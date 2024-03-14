Freedom Bank Mortgage Will Participate in the 2024 Northern Virginia Housing Expo on March 23

The Freedom Bank of Virginia's Mortgage Division Continues to Serve the Community's

Housing Needs through Education and Grant Opportunities

FAIRFAX, Va., March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Freedom Bank of Virginia's ("Freedom Bank") Mortgage Division announced today it will participate in the 14th annual Northern Virginia Housing Expo on March 23 from 10 am to 3 pm at Charles Colgan High School in Manassas, VA in Prince William County. This free public event is an initiative of local, state, and federal housing agencies and other stakeholders, and showcases both first-time homeownership and rental opportunities throughout Northern Virginia. Those who attend can speak with experts in the exhibit hall, attend a variety of informational workshops, and take advantage of individual financial coaching from certified volunteer coaches.

"We are thrilled to participate in this wonderful event that helps so many in our community learn about the homebuying process and how to build a brighter financial future. Freedom Bank Mortgage has been a market leader in offering affordability products and facilitating grants opportunities to make homebuying achievable for everyone. Through our work with the Federal Home Loan Bank of Atlanta (FHLBA), we offer grants to first-time homebuyers and key members of our community, such as current or retired law enforcement officers, volunteer or career firefighters, educators, healthcare workers, veterans, or active-duty members of the military. We look forward to working with Expo attendees to assist them in finding the right financing plan and fulfilling their dream of homeownership," said Richard A. Hutchison, Executive Vice President and Chief Mortgage Officer.

The Expo will feature workshops and exhibits designed to educate attendees about getting and staying creditworthy, first-time buyer programs, rental assistance programs, senior housing options, and more. Upon arrival, visitors will be able to sign up for a financial coaching session with a trained volunteer from Britepaths. In addition to the live expo on March 23, there is an online exhibit hall, dozens of helpful webinars, a growing library of five-minute videos on specific aspects of the homebuying process, and the opportunity to sign up for free virtual financial coaching with a certified trained volunteer in either English or Spanish. First-time homebuyers looking to live in Northern Virginia should plan to attend the Expo and visit the Freedom Bank Mortgage booth.

About Freedom Bank

The Freedom Bank of Virginia is a next-generation community bank, headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia, offering commercial banking, personal banking, and mortgage banking solutions using banker expertise and innovative technology to build lead relationships with clients. Focusing on businesses, real estate owners, and professionals, Freedom Bank concentrates on key industry verticals to deliver unique, sector-specific solutions to help clients meet their goals and realize their dreams. Freedom Bank has sales office locations in Fairfax, Vienna, Reston, Manassas, and Chantilly, VA. The Freedom Bank Mortgage Division is headquartered in Chantilly, VA and the Freedom Bank Small Business Lending Division is headquartered in Harrison, NY. For information about Freedom Bank, visit our website at www.freedom.bank.

Contact:

Joseph J. Thomas, President & Chief Executive Officer

Phone: 703-667-4161

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE The Freedom Bank of Virginia