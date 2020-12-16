Freed Maxick Welcomes Alexis S. Becker, CPA as Director in is Client Accounting and Advisory Services Department

Alexis is a graduate of John Carroll University and Miami University and has an MBA in Finance. She began her career as a Tax Associate with a PwC, and then joined SS&G, Inc. in Cincinnati, OH and quickly rose to become the National Restaurant Practice leader. She continued in that role when SS&G merged with BDO, before accepting a position in 2016 with a global hospitality conglomerate as the Chief Audit Executive.

Throughout her career Alexis has provided assurance services including audits, reviews and compilations, and also advised clients on a wide array of issues including lease accounting, internal control assessments, benchmarking, and funding options. Her clients consisted of restaurants in all sectors including franchisors, franchisees, independents, and emerging brands.

"We are both excited and honored to have Alexis choose Freed Maxick to continue her professional career," says Managing Director and Chairman of the Board, Henry Koziol. "She will be a true asset to our organization and on behalf of the entire firm, we are looking forward to working with her."

"I am excited to return to public accounting with Freed Maxick, the energy and entrepreneurial passion of the firm is exactly the environment I want to continue my professional career in," states Alexis on her new role at the firm. "I am looking forward to working with clients to overcome obstacles and develop strategies for sustained growth."

About Freed Maxick CPAs

Freed Maxick CPAs, P.C. is one of the largest accounting and consulting firms in Western New York and a Top 100 largest CPA firm in the United States. Serving closely held businesses, SEC companies, governmental and not-for-profit clients across New York as well as nationally and internationally, Freed Maxick mobilizes high-performance professionals to guide client growth, compliance, security and innovation. Freed Maxick specializes in the healthcare, manufacturing, real estate, banking, agribusiness and private equity sectors, and has more than 300 professional and administrative personnel and offices in Buffalo, Batavia, Rochester and Syracuse, New York. Visit https://www.freedmaxick.com/trust-earned/ to learn more about how we earn the trust of our clients.

SOURCE Freed Maxick CPAs, P.C.

Related Links

http://www.freedmaxick.com

