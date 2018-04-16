Freedium Announces First Commodities Backed Digital Stable Currency at Dubai Blockchain Forum

Freedium set out to develop a solution based on the blockchain technology to unleash emerging and developing countries from constraints such as limited access to financing, foreign exchange scarcity, volatile currencies and limited access to banking services.

Given the importance of commodities for emerging and developing countries, Freedium chose to back its digital currency, the Freedium coin, with commodities.

"Emerging and developing countries have a population of 6 billion people, represent 60% of global GDP and generated 80% of global GDP growth since 2008. Mobile and smart phones have allowed these countries to get connected with the rest of the world and access the global information superhighway. Now, the blockchain technology can enable emerging and developing countries to efficiently transact with other nations and access global financial markets," said Keba Keinde, Founder and Chairman of Freedium.

"Therefore, we set out to create a financially inclusive ecosystem that would enable people from emerging and developing countries to access financing and banking services to send, receive and store money in a stable and fully backed digital currency and trade in a seamless and efficient way using smart, KYC/AML compliant contracts," continued Keinde.

Freedium chose Dubai as an operational base because it is the leading hub for emerging and developing economies. In addition to its well-established governance, legal and regulatory framework, Dubai provides an opportunity to partner with some of the world's leading companies supporting global trade such as DMCC, Dubai Port, JAFZA and Emirates. Dubai is also at the forefront of technology and a strong advocate of the blockchain technology.

The firm has aligned with leading blockchain platform and technology partners, including WANCHAIN, VAPHR and BITSAPPHIRE. These strategic partnerships allowed for the development of technology to support the creation of a globally usable, fully backed by value, stable against the U.S. Dollar and safe digital currency accessible on any device.

Moreover, Freedium has assembled a team of seasoned technology and investment professionals that is second to none, with in depth expertise in the blockchain technology and digital currency with a proven track record, such as Aron Dutta, former Global Head of Blockchain at IBM and Chairman of VAPHR, acting as Freedium's Chief Strategy Officer.

"Our mission is to facilitate the seamless exchange of value between developed and emerging market trading entities in a trusted business environment," said Aron Dutta.

"At the forefront of the fifth industrial revolution, VAPHR is excited to be a strategic partner in building this trusted marketplace for the exchange of value of any tokenized asset classes," continued Dutta.

Freedium is set to issue its first Freedium coin in late 2018.

About Freedium:

Headquartered in Switzerland with an operational base in Dubai, UAE, Freedium is dedicated to fostering financial inclusion and unleashing the potential of emerging and developing economies starting with the launch of the first commodity backed, stable digital currency using blockchain technology.

Freedium was founded by Keba Keinde, Chairman and CEO of Millennium Finance Corporation (MFC) and Aqil Ahmed, Partner and Board Member at MFC.

Freedium strategic partners include WANCHAIN, a leading blockchain platform that is rebuilding the financial services industry using digital assets and private cross-chain smart contracts, VAPHR, headed up by Aron Dutta, former Global Head of Blockchain at IBM, and BITSAPPHIRE.

For more information, please visit www.freedium.io and https://t.me/FreediumANN

