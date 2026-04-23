FREEDOM CON '26 DRAWING THOUSANDS OF CHRISTIAN MEN WITH A CALL TO STATESMANSHIP

Josh McPherson, Eric Metaxas, Graham Allen, John Lovell, Mark Driscoll, and artists, Crowder and Danny Gokey Headline This Historic Two-Day Event in George, Washington Marking America's 250th Anniversary

GEORGE, Wash., April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Stronger Man Nation today announced FREEDOM CON: Rise of the Statesman, a two-day gathering of Christian men set for Father's Day weekend, June 19–20, 2026, in George, Washington. The event will draw thousands of men from across the country, making it one of the largest gatherings of Christian men in the nation this year.

Coinciding with the 250th anniversary of American independence, FREEDOM CON will feature best-selling author Eric Metaxas, Army veteran and podcaster Graham Allen, Pastor Mark Driscoll, Warrior Poet Society founder John Lovell, Stronger Man Nation founder Pastor Josh McPherson and many more. Live concerts will feature Crowder and Danny Gokey. Experiences include keynote addresses, breakout sessions, live podcast recordings, vendors, competitions for fathers and sons, and a worship set in one of the nation's premier outdoor venues. Attendees can camp on-site or stay at nearby hotels.

Designed as a catalytic experience, FREEDOM CON is calling men to a plan of action for preserving the vision of America's Founding Fathers. Speakers will unpack the historical precedent, biblical foundation, and moral necessity of Christian statesmanship. Sessions will combine intellectual rigor, unapologetic patriotism, and unwavering conviction to summon men and boys to this noble call as a capstone expression of stronger manhood.

FREEDOM CON highlights strategic national initiatives such as Stronger Boy Way for fathers and sons, Vector West University for college students, Black Robed Regiment for local pastors, and For Liberty & Justice for Christian churches.

"This is not merely a conference to attend, this is a call to noble duty and decisive action. Washington State needs men who know the urgency of the hour. Our nation needs men marked by resolute valor. It's time for good men to step into the fire of personal consecration. It's time for sons of liberty to take up the sacred work of public reformation. It's time for statesmen to rise."

- Pastor Josh McPherson, Founder, Stronger Man Nation

"In Washington State, families are crushed by property taxes, regulations, unaffordable housing, and a state school monopoly that subverts their values. We're gathering men to give them hope by giving them a plan that is unapologetically Christian, deeply American, and focused on real change for every county. Washington is not a lost cause. We are the men we've been waiting for, and we will have our home back."

- Pastor Josh McPherson, Founder, Stronger Man Nation

Event Details:

What: FREEDOM CON: Rise of the Statesman - An American Congress of Christian Men

When: June 19–20, 2026 (Fri-Sat, Father's Day Weekend)

Where: George, Washington (see website for venue details - camping on-site / hotels nearby)

Who: Fathers, sons, men and boys of all ages from Washington State and across the U.S.

Web: www.freedomcon26.com

About Stronger Man Nation

Stronger Man Nation is a Christian men's ministry founded by Pastor Josh McPherson in Washington State. Through conferences, sermons, and written resources, it equips men to lead with courage in their families, churches, and communities. Learn more at www.strongermannation.com.

Media Contact:

Sam Chapin, Marketing Director, Stronger Man Nation

[email protected] | www.freedomcon26.com

SOURCE Stronger Man Nation