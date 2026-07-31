Freedom Financial Holdings Announces Earnings for Second Quarter of 2026

MCLEAN, Va., July 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Freedom Financial Holdings (OTCQX: FDVA), (the "Company" or "Freedom"), the holding company for The Freedom Bank of Virginia (the "Bank") today announced net income of $289,621 or $0.04 per diluted share for the second quarter compared to net income of $1,160,338, or $0.16 per diluted share for the three months ended March 31, 2026, and net income of $799,896 or $0.11 per diluted share for the three months ended June 30, 2025. The current quarter included a write down on the carrying value of the firm's OREO of $668,301, from $1,302,801 to its appraised land value of $634,500. The quarter also saw an increase in the firm's allowance for loan loss with provision expense of $538,805, $385,208 of which was due in part to an increase in C&I loan balances and unfunded commitments for future loans and $153,597 due to from net charge-offs in the quarter.

Joseph J. Thomas, President, and CEO, commented, "The company experienced revenue growth in the quarter of 5.49% compared to prior year calendar quarter. Adjusted for the write down in our only OREO asset, we reported Pre-tax, Pre-Provision Net Income of $1,560,746 which is 3.69% better than linked quarter. For the second quarter of 2026, our Yield on Earning Assets improved to 5.57% in the quarter from 5.44% in Q1 due to improvement in asset mix, which translated into a net interest margin improvement of 10 basis points, to 2.83% from 2.73% in the prior quarter. In addition, our mortgage division had a very strong quarter that closed 112 mortgages and $54 million of loan volume, increasing gain on sale revenue by 14.6% compared to the prior quarter. We remain vigilant in our efforts to improve asset quality and believe we have eliminated future volatility in our earnings from this quarter's OREO and provision expense. At the same time, our entire team is focused on improving our net interest margin through core deposit growth, better deposit mix and reduced deposit costs. We celebrated the grand opening of our new branch and corporate headquarters in Tysons Corner this quarter and the 25th anniversary of Freedom Bank on July 23, 2026. We are well positioned for the future as a relationship-driven, technology-enabled bank serving entrepreneurs, businesses, and families throughout Northern Virginia with experienced bankers who understand our client's dreams, quick, local decisions, and flexible, innovative solutions delivered with exceptional service.

Second Quarter 2026 Highlights include:

The Company posted net income of $289,621 or $0.04 per diluted share for the second quarter compared to net income of $1,160,338 or $0.16 per diluted share for the three months ended March 31, 2026, and net income of $799,896 or $0.11 per diluted share for the three months ended June 30, 2025.

Tangible Book Value per share improved during the quarter by $0.12 to $12.20 on June 30, 2026, compared to $12.08 on March 31, 2026, with quarter-to-date earnings and improvement on the valuation of the available for sale portfolio.

Return on Average Assets ("ROAA") was 0.11% for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, compared to ROAA of 0.44% for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, and 0.29% for the three months ended June 30, 2025.

Return on Average Equity ("ROAE") was 1.38% for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, compared to ROAE of 5.57% for the three months ended March 31, 2025, and 3.97% for the three months ended June 30, 2025.

Total Assets were $1.039 billion on June 30, 2026, a decrease of $14 million or 1.33% from total assets on March 31, 2026, as cash and securities came down and brokered deposit balances were reduced.

Gross Loans held-for-investment decreased by $7.3 million or 0.94% during the quarter.

Total deposits decreased by $42 million or by 4.64% during the quarter, led by a $30 million reduction in brokered deposits. Non-interest-bearing demand deposits decreased by $7.3 million during the quarter to $142.1 million and represented 16.24% of total deposits on June 30, 2026.

The net interest margin 1 increased in the second quarter to 2.83%, higher by 10 basis points compared to the linked quarter and by 18 basis points compared to the same period in 2025. The increase in the net interest margin across linked quarters was a result of holding less low margin assets, while the decrease for the same period a year ago is related to cost of funds reductions. The cost of funds was 2.85% for the second quarter, higher by 1 basis point compared to the linked quarter and lower by 35 basis points compared to the same period in 2025, as a result of a decline in deposit costs and borrowing costs.

increased in the second quarter to 2.83%, higher by 10 basis points compared to the linked quarter and by 18 basis points compared to the same period in 2025. The increase in the net interest margin across linked quarters was a result of holding less low margin assets, while the decrease for the same period a year ago is related to cost of funds reductions. The cost of funds was 2.85% for the second quarter, higher by 1 basis point compared to the linked quarter and lower by 35 basis points compared to the same period in 2025, as a result of a decline in deposit costs and borrowing costs. Non-interest income increased by 17% compared to the linked quarter and by 26% compared to the same period in 2025. The increase in non-interest income in the second quarter of 2026 was primarily due to higher net revenue from the mortgage unit along with gains in the Bank's SBIC investments.

Non-interest expense increased by $943 thousand in the second quarter or by 14% compared to the linked quarter and increased by 22% compared to the same period in 2025. The increase in expenses compared to the linked quarter was largely due to the $668 thousand write down in the Bank's OREO valuation. Professional Fees were also elevated in the quarter and the Bank increased its marketing expense to promote its new Tysons Corner location.

The Efficiency Ratio 2 was 89.67% for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, compared to 81.88% for the linked quarter and 77.57% for the same period in 2025. Excluding the OREO write-down, the efficiency ratio would have been similar to the prior period at 81.93%.

was 89.67% for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, compared to 81.88% for the linked quarter and 77.57% for the same period in 2025. Excluding the OREO write-down, the efficiency ratio would have been similar to the prior period at 81.93%. Uninsured deposits were 24.9% of total deposits and total liquidity to uninsured deposits 3 was 118.71% of uninsured deposits on June 30, 2026.

was 118.71% of uninsured deposits on June 30, 2026. Net charge offs were 0.02% of average loans compared to 0.81% in the prior quarter which had the $6.2 million in charge-offs mostly related to one large loan that had been provisioned for in 2025. The ratio of non-accrual loans to loans held-for-investment was 3.32% on June 30, 2026, compared to 2.46% on March 31, 2026, and 1.45% on June 30, 2025. The ratio of non-performing assets to total assets was 2.57% on June 30, 2026, compared to 1.95% on March 31, 2026, and 0.98% on June 30, 2025.

The Company recognized a provision for loan losses of $538,805, related to changes in the overall portfolio including C&I loan growth.

The ratio of the allowance for loan losses to loans held-for-investment was 1.06% at June 30, 2026 compared to 1.00% at the end of the linked quarter.

The Bank continues to be well capitalized and capital ratios continue to be strong with a Leverage ratio of 11.06%, Common Equity Tier 1 ratio of 13.66%, Tier 1 Risk Based Capital ratio of 13.66% and a Total Capital ratio of 14.63% as of June 30, 2026. Common Equity Tier 1, Tier 1 Risk Based Capital, and Total Capital ratios are up by 16 basis points, 16 basis points, and 21 basis points, respectively, due to the Bank holding lower average assets in the quarter, and accumulating earnings.

Net Interest Income

The Company recorded net interest income of $6.979 million for the second quarter of 2026, higher by 1.21% compared to the linked quarter, and by 1.5% compared to the same period in 2025. The net interest margin in the first quarter of 2026 was 2.83%, higher by 10 basis points compared to the linked quarter and by 18 basis points compared to the same period in 2025.

The following factors contributed to the changes in net interest margin during the first quarter of 2026 compared to the linked and calendar quarters.

Yields on average earning assets were 5.57% in the second quarter of 2026, higher by 13 basis points compared to the linked quarter, and lower by 16 basis points compared to the prior year calendar quarter. The increase in yields on average earning assets in the second quarter compared to the linked quarter was primarily due to decreased cash and decreased securities held on the balance sheet in the quarter. The decrease over the calendar quarter is largely due to interest rate decreases on cash and floating rate securities and loans that took place over the second half of 2025.

Loan yields increased by 4 basis point to 6.01% from 5.97% in the linked quarter, while yields on investment securities increased by 4 basis points to 4.01% from 3.97% in the linked quarter. Loan yields decreased by 19 basis points, while yields on investment securities decreased by 38 basis points compared to the calendar quarter.

Cost of funds increased by 1 basis point to 2.85% from 2.84% in the linked quarter, and by 35 basis points compared to the prior year quarter, due to lower deposit and borrowing costs.

Non-interest Income

Non-interest income was $1.66 million for the first quarter, an increase of 17% when compared to the linked quarter and an increase of 26% when compared to the same period in 2025. The increase in non-interest income in the second quarter of 2026 compared to the linked quarter and the prior calendar quarter was due to higher revenue from the gain on sale of mortgage loans and SBIC investment income.

Total Revenue 4

Total revenue, defined as the sum of net interest income, before provision for loan losses, and non-interest income, was higher by 3.98% compared to the linked quarter and by 5.49% compared to the calendar quarter in 2025. The increase in total revenue compared to the linked and calendar quarter was due to an increase in the net interest margin and from the gain on sale of residential mortgages.

Non-interest Expense

Non-interest expense in the second quarter increased by $943 thousand or by 13.9% compared to the linked quarter and increased by 21.9% compared to the same period in 2025. The increase in expenses compared to the linked quarter and calendar quarter was largely attributable to the $668 thousand OREO write-down. We also increased our marketing expenses related to promoting the new location and saw an increase in Professional Fees.

The Efficiency Ratio2 was 89.67% for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, compared to 81.88% for the linked quarter and 77.57% for the same period in 2025. If not for the OREO expense in the quarter, the Bank would have had a 81.93% efficiency ratio.

Asset Quality

Non-accrual loans increased in the second quarter and were 3.32% of loans held-for-investment compared to 2.46% of loans held-for-investment at the end of the linked quarter. Total non-performing assets (defined as the sum of loans on non-accrual, loans greater than 90 days past due and accruing, and OREO assets) were 2.57% of total assets as of June 30, 2026, compared to 1.95% of total assets, at the end of the linked quarter.

The Company recognized a provision for loan losses of $538,805, primarily related to changes in the overall portfolio mix.

The Company's ratio of Allowance for Loan Losses to loans held-for-investment was 1.06% as of June 30, 2026, compared to the ratio of Allowance for Loan Losses to loans held-for-investment of 1.00% as of March 31, 2026.

Total Assets

Total assets on June 30, 2026, were $1.039 billion compared to total assets of $1.053 billion on March 31, 2026. Changes in major asset categories since March 31, 2026, were as follows:

Interest bearing deposits at banks decreased by $6.7 million.

Investment balances decreased by $6.5 million.

Gross loans held-for investment decreased by $7.27 million

Residential mortgage loans held for sale increased by $1.74 million

Total Liabilities

Total liabilities on June 30, 2026, were $953.72 million compared to total liabilities of $968.58 million on March 31, 2026. Total deposits were $874.82 million on June 30, 2026, compared to total deposits of $917.36 million on March 31, 2026. Non-interest-bearing demand deposits decreased by $7.3 million during the second quarter and comprised 16.23% of total deposits at the end of the second quarter. Brokered Deposits decreased by $30.0 million while Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings increased by $25.0 million.

Stockholders' Equity and Capital

Stockholders' equity as of June 30, 2026, was $85.15 million compared to $84.25 million on March 31, 2026. AOCI increased during the second quarter as there was a slight decrease in unrealized losses on available-for-sale securities. The tangible book value of the Company's common stock on June 30, 2026, was $12.20 per share compared to $12.08 on March 31, 2026. Excluding AOCI losses/gains5, the tangible book value of the Company's common stock on June 30, 2026, was $14.29 per share compared to $14.18 on March 31, 2026.

Stock Buyback Program

In the second quarter, the Company did not have any purchases under its previously announced share repurchase program. As of June 30, 2026, the Company had repurchased 43,800 of the 250,000 shares currently authorized for repurchase under the program that was approved at the end of 2025. The Board of Directors continues to believe that the share buyback program represents a disciplined capital management strategy for the Company.

Capital Ratios

As of June 30, 2026, the Bank's capital ratios were well above regulatory minimum capital ratios for well-capitalized bank holding companies. The Bank's capital ratios as of June 30, 2026, and March 31, 2026, were as follows:



June 30, 2026 March 31, 2026 Total Capital Ratio 14.63 % 14.42 % Tier 1 Capital Ratio 13.66 % 13.50 % Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio 13.66 % 13.50 % Leverage Ratio 11.06 % 10.70 %

About Freedom Financial Holdings, Inc.

Freedom Financial Holdings, Inc. is the holding company of The Freedom Bank of Virginia, a community bank with locations in Fairfax, Reston, Chantilly, Vienna, Tysons Corner, and Manassas, Virginia. For information about deposits, loans and other services, visit the website at www.freedom.bank.

Forward Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements, including our expectations with respect to future events that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from management's projections, forecasts, estimates, and expectations include: fluctuation in market rates of interest and loan and deposit pricing; general economic and financial market conditions, in the United States generally and particularly in the markets in which the Company operates and in which its loans are concentrated, including the effects of declines in real estate values, increases in unemployment levels, inflation, recessions and slowdowns in economic growth, including as a result of the impact of geopolitical conflicts; the impact of any U.S. federal government shutdown; U.S. and global trade policies and changes, including the impact of the imposition of or changes in tariffs and trade barriers; adverse developments in the financial services industry; maintenance and development of well-established and valued client relationships and referral source relationships; the adequacy or inadequacy of our allowance for credit losses; acquisition or loss of key production personnel; and the potential adverse effects of unusual and infrequently occurring events, such as weather-related disasters, wars, terrorist acts or public health events, and of governmental and societal responses thereto; these potential adverse effects may include, without limitation, adverse effects on the ability of the Company's borrowers to satisfy their obligations to the Company, on the value of collateral securing loans, on the demand for the Company's loans or its other products and services, on incidents of cyberattack and fraud, on the Company's liquidity or capital positions, on risks posed by reliance on third-party service providers, on other aspects of the Company's business operations and on financial markets and economic growth. The Company cautions readers that the list of factors above is not exclusive. The forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this release, and the Company may not undertake steps to update the forward-looking statements to reflect the impact of any circumstances or events that arise after the date the forward-looking statements are made. In addition, our past results of operations are not necessarily indicative of future performance.

FREEDOM FINANCIAL HOLDINGS CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

























(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

2026

2026

2025 ASSETS









Cash and Due from Banks $ 5,458,898

$ 4,527,248

$ 4,540,452 Interest Bearing Deposits with Banks 26,936,559

33,646,083

70,078,398 Securities Available-for-Sale 150,739,160

156,852,319

158,446,651 Securities Held-to-Maturity 17,846,586

18,242,410

19,242,952 Restricted Stock Investments 5,655,600

4,468,100

5,435,300 Loans Held for Sale 13,812,357

12,077,102

4,283,305 PPP Loans Held for Investment 112,661

112,661

117,738 Other Loans Held for Investment 763,549,261

770,827,073

762,435,469 Allowance for Loan Losses (8,058,550)

(7,696,395)

(13,897,689) Net Loans 769,415,729

775,320,441

752,938,823 Bank Premises and Equipment, net 1,499,670

1,189,003

728,030 Accrued Interest Receivable 4,525,299

4,463,908

4,059,501 Deferred Tax Asset 7,542,341

7,579,833

7,428,794 Bank-Owned Life Insurance 28,936,144

28,700,809

28,469,911 Right of Use Asset, net 5,339,622

5,657,815

1,582,514 Other Assets 14,970,136

12,178,246

12,931,701 Total Assets $ 1,038,865,744

$1,052,826,215

$ 1,065,883,027 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY









Deposits









Demand Deposits









Non-interest Bearing $ 142,064,271

$ 149,338,747

$ 149,516,366 Interest Bearing 540,859,808

548,420,087

555,799,698 Savings Deposits 2,151,753

2,289,866

1,989,696 Time Deposits 189,748,053

217,315,240

206,958,024 Total Deposits 874,823,885

917,363,940

914,263,784 Federal Home Loan Bank Advances 45,000,000

20,000,000

40,000,000 Other Borrowings -

112,661

117,737 Subordinated Debt (Net of Issuance Costs) 19,967,531

19,948,049

19,928,568 Accrued Interest Payable 546,253

887,034

913,813 Lease Liability 5,697,751

5,878,842

1,666,836 Other Liabilities 7,682,523

4,385,636

4,852,310 Total Liabilities $ 953,717,943

$ 968,576,162

$ 981,743,048 Stockholders' Equity









Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 5,000,000 shares authorized:









0 Shares Issued and Outstanding, June 30, 2026, March 31, 2026 and December 31, 2025









Common Stock, $0.01 Par Value, 25,000,000 Shares authorized:









23,000,000 Shares Voting and 2,000,000 Shares Non-voting.









Voting Common Stock:









6,978,754 , 6,973,747 and 6,984,013 Shares Issued and Outstanding









at June 30, 2026, March 31, 2026 and December 31, 2025 respectively 69,788

69,737

69,840 Non-Voting Common Stock: -

-

- 0 Shares Issued and Outstanding at June 30, 2026, March 31, 2026









and December 31, 2025 respectively)









Additional Paid-in Capital 56,565,519

56,029,673

56,624,236 Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income, Net (14,573,309)

(14,645,539)

(14,189,941) Retained Earnings 43,085,803

42,796,182

41,635,844 Total Stockholders' Equity $ 85,147,801

$ 84,250,053

$ 84,139,979 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 1,038,865,744

$1,052,826,215

$ 1,065,883,027

FREEDOM FINANCIAL HOLDINGS CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS





(Unaudited) (Unaudited)

(Unaudited) (Unaudited)



For the three For the three

For the six For the six



months ended months ended

months ended months ended



June 30, 2026 June 30, 2025

June 30, 2026 June 30, 2025 Interest Income











Interest and Fees on Loans

$ 11,650,836 $ 11,673,927

$ 22,927,087 $ 24,377,509 Interest on Investment Securities

1,787,268 2,450,914

3,560,347 5,064,172 Interest on Deposits with Other Banks

285,510 750,611

988,900 1,013,118 Total Interest Income

13,723,614 14,875,452

27,476,334 30,454,799 Interest Expense











Interest on Deposits

6,151,712 7,275,073

12,491,753 14,221,266 Interest on Borrowings

592,778 724,216

1,110,069 1,637,370 Total Interest Expense

6,744,490 7,999,289

13,601,822 15,858,637













Net Interest Income

6,979,124 6,876,162

13,874,512 14,596,162 Provision/(Recovery) for Loan Losses

538,805 688,865

598,141 973,548 Net Interest Income After











Provision for Loan Losses

6,440,319 6,187,298

13,276,371 13,622,614 Non-Interest Income











Mortgage Loan Gain-on-Sale and Fee Revenue

1,079,890 797,759

2,022,147 1,455,072 SBA Gain-on-Sale Revenue

- -

- - Service Charges and Other Income

327,093 270,230

547,834 344,121 Servicing Income

16,001 21,045

33,494 47,147 Increase in Cash Surrender Value of Bank-











owned Life Insurance

235,334 223,061

466,233 443,925 Total Non-interest Income

1,658,318 1,312,094

3,069,708 2,290,265













Total Revenue

8,637,442 8,188,257

16,944,220 16,886,427













Non-Interest Expenses











Officer and Employee Compensation











and Benefits

4,373,967 3,752,761

8,777,587 7,522,296 Occupancy Expense

375,936 244,279

740,877 486,442 Equipment and Depreciation Expense

11,336 16,619

22,048 25,345 Insurance Expense

245,402 220,346

452,001 446,112 Professional Fees

439,501 559,904

785,807 1,030,213 Data and Item Processing

587,093 595,492

1,118,056 1,133,705 Advertising

109,791 151,676

191,391 234,791 Franchise Taxes and State Assessment Fees

329,846 314,444

656,415 628,658 Mortgage Fees and Settlements

153,051 99,819

227,890 174,548 Other Operating Expense

1,119,074 396,213

1,574,469 690,447 Total Non-interest Expenses

7,744,997 6,351,552

14,546,541 12,372,557 Income Before Income Taxes

353,640 1,147,840

1,799,538 3,540,322 Income Tax Expense/(Benefit)

64,019 347,943

349,579 721,082 Net Income

$ 289,621 $ 799,896

$ 1,449,959 $ 2,819,240 Earnings per Common Share - Basic

$ 0.04 $ 0.11

$ 0.20 $ 0.39 Earnings per Common Share - Diluted

$ 0.04 $ 0.11

$ 0.20 $ 0.39 Weighted-Average Common Shares











Outstanding - Basic

7,098,594 7,137,779

7,101,643 7,151,171 Weighted-Average Common Shares











Outstanding - Diluted

7,124,543 7,140,491

7,175,023 7,153,655

FREEDOM FINANCIAL HOLDINGS CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS





















(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

For the three

For the three

For the three

For the three

For the three

months ended

months ended

months ended

months ended

months ended

June 30, 2026

March 31, 2026

December 31, 2025

September 30, 2025

June 30, 2025 Interest Income

















Interest and Fees on Loans $ 11,650,836

$ 11,276,251

$ 11,337,250

$ 11,671,310

$ 11,673,927 Interest on Investment Securities 1,787,268

1,773,078

2,224,322

2,307,732

2,450,914 Interest on Deposits with Other Banks 285,510

703,390

214,396

507,622

750,610 Total Interest Income 13,723,614

13,752,719

13,775,968

14,486,664

14,875,451 Interest Expense

















Interest on Deposits 6,151,712

6,340,041

6,260,656

7,036,552

7,275,073 Interest on Borrowings 592,778

517,291

818,943

701,474

724,216 Total Interest Expense 6,744,490

6,857,332

7,079,599

7,738,026

7,999,289



















Net Interest Income 6,979,124

6,895,387

6,696,369

6,748,638

6,876,162 Provision/(Recovery) for Loan Losses 538,805

59,336

6,941,897

496,824

688,865 Net Interest Income After

















Provision for Loan Losses 6,440,319

6,836,051

(245,528)

6,251,814

6,187,297 Non-Interest Income

















Mortgage Loan Gain-on-Sale and Fee Revenue 1,079,890

942,257

680,766

718,684

797,759 SBA Gain-on-Sale Revenue -

-

-

-

- Service Charges and Other Income 327,093

220,740

246,568

453,981

270,230 Servicing Income 16,001

17,493

18,303

19,060

21,045 Increase in Cash Surrender Value of Bank-

















owned Life Insurance 235,334

230,899

233,820

231,549

223,061 Total Non-interest Income 1,658,318

1,411,389

1,179,457

1,423,274

1,312,095



















Total Revenue 8,637,442

8,306,776

7,875,826

8,171,912

8,188,257



















Non-Interest Expenses

















Officer and Employee Compensation

















and Benefits 4,373,967

4,403,621

3,562,780

4,067,037

3,752,761 Occupancy Expense 375,936

364,940

239,846

246,378

244,279 Equipment and Depreciation Expense 11,336

10,712

12,898

16,039

16,619 Insurance Expense 245,402

206,599

126,852

244,170

220,346 Professional Fees 439,501

346,305

375,040

291,975

559,904 Data and Item Processing 587,093

530,962

523,717

540,506

595,492 Advertising 109,791

81,600

63,476

112,566

151,676 Franchise Taxes and State Assessment Fees 329,846

326,569

324,569

334,422

314,444 Mortgage Fees and Settlements 153,051

74,839

70,037

106,266

99,819 Other Operating Expense 1,119,074

455,395

315,610

368,343

396,213 Total Non-interest Expenses 7,744,997

6,801,542

5,614,825

6,327,702

6,351,552 Income Before Income Taxes 353,640

1,445,898

(4,680,896)

1,347,386

1,147,840 Income Tax Expense/(Benefit) 64,019

285,560

(1,112,923)

224,456

347,943 Net Income (Loss) $ 289,621

$ 1,160,338

$ (3,567,973)

$ 1,122,930

$ 799,897 Earnings (Loss) per Common Share - Basic $ 0.04

$ 0.16

$ (0.50)

$ 0.16

$ 0.11 Earnings (Loss) per Common Share - Diluted $ 0.04

$ 0.16

$ (0.50)

$ 0.16

$ 0.11 Weighted-Average Common Shares

















Outstanding - Basic 7,098,594

7,104,820

7,121,482

7,134,446

7,137,779 Weighted-Average Common Shares

















Outstanding - Diluted 7,124,543

7,174,318

7,183,791

7,184,688

7,140,491

Average Balances, Income and Expenses, Yields and Rates

































(Unaudited)



































































































Three Months Ended









Three Months Ended









Three Months Ended











Three Months Ended







June 30, 2026









March 31, 2026









December 31, 2025











September 30, 2025







Average Balance

Income/

Expense

Yield

Average Balance

Income/

Expense

Yield

Average Balance

Income/

Expense

Yield



Average Balance

Income/

Expense

Yield Assets















































Cash $32,056,464

$277,476

3.47 %

$78,256,733

$703,390

3.65 %

$23,427,239

$214,395

3.63 %



$46,853,763

$507,622

4.30 %

















































Investments (Tax Exempt) $19,253,217

$150,043

3.13 %

$19,983,529

$150,924

3.06 %

$20,215,951

$154,645

3.03 %



$19,928,687

$155,780

3.10 % Investments (Taxable) $160,163,550

$1,645,259

4.12 %

$161,336,487

$1,622,154

4.08 %

$188,641,324

$2,069,677

4.35 %



$193,341,006

$2,151,952

4.42 % Total Investments $179,416,767

$1,795,302

4.01 %

$181,320,016

$1,773,078

3.97 %

$208,857,275

$2,224,322

4.23 %



$213,269,693

$2,307,732

4.29 %

















































Total Loans $777,241,247

$11,650,836

6.01 %

$766,481,826

$11,276,251

5.97 %

$752,172,975

$11,337,250

5.98 %



$744,905,635

$11,671,310

6.22 %

















































Earning Assets $988,714,478

$13,723,614

5.57 %

$1,026,058,575

$13,752,719

5.44 %

$984,457,489

$13,775,967

5.55 %



$1,005,029,091

$14,486,664

5.72 %





















































































































































Assets $1,047,065,095

$289,621

0.11 %

$1,075,063,057

$1,160,338

0.44 %

$1,036,072,664

($3,567,973)

-1.37 %



$1,058,353,304

$1,122,930

0.42 %

















































Liabilities















































Interest Checking $128,410,952

$862,935

2.70 %

$139,199,596

$872,499

2.54 %

$151,579,307

$934,090

2.44 %



$127,149,614

$998,124

3.11 % Money Market $281,596,967

$2,111,939

3.01 %

$314,492,661

$2,346,245

3.03 %

$297,707,680

$2,468,165

3.29 %



$320,887,145

$2,722,629

3.37 % Savings $2,298,115

$1,120

0.20 %

$2,092,200

$1,087

0.21 %

$1,973,024

$1,045

0.21 %



$2,415,353

$1,051

0.17 % Time Deposits $338,730,230

$3,175,717

3.76 %

$334,036,792

$3,120,209

3.79 %

$285,497,039

$2,857,356

3.97 %



$317,448,404

$3,314,747

4.14 % Interest Bearing Deposits $751,036,264

$6,151,711

3.29 %

$789,821,247

$6,340,041

3.26 %

$736,757,050

$6,260,656

3.37 %



$767,900,516

$7,036,551

3.64 %

















































Borrowings $61,577,333

$592,778

3.86 %

$55,160,259

$517,291

3.80 %

$76,844,331

$818,943

4.23 %



$61,329,539

$701,474

4.54 %

















































Interest Bearing Liabilities $812,613,597

$6,744,490

3.33 %

$844,981,507

$6,857,332

3.29 %

$813,601,381

$7,079,599

3.45 %



$829,230,055

$7,738,025

3.70 %

















































Non Interest Bearing Deposits $ 137,774,380









$ 135,220,445









$ 125,385,868











$ 133,933,651

























































Cost of Funds $ 950,387,978

$ 6,744,490

2.85 %

$ 980,201,952

$ 6,857,332

2.84 %

$ 938,987,249

$ 7,079,599

2.99 %



$ 963,163,706

$ 7,738,025

3.19 %

















































Net Interest Margin $988,714,479

$6,979,124

2.83 %

$1,026,058,575

$6,895,388

2.73 %

$984,457,489

$6,696,368

2.70 %



$1,005,029,091

$6,748,638

2.66 %

Average Balances, Income and Expenses, Yields and Rates (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended









Three Months Ended









Six Months Ended









Six Months Ended











June 30, 2026









June 30, 2025









June 30, 2026









June 30, 2025











Average Balance

Income/ Expense

Yield

Average Balance

Income/ Expense

Yield

Average Balance

Income/ Expense

Yield

Average Balance

Income/ Expense

Yield Assets















































Cash

$32,056,464

$277,476

3.47 %

$65,570,216

$750,611

4.59 %

$55,028,974

$980,866

3.59 %

$47,777,734

$1,013,118

4.28 %

















































Investments (Tax Exempt)

$19,253,217

$150,043

3.13 %

$19,843,159

$156,555

3.18 %

$19,616,356

$300,967

3.09 %

$20,027,655

$323,442

3.26 % Investments (Taxable)

$160,163,550

$1,645,259

4.12 %

$204,066,557

$2,294,359

4.52 %

$160,746,778

$3,267,413

4.10 %

$208,324,597

$4,750,529

4.60 % Total Investments

$179,416,767

$1,795,302

4.01 %

$223,909,716

$2,450,914

4.39 %

$180,363,134

$3,568,380

3.99 %

$228,352,252

$5,073,971

4.48 %

















































Total Loans

$777,241,247

$11,650,836

6.01 %

$755,231,852

$11,673,926

6.20 %

$771,891,259

$22,927,087

5.99 %

$759,665,068

$24,377,509

6.47 %

















































Earning Assets

$988,714,478

$13,723,614

5.57 %

$1,044,711,784

$14,875,451

5.73 %

$1,007,283,367

$27,476,333

5.50 %

$1,035,795,054

$30,464,598

5.93 %



































































































Assets

$1,047,065,095

289,621

0.11 %

$1,100,110,176

799,897

0.29 %

$1,060,986,734

1,449,959

0.28 %

$1,092,025,722

2,819,240

0.52 %

















































Liabilities















































Interest Checking

$128,410,952

$862,935

2.70 %

$125,175,008

$979,587

3.13 %

$133,775,471

$1,735,435

2.62 %

$123,980,287

$1,909,186

3.11 % Money Market

$281,596,967

$2,111,939

3.01 %

$396,798,385

$3,620,383

3.65 %

$297,953,942

$4,458,185

3.02 %

$372,579,031

$6,779,987

3.67 % Savings

$2,298,115

$1,120

0.20 %

$6,727,490

$1,503

0.09 %

$2,195,726

$2,207

0.20 %

$5,569,639

$2,658

0.10 % Time Deposits

$338,730,231

$3,175,717

3.76 %

$272,467,884

$2,673,600

3.93 %

$336,396,476

$6,295,927

3.77 %

$283,341,703

$5,529,389

3.94 % Interest Bearing Deposits

$751,036,265

$6,151,711

3.29 %

$801,168,767

$7,275,073

3.63 %

$770,321,615

$12,491,754

3.27 %

$785,470,660

$14,221,220

3.65 %

















































Borrowings

$61,577,333

$592,778

3.86 %

$63,255,808

$724,216

4.59 %

$58,386,523

$1,110,069

3.83 %

$70,756,945

$1,637,370

4.67 %

















































Interest Bearing Liabilities

$812,613,598

$6,744,490

3.33 %

$864,424,575

$7,999,289

3.71 %

$828,708,138

$13,601,822

3.31 %

$856,227,605

$15,858,590

3.73 %

















































Non Interest Bearing Deposits

$ 137,774,380









$ 140,837,354









$ 136,504,468









$ 167,639,041

























































Cost of Funds

$ 950,387,978

$ 6,744,490

2.85 %

$ 1,005,261,929

$ 7,999,289

3.19 %

$ 965,212,607

$ 13,601,822

2.84 %

$ 1,023,866,646

$ 15,858,590

3.12 %

















































Net Interest Margin

$988,714,479

$6,979,124

2.83 %

$1,044,711,784

$6,876,162

2.64 %

$1,007,283,366

$13,874,512

2.78 %

$1,035,795,054

$14,606,007

2.84 %

Selected Financial Data by Quarter Ended:









(Unaudited)









Balance Sheet Ratios June 30, 2026 March 31, 2026 December 31, 2025 September 30, 2025 June 30, 2025 Loans held-for-investment to Deposits 87.29 % 84.04 % 83.41 % 86.72 % 80.83 % Income Statement Ratios (Quarterly)









Return on Average Assets (ROAA) 0.11 % 0.44 % -1.37 % 0.42 % 0.29 % Return on Average Equity (ROAE) 1.38 % 5.57 % -15.96 % 5.57 % 3.97 % Efficiency Ratio 89.67 % 81.88 % 71.29 % 77.43 % 77.57 % Net Interest Margin 2.83 % 2.73 % 2.70 % 2.66 % 2.66 % Yield on Average Earning Assets 5.57 % 5.44 % 5.55 % 5.72 % 5.73 % Yield on Securities 4.01 % 3.97 % 4.23 % 4.29 % 4.39 % Yield on Loans 6.01 % 5.97 % 5.98 % 6.22 % 6.20 % Cost of Funds 2.85 % 2.84 % 2.99 % 3.19 % 3.19 % Noninterest income to Total Revenue 19.20 % 16.99 % 14.98 % 17.42 % 16.02 % Liquidity Ratios









Uninsured Deposits to Total Deposits 24.90 % 27.11 % 29.43 % 24.51 % 22.51 % Total Liquidity to Uninsured Deposits 118.71 % 117.18 % 130.31 % 136.91 % 167.83 % Total Liquidity to Unfunded Commitments, CDs and Borrowings maturing in next 30 days 166.82 % 206.16 % 251.78 % 209.14 % 252.65 % Tangible Common Equity Ratio 8.20 % 8.00 % 7.91 % 8.45 % 7.85 % Tangible Common Equity Ratio (adjusted for unrealized losses on HTM securities) 8.01 % 7.82 % 7.76 % 8.27 % 7.64 %











Available -for-Sale securities (as % of total securities) 89.41 % 89.58 % 89.17 % 90.64 % 90.87 % Per Share Data









Tangible Book Value $12.20 $12.08 $12.05 $12.45 $12.01 Tangible Book Value (ex AOCI) $14.29 $14.18 $14.08 $14.58 $14.39 Share Price Data









Closing Price $12.15 $11.90 $11.83 $11.52 $11.26 Book Value Multiple 100 % 99 % 98 % 93 % 94 % Common Stock Data









Outstanding Shares at End of Period 6,978,754 6,973,747 6,984,013 7,002,103 7,002,103 Weighted Average shares outstanding, basic 7,098,594 7,104,820 7,136,456 7,134,446 7,137,779 Weighted Average shares outstanding, diluted 7,124,543 7,174,318 7,193,284 7,184,688 7,140,491 Capital Ratios (Bank Only)









Tier 1 Leverage ratio 11.06 % 10.70 % 11.05 % 11.23 % 10.66 % Common Equity Tier 1 ratio 13.66 % 13.50 % 13.82 % 14.64 % 14.30 % Tier 1 Risk Based Capital ratio 13.66 % 13.50 % 13.82 % 14.64 % 14.30 % Total Risk Based Capital ratio 14.63 % 14.42 % 15.08 % 15.53 % 15.20 % Credit Quality









Net Charge-offs to Average Loans 0.02 % 0.81 % 0.03 % 0.13 % 0.01 % Total Non-performing Loans to loans held-for-investment 3.32 % 2.46 % 3.51 % 2.30 % 1.45 % Total Non-performing Assets to Total Assets 2.57 % 1.95 % 2.51 % 1.65 % 0.98 % Nonaccrual Loans to loans held-for-investment 3.32 % 2.50 % 3.51 % 2.30 % 1.45 % Provision for Loan Losses $538,805 $59,336 $6,941,897 $496,824 $688,865 Allowance for Loan Losses to net loans held-for-investment 1.06 % 1.00 % 1.82 % 0.96 % 0.96 % Allowance for Loan Losses to net loans held-for-investment (ex PPP loans) 1.06 % 1.00 % 1.82 % 0.96 % 0.96 %

FREEDOM FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC. CONSOLIDATED SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES





















Quarter Ending















1Net Interest Margin June 30, 2026

March 31, 2026

December 31, 2025

September 30, 2025

June 30, 2025 Average Earning Assets $988,714,478

$ 1,026,058,575

$ 984,457,489

$ 1,005,029,091

$ 1,044,711,785 Yield on Interest Earning Assets (GAAP) 5.57 %

5.44 %

5.55 %

5.72 %

5.73 % Net Interest Margin (NIM) (GAAP) 2.83 %

2.73 %

2.70 %

2.66 %

2.66 %







































2Efficiency Ratio (Non-GAAP)



Quarter Ending













June 30, 2026

March 31, 2026

December 31, 2025

September 30, 2025

June 30, 2025 Net Interest Income $ 6,979,124

$ 6,895,387

$ 6,696,369

$ 6,748,638

$ 6,876,162 Non-Interest Income 1,658,318

1,411,389

$ 1,179,457

1,423,274

1,312,095 Total Revenue $ 8,637,442

$ 8,306,776

$ 7,875,826

$ 8,171,912

$ 8,188,257 Non-Interest Expense 7,744,997

6,801,542

$ 5,614,825

6,327,702

6,351,552 Efficiency Ratio (Non-GAAP) 89.67 %

81.88 %

71.29 %

77.43 %

77.57 %



















3Liquidity Ratios (Non-GAAP)



Quarter Ending













June 30, 2026

March 31, 2026

December 31, 2025

September 30, 2025

June 30, 2025 Available-for-Sale Securities (as % of total securities) 89.41 %

89.58 %

89.17 %

90.64 %

90.87 % Uninsured Deposits to Total Deposits 24.90 %

27.11 %

29.43 %

24.51 %

22.51 % Total Liquidity to Uninsured Deposits 118.71 %

117.18 %

130.31 %

136.91 %

167.83 % Total Liquidity to Unfunded Commitments, CDs and Borrowings

maturing in next 30 days 166.82 %

206.16 %

251.78 %

209.14 %

252.65 % Tangible Common Equity Ratio 8.20 %

8.00 %

7.91 %

8.45 %

7.85 % Tangible Common Equity Ratio(adjusted for unrealized losses 8.01 %

7.82 %

7.76 %

8.27 %

7.64 % on HTM Securities)



















4Total Liquidity is the sum of cash, cash balances at banks, unencumbered available-for-sale securities and secured borrowing availability at the Federal Reserve and the Federal Reserve Bank



















Contact:

Scott Clark

Senior Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer

Phone: 703-667-4119

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Freedom Financial Holdings