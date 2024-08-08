Freedom Bank Announces the Freedom Bank Foundation's Third Annual Campaign Celebration to Support Economic Inclusion

Bank Foundation Continues to Raise Funds to Achieve Greater Equality and Access to Capital for Entrepreneurs of Color in the DC Region

FAIRFAX, Va., Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Freedom Bank of Virginia announced today the Freedom Bank Foundation will be hosting its third annual Campaign Celebration on Thursday, September 12 in Reston, Virginia. The Campaign Celebration raises funds to promote economic inclusion in the local community and builds on the exciting work the Freedom Bank Foundation has engaged in with the Community Business Partnership (CBP) through the NOVA Freedom Fund which provides financing and technical assistance for minorities and entrepreneurs of color in the DC Region.

"We are excited to announce the Third Annual Campaign Celebration of the Freedom Bank Foundation at the iconic Reston Town Center Pavilion. Join us for an enjoyable evening dedicated to raising awareness and funds to promote economic inclusion and fostering vibrant and equitable communities. Thanks to the NOVA Freedom Fund supported by the CBP, we have already witnessed transformative impacts on local businesses, helping them thrive and expand with essential funding," said Joe Thomas, President and CEO. "Our Board of Directors and employees are committed to this important work, and we invite our clients, shareholders, vendor partners, friends and community members to take advantage of this opportunity to help the Foundation fulfil its critical mission," continued Mr. Thomas.

The Freedom Bank Foundation is a nonprofit, tax exempt charitable organization under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. Donations are tax deductible as allowed by law. Businesses or individuals who are interested in attending or learning more about the Campaign Celebration or the Foundation are asked to contact [email protected] or visit freedom.bank/foundation.

About Freedom Bank

Freedom Bank is a next-generation community bank, headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia, offering commercial banking, personal banking, and mortgage banking solutions using banker expertise and innovative technology to build lead relationships with clients. Focusing on businesses, real estate owners, and professionals, Freedom Bank concentrates on key industry verticals to deliver unique, sector-specific solutions to help clients meet their goals and realize their dreams. Freedom Bank has sales office locations in Fairfax, Vienna, Reston, Manassas, and Chantilly, VA. The Freedom Bank Mortgage Division is headquartered in Chantilly, VA. For information about Freedom Bank, visit our website at www.freedom.bank.

