role of Director. After 12 years with the Firm, I am looking forward to transitioning my skills into this new position to better serve our clients and employees," states Shauna.

Additionally, Shauna makes it a priority to remain informed on tax law developments. She is a Performance Advisor and mentor to many of her colleagues, helping them pass the CPA exam, navigate demanding schedules, and more importantly promoting self-care and work-life balance.

"The future of Freed Maxick is bright because of these welcomed new additions to the Director group," states Henry Koziol, CPA, Managing Director and Chairman of the Board. "I look forward to watching Shauna flourish in this new position."

