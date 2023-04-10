The acquisition of New York City's "one-stop shop" for dental needs is effective immediately. Operations will consolidate while retaining current dental roster.

MANHATTAN, N.Y., April 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Freedom Dental Partners, an autonomous dental services organization, announced today that it has completed the acquisition of Manhattan's dntl bar, New York City's "one-stop shop" for dental needs.

"We are excited to welcome the dntl bar team to the Freedom Dental Partners family," said Avi Weisfogel, CEO of Freedom Dental Partners. "This acquisition is a key part of our growth strategy, and we look forward to continuing to provide outstanding dental care to patients in New York City."

Freedom Dental Partners Affiliates Acquire Manhattan’s dntl bar

As part of the transaction, dntl bar will consolidate its operations into its flagship location in Chelsea while retaining its founder, Ben Elchami, and the four dentists currently on roster.

"The elite caliber of our dentists, hygienists, and technology will provide an optimal patient experience through this transition," said Dr. Steven Albert who led the negotiations for Freedom Dental Partners.

"Dntl Bar is the home of thousands of patients, and we look forward to delivering exceptional care to each and every one."

"I am proud of what we have accomplished at dntl bar and I am excited to continue working with Freedom Dental Partners to grow and enhance our services," said Elchami. "Our focus has always been on delivering convenient, affordable and accessible dental care to our patients, and I am confident that this acquisition will help us do that even more effectively."

The acquisition is effective immediately. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

About dntl bar

dntl bar, a corporate dental services organization, has been a leading provider of dental services in New York City with 15,000 active patients and annual revenues of more than $8 million. Founded in 2019 by Ben Elchami, dntl bar has become known for its innovative approach to dental care and its commitment to delivering an exceptional patient experience. For more information, visit www.dntlbar.com.

About Freedom Dental Partners

Freedom Dental Partners is a uniquely aligned dental support group of more than 350 dental practices in 42 states helping practitioners find the best fit for the future of their practices. Learn more at BecometheDSO.com.

Press Contact: Brian Eichenberger,479-466-4651, http://BecomeTheDSO.com

SOURCE Freedom Dental Partners