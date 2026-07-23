Freedom Fighter Departs on Historic 6,000-Mile Mission to Raise Awareness for Veteran Suicide

Two Veterans Launch Great Loop Record Attempt from Alabama

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Two veterans will depart from Ditto Landing in Alabama aboard Freedom Fighter, a former U.S. Coast Guard SAFE Boat Defender vessel, beginning a 6,000-mile journey around America's Great Loop to raise awareness about veteran suicide while pursuing the fastest publicly documented completion of the route. Departure is set for July 24 at 10:00 a.m. following a send-off celebration. On July 25, the crew will be in position to start the clock.

Freedom Fighter's Route: America's Great Loop Record-Breaking Attempt for Veterans Against Suicide

The mission, organized by Veterans Against Suicide Inc., is expected to take the crew through some of America's most challenging waterways as they travel continuously through rivers, lakes, canals, coastal passages, and open water.

Supporters, family members, volunteers, sponsors, and community leaders will gather to witness the launch and send the crew on their journey.

"The numbers we have been quoting about veterans dying by suicide have not changed," said David Skrzecz, founder of Veterans Against Suicide and mission leader. "We want to make this conversation as loud as possible, to get the word out to every veteran that there is purpose after mission. Even one life saved makes every mile of this 6,000 mile record break attempt worth it. Bold outcomes require bold action."

The Freedom Fighter crew consists of:

David Skrzecz, retired U.S. Army Special Forces veteran

Michael "Buch" Bucher, retired U.S. Air Force Security Forces veteran

Veteran suicide impacts families and communities across the nation. Through the Freedom Fighter mission, Veterans Against Suicide seeks to spark conversations, encourage veterans to seek help when needed, and remind communities that support saves lives.

America's Great Loop is one of the most iconic boating routes in North America, spanning approximately 6,000 miles through an interconnected system of waterways surrounding the eastern United States.

Operating in rotating shifts, the crew will travel day and night as they attempt to break the fastest publicly documented Great Loop completion record of 12 days, 18 hours, and 10 minutes.

Supporters are encouraged to follow the mission, share, and donate to support the mission and veteran suicide awareness efforts at www.veteransagainstsuicide.org.

About Veterans Against Suicide

Veterans Against Suicide Inc. is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to advancing education and advocating through innovative awareness campaigns that help reduce veteran suicide.

SOURCE Veterans Against Suicide, Inc