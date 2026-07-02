Freedom 250 Announces AI Leader Exiger Is Key Sponsor of 250th Celebrations

WASHINGTON, July 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Freedom 250, the official public-private sponsorship commemorating America's 250th anniversary, announced Exiger, the market-leading supply chain AI company, as an official sponsor of Freedom 250 and the nation's 250th celebrations. The sponsorship will connect the largest and most advanced AI-native platform for supply chain, risk management, and compliance to millions of Americans across a landmark series of national events honoring 250 years of independence, innovation, and freedom.

For 250 years, America's greatest advantage has been her ability to innovate, build, and solve hard problems. Freedom 250 is bringing that story to life for a new generation at a moment of profound national significance. Exiger is proud to support this celebration as we remember America’s rich history of resilience and ingenuity and invest in a secure and prosperous future.

"For 250 years, America's greatest advantage has been her ability to innovate, build, and solve hard problems," said Exiger CEO Brandon Daniels. "Freedom 250 is bringing that story to life for a new generation at a moment of profound national significance. Exiger is proud to support this celebration as we remember America's rich history of resilience and ingenuity and invest in a secure and prosperous future."

The enthusiasm from the American business community to stand behind Freedom 250 reflects a shared conviction that July 4, 2026, is a rallying point for every American, community, and organization that believes in the promise of this nation. From Main Street storefronts to Fortune 500 boardrooms, sponsors are seizing a once-in-250-year opportunity to align their brands with the values of freedom, unity, and American pride.

"We are thrilled to partner with Exiger — an AI company that embodies the values America was built on: hard work, innovation, and an unwavering belief in what's possible," said Freedom 250 CEO Keith Krach. "As our nation marks its 250th anniversary, Exiger's sponsorship is one of many examples of the enduring truth that the American spirit isn't a relic of the past — it is simply the blueprint for the future. Together, we will bring once-in-a-generation experiences to millions of citizens coast to coast, honoring and learning from where we've been while boldly shaping what comes next."

Freedom 250 and its growing network of sponsors are united by a singular mission: to deliver the most spectacular, inclusive, and memorable birthday celebration in American history — one that reminds every generation why the American story is worth celebrating. Freedom 250 is proud and thankful for the sponsors dedicating resources to our nation's festivities and events.

About Exiger

Exiger transforms supply chain management from a complex challenge into a strategic advantage—driving savings and operational excellence in today's volatile market. Exiger's single, intuitive 1Exiger platform provides instant visibility into vast supplier ecosystems through a single pane of glass. Leveraging proprietary data and advanced agentic AI, 1Exiger proactively surfaces risks, automates compliance, accelerates procurement, and reveals opportunities to gain efficiencies and reduce costs to strengthen long-term resilience. With a mission to make the world a safe and transparent place to succeed, Exiger empowers 550+ global customers, including 150 Fortune 500 and 60+ government and Defense Industrial Base organizations, with supply chain AI. Exiger is FedRAMP® authorized and the largest provider of supply chain technology to the U.S. Federal Government. Named a Leader in the 2026 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Supplier Risk Management two years in a row, twice selected as one of Fast Company's 'Brands That Matter,' and recipient of the Third Party Risk Association's Innovator Award, Exiger's technology has been recognized by leading analyst evaluations and 50+ awards. Learn more at Exiger.com and follow Exiger on LinkedIn.

For more information, please contact:

Kody Gurfein

Chief Marketing Officer

1.914.393.0398

SOURCE Exiger