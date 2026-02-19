Freedom Drivers Call for Action Ahead of March 6 CDL Expirations by California DMV

FRESNO, Calif., Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Freedom Drivers, a California-based alliance of immigrant truck drivers, is calling for immediate action as thousands of commercial driver's licenses (CDLs) are set to expire March 6. Immigrants comprise nearly one in five truckers nationwide. The group says the deadline could sideline lawful drivers and destabilize an industry that moves the nation's food, medicine, fuel and freight, further straining what trade groups have long described as a driver shortage across the sector.

Despite a court-ordered stay and amid federal threats to withhold highway funding, state DMVs are proceeding with CDL cancellations affecting immigrant truck drivers. The actions are forcing lawful, eligible workers with valid federal permits off the road. Employers face sudden workforce disruptions as freight shipments slow due to the loss of experienced drivers.

Several states, including California, New York and Texas, have accelerated enforcement actions despite the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia stay blocking a proposed federal rule that would have modified CDL criteria for certain noncitizen drivers, which plaintiffs argued were implemented without meaningful notice and comment.

"For an independent trucker, it's devastating," said Fateh Singh, an owner-operator and co-founder of Freedom Drivers, a California alliance of immigrant truckers. "This isn't just a job — it's how I feed my family. If my CDL expires, the income stops immediately, but my truck payment and bills don't. Losing my CDL can erase years of hard work overnight."

States have historically imposed English proficiency requirements for commercial drivers through written and oral exams administered by state DMVs. Now, States like Florida are emphasizing English proficiency at roadside inspections by law enforcement. Drivers say increased roadside English proficiency assessments introduce subjective discretion and the potential for inconsistent application that could further harm drivers before they can contest an out of service determination.

Though Singh met every licensing requirement, he says the issue is fairness. "I passed the same written exam, road test, and federally required English standards as anyone else. I carry the same CDL and insurance. This isn't about special treatment — it's about equal treatment."

Freedom Drivers is urging state and federal officials to ensure enforcement is applied consistently and that lawful, credentialed drivers are not summarily removed from the workforce while legal and regulatory questions remain under review.

