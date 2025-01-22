Freedman Normand Friedland Announces Partner Promotion for 2025

News provided by

Freedman Normand Friedland LLP

Jan 22, 2025, 16:18 ET

NEW YORK, Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Freedman Normand Friedland LLP, a leading litigation boutique with offices in New York, Miami, and Boston, is delighted to announce the promotion of Stephen Lagos to partner.

"Stephen exemplifies the qualities of an outstanding litigator—unwavering dedication, exceptional skill, and a steadfast commitment to achieving the best outcomes for our clients. We are proud to welcome him to the partnership," said Vel Freedman.

Stephen brings a wealth of experience in high-stakes commercial litigation and leverages his strategic insight and problem-solving abilities to navigate the complexities of his clients' most challenging disputes. He will continue to deliver exceptional results and strengthen the firm's reputation for excellence.

About Freedman Normand Friedland

Freedman Normand Friedland is a leading litigation boutique based in Miami, New York, and Boston, specializing in complex commercial litigation, class actions, and other high-value disputes. Our team of experienced lawyers is dedicated to providing the highest level of service to our clients, helping them achieve their goals and succeed in today's complex legal environment.

Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Freedman Normand Friedland LLP

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

FREEDMAN NORMAND FRIEDLAND LLP ANNOUNCES NOTICE OF PENDENCY AND PROPOSED SETTLEMENT OF CLASS ACTION IN PETER D'ARCY V. SEQUENTIAL BRANDS GROUP, INC., ET AL. (CASE NO. 1:21-CV-07296 (JPO)

SUMMARY NOTICE OF PENDENCY AND PROPOSED SETTLEMENT OF CLASS ACTION TO: ALL PERSONS AND ENTITIES WHO PURCHASED OR ACQUIRED SECURITIES OF SEQUENTIAL...
Freedman Normand Friedland Files Market Manipulation Case On Behalf of Quantum Biopharma

Freedman Normand Friedland Files Market Manipulation Case On Behalf of Quantum Biopharma

On Sunday, Freedman Normand Friedland LLP ("FNF"), with co-counsel Christian Attar, filed a market manipulation case on behalf of firm client,...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Banking & Financial Services

Banking & Financial Services

Personnel Announcements

Personnel Announcements

News Releases in Similar Topics