Freedom Dental Partners named among largest DSOs in annual report

News provided by

Freedom Dental Partners

10 Jul, 2023, 07:00 ET

NEW YORK, July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The first thing Steve Albert wants to talk to you about is the new addition to his family – his infant son and third child, James.

But the second thing he will mention is the growth of Freedom Dental Partners.

Continue Reading
Freedom Dental Partners named among largest DSOs in annual report
Freedom Dental Partners named among largest DSOs in annual report

"It's an incredible ride and it is just getting started," says a smiling Steve.

Albert, a dentist by trade, has recently taken on the title of "Deal Captain" on the Freedom Dental Partners team and this means he is partly responsible for the group's incredible growth.

Named recently to a list of the largest DSOs in the country, Freedom Dental Partners works as a uniquely aligned dental support group of dental practices across 42 states. Albert and the team he serves alongside share a commitment to helping dental practitioners find the best fit for the future of their practices.

"It's about providing what dentists need to do their jobs, but not getting in the way of their expertise," Albert explained. "We have comprehensive support services, innovative technologies, and shared best practices – but we also want dentists to stay in charge of dentistry."

Albert knows a little about dentists – because he is one. A 2011 graduate of the University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey (UMDNJ) Medical School, Albert owns and operates seven practices of his own. But when looking for ways to grow his business, he came in contact with the team behind Freedom Dental Partners and knew he wanted to be part of what was being built.

"I figured out quickly that dentistry was consolidating whether I liked it or not," Albert explains. "But I could see that Freedom is doing things differently. I wanted to be involved in that. I want to keep dentists as the ones in charge of where dentistry goes next. I want to empower those who need it to reach the next level. And I want to bring together those with like minds."

About Freedom Dental Partners

Freedom Dental Partners is a uniquely aligned dental support group of more than 350 dental practices in 42 states helping practitioners find the best fit for the future of their practices. Learn more at BecometheDSO.com.

Press Contact

Brian Eichenberger
479-466-4651
http://www.FreedomDentalPartners.com

SOURCE Freedom Dental Partners

Also from this source

Wayne Dental Care in Wayne, PA, Announces New Affiliation with The Smilist Dental in Partnership with Freedom Dental Partners

Freedom Dental Partners Affiliates Acquire Manhattan's dntl bar

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.