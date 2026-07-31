Freedom Financial Holdings Announces Earnings for Second Quarter of 2026

News provided by

Freedom Financial Holdings

Jul 31, 2026, 08:30 ET

MCLEAN, Va., July 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Freedom Financial Holdings (OTCQX: FDVA), (the "Company" or "Freedom"), the holding company for The Freedom Bank of Virginia (the "Bank") today announced net income of $289,621 or $0.04 per diluted share for the second quarter compared to net income of $1,160,338, or $0.16 per diluted share for the three months ended March 31, 2026, and net income of $799,896 or $0.11 per diluted share for the three months ended June 30, 2025.  The current quarter included a write down on the carrying value of the firm's OREO of $668,301, from $1,302,801 to its appraised land value of $634,500.  The quarter also saw an increase in the firm's allowance for loan loss with provision expense of $538,805, $385,208 of which was due in part to an increase in C&I loan balances and unfunded commitments for future loans and $153,597 due to from net charge-offs in the quarter.

Joseph J. Thomas, President, and CEO, commented, "The company experienced revenue growth in the quarter of 5.49% compared to prior year calendar quarter.  Adjusted for the write down in our only OREO asset, we reported Pre-tax, Pre-Provision Net Income of $1,560,746 which is 3.69% better than linked quarter.  For the second quarter of 2026, our Yield on Earning Assets improved to 5.57% in the quarter from 5.44% in Q1 due to improvement in asset mix, which translated into a net interest margin improvement of 10 basis points, to 2.83% from 2.73% in the prior quarter.  In addition, our mortgage division had a very strong quarter that closed 112 mortgages and $54 million of loan volume, increasing gain on sale revenue by 14.6% compared to the prior quarter.  We remain vigilant in our efforts to improve asset quality and believe we have eliminated future volatility in our earnings from this quarter's OREO and provision expense.  At the same time, our entire team is focused on improving our net interest margin through core deposit growth, better deposit mix and reduced deposit costs.  We celebrated the grand opening of our new branch and corporate headquarters in Tysons Corner this quarter and the 25th anniversary of Freedom Bank on July 23, 2026.  We are well positioned for the future as a relationship-driven, technology-enabled bank serving entrepreneurs, businesses, and families throughout Northern Virginia with experienced bankers who understand our client's dreams, quick, local decisions, and flexible, innovative solutions delivered with exceptional service.

Second Quarter 2026 Highlights include:

  • The Company posted net income of $289,621 or $0.04 per diluted share for the second quarter compared to net income of $1,160,338 or $0.16 per diluted share for the three months ended March 31, 2026, and net income of $799,896 or $0.11 per diluted share for the three months ended June 30, 2025.
  • Tangible Book Value per share improved during the quarter by $0.12 to $12.20 on June 30, 2026, compared to $12.08 on March 31, 2026, with quarter-to-date earnings and improvement on the valuation of the available for sale portfolio.
  • Return on Average Assets ("ROAA") was 0.11% for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, compared to ROAA of 0.44% for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, and 0.29% for the three months ended June 30, 2025.
  • Return on Average Equity ("ROAE") was 1.38% for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, compared to ROAE of 5.57% for the three months ended March 31, 2025, and 3.97% for the three months ended June 30, 2025.
  • Total Assets were $1.039 billion on June 30, 2026, a decrease of $14 million or 1.33% from total assets on March 31, 2026, as cash and securities came down and brokered deposit balances were reduced.
  • Gross Loans held-for-investment decreased by $7.3 million or 0.94% during the quarter.
  • Total deposits decreased by $42 million or by 4.64% during the quarter, led by a $30 million reduction in brokered deposits. Non-interest-bearing demand deposits decreased by $7.3 million during the quarter to $142.1 million and represented 16.24% of total deposits on June 30, 2026.
  • The net interest margin1 increased in the second quarter to 2.83%, higher by 10 basis points compared to the linked quarter and by 18 basis points compared to the same period in 2025. The increase in the net interest margin across linked quarters was a result of holding less low margin assets, while the decrease for the same period a year ago is related to cost of funds reductions.  The cost of funds was 2.85% for the second quarter, higher by 1 basis point compared to the linked quarter and lower by 35 basis points compared to the same period in 2025, as a result of a decline in deposit costs and borrowing costs.
  • Non-interest income increased by 17% compared to the linked quarter and by 26% compared to the same period in 2025. The increase in non-interest income in the second quarter of 2026 was primarily due to higher net revenue from the mortgage unit along with gains in the Bank's SBIC investments.
  • Non-interest expense increased by $943 thousand in the second quarter or by 14% compared to the linked quarter and increased by 22% compared to the same period in 2025. The increase in expenses compared to the linked quarter was largely due to the $668 thousand write down in the Bank's OREO valuation.  Professional Fees were also elevated in the quarter and the Bank increased its marketing expense to promote its new Tysons Corner location.   
  • The Efficiency Ratio2 was 89.67% for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, compared to 81.88% for the linked quarter and 77.57% for the same period in 2025.  Excluding the OREO write-down, the efficiency ratio would have been similar to the prior period at 81.93%.
  • Uninsured deposits were 24.9% of total deposits and total liquidity to uninsured deposits3 was 118.71% of uninsured deposits on June 30, 2026.
  • Net charge offs were 0.02% of average loans compared to 0.81% in the prior quarter which had the $6.2 million in charge-offs mostly related to one large loan that had been provisioned for in 2025. The ratio of non-accrual loans to loans held-for-investment was 3.32% on June 30, 2026, compared to 2.46% on March 31, 2026, and 1.45% on June 30, 2025.  The ratio of non-performing assets to total assets was  2.57% on June 30, 2026, compared to 1.95% on March 31, 2026, and 0.98% on June 30, 2025.
  • The Company recognized a provision for loan losses of $538,805, related to changes in the overall portfolio including C&I loan growth.
  • The ratio of the allowance for loan losses to loans held-for-investment was 1.06% at June 30, 2026 compared to 1.00% at the end of the linked quarter.
  • The Bank continues to be well capitalized and capital ratios continue to be strong with a Leverage ratio of 11.06%, Common Equity Tier 1 ratio of 13.66%, Tier 1 Risk Based Capital ratio of 13.66% and a Total Capital ratio of 14.63% as of June 30, 2026.  Common Equity Tier 1, Tier 1 Risk Based Capital, and Total Capital ratios are up by 16 basis points, 16 basis points, and 21 basis points, respectively, due to the Bank holding lower average assets in the quarter, and accumulating earnings.

Net Interest Income

The Company recorded net interest income of $6.979 million for the second quarter of 2026, higher by 1.21% compared to the linked quarter, and by 1.5% compared to the same period in 2025. The net interest margin in the first quarter of 2026 was 2.83%, higher by 10 basis points compared to the linked quarter and by 18 basis points compared to the same period in 2025.

The following factors contributed to the changes in net interest margin during the first quarter of 2026 compared to the linked and calendar quarters.

  • Yields on average earning assets were 5.57% in the second quarter of 2026, higher by 13 basis points compared to the linked quarter, and lower by 16 basis points compared to the prior year calendar quarter. The increase in yields on average earning assets in the second quarter compared to the linked quarter was primarily due to decreased cash and decreased securities held on the balance sheet in the quarter.  The decrease over the calendar quarter is largely due to  interest rate decreases on cash and floating rate securities and loans that took place over the second half of 2025.  
  • Loan yields increased by 4 basis point to 6.01% from 5.97% in the linked quarter, while yields on investment securities increased by 4 basis points to 4.01% from 3.97% in the linked quarter. Loan yields decreased by 19 basis points, while yields on investment securities decreased by 38 basis points compared to the calendar quarter.
  • Cost of funds increased by 1 basis point to 2.85% from 2.84% in the linked quarter, and by 35 basis points compared to the prior year quarter, due to lower deposit and borrowing costs.

Non-interest Income

Non-interest income was $1.66 million for the first quarter, an increase of 17% when compared to the linked quarter and an increase of 26% when compared to the same period in 2025. The increase in non-interest income in the second quarter of 2026 compared to the linked quarter and the prior calendar quarter was due to higher revenue from the gain on sale of mortgage loans and SBIC investment income. 

Total Revenue4

Total revenue, defined as the sum of net interest income, before provision for loan losses, and non-interest income, was higher by 3.98% compared to the linked quarter and by 5.49% compared to the calendar quarter in 2025. The increase in total revenue compared to the linked and calendar quarter was due to an increase in the net interest margin and from the gain on sale of residential mortgages. 

Non-interest Expense

Non-interest expense in the second quarter increased by $943 thousand or by 13.9% compared to the linked quarter and increased by 21.9% compared to the same period in 2025. The increase in expenses compared to the linked quarter  and calendar quarter was largely attributable to the $668 thousand OREO write-down.  We also increased our marketing expenses related to promoting the new location and saw an increase in Professional Fees.

The Efficiency Ratio2 was 89.67% for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, compared to 81.88% for the linked quarter and 77.57% for the same period in 2025.   If not for the OREO expense in the quarter, the Bank would have had a 81.93%  efficiency ratio.

Asset Quality

Non-accrual loans increased in the second quarter and were 3.32% of loans held-for-investment compared to 2.46% of loans held-for-investment at the end of the linked quarter. Total non-performing assets (defined as the sum of loans on non-accrual, loans greater than 90 days past due and accruing, and OREO assets) were 2.57% of total assets as of June 30, 2026, compared to 1.95% of total assets, at the end of the linked quarter.

The Company recognized a provision for loan losses of $538,805, primarily related to changes in the overall portfolio mix.

The Company's ratio of Allowance for Loan Losses to loans held-for-investment was 1.06% as of June 30, 2026, compared to the ratio of Allowance for Loan Losses to loans held-for-investment of 1.00% as of March 31, 2026.

Total Assets

Total assets on June 30, 2026, were $1.039 billion compared to total assets of $1.053 billion on March 31, 2026.  Changes in major asset categories since March 31, 2026, were as follows:

  • Interest bearing deposits at banks decreased by $6.7 million.
  • Investment balances decreased by $6.5 million.
  • Gross loans held-for investment decreased by $7.27 million
  • Residential mortgage loans held for sale increased by $1.74 million

Total Liabilities

Total liabilities on June 30, 2026, were $953.72 million compared to total liabilities of $968.58 million on March 31, 2026. Total deposits were $874.82 million on June 30, 2026, compared to total deposits of $917.36 million on March 31, 2026. Non-interest-bearing demand deposits decreased by $7.3 million during the second quarter and comprised 16.23% of total deposits at the end of the second quarter. Brokered Deposits decreased by $30.0 million while Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings increased by $25.0 million.

Stockholders' Equity and Capital

Stockholders' equity as of June 30, 2026, was $85.15 million compared to $84.25 million on March 31, 2026. AOCI increased during the second quarter as there was a slight decrease in unrealized losses on available-for-sale securities. The tangible book value of the Company's common stock on June 30, 2026, was $12.20 per share compared to $12.08 on March 31, 2026. Excluding AOCI losses/gains5, the tangible book value of the Company's common stock on June 30, 2026, was $14.29 per share compared to $14.18 on March 31, 2026.

Stock Buyback Program

In the second quarter, the Company did not have any purchases under its previously announced share repurchase program.  As of June 30, 2026, the Company had repurchased 43,800 of the 250,000 shares currently authorized for repurchase under the program that was approved at the end of 2025. The Board of Directors continues to believe that the share buyback program represents a disciplined capital management strategy for the Company. 

Capital Ratios

As of June 30, 2026, the Bank's capital ratios were well above regulatory minimum capital ratios for well-capitalized bank holding companies. The Bank's capital ratios as of June 30, 2026, and March 31, 2026, were as follows:

June 30, 2026

March 31, 2026

Total Capital Ratio    

14.63 %

14.42 %

Tier 1 Capital Ratio    

13.66 %

13.50 %

Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio  

13.66 %

13.50 %

Leverage Ratio      

11.06 %

10.70 %

About Freedom Financial Holdings, Inc.

Freedom Financial Holdings, Inc. is the holding company of The Freedom Bank of Virginia, a community bank with locations in Fairfax, Reston, Chantilly, Vienna, Tysons Corner, and Manassas, Virginia. For information about deposits, loans and other services, visit the website at www.freedom.bank.

Forward Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements, including our expectations with respect to future events that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from management's projections, forecasts, estimates, and expectations include: fluctuation in market rates of interest and loan and deposit pricing; general economic and financial market conditions, in the United States generally and particularly in the markets in which the Company operates and in which its loans are concentrated, including the effects of declines in real estate values, increases in unemployment levels, inflation, recessions and slowdowns in economic growth, including as a result of the impact of geopolitical conflicts; the impact of any U.S. federal government shutdown; U.S. and global trade policies and changes, including the impact of the imposition of or changes in tariffs and trade barriers; adverse developments in the financial services industry; maintenance and development of well-established and valued client relationships and referral source relationships; the adequacy or inadequacy of our allowance for credit losses; acquisition or loss of key production personnel; and the potential adverse effects of unusual and infrequently occurring events, such as weather-related disasters, wars, terrorist acts or public health events, and of governmental and societal responses thereto; these potential adverse effects may include, without limitation, adverse effects on the ability of the Company's borrowers to satisfy their obligations to the Company, on the value of collateral securing loans, on the demand for the Company's loans or its other products and services, on incidents of cyberattack and fraud, on the Company's liquidity or capital positions, on risks posed by reliance on third-party service providers, on other aspects of the Company's business operations and on financial markets and economic growth. The Company cautions readers that the list of factors above is not exclusive. The forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this release, and the Company may not undertake steps to update the forward-looking statements to reflect the impact of any circumstances or events that arise after the date the forward-looking statements are made. In addition, our past results of operations are not necessarily indicative of future performance.

 

FREEDOM FINANCIAL HOLDINGS

 

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS













(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

2026

2026

2025
 

ASSETS

 




Cash and Due from Banks

$                            5,458,898

$                           4,527,248

$                            4,540,452

Interest Bearing Deposits with Banks

26,936,559

33,646,083

70,078,398

Securities Available-for-Sale

150,739,160

156,852,319

158,446,651

Securities Held-to-Maturity

17,846,586

18,242,410

19,242,952

Restricted Stock Investments

5,655,600

4,468,100

5,435,300

Loans Held for Sale

13,812,357

12,077,102

4,283,305

PPP Loans Held for Investment 

112,661

112,661

117,738

Other Loans Held for Investment 

763,549,261

770,827,073

762,435,469

Allowance for Loan Losses

(8,058,550)

(7,696,395)

(13,897,689)

Net Loans

769,415,729

775,320,441

752,938,823

Bank Premises and Equipment, net

1,499,670

1,189,003

728,030

Accrued Interest Receivable

4,525,299

4,463,908

4,059,501

Deferred Tax Asset

7,542,341

7,579,833

7,428,794

Bank-Owned Life Insurance

28,936,144

28,700,809

28,469,911

Right of Use Asset, net

5,339,622

5,657,815

1,582,514

Other Assets

14,970,136

12,178,246

12,931,701

Total Assets

$ 1,038,865,744

$1,052,826,215

$ 1,065,883,027
 

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

 




Deposits




Demand Deposits




Non-interest Bearing

$                       142,064,271

$                      149,338,747

$                       149,516,366

Interest Bearing

540,859,808

548,420,087

555,799,698

Savings Deposits

2,151,753

2,289,866

1,989,696

Time Deposits

189,748,053

217,315,240

206,958,024

Total Deposits

874,823,885

917,363,940

914,263,784

Federal Home Loan Bank Advances

45,000,000

20,000,000

40,000,000

Other Borrowings

-

112,661

117,737

Subordinated Debt (Net of Issuance Costs)

19,967,531

19,948,049

19,928,568

Accrued Interest Payable

546,253

887,034

913,813

Lease Liability

5,697,751

5,878,842

1,666,836

Other Liabilities

7,682,523

4,385,636

4,852,310

Total Liabilities

$     953,717,943

$    968,576,162

$     981,743,048
 

Stockholders' Equity

 




Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 5,000,000 shares authorized:




0 Shares Issued and Outstanding, June 30, 2026, March 31, 2026 and December 31, 2025




Common Stock, $0.01 Par Value, 25,000,000 Shares authorized:




23,000,000 Shares Voting and 2,000,000 Shares Non-voting.




Voting Common Stock:




6,978,754 , 6,973,747 and 6,984,013 Shares Issued and Outstanding




    at June 30, 2026, March 31, 2026 and December 31, 2025 respectively

69,788

69,737

69,840

Non-Voting Common Stock:

-

-

-

0 Shares Issued and Outstanding at June 30, 2026, March 31, 2026




 and December 31, 2025 respectively)




 Additional Paid-in Capital 

56,565,519

56,029,673

56,624,236

Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income, Net

(14,573,309)

(14,645,539)

(14,189,941)

Retained Earnings

43,085,803

42,796,182

41,635,844

Total Stockholders' Equity

$       85,147,801

$      84,250,053

$       84,139,979
 

Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

 

$ 1,038,865,744

$1,052,826,215

$ 1,065,883,027

 FREEDOM FINANCIAL HOLDINGS 

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS



(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)


For the three

For the three

For the six

For the six


months ended

months ended

months ended

months ended


June 30, 2026

June 30, 2025

June 30, 2026

June 30, 2025

 Interest Income 





Interest and Fees on Loans

$              11,650,836

$              11,673,927

$              22,927,087

$              24,377,509

Interest on Investment Securities

1,787,268

2,450,914

3,560,347

5,064,172

Interest on Deposits with Other Banks

285,510

750,611

988,900

1,013,118

Total Interest Income

13,723,614

14,875,452

27,476,334

30,454,799

 Interest Expense 





Interest on Deposits

6,151,712

7,275,073

12,491,753

14,221,266

Interest on Borrowings

592,778

724,216

1,110,069

1,637,370

Total Interest Expense

6,744,490

7,999,289

13,601,822

15,858,637







Net Interest Income

6,979,124

6,876,162

13,874,512

14,596,162

 Provision/(Recovery) for Loan Losses 

538,805

688,865

598,141

973,548

Net Interest Income After





Provision for Loan Losses

6,440,319

6,187,298

13,276,371

13,622,614

Non-Interest Income 





Mortgage Loan Gain-on-Sale and Fee Revenue

1,079,890

797,759

2,022,147

1,455,072

 SBA Gain-on-Sale Revenue

-

-

-

-

Service Charges and Other Income

327,093

270,230

547,834

344,121

 Servicing Income

16,001

21,045

33,494

47,147

Increase in Cash Surrender Value of Bank-





owned Life Insurance

235,334

223,061

466,233

443,925

Total Non-interest Income

1,658,318

1,312,094

3,069,708

2,290,265







Total Revenue

8,637,442

8,188,257

16,944,220

16,886,427







 Non-Interest Expenses 





Officer and Employee Compensation





and Benefits

4,373,967

3,752,761

8,777,587

7,522,296

Occupancy Expense

375,936

244,279

740,877

486,442

Equipment and Depreciation Expense

11,336

16,619

22,048

25,345

Insurance Expense

245,402

220,346

452,001

446,112

Professional Fees

439,501

559,904

785,807

1,030,213

Data and Item Processing

587,093

595,492

1,118,056

1,133,705

Advertising  

109,791

151,676

191,391

234,791

Franchise Taxes and State Assessment Fees

329,846

314,444

656,415

628,658

Mortgage Fees and Settlements

153,051

99,819

227,890

174,548

Other Operating Expense

1,119,074

396,213

1,574,469

690,447

Total Non-interest Expenses

7,744,997

6,351,552

14,546,541

12,372,557

Income Before Income Taxes

353,640

1,147,840

1,799,538

3,540,322

 Income Tax Expense/(Benefit) 

64,019

347,943

349,579

721,082

 Net Income 

$                       289,621

$                       799,896

$                    1,449,959

$                    2,819,240

Earnings per Common Share - Basic 

$                              0.04

$                              0.11

$                              0.20

$                              0.39

 Earnings per Common Share - Diluted 

$                              0.04

$                              0.11

$                              0.20

$                              0.39

 Weighted-Average Common Shares 





 Outstanding - Basic 

7,098,594

7,137,779

7,101,643

7,151,171

 Weighted-Average Common Shares  





 Outstanding - Diluted 

7,124,543

7,140,491

7,175,023

7,153,655

FREEDOM FINANCIAL HOLDINGS

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS  











(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

For the three

For the three

For the three

For the three

For the three

months ended

months ended

months ended

months ended

months ended

June 30, 2026

March 31, 2026

December 31, 2025

September 30, 2025

June 30, 2025

Interest Income








Interest and Fees on Loans

$                          11,650,836

$                11,276,251

$                11,337,250

$                11,671,310

$                11,673,927

Interest on Investment Securities

1,787,268

1,773,078

2,224,322

2,307,732

2,450,914

Interest on Deposits with Other Banks

285,510

703,390

214,396

507,622

750,610

Total Interest Income

13,723,614

13,752,719

13,775,968

14,486,664

14,875,451

Interest Expense








Interest on Deposits

6,151,712

6,340,041

6,260,656

7,036,552

7,275,073

Interest on Borrowings

592,778

517,291

818,943

701,474

724,216

Total Interest Expense

6,744,490

6,857,332

7,079,599

7,738,026

7,999,289










Net Interest Income

6,979,124

6,895,387

6,696,369

6,748,638

6,876,162

Provision/(Recovery) for Loan Losses

538,805

59,336

6,941,897

496,824

688,865

Net Interest Income After








Provision for Loan Losses

6,440,319

6,836,051

(245,528)

6,251,814

6,187,297

Non-Interest Income








Mortgage Loan Gain-on-Sale and Fee Revenue

1,079,890

942,257

680,766

718,684

797,759

 SBA Gain-on-Sale Revenue

-

-

-

-

-

Service Charges and Other Income

327,093

220,740

246,568

453,981

270,230

 Servicing Income

16,001

17,493

18,303

19,060

21,045

Increase in Cash Surrender Value of Bank-








owned Life Insurance

235,334

230,899

233,820

231,549

223,061

Total Non-interest Income

1,658,318

1,411,389

1,179,457

1,423,274

1,312,095










Total Revenue

8,637,442

8,306,776

7,875,826

8,171,912

8,188,257










Non-Interest Expenses








Officer and Employee Compensation








and Benefits

4,373,967

4,403,621

3,562,780

4,067,037

3,752,761

Occupancy Expense

375,936

364,940

239,846

246,378

244,279

Equipment and Depreciation Expense

11,336

10,712

12,898

16,039

16,619

Insurance Expense

245,402

206,599

126,852

244,170

220,346

Professional Fees

439,501

346,305

375,040

291,975

559,904

Data and Item Processing

587,093

530,962

523,717

540,506

595,492

Advertising  

109,791

81,600

63,476

112,566

151,676

Franchise Taxes and State Assessment Fees

329,846

326,569

324,569

334,422

314,444

Mortgage Fees and Settlements

153,051

74,839

70,037

106,266

99,819

Other Operating Expense

1,119,074

455,395

315,610

368,343

396,213

Total Non-interest Expenses

7,744,997

6,801,542

5,614,825

6,327,702

6,351,552

Income Before Income Taxes

353,640

1,445,898

(4,680,896)

1,347,386

1,147,840

Income Tax Expense/(Benefit)

64,019

285,560

(1,112,923)

224,456

347,943

Net Income (Loss)

$                                   289,621

$                      1,160,338

$                    (3,567,973)

$                      1,122,930

$                         799,897

Earnings (Loss) per Common Share - Basic

$                                          0.04

$                                0.16

$                              (0.50)

$                                0.16

$                                0.11

Earnings (Loss) per Common Share - Diluted

$                                          0.04

$                                0.16

$                              (0.50)

$                                0.16

$                                0.11

Weighted-Average Common Shares








Outstanding - Basic

7,098,594

7,104,820

7,121,482

7,134,446

7,137,779

Weighted-Average Common Shares 








Outstanding - Diluted

7,124,543

7,174,318

7,183,791

7,184,688

7,140,491

Average Balances, Income and Expenses, Yields and Rates
















(Unaudited)

















































Three Months Ended




Three Months Ended




Three Months Ended





Three Months Ended



June 30, 2026




March 31, 2026




December 31, 2025





September 30, 2025



Average Balance

Income/
Expense

Yield

Average Balance

Income/
Expense

Yield

Average Balance

Income/
Expense

Yield

Average Balance

Income/
Expense

Yield

Assets























Cash

$32,056,464

$277,476

3.47 %

$78,256,733

$703,390

3.65 %

$23,427,239

$214,395

3.63 %

$46,853,763

$507,622

4.30 %

























Investments (Tax Exempt)

$19,253,217

$150,043

3.13 %

$19,983,529

$150,924

3.06 %

$20,215,951

$154,645

3.03 %

$19,928,687

$155,780

3.10 %

Investments (Taxable)

$160,163,550

$1,645,259

4.12 %

$161,336,487

$1,622,154

4.08 %

$188,641,324

$2,069,677

4.35 %

$193,341,006

$2,151,952

4.42 %

Total Investments

$179,416,767

$1,795,302

4.01 %

$181,320,016

$1,773,078

3.97 %

$208,857,275

$2,224,322

4.23 %

$213,269,693

$2,307,732

4.29 %

























Total Loans 

$777,241,247

$11,650,836

6.01 %

$766,481,826

$11,276,251

5.97 %

$752,172,975

$11,337,250

5.98 %

$744,905,635

$11,671,310

6.22 %

























Earning Assets

$988,714,478

$13,723,614

5.57 %

$1,026,058,575

$13,752,719

5.44 %

$984,457,489

$13,775,967

5.55 %

$1,005,029,091

$14,486,664

5.72 %











































































Assets

$1,047,065,095

$289,621

0.11 %

$1,075,063,057

$1,160,338

0.44 %

$1,036,072,664

($3,567,973)

-1.37 %

$1,058,353,304

$1,122,930

0.42 %

























Liabilities























Interest Checking

$128,410,952

$862,935

2.70 %

$139,199,596

$872,499

2.54 %

$151,579,307

$934,090

2.44 %

$127,149,614

$998,124

3.11 %

Money Market

$281,596,967

$2,111,939

3.01 %

$314,492,661

$2,346,245

3.03 %

$297,707,680

$2,468,165

3.29 %

$320,887,145

$2,722,629

3.37 %

Savings

$2,298,115

$1,120

0.20 %

$2,092,200

$1,087

0.21 %

$1,973,024

$1,045

0.21 %

$2,415,353

$1,051

0.17 %

Time Deposits 

$338,730,230

$3,175,717

3.76 %

$334,036,792

$3,120,209

3.79 %

$285,497,039

$2,857,356

3.97 %

$317,448,404

$3,314,747

4.14 %

Interest Bearing Deposits

$751,036,264

$6,151,711

3.29 %

$789,821,247

$6,340,041

3.26 %

$736,757,050

$6,260,656

3.37 %

$767,900,516

$7,036,551

3.64 %

























Borrowings

$61,577,333

$592,778

3.86 %

$55,160,259

$517,291

3.80 %

$76,844,331

$818,943

4.23 %

$61,329,539

$701,474

4.54 %

























Interest Bearing Liabilities

$812,613,597

$6,744,490

3.33 %

$844,981,507

$6,857,332

3.29 %

$813,601,381

$7,079,599

3.45 %

$829,230,055

$7,738,025

3.70 %

























Non Interest Bearing Deposits

$             137,774,380




$             135,220,445




$             125,385,868





$             133,933,651




























Cost of Funds

$             950,387,978

$    6,744,490

2.85 %

$             980,201,952

$    6,857,332

2.84 %

$             938,987,249

$    7,079,599

2.99 %

$             963,163,706

$    7,738,025

3.19 %

























Net Interest Margin

$988,714,479

$6,979,124

2.83 %

$1,026,058,575

$6,895,388

2.73 %

$984,457,489

$6,696,368

2.70 %

$1,005,029,091

$6,748,638

2.66 %

 Average Balances, Income and Expenses, Yields and Rates  

(Unaudited) 


 Three Months Ended 




 Three Months Ended 




Six Months Ended 




Six Months Ended 





 June 30, 2026 




 June 30, 2025 




June 30, 2026 




 June 30, 2025 





Average Balance

Income/ Expense

Yield

Average Balance

Income/ Expense

Yield

Average Balance

Income/ Expense

Yield

Average Balance

Income/ Expense

Yield

 Assets 























 Cash 

$32,056,464

$277,476

3.47 %

$65,570,216

$750,611

4.59 %

$55,028,974

$980,866

3.59 %

$47,777,734

$1,013,118

4.28 %

























Investments (Tax Exempt)

$19,253,217

$150,043

3.13 %

$19,843,159

$156,555

3.18 %

$19,616,356

$300,967

3.09 %

$20,027,655

$323,442

3.26 %

Investments (Taxable)

$160,163,550

$1,645,259

4.12 %

$204,066,557

$2,294,359

4.52 %

$160,746,778

$3,267,413

4.10 %

$208,324,597

$4,750,529

4.60 %

Total Investments

$179,416,767

$1,795,302

4.01 %

$223,909,716

$2,450,914

4.39 %

$180,363,134

$3,568,380

3.99 %

$228,352,252

$5,073,971

4.48 %

























Total Loans 

$777,241,247

$11,650,836

6.01 %

$755,231,852

$11,673,926

6.20 %

$771,891,259

$22,927,087

5.99 %

$759,665,068

$24,377,509

6.47 %

























Earning Assets

$988,714,478

$13,723,614

5.57 %

$1,044,711,784

$14,875,451

5.73 %

$1,007,283,367

$27,476,333

5.50 %

$1,035,795,054

$30,464,598

5.93 %


















































Assets

$1,047,065,095

289,621

0.11 %

$1,100,110,176

799,897

0.29 %

$1,060,986,734

1,449,959

0.28 %

$1,092,025,722

2,819,240

0.52 %

























 Liabilities























Interest Checking

$128,410,952

$862,935

2.70 %

$125,175,008

$979,587

3.13 %

$133,775,471

$1,735,435

2.62 %

$123,980,287

$1,909,186

3.11 %

Money Market

$281,596,967

$2,111,939

3.01 %

$396,798,385

$3,620,383

3.65 %

$297,953,942

$4,458,185

3.02 %

$372,579,031

$6,779,987

3.67 %

Savings

$2,298,115

$1,120

0.20 %

$6,727,490

$1,503

0.09 %

$2,195,726

$2,207

0.20 %

$5,569,639

$2,658

0.10 %

Time Deposits 

$338,730,231

$3,175,717

3.76 %

$272,467,884

$2,673,600

3.93 %

$336,396,476

$6,295,927

3.77 %

$283,341,703

$5,529,389

3.94 %

Interest Bearing Deposits

$751,036,265

$6,151,711

3.29 %

$801,168,767

$7,275,073

3.63 %

$770,321,615

$12,491,754

3.27 %

$785,470,660

$14,221,220

3.65 %

























Borrowings

$61,577,333

$592,778

3.86 %

$63,255,808

$724,216

4.59 %

$58,386,523

$1,110,069

3.83 %

$70,756,945

$1,637,370

4.67 %

























Interest Bearing Liabilities

$812,613,598

$6,744,490

3.33 %

$864,424,575

$7,999,289

3.71 %

$828,708,138

$13,601,822

3.31 %

$856,227,605

$15,858,590

3.73 %

























Non Interest Bearing Deposits

$            137,774,380




$           140,837,354




$      136,504,468




$      167,639,041




























Cost of Funds

$            950,387,978

$        6,744,490

2.85 %

$        1,005,261,929

$        7,999,289

3.19 %

$      965,212,607

$      13,601,822

2.84 %

$  1,023,866,646

$      15,858,590

3.12 %

























Net Interest Margin

$988,714,479

$6,979,124

2.83 %

$1,044,711,784

$6,876,162

2.64 %

$1,007,283,366

$13,874,512

2.78 %

$1,035,795,054

$14,606,007

2.84 %

Selected Financial Data by Quarter Ended:




(Unaudited)




Balance Sheet Ratios

June 30, 2026

March 31, 2026

December 31, 2025

September 30, 2025

June 30, 2025

Loans held-for-investment to Deposits 

87.29 %

84.04 %

83.41 %

86.72 %

80.83 %

Income Statement Ratios (Quarterly)




Return on Average Assets (ROAA)

0.11 %

0.44 %

-1.37 %

0.42 %

0.29 %

Return on Average Equity (ROAE)

1.38 %

5.57 %

-15.96 %

5.57 %

3.97 %

Efficiency Ratio

89.67 %

81.88 %

71.29 %

77.43 %

77.57 %

Net Interest Margin

2.83 %

2.73 %

2.70 %

2.66 %

2.66 %

Yield on Average Earning Assets

5.57 %

5.44 %

5.55 %

5.72 %

5.73 %

Yield on Securities

4.01 %

3.97 %

4.23 %

4.29 %

4.39 %

Yield on Loans

6.01 %

5.97 %

5.98 %

6.22 %

6.20 %

Cost of Funds

2.85 %

2.84 %

2.99 %

3.19 %

3.19 %

Noninterest income to Total Revenue

19.20 %

16.99 %

14.98 %

17.42 %

16.02 %

Liquidity Ratios




Uninsured Deposits to Total Deposits

24.90 %

27.11 %

29.43 %

24.51 %

22.51 %

Total Liquidity to Uninsured Deposits

118.71 %

117.18 %

130.31 %

136.91 %

167.83 %

Total Liquidity to Unfunded Commitments, CDs and Borrowings maturing in next 30 days

166.82 %

206.16 %

251.78 %

209.14 %

252.65 %

Tangible Common Equity Ratio 

8.20 %

8.00 %

7.91 %

8.45 %

7.85 %

Tangible Common Equity Ratio (adjusted for unrealized losses on HTM securities)

8.01 %

7.82 %

7.76 %

8.27 %

7.64 %






Available -for-Sale securities (as % of total securities)

89.41 %

89.58 %

89.17 %

90.64 %

90.87 %

Per Share Data




Tangible Book Value

$12.20

$12.08

$12.05

$12.45

$12.01

Tangible Book Value (ex AOCI)

$14.29

$14.18

$14.08

$14.58

$14.39

Share Price Data




Closing Price

$12.15

$11.90

$11.83

$11.52

$11.26

Book Value Multiple

100 %

99 %

98 %

93 %

94 %

Common Stock Data




Outstanding Shares at End of Period

6,978,754

6,973,747

6,984,013

7,002,103

7,002,103

Weighted Average shares outstanding, basic

7,098,594

7,104,820

7,136,456

7,134,446

7,137,779

Weighted Average shares outstanding, diluted

7,124,543

7,174,318

7,193,284

7,184,688

7,140,491

Capital Ratios (Bank Only)




Tier 1 Leverage ratio

11.06 %

10.70 %

11.05 %

11.23 %

10.66 %

Common Equity Tier 1 ratio

13.66 %

13.50 %

13.82 %

14.64 %

14.30 %

Tier 1 Risk Based Capital ratio

13.66 %

13.50 %

13.82 %

14.64 %

14.30 %

Total Risk Based Capital ratio

14.63 %

14.42 %

15.08 %

15.53 %

15.20 %

Credit Quality




Net Charge-offs to Average Loans

0.02 %

0.81 %

0.03 %

0.13 %

0.01 %

Total Non-performing Loans to loans held-for-investment

3.32 %

2.46 %

3.51 %

2.30 %

1.45 %

Total Non-performing Assets to Total Assets

2.57 %

1.95 %

2.51 %

1.65 %

0.98 %

Nonaccrual Loans to loans held-for-investment

3.32 %

2.50 %

3.51 %

2.30 %

1.45 %

Provision for Loan Losses

$538,805

$59,336

$6,941,897

$496,824

$688,865

Allowance for Loan Losses to net loans held-for-investment

1.06 %

1.00 %

1.82 %

0.96 %

0.96 %

Allowance for Loan Losses to net loans held-for-investment (ex PPP loans)

1.06 %

1.00 %

1.82 %

0.96 %

0.96 %

FREEDOM FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC.

CONSOLIDATED SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES











Quarter Ending







 

1Net Interest Margin

 

June 30, 2026

March 31, 2026

December 31, 2025

September 30, 2025

June 30, 2025

Average Earning Assets

$988,714,478

$             1,026,058,575

$            984,457,489

$          1,005,029,091

$    1,044,711,785

Yield on Interest Earning Assets (GAAP)

5.57 %

5.44 %

5.55 %

5.72 %

5.73 %

Net Interest Margin (NIM) (GAAP)

2.83 %

2.73 %

2.70 %

2.66 %

2.66 %




















 

2Efficiency Ratio (Non-GAAP)

 

 Quarter Ending






June 30, 2026

March 31, 2026

December 31, 2025

September 30, 2025

June 30, 2025

Net Interest Income

$                 6,979,124

$                      6,895,387

$                 6,696,369

$                   6,748,638

$            6,876,162

Non-Interest Income

1,658,318

1,411,389

$                 1,179,457

1,423,274

1,312,095

Total Revenue

$                 8,637,442

$                      8,306,776

$                 7,875,826

$                   8,171,912

$            8,188,257

Non-Interest Expense

7,744,997

6,801,542

$                 5,614,825

6,327,702

6,351,552

Efficiency Ratio (Non-GAAP)

89.67 %

81.88 %

71.29 %

77.43 %

77.57 %










 

3Liquidity Ratios (Non-GAAP)

 

Quarter Ending






June 30, 2026

March 31, 2026

December 31, 2025

September 30, 2025

June 30, 2025

Available-for-Sale Securities (as % of total securities)

89.41 %

89.58 %

89.17 %

90.64 %

90.87 %

Uninsured Deposits to Total Deposits

24.90 %

27.11 %

29.43 %

24.51 %

22.51 %

Total Liquidity to Uninsured Deposits

118.71 %

117.18 %

130.31 %

136.91 %

167.83 %

Total Liquidity to Unfunded Commitments, CDs and Borrowings
maturing in next 30 days

166.82 %

206.16 %

251.78 %

209.14 %

252.65 %

Tangible Common Equity Ratio

8.20 %

8.00 %

7.91 %

8.45 %

7.85 %

Tangible Common Equity Ratio(adjusted for unrealized losses 

8.01 %

7.82 %

7.76 %

8.27 %

7.64 %

on HTM Securities)








4Total Liquidity is the sum of cash, cash balances at banks, unencumbered available-for-sale securities and secured borrowing availability at the Federal Reserve 

and the Federal Reserve Bank








Contact:
Scott Clark
Senior Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer
Phone: 703-667-4119
Email: [email protected] 

SOURCE Freedom Financial Holdings

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