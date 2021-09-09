Freedom Bank Launches New Business Valuation Loan Product in Exclusive Partnership with FinTech

FAIRFAX, Va., Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Freedom Bank of Virginia (OTCQX: FDVA) announced today that it will be launching a new Business Valuation Loan product to commercial clients in the Washington DC region utilizing BizEquity's state-of-the-art valuation platform. Businesses and entrepreneurs can also now turn to Freedom for a no-cost business valuation that will include industry benchmark KPIs in critical areas of performance which will help maximize growth. Businesses can utilize this information to make informed decisions on strategic alternatives, including expanding into new segments, entertaining new investors or exiting the business to a strategic buyer.

"Freedom Bank is continually looking for innovative and meaningful ways to serve entrepreneurs with consultation and capital. Our collaboration with BizEquity is a new way we can offer our clients the highest level of consultation with industry leading technology. We can now offer businesses access to a private, comprehensive and accurate estimate of their enterprise value through our exclusive partnership with BizEquity and its robust online platform. This will give our clients and prospects a roadmap to help drive growth and unlock the business's potential. Additionally, we are very excited to launch our new Business Valuation Loan based on a business's value, growth and potential identified through the BizEquity valuation," said Joe Thomas, President and CEO, Freedom Bank.

"BizEquity is proud to partner with Freedom Bank. Joe and his team's vision to provide lending solutions to businesses, based on their business value is the future. Freedom Bank's unwavering commitment to the success of entrepreneurs and business owners compliments BizEquity's mission to democratize business valuation knowledge for business owners everywhere. Together our partnership will enable businesses to access loans based on the value of their business—bringing Wall Street to Main Street," Said Michael M. Carter, CEO, BizEquity.

About BizEquity

BizEquity is a leading fintech software company created to democratize business valuation knowledge for every business in the world. BizEquity has created the largest online business valuation cloud-based software product and service and the most business valuation data on businesses in the market today. BizEquity's patented platform is distributed through leading financial services firms such as TD Bank; UBS; PNC; Northwestern Mutual; Equitable; Goldman Sachs, and over 750 other financial services firms and over 4,000 advisors. BizEquity was acquired by ACBJ in 2019 and now is able to provide financial services firms support to better reach business owner clients to help them discover their worth.

More information can be found at www.BizEquity.com.

About Freedom Bank

Freedom Bank (OTCQX: FDVA) is a next-generation community bank, headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia, offering commercial banking, personal banking, and mortgage banking solutions using banker expertise and innovative technology to build lead relationships with clients. Focusing on businesses, real estate owners, and professionals, Freedom Bank concentrates on key industry verticals to deliver unique, sector-specific solutions to help clients meet their goals and realize their dreams. Freedom Bank had total assets of $837.07 million on June 30, 2021, and sales office locations in Fairfax, Vienna, Reston, Manassas, and Chantilly, VA. The Freedom Bank Mortgage Division is headquartered in Chantilly, VA and the Freedom Bank Small Business Lending Division is headquartered in Harrison, NY. For information about Freedom Bank, visit our website at www.freedom.bank.

Joseph J. Thomas, President & Chief Executive Officer

Phone: 703-667-4161

Email: [email protected]



