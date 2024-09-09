Freedom Bank Executive Appointed to the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond's Payments Advisory Council (PAC)

Victoria Loucks Accepts New Position on Advisory Council Focused on Enhancing Financial and Payment Services in the Region

FAIRFAX, Va., Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Freedom Bank of Virginia ("Freedom Bank") announced today that Executive Vice President and Head of Deposit Products, Victoria Loucks, was appointed to the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond's Payments Advisory Council (PAC). In her new position on the Council, Victoria will serve as a contributing member providing input and engaging in dialogue around financial and payment services in the 5th District which encompasses Maryland, Virginia and North Carolina. The Payments Advisory Council was established in 1978 to serve as a forum for communication with financial institutions to help the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond respond to the evolving needs of its banking constituency.

"We are thrilled to have Vicki join the Richmond Fed's Payments Advisory Council where she brings a wealth of knowledge with over three decades of extensive banking experience. Vicki has consistently been a leader in pioneering digital solutions and has a diverse perspective of the banking industry with her wide-ranging roles in relationship management, treasury management, and professional training. With Vicki's contributions and those of the other impressive Council members, the PAC will be an important contributor to fostering economic stability and strength. We thank the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond's for this opportunity and look forward to the many valuable contributions of this PAC," said Joe Thomas, President and CEO.

"Innovations such as FedNow, and those offered by a growing number of fintech providers, are transforming our industry. It is an exciting time, and I am thrilled for the opportunity to contribute forward-thinking solutions that address emerging opportunities and challenges. I am honored to join the Payments Advisory Council and I look forward to contributing to the continuing evolution of our financial system," said Victoria Loucks, EVP and Head of Deposit Products.

Prior to joining Freedom Bank, Victoria established herself as a respected manager and leading expert at Citibank, Sandy Spring Bank, Truist, and Capital One where she led the bank's Washington DC-based treasury management efforts on Healthcare, Not-for-Profit and Aerospace, Defense and Government Services business lines.

Ms. Loucks earned her bachelor's degree in Finance from Virginia Tech and pursued postgraduate studies in International Finance at Johns Hopkins University. She currently serves on the board of KCCure, a patient advocacy group dedicated to improving outcomes for Kidney Cancer patients worldwide, and resides in Leesburg, Virginia where she and her family are active members of the Lansdowne community.

About Freedom Bank

The Freedom Bank of Virginia is a next-generation community bank, headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia, offering commercial banking, personal banking, and mortgage banking solutions using banker expertise and innovative technology to build lead relationships with clients. Focusing on businesses, real estate owners, and professionals, Freedom Bank concentrates on key industry verticals to deliver unique, sector-specific solutions to help clients meet their goals and realize their dreams. Freedom Bank has sales office locations in Fairfax, Vienna, Reston, Manassas, and Chantilly, VA. For information about Freedom Bank, visit our website at www.freedom.bank.

Contact:

Joseph J. Thomas

President & Chief Executive Officer

Phone: 703-667-4161

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE The Freedom Bank of Virginia