Freedom Bank Appoints Purnachandra Dokku to Board of Directors

Bank Adds Entrepreneur and Tech Innovator to Board to Expand Industry Expertise and Market Reach

FAIRFAX, Va., June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Freedom Financial Holdings, Inc. (OTCQX: FDVA) announced the appointment of Purnachandra "Purna" Dokku to its Board of Directors. Mr. Dokku brings extensive experience in entrepreneurship, technology, cybersecurity, and real estate investment, further enhancing the Board's expertise and strategic focus on these key sectors.

Mr. Dokku is an entrepreneur with a proven track record of founding and leading Information Technology companies in the Washington, D.C. area. He currently serves as President and CEO of Pioneer Corporate Services, Inc., in Ashburn, VA, a recognized leader in cybersecurity providing AI-driven solutions to defense and intelligence clients.

In addition to his work in technology, Mr. Dokku is the founder of DSP Real Estate Capital, focusing on value-add multifamily acquisitions in the Southeastern United States. DSP manages over $300 million in assets, including ownership of more than 1,500 multifamily units.

"Purna's entrepreneurial expertise and leadership in technology and real estate make him a tremendous addition to our Board of Directors," said Joe Thomas, President & CEO of Freedom Bank. "His insights will be invaluable as Freedom Bank continues to grow client relationships and provide businesses and individuals with innovative, technology-driven solutions."

Beyond his professional achievements, Mr. Dokku actively contributes to his community. He serves as a Board Member of Ashbrook Commercial Office Condos and as a Director of the Sri Venkateswara Lotus Temple in Fairfax, Virginia.

About Freedom Bank

The Freedom Bank of Virginia is a next-generation community bank focused on empowering clients to achieve their dreams through innovative business, commercial, personal, and mortgage banking solutions. Through its deep banker expertise and entrepreneurial DNA, exceptional service, and easy-to-use technology, Freedom Bank is built to be its clients' primary relationship bank. Freedom Bank has locations in Chantilly, Fairfax, Manassas, Reston, Tysons, and Vienna, with corporate offices in Tysons, VA. To learn more, visit www.freedom.bank.

Contact:

Joseph J. Thomas

President & Chief Executive Officer

Phone: 703-667-4161

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Freedom Financial Holdings