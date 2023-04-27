Freedom Financial Holdings Announces Earnings for First Quarter of 2023

FAIRFAX, Va., April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Freedom Financial Holdings (OTCQX: FDVA), (the "Company" or "Freedom"), the holding company for The Freedom Bank of Virginia (the "Bank") today announced net income of $1,236,635, or $0.17 per diluted share, for the three months ended March 31, 2023. This compares to net income of $2,861,939 or $0.39 per diluted share, for the linked quarter and net income of $2,784,297 or $0.38 per diluted share for the three months ended March 31, 2022. Tangible book value per share in the first quarter of 2023 was higher by 2.68% from the prior quarter but was lower by 2.10% compared to the same period in 2022, primarily due to changes in Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income ("AOCI").

Joseph J. Thomas, President, and CEO, commented, "This has been a challenging quarter in banking, but our company's liquidity position remains very strong due to close client relationships and diverse deposit products. We increased total deposits by $25.97 million, a 12.2% annualized rate, during the quarter. Balance sheet metrics showed broad improvement relative to the prior quarter, including a tangible common equity ratio of 7.38% (adjusted for unrealized losses on our small number of held-to-maturity securities) and an annualized growth in tangible book value1 per share of 10.7% to $10.71 during the first quarter. Our ratio of uninsured deposits to total deposits has been steadily declining and as of March 31, 2023, was at 21.77%. The ratio of total liquidity to uninsured deposits has also been increasing steadily and was at 149.16% as of March 31, 2023, even after paying down FHLB advances by 20% during the quarter. The Company continued to actively deploy workout strategies to reduce non-performing assets, which were down by 21.3% during the quarter to 0.96% of loans held-for-investment. Loan loss reserves remain strong at 1.01% of loans held-for-investment. However, net income suffered from net interest margin compression due to higher costs of deposits and higher operating costs. Operating expenses increased during the quarter, largely related to higher incentive accruals, stock compensation expense and strategic initiatives for the year. Our talented team is set up to manage through a challenging environment with improved performance expected over the balance of 2023."

First Quarter 2023 Highlights include:

Net income for the first quarter was $1,236,635 or $0.17 per diluted share compared to net income of $2,861,940 or $0.39 per diluted share in the linked quarter and net income of $2,784,297 or $0.38 per diluted share for the three months ending March 31, 2022 .

or per diluted share compared to net income of or per diluted share in the linked quarter and net income of or per diluted share for the three months ending . Return on Average Assets ("ROAA") was 0.51% for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 , compared to 1.17% for the linked quarter and 1.29% for the three months ended March 31, 2022 .

, compared to 1.17% for the linked quarter and 1.29% for the three months ended . Return on Average Equity ("ROAE") was 6.52% for the three months ended March 31, 2023 , compared to 15.51% for the linked quarter and 13.53% for the three months ended March 31, 2022 .

, compared to 15.51% for the linked quarter and 13.53% for the three months ended . Total Assets were $1.01 billion on March 31, 2023 , an increase of $29.40 million or 2.98% from total assets on December 31, 2022 .

on , an increase of or 2.98% from total assets on . Loans held-for-investment increased by $10.25 million or by 1.47% during the quarter.

or by 1.47% during the quarter. Cash balances at the Federal Reserve increased by $2.54 million during the first quarter and Available for sale investment securities increased by $9.29 million during the same period.

during the first quarter and Available for sale investment securities increased by during the same period. Uninsured deposits were 21.77% of total deposits and total available liquidity was 149.16% of uninsured deposits on March 31, 2023 .

. The tangible common equity ratio (adjusted for unrealized losses on held-to-maturity securities) was at 7.38% at the end of the quarter.

Total deposits increased by $25.97 million or by 3.06% in the first quarter. Non-interest-bearing demand deposits decreased by $16.75 million from the linked quarter to $170.67 million and represented 19.51% of total deposits on March 31, 2023 .

or by 3.06% in the first quarter. Non-interest-bearing demand deposits decreased by from the linked quarter to and represented 19.51% of total deposits on . The net interest margin 2 decreased in the first quarter to 3.12%, lower by 37 basis points compared to the linked quarter and lower by 56 basis points compared to the same period in 2022. The decrease in the net interest margin across linked and calendar quarters was primarily due to an increase in funding costs.

decreased in the first quarter to 3.12%, lower by 37 basis points compared to the linked quarter and lower by 56 basis points compared to the same period in 2022. The decrease in the net interest margin across linked and calendar quarters was primarily due to an increase in funding costs. The cost of funds was 2.37% for the first quarter, higher by 68 basis points compared to the linked quarter and higher by 201 basis points compared to the same period in 2022, as deposit costs increased, partially offset by income from balance sheet hedges.

Non-interest income decreased by 13.38% compared to the linked quarter and decreased by 48.21% compared to the same period in 2022. The decrease in non-interest income in the first quarter was primarily due to a drop in gain-on-sale revenue from mortgage and SBA loans, as a combination of market volatility and higher yields, led to the bank electing to retain more mortgage and SBA loans on the balance sheet.

Non-interest expense in the first quarter increased by 19.18% compared to the linked quarter and increased by 10.18% compared to the same period in 2022. The increase in non-interest expense for linked and calendar quarters, was due to a combination of higher compensation expenses, as well as expenses related to a loan workout.

The Efficiency Ratio 3 was 78.76% for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 , compared to 58.44% for the linked quarter and 61.70% for the same period in 2022. The increase in the efficiency ratio resulted from a combination of higher non-operating expenses and a decline in revenue, primarily lower net interest income, stemming from compression in the net interest margin across quarters.

was 78.76% for the quarter ended , compared to 58.44% for the linked quarter and 61.70% for the same period in 2022. The increase in the efficiency ratio resulted from a combination of higher non-operating expenses and a decline in revenue, primarily lower net interest income, stemming from compression in the net interest margin across quarters. Charge offs increased in the first quarter as the bank resolved issues associated with two loans from its portfolio. In addition, the bank sold two other loans that on non-accrual, thereby reducing the level of non-performing assets. These asset sales are part of a single relationship whereby the bank was a victim of fraud. The ratio of non-accrual loans to loans held-for-investment was 0.96% on March 31, 2023 , compared to 1.23% on December 31, 2022 . The ratio of non-performing assets to total assets was 0.67% on March 31, 2023 , compared to 0.88% on December 31, 2022 .

, compared to 1.23% on . The ratio of non-performing assets to total assets was 0.67% on , compared to 0.88% on . The Company adopted ASU 2016-13, Topic 326, Financial Instruments – Credit Losses, effective January 1, 2023 . The accounting standard requires the use of the current expected credit losses methodology (CECL) for estimating allowances for credit losses. The impact to shareholders' equity, from adoption of CECL, was not material. The Company recognized a $543,000 provision for loan losses during the first quarter and the ratio of the allowance for credit losses to loans held-for-investment was 1.01% compared to 1.09% in the linked quarter.

. The accounting standard requires the use of the current expected credit losses methodology (CECL) for estimating allowances for credit losses. The impact to shareholders' equity, from adoption of CECL, was not material. The Company recognized a provision for loan losses during the first quarter and the ratio of the allowance for credit losses to loans held-for-investment was 1.01% compared to 1.09% in the linked quarter. The Company continues to be well capitalized and capital ratios continue to be strong with a Leverage ratio of 11.30%, Common Equity Tier 1 ratio of 13.47%, Tier 1 Risk Based Capital ratio of 13.47% and a Total Capital ratio of 14.34%.

Investment Portfolio

The Company's investment portfolio is a source of liquidity, and as such is largely in available-for-sale securities and unrealized losses related to these securities are reflected in the Company's tangible equity. Moreover, if tangible equity were to be reduced by unrealized losses in held-to-maturity securities, the impact on the tangible equity ratio would be only 24 basis points. The investment portfolio helps the Company manage interest risk, and variable rate bonds comprise a significant portion of the portfolio. This has resulted in yields for the Company's investment portfolio steadily increasing for the last five quarters, and partially offsetting the increase in funding costs.



Investment Portfolio as of March 31, 2023































AFS vs HTM

Book Value

Market Value

Gain/Loss

% of Portfolio



















Available for Sale $ 213,949,772.00

$ 190,851,676.00

$ (23,098,095.00)

92.61 %

Held to Maturity $ 17,065,413.00

$ 14,639,994.00

$ (2,425,419.00)

7.39 %



$ 231,015,185.00

$ 205,491,671.00

$ (25,523,514.00)

100.00 %



































Fixed Rate vs. Variable Rate

Book Value

Market Value

Gain/Loss

% of Portfolio



















Fixed Rate $ 141,041,769.00

$ 121,074,374.00

$ (19,967,395.00)

61.05 %

Variable Rate $ 89,973,416.00

$ 84,417,296.00

$ (5,556,120.00)

38.95 %



$ 231,015,185.00

$ 205,491,671.00

$ (25,523,514.00)

100.00 %



































Tangible Common Equity

















Tangible Book Value $ 77,256,026.00













Tangible Book Value(adjusted for unrealized losses on HTM Securities) $ 74,830,607.00













Tangible Assets $ 1,014,461,322.00













Tangible Common Equity Ratio 7.62 %













Tangible Common Equity Ratio(adjusted for unrealized losses on HTM Securities) 7.38 %













Liquidity4

The Company's liquidity position remains very strong. The Company maintains high levels of total liquidity, defined as the sum of cash, cash balances at banks, unencumbered available-for-sale securities and secured borrowing availability at the Federal Reserve and the Federal Home Loan Bank.

Total deposits increased by $25.97 million or by 3.06% in the first quarter and the ratio of uninsured deposits to total deposits has been steadily declining for the last five consecutive quarters. As of March 31, 2023, the ratio of uninsured deposits to total deposits was 21.77%. The ratio of total liquidity to uninsured deposits has also been increasing steadily and was at 149.16% as of March 31, 2023. Additionally, total liquidity to unfunded commitments, CD's and Borrowings that mature in the next 30 days was at 206.92%, as of March 31, 2023.

4Liquidity Ratios (Non-GAAP)

Quarter-to-Date







March 31,

2023

December 31,

2022

September 30,

2022

June 30,

2022

March 31,

2022 Uninsured Deposits to Total Deposits 21.77 %

27.05 %

30.57 %

36.14 %

37.58 % Total Liquidity to Uninsured Deposits 149.16 %

127.88 %

119.04 %

103.98 %

109.10 % Total Liquidity to Unfunded Commitments, CDs and Borrowings maturing in next 30 days 206.92 %

190.69 %

231.02 %

203.89 %

174.51 %

Net Interest Income

The Company recorded net interest income of $7.20 million for the first quarter of 2023, lower by 11.32% compared to the linked quarter, and 5.45% lower than the same period in 2022. The net interest margin in the first quarter of 2023 was 3.12%, lower by 37 basis points compared to the linked quarter and lower by 56 basis points compared to the same period in 2022.

The following factors contributed to the changes in net interest margin during the first quarter of 2023 compared to the linked and calendar quarters:

Yields on average earning assets increased to 5.38% compared to 5.11% in the linked quarter and compared to 4.01% in the calendar quarter. Higher yields on investment securities, loans and cash balances at the Federal Reserve drove the increase in yields on earning assets.

Loan yields increased by 28 basis points to 5.75% from 5.47% in the linked quarter, while yields on investment securities increased by 23 basis points to 4.34% from 4.11% in the linked quarter. Loan yields increased by 100 basis points, while yields on investment securities increased by 189 basis points compared to the calendar quarter. Repricing of loans and securities in the higher rate environment was the primary reason for higher yields on these asset categories.

Cost of funds increased by 68 basis points to 2.37% from 1.69% in the linked quarter, and by 201 basis points compared to the calendar quarter, due to rising rates on interest checking and money market deposit accounts and a decrease in non-interest-bearing deposits. The increase in deposit expense was partially offset by interest income from balance sheet hedges, in the form of interest rate swaps, whereby the bank pays a fixed rate and receives the Federal Funds effective rate for the duration of the swaps. The notional amount of the interest rate swaps was $50 million with a weighted average remaining term of 3.95 years, as of March 31, 2023 .

Non-interest Income

Non-interest income was $941,700 for the first quarter, a decrease of 13.38% when compared to the linked quarter and a decrease of 48.21% when compared to the same period in 2022. The decrease in non-interest income in the first quarter was primarily due to a drop in gain-on-sale revenue from mortgage and SBA loans, as a combination of market volatility and higher yields, led to the bank electing to retain more mortgage and SBA loans on the balance sheet. The first quarter of the year is also a seasonally low quarter for residential mortgage originations.

Total Revenue 5

Total revenue, defined as the sum of net interest income, before provision for loan losses, and non-interest income, was lower by 11.56% compared to the linked quarter and lower by 13.69% compared to the calendar quarter in 2022, due to a combination of lower net interest income, resulting from net interest margin compression, as well as a decline in non-interest income stemming from reduced mortgage and SBA loan activity.

Non-interest Expenses

Non-interest expense in the first quarter increased by 19.18% compared to the linked quarter and increased by 10.18% compared to the same period in 2022. The increase in non-interest expense for linked and calendar quarters, was due to a combination of higher compensation expenses, related to incentive accruals and stock compensation, as well as costs related to loan workouts.

The Efficiency Ratio was 78.76% for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, compared to 58.44% for the linked quarter and 61.70% for the same period in 2022. The increase in the efficiency ratio resulted from a combination of higher non-operating expenses and a decline in revenue, primarily lower net interest income, stemming from compression in the net interest margin across quarters.

Income Taxes

The Company recorded a tax benefit of $51,031 in the first quarter, compared to a provision for tax expense of $664,176 for the same period in 2022. The tax benefit was primarily due to an adjustment to the deferred tax asset related to the prior year.

Asset Quality

Non-accrual loans declined in the first quarter to $6,796,262 or 0.96% of loans held-for-investment compared to $8,638,559 or 1.23% of loans held-for-investment at the end of the linked quarter. As of March 31, 2023, there were no loans that were 90 days or more past due and accruing. There was no Other Real Estate Owned ("OREO") on the balance sheet as of March 31, 2023. Total non-performing assets (defined as the sum of loans on non-accrual, loans greater than 90 days past due and accruing, and OREO assets) were $6,796,262 or 0.67% of total assets as of March 31, 2023, compared to $8,638,559 or 0.88% of assets, at the end of the linked quarter.

The Company adopted ASU 2016-13, Topic 326, Financial Instruments – Credit Losses, effective January 1, 2023. The accounting standard requires the use of the current expected credit losses methodology (CECL) for estimating allowances for credit losses. The impact to shareholders' equity, from adoption of CECL, was not material. The Company recognized a provision for loan losses of $543,000 during the first quarter, compared to a provision of $327,000 during the prior quarter. The provision expense offset charge-offs for two loans and the required ACL for the remaining portfolio. The provision expense reflects a reduced requirement for HTM securities and the bank's unfunded exposure that declined during the quarter while adding $119,640 for its held-for-investment loan portfolio. The improvement in the bank's non-performing assets marks the liquidation progress in addressing the single relationship initially comprised of five loans impaired by fraud.

The Company's ACL ratio was 1.01% of loans held-for-investment (or 1.02% of loans held-for investment excluding PPP loans) as of March 31, 2023, compared to an ALLL ratio of 1.09% as of December 31, 2022 (or 1.10% of loans held-for-investment excluding PPP loans).

Total Assets

Total assets as of March 31, 2023, were $1.01 billion compared to $985.06 million as of December 31, 2022. Changes in major asset categories during linked quarters were as follows:

Cash balances at the Federal Reserve and Federal Home Loan Banks increased by $2.54 million .

. Available for sale investment balances increased by $9.29 million .

. Other loans held-for investment grew by $10.67 million

Total Liabilities

Total liabilities as of March 31, 2023, were $937.21 million compared to total liabilities of $910.12 million as of December 31, 2022. Total deposits were $874.97 million compared to total deposits of $848.90 million as of December 31, 2022. Non-interest-bearing demand deposits decreased by $16.75 million during the quarter and comprised 19.51% of total deposits at the end of the first quarter. Other interest-bearing demand deposits increased by $27.89 million, savings deposits were flat and time deposits increased by $13.97 million during the quarter.

The Company used excess liquidity to pay off $5 million of Federal Home Loan Bank advances during the quarter. As of the end of the first quarter, the Company had no advances from the discount window, including the Federal Reserve's Bank Term Funding Program.

Stockholders' Equity and Capital

Stockholders' equity as of March 31, 2023 was $77.26 million compared to $74.95 million as of December 31, 2022. Additional paid-in capital was $58.36 million on March 31, 2023, compared to $58.24 million as of December 31, 2022. Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income ("AOCI"), which generally comprises unrealized gains and losses on available-for-sale securities and derivative positions, improved during the first quarter of 2023. Retained earnings were $35.47 million on March 31, 2023, compared to $34.11 million at the end of the prior quarter. Total shares issued and outstanding were 7,214,466 as of March 31, 2023, compared to 7,184,259 shares as of December 31, 2022. The tangible book value of the Company's common stock on March 31, 2023, was $10.71 per share compared to $10.43 per share on December 31, 2022. Excluding AOCI losses/gains, the tangible book value of the Company's common stock on March 31, 2023, was $13.02 per share compared to $12.87 per share on December 31, 2022.

As of March 31, 2023, the Bank's capital ratios were well above regulatory minimum capital ratios for well-capitalized bank holding companies. The Bank's capital ratios as of March 31, 2023, and December 31, 2022, were as follows:



March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 Total Capital Ratio 14.34 % 14.28 % Tier 1 Capital Ratio 13.47 % 13.37 % Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio 13.47 % 13.37 % Leverage Ratio 11.30 % 11.32 %

About Freedom Financial Holdings, Inc.

Freedom Financial Holdings, Inc. is the holding company of The Freedom Bank of Virginia, a community bank with locations in Fairfax, Reston, Chantilly, Vienna, and Manassas, Virginia. The Freedom Bank of Virginia also has a mortgage division headquartered in Chantilly, Virginia and an SBA division headquartered in Harrison, NY. For information about deposits, loans and other services, visit the website at www.freedom.bank.

Forward Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements, including our expectations with respect to future events that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from management's projections, forecasts, estimates, and expectations include: fluctuation in market rates of interest and loan and deposit pricing; general economic and financial market conditions, in the United States generally and particularly in the markets in which the Company operates and which its loans are concentrated, including the effects of declines in real estate values, increases in unemployment levels, inflation, recessions and slowdowns in economic growth, including as a result of COVID-19 and the impact of geopolitical conflicts, such as the war between Russia and Ukraine; adverse developments in the financial services industry such as the recent bank failures; maintenance and development of well-established and valued client relationships and referral source relationships; the adequacy or inadequacy of our allowance for loan and lease losses; acquisition or loss of key production personnel; and the potential adverse effects of unusual and infrequently occurring events, such as weather-related disasters, wars, terrorist acts or public health events, and of governmental and societal responses thereto; these potential adverse effects may include, without limitation, adverse effects on the ability of the Company's borrowers to satisfy their obligations to the Company, on the value of collateral securing loans, on the demand for the Company's loans or its other products and services, on incidents of cyberattack and fraud, on the Company's liquidity or capital positions, on risks posed by reliance on third-party service providers, on other aspects of the Company's business operations and on financial markets and economic growth. The Company cautions readers that the list of factors above is not exclusive. The forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this release, and the Company may not undertake steps to update the forward-looking statements to reflect the impact of any circumstances or events that arise after the date the forward-looking statements are made. In addition, our past results of operations are not necessarily indicative of future performance. Some of the financial tables in this document reflect classifications to accounts to improve consistency in financial reporting.

FREEDOM FINANCIAL HOLDINGS

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS















(Unaudited) (Audited)







March 31, December 31,







2023 2022





ASSETS









Cash and Due from Banks $ 2,696,734 $ 2,099,062





Interest Bearing Deposits with Banks 35,210,460 32,674,953





Securities Available-for-Sale 190,848,972 181,558,037





Securities Held-to-Maturity 16,846,320 17,096,010





Restricted Stock Investments 3,744,910 3,889,200





Loans Held for Sale 4,813,710 5,064,385





PPP Loans Held for Investment 5,415,614 5,829,662





Other Loans Held for Investment 704,841,433 694,173,347





Allowance for Credit Losses (7,169,699) (7,614,120)





Net Loans 703,087,348 692,388,889





Bank Premises and Equipment, net 983,882 989,072





Accrued Interest Receivable 3,591,624 3,784,076





Deferred Tax Asset 7,513,426 1,982,776





Bank-Owned Life Insurance 26,169,382 26,248,974





Right of Use Asset, net 2,389,964 1,736,285





Other Assets 16,564,590 15,551,415





Total Assets $ 1,014,461,322 $ 985,063,133





LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





















Deposits









Demand Deposits









Non-interest Bearing $ 170,666,205 $ 187,416,628





Interest Bearing 437,648,342 409,760,573





Savings Deposits 6,845,210 5,977,828





Time Deposits 259,806,734 245,840,048





Total Deposits 874,966,491 848,995,078





Federal Home Loan Bank Advances 20,000,000 25,000,000





Other Borrowings 5,415,614 5,826,298





Subordinated Debt (Net of Issuance Costs) 19,714,275 19,674,794





Accrued Interest Payable 1,857,047 1,265,796





Lease Liability 2,508,751 1,862,773





Other Liabilities 12,743,118 7,492,264





Total Liabilities $ 937,205,296 $ 910,117,002





Stockholders' Equity









Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 5,000,000 shares authorized:









0 Shares Issued and Outstanding, March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022









Common Stock, $0.01 Par Value, 25,000,000 Shares:









23,000,000 Shares Voting and 2,000,000 Shares Non-voting.









Voting Common Stock:









6,541,466 and 6,511,259 Shares Issued and Outstanding









at March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022 respectively









(Includes 165,863 and 93,003 Unvested Shares on March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022,









respectively) 65,415 65,160





Non-Voting Common Stock:









673,000, 673,000 Shares Issued and Outstanding at March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022,









respectively) 6,730 6,730





Additional Paid-in Capital 58,359,940 58,241,451





Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income, Net (16,644,981) (17,480,993)





Retained Earnings 35,468,922 34,113,783





Total Stockholders' Equity 77,256,026 74,946,131





Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 1,014,461,322 $ 985,063,133







FREEDOM FINANCIAL HOLDINGS CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS



(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)





For the three

For the three





months ended

months ended





March 31, 2023

March 31, 2022

Interest Income









Interest and Fees on Loans

$ 9,982,737

$ 7,141,999

Interest on Investment Securities

2,165,723

1,145,377

Interest on Deposits with Other Banks

300,906

15,596

Total Interest Income

12,449,366

8,302,972

Interest Expense









Interest on Deposits

4,871,008

418,788

Interest on Borrowings

379,866

270,778

Total Interest Expense

5,250,874

689,566













Net Interest Income

7,198,492

7,613,406

Provision for Loan Losses

(543,000)

(164,000)

Net Interest Income After









Provision for Loan Losses

6,655,492

7,449,406

Non-Interest Income









Mortgage Loan Gain-on-Sale and Fee Revenue

378,558

1,037,978

SBA Gain-on-Sale Revenue

-

266,023

Service Charges and Other Income

154,588

301,396

Servicing Income

65,415

52,149

Increase in Cash Surrender Value of Bank-









owned Life Insurance

343,140

160,628

Total Non-interest Income

941,701

1,818,174

Non-Interest Expenses









Officer and Employee Compensation









and Benefits

4,149,212

4,003,321

Occupancy Expense

327,919

332,366

Equipment and Depreciation Expense

181,495

172,107

Insurance Expense

155,068

70,626

Professional Fees

350,080

248,329

Data and Item Processing

320,000

265,625

Advertising

118,479

105,369

Franchise Taxes and State Assessment Fees

282,739

200,099

Mortgage Fees and Settlements

59,286

105,849

Other Operating Expense

467,311

315,416

Total Non-interest Expenses

6,411,589

5,819,107

Income Before Income Taxes

1,185,604

3,448,473

Income Tax Expense/(Benefit)

(51,031)

664,176

Net Income

1,236,635

$ 2,784,297

Earnings per Common Share - Basic

0.17

$ 0.38

Earnings per Common Share - Diluted

0.17

$ 0.38

Weighted-Average Common Shares









Outstanding - Basic

7,280,803

7,324,527

Weighted-Average Common Shares









Outstanding - Diluted

7,317,805

7,362,290





































Efficiency Ratio

78.76 %

61.70 %



FREEDOM FINANCIAL HOLDINGS CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS





































(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

















For the three

For the three

For the three

For the three

For the three

















months ended

months ended

months ended

months ended

months ended

















March 31, 2023

December 31, 2022

September 30, 2022

June 30, 2022

March 31, 2022















Interest Income

































Interest and Fees on Loans $ 9,982,737

$ 9,503,228

$ 8,408,971

$ 7,159,610

$ 7,141,999















Interest on Investment Securities 2,165,723

2,061,298

1,626,322

1,278,759

1,145,377















Interest on Deposits with Other Banks 300,906

339,592

171,644

74,550

15,596















Total Interest Income 12,449,366

11,904,118

10,206,937

8,512,919

8,302,972



















































Interest Expense

































Interest on Deposits 4,871,008

3,685,412

1,735,027

673,396

418,788















Interest on Borrowings 379,866

101,216

229,283

225,115

270,778















Total Interest Expense 5,250,874

3,786,628

1,964,310

898,511

689,566



















































Net Interest Income 7,198,492

8,117,490

8,242,627

7,614,408

7,613,406















Provision for Loan Losses (543,000)

(327,000)

(382,000)

(375,000)

(164,000)















Net Interest Income after

































Provision for Loan Losses 6,655,492

7,790,490

7,860,627

7,239,408

7,449,406















Non-Interest Income

































Mortgage Loan Gain-on-Sale and Fee Revenue 378,558

357,654

710,149

986,160

1,037,978















SBA Gain-on-Sale Revenue -

404,409

63,727

263,806

266,023















Service Charges and Other Income 154,588

92,235

52,755

175,853

301,396















Gains on Sale of Securities -

20,503

10,600

-

-















Servicing Income 65,415

53,332

54,792

57,917

52,149















Swap Fee Income -

-

68,404

-

-















Increase in Cash Surrender Value of Bank-

































owned Life Insurance 343,140

158,972

175,815

173,679

160,628















Total Non-interest Income 941,701

1,087,106

1,136,243

1,657,415

1,818,174























































































Total Revenue5 $ 8,140,192

$ 9,204,596

$ 9,378,870

$ 9,271,823

$ 9,431,580



















































Non-Interest Expenses

































Officer and Employee Compensation

































and Benefits 4,149,212

3,495,260

3,655,913

4,005,945

4,003,321















Occupancy Expense 327,919

318,462

311,070

304,153

332,366















Equipment and Depreciation Expense 181,495

179,679

170,070

183,315

172,107















Insurance Expense 155,068

140,926

76,563

74,983

70,626















Professional Fees 350,080

238,732

251,597

323,647

248,329















Data and Item Processing 320,000

304,767

299,501

342,340

265,625















Advertising 118,479

124,450

104,119

114,966

105,369















Franchise Taxes and State Assessment Fees 282,739

282,796

282,912

224,636

200,099















Mortgage Fees and Settlements 59,286

23,156

97,495

129,210

105,849















Other Operating Expense 467,311

271,396

301,977

332,567

315,416



















































Total Non-interest Expenses 6,411,589

5,379,623

5,551,217

6,035,762

5,819,107















Income before Income Taxes 1,185,604

3,497,972

3,445,652

2,861,061

3,448,473



















































Income Tax Expense (51,031)

636,033

755,702

633,677

664,176



















































Net Income $ 1,236,635

$ 2,861,939

$ 2,689,950

$ 2,227,385

$ 2,784,297















Earnings per Common Share - Basic $ 0.17

$ 0.40

$ 0.37

$ 0.31

$ 0.38















Earnings per Common Share - Diluted $ 0.17

$ 0.39

$ 0.37

$ 0.30

$ 0.38















Weighted-Average Common Shares

































Outstanding - Basic 7,280,803

7,238,807

7,271,784

7,290,417

7,324,527















Weighted-Average Common Shares

































Outstanding - Diluted 7,317,805

7,252,669

7,285,786

7,312,200

7,362,290

















Average Balances, Income and Expenses, Yields and Rates



























































(Unaudited)

































































































































Three Months Ended









Three Months Ended









Three Months Ended









Three Months Ended









Three Months Ended













March 31, 2023









December 31, 2022









September 30, 2022









June 30, 2022









March 31, 2022













Average Balance

Income/ Expense

Yield

Average Balance

Income/ Expense

Yield

Average Balance

Income/ Expense

Yield

Average Balance

Income/ Expense

Yield

Average Balance

Income/ Expense





Assets





























































Cash

$ 31,062,495

$ 300,906

3.93 %

$ 35,596,385

$ 339,592

3.78 %

$ 37,133,361

$ 171,644

1.83 %

$ 35,469,783

$ 74,550

0.84 %

$ 40,375,846

$ 15,596





































































Investments (Tax Exempt)

21,182,371

182,470





20,664,285

184,800





21,615,440

186,314





22,199,648

187,816





23,331,336

187,632





Investments (Taxable)

184,686,055

2,021,572





182,096,499

1,915,306





179,086,818

1,479,134





167,905,374

1,130,385





165,979,811

957,745





Total Investments

205,868,426

2,204,042

4.34 %

202,760,784

2,100,106

4.11 %

200,702,258

1,665,447

3.29 %

190,105,022

1,318,201

2.78 %

189,311,147

1,145,377





































































Total Loans

703,610,368

9,982,737

5.75 %

689,158,712

9,503,228

5.47 %

648,964,205

8,408,971

5.14 %

615,110,994

7,159,610

4.67 %

609,412,292

7,141,999





































































Earning Assets

940,541,289

12,487,685

5.38 %

927,515,881

11,942,926

5.11 %

886,799,824

10,246,063

4.58 %

840,685,799

8,552,361

4.08 %

839,099,285

8,302,972





































































































































































































Assets

$ 988,804,262









$ 969,662,029









$ 929,265,436









$ 880,810,523









$ 876,180,566









































































Liabilities





























































Interest Checking

$ 154,625,978

$ 1,320,093

3.46 %

$ 130,004,364

$ 862,014

2.63 %

$ 132,342,702

$ 458,605

1.37 %

$ 128,008,728

$ 134,727

0.42 %

$ 110,305,411

$ 48,246





Money Market

261,801,221

2,036,801

3.16 %

240,285,109

1,383,701

2.28 %

216,851,258

581,082

1.06 %

203,094,067

180,932

0.36 %

206,230,959

89,516





Savings

6,935,212

2,326

0.14 %

6,108,935

3,067

0.20 %

6,659,935

2,119

0.13 %

8,303,586

2,147

0.10 %

6,652,079

1,725





Time Deposits

248,679,942

1,511,787

2.47 %

261,984,431

1,436,630

2.18 %

218,365,002

693,221

1.26 %

186,130,419

355,590

0.77 %

174,009,190

279,301





Interest Bearing Deposits

672,042,353

4,871,007

2.94 %

638,382,839

3,685,412

2.29 %

574,218,895

1,735,027

1.20 %

525,536,800

673,396

0.51 %

497,197,639

418,788





































































Borrowings

$49,125,142

$ 379,866

3.14 %

$ 46,940,688

$ 101,216

0.86 %

$ 53,279,949

$ 229,283

1.72 %

$ 56,154,130

$ 225,115

1.61 %

$ 71,634,636

$ 270,778





































































Interest Bearing Liabilities

721,167,495

5,250,873

2.95 %

685,323,527

3,786,628

2.19 %

627,498,844

1,964,310

1.24 %

581,690,931

898,511

0.62 %

568,832,275

689,566





































































Non Interest Bearing Deposits

$ 176,477,412









$ 202,342,666









$ 215,426,363









$ 212,429,933









$ 213,315,104









































































Cost of Funds









2.37 %









1.69 %









0.92 %









0.45 %













































































Net Interest Margin2





$ 7,236,812

3.12 %





$ 8,156,298

3.49 %





$ 8,281,753

3.71 %





$ 7,653,850

3.65 %





$ 7,613,406





Shareholders Equity

$ 76,928,018









$ 73,185,633









$ 77,295,762









$ 78,112,151









$ 83,440,208









































































2 Net interest margin is calculated as fully taxable equivalent net interest income divided by average earning assets and represents the Bank's net yield on its earning assets

Average Balances, Income and Expenses, Yields and Rates



























(Unaudited)





























Three Months Ended









Three Months Ended















March 31, 2023

Income /





March 31, 2022

Income /











Average Balance

Expense

Yield

Average Balance

Expense

Yield





Assets



























Cash $ 31,062,495

$ 300,906

3.93 %

$ 40,375,846

$ 15,596

0.16 %



































Investments (Tax Exempt) 21,182,371

182,470





23,331,336

187,632









Investments (Taxable) 184,686,055

2,021,572





165,979,811

957,745









Total Investments 205,868,426

2,204,042

4.34 %

189,311,147

1,145,377

2.45 %



































Total Loans 703,610,368

9,982,737

5.75 %

609,412,292

7,141,999

4.75 %



































Earning Assets 940,541,289

12,487,685

5.38 %

839,099,285

8,302,972

4.01 %



































Assets $ 988,804,262









$ 876,180,566











































Liabilities



























Interest Checking $ 154,625,978

$ 1,320,093

3.46 %

$ 110,305,411

$ 48,246

0.18 %





Money Market 261,801,221

2,036,801

3.16 %

206,230,959

89,516

0.18 %





Savings 6,935,212

2,326

0.14 %

6,652,079

1,725

0.11 %





Time Deposits 248,679,942

1,511,787

2.47 %

174,009,190

279,301

0.65 %





Interest Bearing Deposits 672,042,353

4,871,007

2.94 %

497,197,639

418,788

0.34 %



































Borrowings $49,125,142

379,866

3.14 %

$ 71,634,636

270,778

1.53 %



































Interest Bearing Liabilities 721,167,495

5,250,873

2.95 %

568,832,275

689,566

0.49 %



































Non Interest Bearing Deposits $ 176,477,412









$ 213,315,104











































Cost of Funds







2.37 %









0.36 %



































Net Interest Margin2



$ 7,236,812

3.12 %





$ 7,613,406

3.68 %





Shareholders Equity $ 76,928,018









$ 83,440,208













ROAA 0.51 %









1.29 %













ROAE 6.52 %









13.53 %











































2 Net interest margin is calculated as fully taxable equivalent net interest income divided by average earning assets and represents the Bank's net yield on its earning assets

Selected Financial Data by Quarter Ended:









(Unaudited)









Balance Sheet Ratios March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 September 30, 2022 June 30, 2022 March 31, 2022 Loans held-for-investment to Deposits 81.18 % 82.45 % 79.19 % 83.49 % 83.07 % Income Statement Ratios (Quarterly)









Return on Average Assets (ROAA) 0.51 % 1.17 % 1.15 % 1.01 % 1.29 % Return on Average Equity (ROAE) 6.52 % 15.51 % 13.81 % 11.44 % 13.53 % Efficiency Ratio3 78.76 % 58.44 % 59.19 % 65.10 % 61.70 % Net Interest Margin2 3.12 % 3.49 % 3.71 % 3.65 % 3.68 % Yield on Average Earning Assets 5.38 % 5.11 % 4.58 % 4.08 % 4.01 % Yield on Securities 4.34 % 4.11 % 3.29 % 2.78 % 2.45 % Yield on Loans 5.75 % 5.47 % 5.14 % 4.67 % 4.75 % Cost of Funds 2.37 % 1.69 % 0.92 % 0.45 % 0.36 % Noninterest income to Total Revenue 11.57 % 11.81 % 12.11 % 17.88 % 19.28 % Liquidity Ratios4









Uninsured Deposits to Total Deposits 21.77 % 27.05 % 30.57 % 36.14 % 37.58 % Total Liquidity6 to Uninsured Deposits 149.16 % 127.88 % 119.04 % 103.98 % 109.10 % Total Liquidity to Unfunded Commitments, CDs and Borrowings maturing in next 30 days 206.92 % 190.69 % 231.02 % 203.89 % 174.51 % Tangible Common Equity Ratio 7.62 % 7.61 % 7.52 % 8.43 % 9.24 % Tangible Common Equity Ratio (adjusted for unrealized losses on HTM securities) 7.38 % 7.36 % 7.23 % 8.14 % 9.09 %











Available -for-Sale securities (as % of total securities) 91.89 % 91.39 % 91.17 % 90.47 % 90.39 % Per Share Data









Tangible Book Value $10.71 $10.43 $9.96 $10.31 $10.94 Tangible Book Value (ex AOCI)1 $13.02 $12.87 $12.33 $11.95 $11.66 Share Price Data









Closing Price $13.95 $14.57 $14.60 $14.80 $14.06 Book Value Multiple 130 % 140 % 147 % 144 % 129 % Common Stock Data









Outstanding Shares at End of Period 7,214,466 7,184,259 7,281,606 7,319,006 7,296,063 Weighted Average shares outstanding, basic 7,280,803 7,238,807 7,271,784 7,290,417 7,324,527 Weighted Average shares outstanding, diluted 7,317,805 7,252,669 7,285,786 7,312,200 7,362,290 Capital Ratios (Bank Only)









Tier 1 Leverage ratio 11.30 % 11.32 % 11.59 % 11.95 % 12.09 % Common Equity Tier 1 ratio 13.47 % 13.37 % 13.62 % 13.84 % 14.23 % Tier 1 Risk Based Capital ratio 13.47 % 13.37 % 13.62 % 13.84 % 14.23 % Total Risk Based Capital ratio 14.34 % 14.28 % 14.55 % 14.77 % 15.15 % Credit Quality









Net Charge-offs to Average Loans 0.06 % 0.02 % 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % Total Non-performing Loans to loans held-for-investment 0.96 % 1.23 % 1.31 % 1.38 % 1.48 % Total Non-performing Assets to Total Assets 0.67 % 0.88 % 0.90 % 0.97 % 1.02 % Nonaccrual Loans to loans held-for-investment 0.96 % 1.23 % 1.31 % 1.38 % 1.48 % Provision for Loan and Lease Losses $543,000 $327,000 $382,000 $375,000 $164,000 Allowance for Loan and Lease Losses to net loans held-for-investment 1.01 % 1.09 % 1.12 % 1.11 % 1.12 % Allowance for Loan and Lease Losses to net loans held-for-investment (ex PPP loans) 1.02 % 1.10 % 1.13 % 1.13 % 1.15 %











2 Net interest margin is calculated as fully taxable equivalent net interest income divided by average earning assets and represents the Bank's net yield on its earning assets









6 Total Liquidity is the sum of cash, cash balances at banks, unencumbered available-for-sale securities and secured borrowing availability at the Federal Reserve and the Federal Home Loan Bank.











FREEDOM FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC. CONSOLIDATED SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA DEFINITIONS AND RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES:







































































1 Tangible Book Value (ex-AOCI) (non-GAAP) As of

















March 31,

2023

December 31,

2022

September 30,

2022

June 30,

2022

March 31,

2022









Shareholder's Equity 77,256,026

74,946,131

72,490,029

75,473,368

79,794,028









Outstanding Shares at End of Period 7,214,466

7,184,259

7,281,606

7,319,006

7,296,063









Tangible Book Value (GAAP) $ 10.71

$ 10.43

$ 9.96

$ 10.31

$ 10.94









Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income (Net) (AOCI) (16,644,981)

(17,480,993)

(17,287,737)

(11,985,199)

(5,272,569)









AOCI per share equivalent (2.31)

(2.43)

(2.37)

(1.64)

(0.72)









Tangible Book Value (ex-AOCI) (non-GAAP) $ 13.02

$ 12.87

$ 12.32

$ 11.95

$ 11.67













































2 Net interest income has been computed on a fully taxable equivalent basis ("FTE") using a 21% federal income tax rate for the 2023 and 2022 periods. Quarter-to-Date

Year-to-Date









March 31,

2023

December 31,

2022

September 30,

2022

June 30,

2022

March 31,

2022

March 31,

2023

March 31,

2022

Income on Tax Exempt Securities $ 144,151

$ 146,021

$ 147,188

$ 148,374

$ 148,229

$ 144,151

$ 148,229

Tax Equivalent Adjustment 38,319

38,816

39,126

39,441

39,403

38,319

39,403

Income on Tax Exempt Securities (Non-GAAP) 182,470

184,837

186,314

187,816

187,632

182,470

187,632





































Average Earning Assets 940,541,289

927,515,881

886,799,824

840,685,799

839,099,285

940,541,289

839,099,285

Yield on Interest Earning Assets (GAAP) 5.37 %

5.09 %

4.57 %

4.06 %

4.01 %

5.37 %

3.99 %

Yield on Interest-Earning Assets (FTE) (Non-GAAP) 5.38 %

5.11 %

4.58 %

4.08 %

4.03 %

5.38 %

4.01 %

Net Interest Margin (NIM) (GAAP) 3.10 %

3.47 %

3.69 %

3.69 %

3.68 %

3.10 %

3.66 %

Net Interest Margin (NIM) (FTE) (Non-GAAP) 3.12 %

3.49 %

3.71 %

3.65 %

3.70 %

3.12 %

3.68 %





































3 Efficiency Ratio (Non-GAAP) Quarter-to-Date

Year-to-Date









March 31,

2023

December 31,

2022

September 30,

2022

June 30,

2022

March 31,

2022

March 31,

2023

March 31,

2022

Net Interest Income 7,198,492

8,117,490

8,242,627

7,614,408

7,613,406

7,198,492

7,613,406

Non-Interest Income 941,701

1,087,106

1,136,242

1,657,415

1,818,174

941,701

1,818,174



8,140,193

9,204,596

9,378,869

9,271,823

9,431,579

8,140,193

9,431,581

Non-Interest Expense 6,411,589

5,379,623

5,551,217

6,035,762

5,819,107

6,411,589

5,819,107

Efficiency Ratio (Non-GAAP) 78.76 %

58.44 %

59.19 %

65.10 %

61.70 %

78.76 %

61.70 %





































4Liquidity Ratios (Non-GAAP)





Quarter-to-Date

































March 31,

2023

December 31,

2022

September 30,

2022

June 30,

2022

March 31,

2022









Available-for-Sale Securities (as % of total securities)





91.89 %

91.39 %

91.17 %

90.47 %

90.39 %









Uninsured Deposits to Total Deposits 21.77 %

27.05 %

30.57 %

36.14 %

37.58 %









Total Liquidity to Uninsured Deposits 149.16 %

127.88 %

119.04 %

103.98 %

109.10 %









Total Liquidity to Unfunded Commitments, CDs and Borrowings maturing in next 30 days 206.92 %

190.69 %

231.02 %

203.89 %

174.51 %









Tangible Common Equity Ratio 7.62 %

7.61 %

7.52 %

8.43 %

9.24 %









Tangible Common Equity Ratio(adjusted for unrealized losses 7.38 %

7.36 %

7.23 %

8.14 %

9.09 %









on HTM Securities)





































































5 Total Revenues (Non-GAAP) Quarter-to-Date

Year-to-Date









March 31,

2023

December 31,

2022

September 30,

2022

June 30,

2022

March 31,

2022

March 31,

2023

March 31,

2022

Net Interest Income $ 7,198,492

$ 8,117,490

$ 8,242,627

$ 7,614,408

$ 7,613,406

$ 7,198,492

$ 7,613,406

Non-Interest Income 941,701

1,087,106

1,136,242

1,657,415

1,818,174

941,701

1,818,174

Total Revenue (non-GAAP) $ 8,140,193

$ 9,204,596

$ 9,378,869

$ 9,271,823

$ 9,431,579

$ 8,140,193

$ 9,431,579



Contact:

Joseph J. Thomas

President & Chief Executive Officer

703-667-4161: Phone

[email protected]: Email

SOURCE Freedom Financial Holdings