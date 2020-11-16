Freed of London Handcrafts New Line of Children's Glitter Dance Shoes

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif., Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dreamy Dancers (www.dreamydancers.com), a California-based glitter dance shoe company, are now available on Amazon. Handcrafted by the iconic Freed of London, the UK-based company that creates and manufactures professional level dance shoes since 1929, Dreamy Dancers are infused with the perfect blend of glam and function to support little feet and growing bodies.

Dreamy Dancers Pink and Red Glitter Tap Shoes for Kids Little Dancers and Dance Teachers love Dreamy Dancers Glitter Tap Shoes Handmade by Freed of London

The idea for Dreamy Dancers was born when company founder, Brooke Gutierrez, searched for 'glitter dance shoes' for her daughter, but could not find a single pair that had both style and support. "I realized there's a huge gap in the market for fancy, fun, and functional dance shoes," Gutierrez said. "I created a sequin tap shoe prototype for my daughter and the next thing I knew, all the girls in her dance class were begging for a pair."

The latest glitter dance shoe collection is available on Amazon in Tap or Jazz in four shades of sparkling glitter. The variety of colors enables kids to showcase their style in class and gives dance teachers many opportunities to perfectly pair them with any dance competition costume. Plus, the glitter is immovable; Gutierrez and Freed of London chose an application technique that ensures it stays on the shoe without fallout.

"Our collection is a stark contrast to what's currently available," says Gutierrez. "Existing brands currently provide marginal quality dance shoes in limited colors of basic ballet pink, black and tan, which many dancers, including my daughter, are simply not excited about."

Each Dreamy Dancers shoe is designed in the heart of California's Central Coast and made skillfully by hand in the United Kingdom by the iconic dance company, Freed of London.

Pricing

Tap Shoe: $94.99

Jazz Shoe : $84.99

Colors

Available in the Dreamy Dancer glitter line up: Purple; Ballet Pink; Red; Ice Blue

Sizes

Available in the following US sizes:

Toddler sizes 11, 12

US Little kid sizes 13, 1, 2, 3

Shipping

Amazon Prime Free Shipping

https://www.amazon.com/stores/page/B1DB063E-0658-47B3-A39A-372060B1973E

https://www.instagram.com/dreamy_dancers/

https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1po3Db-Gs3Gcol1DoYLXPsBGVb8BghSEE?usp=sharing

For more information or to arrange an interview, please contact Brooke Gutierrez at (805) 610-9160 cell or [email protected]

https://www.amazon.com/stores/page/B1DB063E-0658-47B3-A39A-372060B1973E

Contact: Brooke Gutierrez, Dreamy Dancers

Phone: (805) 610-9160

Email: [email protected]

