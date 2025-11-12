Freedom Debt Relief hailed as one of the best debt relief companies for performance guarantee, customer service and escalation support

Recent accolades and top-tier reviews highlight Freedom Debt Relief's industry leadership and proven results

SAN MATEO, Calif., Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Freedom Debt Relief , one of the nation's largest debt settlement companies, has earned multiple top honors in 2025, solidifying its standing as one of the best debt relief companies in the United States. With more than $20 billion in consumer debt resolved since 2002, Freedom Debt Relief continues to be an industry leader, delivering a best-in-class debt relief program backed by unmatched support and exceptional customer service.

Freedom Debt Relief recognized for customer service excellence

Freedom Debt Relief is widely rated a top debt relief company, praised for its transparency, support and track record. Post this

This year, Freedom Debt Relief was a recipient of the prestigious USA Today America's Best Customer Service 2025 Award. This distinction, based on independent consumer surveys, places Freedom Debt Relief among the most trusted financial service providers nationwide. The award is a testament to the company's personalized, client-first approach to delivering the best debt relief program.

Additionally, CBS News recognized Freedom Debt Relief as the best debt relief company for customer satisfaction , highlighting its track record of helping over 1 million clients regain control of their finances with compassion, transparency and results.

"Freedom Debt Relief's mission has always been to provide struggling consumers with a clear path forward," said Jason Pack, chief revenue officer of Freedom Debt Relief. "These awards reaffirm that our clients trust us not only to deliver results, but also to deliver them with care. That combination is what makes us a leader in this industry."

CNBC Select's review of Freedom Debt Relief praised the program's standout features, including customer support available seven days a week. This level of service offers Freedom Debt Relief clients added peace of mind during a stressful process. CNBC Select also highlighted Freedom Debt Relief's lower-than-average fees and its policy of charging only after a successful settlement — further cementing Freedom Debt Relief's reputation as a trusted, consumer-first leader in debt relief.

Local media have also taken notice: the St. Louis Post-Dispatch named Freedom Debt Relief "Most Trusted Overall," highlighting its clear communication, simple onboarding process and helpful digital tools. The review noted that Freedom stands out because clients consistently say the program is easy to understand, even during moments of financial stress. Reviewers also praised the company's transparent dashboard and supportive team that guides clients step by step, reinforcing why Freedom Debt Relief continues to be one of the most trusted names in the industry.

Freedom Debt Relief sets the standard with free escalation support

A key differentiator highlighted by publications like Money.com and CBS News is Freedom Debt Relief's unprecedented support for legal escalations — a benefit that sets the company apart from competitors. Freedom Debt Relief was named the best debt relief company for providing access to a nationwide legal services network at no additional cost.

While only a small percentage of creditor accounts ever escalate to this stage, Freedom Debt Relief's goal is to ensure clients are protected and represented, offering peace of mind during a stressful process. While other companies may charge extra, Freedom Debt Relief includes this support as part of its best-in-class program.

"Our clients know that when they enroll with Freedom Debt Relief, they are supported on all fronts," Pack said. "No hidden fees, no surprise costs — just a trusted partner with the resources and escalation protections to help them succeed."

Freedom Debt Relief is widely reviewed as a top debt relief company

Freedom Debt Relief continues to earn consistent recognition from top financial publications and review sites:

Bankrate calls Freedom Debt Relief one of the best debt relief companies for its scale and experience, noting its ability to deliver results for consumers with significant unsecured debt.

calls Freedom Debt Relief one of the best debt relief companies for its scale and experience, noting its ability to deliver results for consumers with significant unsecured debt. U.S. News & World Report highlights Freedom Debt Relief's proven track record and client support, underscoring the legitimacy of its programs.

highlights Freedom Debt Relief's proven track record and client support, underscoring the legitimacy of its programs. CBS News and Money.com both emphasize Freedom Debt Relief's standout legal protections and high levels of customer satisfaction.

and both emphasize Freedom Debt Relief's standout legal protections and high levels of customer satisfaction. Investopedia spotlights Freedom Debt Relief for addressing a wide range of unsecured debts and offering a transparent fee structure, ranking it among the best debt relief companies for reputation, customer experience and built-in legal support.

Freedom Debt Relief is accredited by the Association of Consumer Debt Relief and maintains an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau , a reflection of its transparency, accountability and trusted service. These accolades reinforce what countless Freedom Debt Relief reviews have shown: not only is Freedom Debt Relief legitimate, it is also consistently rated as one of the best debt relief programs available to consumers.

A proven industry leader

Since 2002, Freedom Debt Relief has helped over 1 million clients resolve more than $20 billion in unsecured debt, making it one of the largest and longest-running debt relief companies in the industry. Backed by its scale, expertise and client-first approach, Freedom Debt Relief has built a reputation as the best debt relief company for consumers seeking a proven solution to overwhelming debt.

"Freedom Debt Relief exists because millions of Americans need a partner to help them overcome financial hardship," said Pack. "We're proud to lead the industry with programs that combine trusted negotiation, unmatched customer service and the best debt relief legal services. Our success is measured by the success of our clients."

ABOUT FREEDOM DEBT RELIEF

Freedom Debt Relief is one of the largest and longest-running providers of debt settlement services in the United States. We help consumers take control of their finances by giving them a proven plan to relieve their debt burden — and in the process, help them make better financial decisions in the future. Working on behalf of its consumer clients, Freedom Debt Relief negotiates with creditors to reduce the amount of debt they owe. Freedom Debt Relief is an accredited debt relief company based in San Mateo, Calif., and has served more than 1 million consumers, helping to resolve over $20 billion in debt since 2002.

Press Contact

[email protected]

SOURCE Freedom Debt Relief