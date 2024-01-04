Freedman Normand Friedland Announces Partner Promotion for 2024

NEW YORK, Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Freedman Normand Friedland LLP, a preeminent litigation boutique with offices in New York, Miami, and Boston, is pleased to announce the promotion of Richard Cipolla to partner.

"Richard is an exceptional leader whose dedication, expertise, and commitment to excellence have significantly contributed to the firm's success – we are thrilled to have him join the partnership," said Ted Normand.

Richard leverages his background in technology and big data analytics to seek efficient and effective solutions when representing his clients. He will continue to serve his clients in their most difficult complex commercial disputes.

About Freedman Normand Friedland

Freedman Normand Friedland is a leading litigation boutique based in Miami, New York, and Boston, specializing in complex commercial litigation, class actions, and other high-value disputes. Our team of experienced lawyers is dedicated to providing the highest level of service to our clients, helping them achieve their goals and succeed in today's complex legal environment.

SOURCE Freedman Normand Friedland LLP