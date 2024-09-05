Freedom at The Mat Hosts Grace House of Memphis Yoga Benefit Class for National Substance Abuse Recovery Month

Memphis Yogis Support Healing From Within on Saturday, September 28

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of National Substance Abuse Recovery Month, wellness platform Freedom at The Mat (FaTM) will host its 2nd Annual Benefit Wellness event, Healing From Within, inviting all Memphis yogis & yoga studios to participate. FaTM will offer the all-levels yoga & mindfulness class on Saturday, September 28, 2024, 3PM at Collage Dance Center in Memphis and donate 100% of net proceeds to Grace House of Memphis (GHoM). Registration is open at FreedomAtTheMat.com.

Healing From Within, Sat. Sept 28

Emanating from her article "If My Sister Had A Mat," FaTM Founder & Healing From Within Producer Olivia F. Scott created this event for people to meet at their mats to free their minds, move their bodies and connect with themselves and others to contribute to the city's healing.

"My sister Sherilyn "Bootsie" Scott suffered from substance abuse for approximately 40 years, impacting our family with devastating, long-lasting generational damage. The disease is complicated because many don't understand why our loved ones resort to drugs and alcohol, and are intolerant. Both the shame-filled abuser and broken families suffer, but neither heal. Yoga is a proven heart healer, and through this event, I hope for more empathy for all affected by the disease and healing for all women," says Scott.

Since 1976, Grace House of Memphis has provided long-term residential and outpatient treatment services for women whose lives have been negatively impacted by alcohol and/or illicit drug use and who may have a co–occurring mental or behavioral health disorder. "We're grateful for the continued support of Freedom at The Mat, and that event proceeds will directly support The Kitty Turner Fund to help recovering Memphis-area women who have no family support," says GHoM Executive Director Karen Morgan.

In Tennessee, outpatient visits for all drug overdoses increased, and ranged from 232.9 per 100,000 in 2016, to 255.5 per 100,000 in 2019 (2021 Tennessee Drug Overdose Report). These statistics combined with knowledge of families' minimized empathy for loved ones battling addictions led FaTM to choose Grace House of Memphis because of their long-standing commitment to healing for recovering users.

Yoga is a proven heart healer. And together the yoga community can help heal Memphis.

About Freedom At The Mat

Freedom at The Mat is a music & arts-inspired wellness platform intentional on creating spaces & tools to advance women's health & wellness. Visit FreedomAtTheMat.com to learn more.

