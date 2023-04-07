Freedom Bank of Virginia Receives the Stars Over Dulles Satellite Award

The bank celebrates Satellite Award win at the Annual Stars Over Dulles Awards Gala by the Dulles Regional Chamber of Commerce

FAIRFAX, Va., April 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Freedom Bank of Virginia ("Freedom Bank") announced today that it received the Satellite - Corporate Social Responsibility Award at the Dulles Regional Chamber of Commerce Stars Over Dulles Awards Gala event. The award honors the exceptional effort and service businesses provided to the Dulles Region community. Freedom Bank was recognized for demonstrating a strong, active role in giving back to their local community.

The Dulles Regional Chamber of Commerce exists as an innovation gateway to create an environment where business leaders come together to create, develop, and share ideas aimed at making the Dulles Region a center for both business and community growth. "Through philanthropy, volunteerism, and donations of time and resources, Freedom Bank has gone above and beyond to address the needs in their community," said Melissa McKenna, President & CEO of the Dulles Regional Chamber of Commerce.

"We are grateful to the wonderful Dulles Regional Chamber of Commerce for this award and it is very gratifying to see our company and colleagues recognized for our efforts in the local community. Through the Freedom Bank Foundation, we continue to invest in the NOVA Freedom Fund, which makes loans to entrepreneurs of color in the DC Region. We believe that this has helped improve the equity in and access to financial services which are critically needed by small business owners to grow and succeed," said Joe Thomas, President and CEO.

About Freedom Bank

Freedom Bank is a next-generation community bank, headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia, offering commercial banking, personal banking, and mortgage banking solutions using banker expertise and innovative technology to build lead relationships with clients. Focusing on businesses, real estate owners, and professionals, Freedom Bank concentrates on key industry verticals to deliver unique, sector-specific solutions to help clients meet their goals and realize their dreams. Freedom Bank has sales office locations in Fairfax, Vienna, Reston, Manassas, and Chantilly, VA. The Freedom Bank Mortgage Division is headquartered in Chantilly, VA and the Freedom Bank Small Business Lending Division is headquartered in Harrison, NY. For information about Freedom Bank, visit our website at www.freedom.bank.

