Freedom Bank Welcomes Sheila K. Stabile to Board of Directors

Leader, Author, and Community Advocate Joins Bank to Expand Relationships and Accelerate Growth

FAIRFAX, Va., June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Freedom Financial Holdings, Inc. (OTCQX: FDVA) announced the appointment of Sheila K. Stabile to its Board of Directors. Ms. Stabile brings a wealth of experience in relationship-centered leadership, business development, and community engagement, further strengthening Freedom Bank's commitment to supporting clients and communities.

Ms. Stabile began her career at Boise Cascade and established a strong market presence in the Washington, D.C. area. She later served as Business Development Manager for CBRE, advising corporate clients on strategic real estate solutions. She is the founder of ConnectionYOU!, LLC and the author of ConnectionYOU! Build, Strengthen, and Profit by Making Connections in Work, Life, and Self. Throughout her career, she has helped leaders, teams, and organizations strengthen relationships, enhance communication, and create opportunity through meaningful connection.

"Sheila's experience in leadership, business development, and community service aligns perfectly with our mission to empower our clients and strengthen the communities we serve," said Joe Thomas, President & CEO of Freedom Bank. "Her insights will help us in our next phase of growth as we continue to expand and scale our entrepreneurial and client-centric franchise."

In addition to her professional achievements, Ms. Stabile has a long record of civic engagement. She has served as President of the Capital Speakers Club of Washington, D.C., held multiple board positions within the organization, and served as Vice President of the Light of Healing Hope Foundation, supporting charitable initiatives benefiting individuals and families in need. In 2024, she was named Champion of the Year by Best Buddies International after leading the highest fundraising campaign in D.C./Virginia history for the organization.

Ms. Stabile holds a Bachelor of Science degree from Olivet Nazarene University and completed graduate-level master's coursework at Southern Illinois University.

About Freedom Bank

The Freedom Bank of Virginia is a next-generation community bank focused on empowering clients to achieve their dreams through innovative business, commercial, personal, and mortgage banking solutions. Through its deep banker expertise and entrepreneurial DNA, exceptional service, and easy-to-use technology, Freedom Bank is built to be its clients' primary relationship bank. Freedom Bank has locations in Chantilly, Fairfax, Manassas, Reston, Tysons, and Vienna, with corporate offices in Tysons, VA. To learn more, visit www.freedom.bank.

Contact:

Joseph J. Thomas

President & Chief Executive Officer

Phone: 703-667-4161

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Freedom Financial Holdings