Freedom at the Mat Expands Yoga Mat Collection with Four New Designs

Art-Inspired Mats Support Global Artists of Color & Give 15% Back to Women-Centric Nonprofits

NEW ORLEANS, July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wellness Platform, Freedom at the Mat, has announced the addition of four new designs to their growing collection of art-inspired yoga mats.

The New Art Yoga Mat Collection by Freedom At The Mat Karma Always

This expansion comes hot on the heels of the December 2021 debut launch of the signature collection, featuring Afro Lady, Free Woman and Freedom Mandala. The four new mats, Karma Now, Karma Always, Hibiscus Majesty and Soul Renewal, are beautifully designed with alluring patterns that evoke a feeling of tranquillity. The yoga & wellness mats are crafted from soft, lush, natural rubber and non-slip material and are also eco-friendly. But that's not all. The new mats maintain the signature collection's thickness to offer superior cushioning and joint support, and also come with a free mat strap for easy studio transport. Like the debut designs, these new yoga mats are designed by an artist of color, Ubiomo Ibeamaka from Delta State, Nigeria, who also designed Afro Lady and Free Woman.

Through its YouTube channel and private, commissioned classes, Freedom at the Mat offers a safe, sacred, time-efficient solution dedicated exclusively to busy women. The YouTube platform boasts a library of 200 videos to provide women a safe & sacred destination accessible 24/7 to break free from emotional scars and everyday challenges to pursue their hearts' desires through mindfulness & movement. Wellness Advocate and Freedom at the Mat Creator, Olivia F. Scott, is excited about the launch of the company's growth."The response to the Freedom At The Mat platform and art yoga mat debut collection has been humbling and overwhelming, by our customers and partners. We are grateful for the opportunity to create additional designs to support our artists, nonprofits and community we serve," says Scott.

From now until July 31, Freedom at the Mat is offering a 30% discount on all mats using the checkout code FREEDOM. The mats can be purchased individually or as part of the Freedom Kit, which includes the yoga mat, an aromatherapy candle and a guided journal authored by Scott. The company donates 15% of all profits from the product & class sales to A21, Taller Salud and Grace House of Memphis, three charity organizations that assist underserved women. For further information, visit: https://freedomatthemat.com.

Media Contact: Frances Armand

Armand Consulting

Email: [email protected]

212-729-0547

SOURCE Freedom at the Mat