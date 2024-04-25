Freedom Financial Holdings Announces Earnings for First Quarter of 2024 and Reauthorization of Stock Buyback Program
Apr 25, 2024, 08:00 ET
FAIRFAX, Va., April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Freedom Financial Holdings (OTCQX: FDVA), (the "Company" or "Freedom"), the holding company for The Freedom Bank of Virginia (the "Bank") today announced net income of $1,164,226 or $0.16 per diluted share for the first quarter compared to a net loss of $2,006,393, or -$0.27 per diluted share for the three months ended December 31, 2023, and net income of $1,236,635 or $0.17 per diluted share for the three months ended March 31, 2023.
The Board approved and has implemented a refreshed stock repurchase program following the extinguishment of the prior buyback program in February 2024. We now have a new SEC Rule 10b-18 program authorized to purchase up to 250,000 shares.
Joseph J. Thomas, President, and CEO, commented, "We were pleased to report pretax income for the first quarter of $1,522,651, higher by 28.4% compared to $1,185,604 for the three months ended March 31, 2023. This was fueled by an increase in non-interest Income of 24.70% and strong expense management with non-interest expense down 2.89% compared to the same period in 2023. Equally important are the favorable trends in credit quality with a reduction of classified assets and the pending Trustee sale of property of our one large non-performing loan at a price above carrying value. In addition to improving asset quality, we are also remixing loans and deposits to protect the net interest margin and taking proactive steps to reduce expenses in an environment where rates are expected to stay higher for longer."
First Quarter 2024 Highlights include:
Net Interest Income
The Company recorded net interest income of $6.55 million for the first quarter of 2024, lower by 3.28% compared to the linked quarter, and lower by 9.05% compared to the same period in 2023. The net interest margin in the first quarter of 2024 was 2.54%, lower by 8 basis points compared to the linked quarter and lower by 58 basis points compared to the same period in 2023.
The following factors contributed to the changes in net interest margin during the first quarter of 2024 compared to the linked and calendar quarters.
Non-interest Income
Non-interest income was $1.17 million for the first quarter, an increase of 14.53% when compared to the linked quarter and an increase of 24.70% when compared to the same period in 2023. The increase in non-interest income in the first quarter of 2024 compared to the linked and calendar quarters was primarily due to higher gain-on-sale revenue from mortgage and SBA loans.
Total Revenue5
Total revenue, defined as the sum of net interest income, before provision for loan losses, and non-interest income, was lower by 0.94% compared to the linked quarter and lower by 5.14% compared to the calendar quarter in 2023. The decrease in total revenue compared to the linked quarter was primarily due to one less calendar day, and a decrease in the net interest margin. The decrease compared to the calendar quarter was due to lower net interest income, resulting from net interest margin compression.
Non-interest Expense
Non-interest expense in the first quarter increased by 8.04% compared to the linked quarter and decreased by 2.89% compared to the same period in 2023. The increase in non-interest expense compared to the linked quarter, was primarily due to higher expenses related to compensation and occupancy. The increase in occupancy costs was related to an adjustment to rental expense which is expected to be non-recurring. The decrease in expenses compared to the calendar quarter was primarily related to lower compensation costs, driven by lower incentive payouts. Costs related to FDICIA internal controls, including audit fees will be a non-recurring expense in 2024.
The Efficiency Ratio was 80.64% for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, compared to 73.93% for the linked quarter and 78.76% for the same period in 2023.
Asset Quality
Non-accrual loans were flat in the fourth quarter at $13,236,852 or 1.74% of loans held-for-investment compared to $13,209,892 or 1.72% of loans held-for-investment at the end of the linked quarter. As of March 31, 2024, there were no loans that were 90 days or more past due and accruing. There was no Other Real Estate Owned ("OREO") on the balance sheet as of March 31, 2024. Total non-performing assets (defined as the sum of loans on non-accrual, loans greater than 90 days past due and accruing, and OREO assets) were $13,236,852 or 1.21% of total assets as of March 31, 2024, compared to $13,209,892 or 1.22% of total assets, at the end of the linked quarter.
Following an assessment of the collectability of the loans held-for-investment at the end of the first quarter, the Company reduced reserves for unfunded commitments and held-to-maturity securities, which resulted in an adjustment of $27,486 to the allowance for loan losses. The Company booked a provision of $4,751,441 in the fourth quarter of 2023.
The Company's ratio of Allowance for Loan Losses to loans held-for-investment was 1.24% as of March 31, 2024, compared to the ratio of Allowance for Loan Losses to loans held-for-investment of 1.01% as of March 31, 2023.
Total Assets
Total assets on March 31, 2024, were $1.09 billion compared to total assets of $1.08 billion on December 31, 2023. Changes in major asset categories since December 31, 2023, were as follows:
Total Liabilities
Total liabilities on March 31, 2024, were $1.02 billion compared to total liabilities of $1.01 billion on December 31. 2023. Total deposits were $894.11 million on March 31, 2024, compared to total deposits of $921.06 million on December 31, 2023. Non-interest-bearing demand deposits decreased by $2.26 million during the first quarter and comprised 15.85% of total deposits at the end of the first quarter. Other interest-bearing demand deposits decreased by $52.97 million, primarily due to seasonal activity related to municipalities, savings deposits decreased by $1.12 million and time deposits increased by $29.40 million during the quarter. Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings increased by $15 million during the quarter and borrowings from the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond increased by $20 million.
Stockholders' Equity and Capital
Stockholders' equity as of March 31, 2024, was $77.46 million compared to $77.23 million on December 31, 2023. AOCI decreased during the first quarter by $611,706, primarily related to an increase in unrealized losses on available-for-sale securities. The tangible book value of the Company's common stock on March 31, 2024, was $10.83 per share compared to $10.78 per share on December 31, 2023. Excluding AOCI losses/gains, the tangible book value of the Company's common stock on March 31, 2024, was $13.39 per share compared to $13.25 per share on December 31, 2023.
Stock Buyback Program
In February of 2024, the Company repurchased 19,968 shares that fully extinguished our previously authorized 250,000 share repurchase program. The Board has now approved and implemented a refreshed stock repurchase program following SEC Rule 10b-18 program authorized to purchase up to 250,000 shares. Our Board of Directors believes that share buyback program represents continued disciplined capital management strategy for the company.
Capital Ratios
As of March 31, 2024, the Bank's capital ratios were well above regulatory minimum capital ratios for well-capitalized bank holding companies. The Bank's capital ratios as of March 31, 2024, and December 31, 2023, were as follows:
|
March 31, 2024
|
December 31, 2023
|
Total Capital Ratio
|
14.01 %
|
13.82 %
|
Tier 1 Capital Ratio
|
12.92 %
|
12.65 %
|
Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio
|
12.92 %
|
12.65 %
|
Leverage Ratio
|
10.26 %
|
10.26 %
About Freedom Financial Holdings, Inc.
Freedom Financial Holdings, Inc. is the holding company of The Freedom Bank of Virginia, a community bank with locations in Fairfax, Reston, Chantilly, Vienna, and Manassas, Virginia. For information about deposits, loans and other services, visit the website at www.freedom.bank.
Forward Looking Statements
This release contains forward-looking statements, including our expectations with respect to future events that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from management's projections, forecasts, estimates, and expectations include: fluctuation in market rates of interest and loan and deposit pricing; general economic and financial market conditions, in the United States generally and particularly in the markets in which the Company operates and in which its loans are concentrated, including the effects of declines in real estate values, increases in unemployment levels, inflation, recessions and slowdowns in economic growth, including as a result of COVID-19 and the impact of geopolitical conflicts, such as the war between Russia and Ukraine; adverse developments in the financial services industry such as the recent bank failures; maintenance and development of well-established and valued client relationships and referral source relationships; the adequacy or inadequacy of our allowance for loan and lease losses; acquisition or loss of key production personnel; and the potential adverse effects of unusual and infrequently occurring events, such as weather-related disasters, wars, terrorist acts or public health events, and of governmental and societal responses thereto; these potential adverse effects may include, without limitation, adverse effects on the ability of the Company's borrowers to satisfy their obligations to the Company, on the value of collateral securing loans, on the demand for the Company's loans or its other products and services, on incidents of cyberattack and fraud, on the Company's liquidity or capital positions, on risks posed by reliance on third-party service providers, on other aspects of the Company's business operations and on financial markets and economic growth. The Company cautions readers that the list of factors above is not exclusive. The forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this release, and the Company may not undertake steps to update the forward-looking statements to reflect the impact of any circumstances or events that arise after the date the forward-looking statements are made. In addition, our past results of operations are not necessarily indicative of future performance.
|
FREEDOM FINANCIAL HOLDINGS
|
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|
(Unaudited)
|
(Audited)
|
March 31,
|
December 31,
|
2024
|
2023
|
ASSETS
|
Cash and Due from Banks
|
$ 3,367,684
|
$ 2,442,050
|
Interest Bearing Deposits with Banks
|
31,347,571
|
21,806,078
|
Securities Available-for-Sale
|
216,503,816
|
211,263,518
|
Securities Held-to-Maturity
|
20,789,233
|
20,114,269
|
Restricted Stock Investments
|
5,551,550
|
4,769,900
|
Loans Held for Sale
|
4,369,801
|
6,663,929
|
PPP Loans Held for Investment
|
234,840
|
259,794
|
Other Loans Held for Investment
|
760,376,517
|
769,484,088
|
Allowance for Loan Losses
|
(9,465,851)
|
(10,519,335)
|
Net Loans
|
751,145,506
|
759,224,547
|
Bank Premises and Equipment, net
|
849,378
|
878,957
|
Accrued Interest Receivable
|
4,420,462
|
3,721,730
|
Deferred Tax Asset
|
7,998,822
|
7,954,018
|
Bank-Owned Life Insurance
|
26,929,302
|
26,731,339
|
Right of Use Asset, net
|
2,119,110
|
1,987,075
|
Other Assets
|
17,331,241
|
17,110,642
|
Total Assets
|
$ 1,092,723,477
|
$ 1,084,668,051
|
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
Deposits
|
Demand Deposits
|
Non-interest Bearing
|
$ 141,696,408
|
$ 143,956,306
|
Interest Bearing
|
466,369,810
|
519,339,202
|
Savings Deposits
|
2,997,171
|
4,120,770
|
Time Deposits
|
283,045,173
|
253,641,860
|
Total Deposits
|
894,108,562
|
921,058,138
|
Federal Home Loan Bank Advances
|
50,000,000
|
35,000,000
|
Other Borrowings
|
35,234,840
|
15,270,576
|
Subordinated Debt (Net of Issuance Costs)
|
19,772,200
|
19,752,719
|
Accrued Interest Payable
|
3,302,056
|
2,842,646
|
Lease Liability
|
2,201,003
|
1,925,672
|
Other Liabilities
|
10,644,432
|
11,590,247
|
Total Liabilities
|
$ 1,015,263,093
|
$ 1,007,439,998
|
Stockholders' Equity
|
Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 5,000,000 shares authorized:
|
0 Shares Issued and Outstanding, March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023
|
Common Stock, $0.01 Par Value, 25,000,000 Shares:
|
23,000,000 Shares Voting and 2,000,000 Shares Non-voting.
|
Voting Common Stock:
|
6,622,542 and 6,582,677 Shares Issued and Outstanding
|
at March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023 respectively
|
(Includes 140,484 and 88,993 Unvested Shares on March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023
|
respectively)
|
64,821
|
64,937
|
Non-Voting Common Stock:
|
673,000 Shares Issued and Outstanding at March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023
|
respectively)
|
6,730
|
6,730
|
Additional Paid-in Capital
|
58,000,382
|
58,320,419
|
Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income, Net
|
(18,326,721)
|
(17,715,015)
|
Retained Earnings
|
37,715,174
|
36,550,983
|
Total Stockholders' Equity
|
77,460,385
|
77,228,054
|
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|
$ 1,092,723,477
|
$ 1,084,668,051
|
FREEDOM FINANCIAL HOLDINGS
|
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
|
(Unaudited)
|
(Unaudited)
|
For the three
|
For the three
|
months ended
|
months ended
|
March 31, 2024
|
March 31, 2023
|
Interest Income
|
Interest and Fees on Loans
|
$ 12,283,239
|
$ 9,982,737
|
Interest on Investment Securities
|
2,871,479
|
2,165,723
|
Interest on Deposits with Other Banks
|
328,257
|
300,906
|
Total Interest Income
|
15,482,975
|
12,449,366
|
Interest Expense
|
Interest on Deposits
|
8,023,891
|
4,871,007
|
Interest on Borrowings
|
911,926
|
379,866
|
Total Interest Expense
|
8,935,817
|
5,250,873
|
Net Interest Income
|
6,547,158
|
7,198,492
|
Provision for Loan Losses
|
27,486
|
(543,000)
|
Net Interest Income After
|
Provision for Loan Losses
|
6,574,644
|
6,655,492
|
Non-Interest Income
|
Mortgage Loan Gain-on-Sale and Fee Revenue
|
536,724
|
378,558
|
SBA Gain-on-Sale Revenue
|
287,032
|
-
|
Service Charges and Other Income
|
117,361
|
154,588
|
Gain on Sale of Securities
|
-
|
-
|
Servicing Income
|
35,253
|
65,415
|
Swap Fee Income
|
-
|
-
|
Increase in Cash Surrender Value of Bank-
|
owned Life Insurance
|
197,963
|
343,139
|
Total Non-interest Income
|
1,174,333
|
941,700
|
Total Revenue
|
7,721,491
|
8,140,194
|
Non-Interest Expenses
|
Officer and Employee Compensation
|
and Benefits
|
3,735,139
|
4,149,212
|
Occupancy Expense
|
391,876
|
327,919
|
Equipment and Depreciation Expense
|
195,345
|
181,495
|
Insurance Expense
|
224,007
|
155,068
|
Professional Fees
|
526,574
|
350,080
|
Data and Item Processing
|
261,282
|
320,000
|
Advertising
|
114,999
|
118,479
|
Franchise Taxes and State Assessment Fees
|
309,869
|
282,739
|
Mortgage Fees and Settlements
|
95,001
|
59,286
|
Other Operating Expense
|
372,234
|
467,312
|
Total Non-interest Expenses
|
6,226,326
|
6,411,589
|
Income Before Income Taxes
|
1,522,651
|
1,185,604
|
Income Tax Expense/(Benefit)
|
358,425
|
$ (51,031)
|
Net Income
|
$ 1,164,226
|
$ 1,236,635
|
Earnings per Common Share - Basic
|
$ 0.16
|
$ 0.17
|
Earnings per Common Share - Diluted
|
$ 0.16
|
$ 0.17
|
Weighted-Average Common Shares
|
Outstanding - Basic
|
7,285,108
|
7,280,803
|
Weighted-Average Common Shares
|
Outstanding - Diluted
|
7,325,415
|
7,317,805
|
FREEDOM FINANCIAL HOLDINGS
|
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
|
(Unaudited)
|
(Unaudited)
|
(Unaudited)
|
(Unaudited)
|
(Unaudited)
|
For the three
|
For the three
|
For the three
|
For the three
|
For the three
|
months ended
|
months ended
|
months ended
|
months ended
|
months ended
|
March 31, 2024
|
December 31, 2023
|
September 30, 2023
|
June 30, 2023
|
March 31, 2023
|
Interest Income
|
Interest and Fees on Loans
|
$ 12,283,239
|
$ 12,076,745
|
$ 11,513,273
|
$ 10,857,368
|
$ 9,982,737
|
Interest on Investment Securities
|
2,871,479
|
2,933,870
|
2,730,411
|
2,522,682
|
2,165,723
|
Interest on Deposits with Other Banks
|
328,257
|
502,411
|
471,031
|
464,321
|
300,906
|
Total Interest Income
|
15,482,975
|
15,513,026
|
14,714,715
|
13,844,371
|
12,449,366
|
Interest Expense
|
Interest on Deposits
|
8,023,891
|
8,108,762
|
7,829,199
|
6,796,570
|
4,871,008
|
Interest on Borrowings
|
911,926
|
634,972
|
359,191
|
350,096
|
379,866
|
Total Interest Expense
|
8,935,816
|
8,743,734
|
8,188,390
|
7,146,666
|
5,250,874
|
Net Interest Income
|
6,547,159
|
6,769,292
|
6,526,324
|
6,697,705
|
7,198,492
|
Provision for Loan Losses
|
27,486
|
(4,751,441)
|
(205,000)
|
(238,000)
|
(543,000)
|
Net Interest Income after
|
Provision for Loan Losses
|
6,574,645
|
2,017,851
|
6,321,324
|
6,459,705
|
6,655,492
|
Non-Interest Income
|
Mortgage Loan Gain-on-Sale and Fee Revenue
|
536,724
|
467,874
|
470,800
|
769,649
|
378,558
|
SBA Gain-on-Sale Revenue
|
287,032
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Service Charges and Other Income
|
117,361
|
326,205
|
99,563
|
94,428
|
154,588
|
Gains on Sale of Securities
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Servicing Income
|
35,253
|
39,525
|
57,106
|
64,688
|
65,415
|
Swap Fee Income
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Increase in Cash Surrender Value of Bank-
|
owned Life Insurance
|
197,963
|
191,788
|
188,781
|
183,235
|
343,140
|
Total Non-interest Income
|
1,174,334
|
1,025,392
|
816,250
|
1,112,000
|
941,701
|
Total Revenue5
|
$ 7,721,494
|
$ 7,794,684
|
$ 7,342,574
|
$ 7,809,705
|
$ 8,140,192
|
Non-Interest Expenses
|
Officer and Employee Compensation
|
and Benefits
|
3,735,139
|
3,293,628
|
3,410,564
|
3,469,477
|
4,149,212
|
Occupancy Expense
|
391,876
|
191,674
|
188,413
|
38,488
|
327,919
|
Equipment and Depreciation Expense
|
195,345
|
212,999
|
213,363
|
148,901
|
181,495
|
Insurance Expense
|
224,007
|
237,133
|
276,713
|
136,555
|
155,068
|
Professional Fees
|
526,574
|
524,328
|
365,316
|
325,405
|
350,080
|
Data and Item Processing
|
261,282
|
323,605
|
355,733
|
323,906
|
320,000
|
Advertising
|
114,999
|
116,107
|
105,183
|
133,907
|
118,479
|
Franchise Taxes and State Assessment Fees
|
309,869
|
313,043
|
304,432
|
290,049
|
282,739
|
Mortgage Fees and Settlements
|
95,001
|
36,328
|
83,250
|
141,333
|
59,286
|
Other Operating Expense
|
372,234
|
514,081
|
309,231
|
382,577
|
467,311
|
Total Non-interest Expenses
|
6,226,327
|
5,762,926
|
5,612,199
|
5,390,599
|
6,411,589
|
Income before Income Taxes
|
1,522,651
|
(2,719,684)
|
1,525,376
|
2,181,106
|
1,185,604
|
Income Tax Expense
|
358,425
|
(713,291)
|
206,998
|
411,031
|
(51,031)
|
Net Income
|
$ 1,164,226
|
$ (2,006,393)
|
$ 1,318,378
|
$ 1,770,075
|
$ 1,236,635
|
Earnings per Common Share - Basic
|
$ 0.16
|
$ (0.27)
|
$ 0.18
|
$ 0.24
|
$ 0.17
|
Earnings per Common Share - Diluted
|
$ 0.16
|
$ (0.27)
|
$ 0.18
|
$ 0.24
|
$ 0.17
|
Weighted-Average Common Shares
|
Outstanding - Basic
|
7,285,108
|
7,335,949
|
7,277,022
|
7,307,802
|
7,280,803
|
Weighted-Average Common Shares
|
Outstanding - Diluted
|
7,325,415
|
7,361,422
|
7,293,482
|
7,317,113
|
7,317,805
|
Average Balances, Income and Expenses, Yields and Rates
|
(Unaudited)
|
Three Months Ended
|
Three Months Ended
|
Three Months Ended
|
Three Months Ended
|
Three Months Ended
|
March 31, 2024
|
December 31, 2023
|
September 30, 2023
|
June 30, 2023
|
March 31, 2023
|
Average Balance
|
Income/ Expense
|
Yield
|
Average Balance
|
Income/ Expense
|
Yield
|
Average Balance
|
Income/ Expense
|
Yield
|
Average Balance
|
Income/ Expense
|
Yield
|
Average Balance
|
Income/ Expense
|
Yield
|
Assets
|
Cash
|
$ 28,655,861
|
$ 328,257
|
4.61 %
|
$ 36,921,568
|
$ 502,411
|
5.40 %
|
$ 38,989,836
|
$ 471,031
|
4.79 %
|
$ 36,370,275
|
$ 464,321
|
5.12 %
|
$ 31,062,495
|
$ 300,906
|
3.93 %
|
Investments (Tax Exempt)
|
21,297,872
|
204,625
|
20,012,255
|
195,353
|
20,763,539
|
197,591
|
21,202,088
|
187,739
|
21,182,371
|
182,470
|
Investments (Taxable)
|
219,134,075
|
2,709,825
|
211,208,265
|
2,779,541
|
208,005,473
|
2,574,314
|
197,080,849
|
2,374,368
|
184,686,055
|
2,021,572
|
Total Investments
|
240,431,947
|
2,914,450
|
4.88 %
|
231,220,520
|
2,974,894
|
5.10 %
|
228,769,012
|
2,771,905
|
4.81 %
|
218,282,937
|
2,562,107
|
4.71 %
|
205,868,426
|
2,204,042
|
4.34 %
|
Total Loans
|
773,171,917
|
12,283,239
|
6.39 %
|
761,583,960
|
$12,076,745
|
6.29 %
|
736,781,506
|
11,513,273
|
6.20 %
|
726,201,568
|
10,857,368
|
6.00 %
|
703,610,368
|
9,982,737
|
5.75 %
|
Earning Assets
|
1,042,259,725
|
15,525,946
|
5.99 %
|
1,029,726,048
|
15,554,050
|
5.99 %
|
1,004,540,354
|
14,756,209
|
5.83 %
|
980,854,780
|
13,883,796
|
5.68 %
|
940,541,289
|
12,487,685
|
5.38 %
|
Assets
|
$ 1,093,119,403
|
$ 1,084,945,735
|
$ 1,062,975,635
|
$ 1,035,350,077
|
$ 988,804,262
|
Liabilities
|
Interest Checking
|
$ 229,520,401
|
$ 2,515,315
|
4.41 %
|
$ 221,430,570
|
$ 2,364,166
|
4.24 %
|
$ 213,956,322
|
$ 2,130,491
|
3.95 %
|
$ 197,224,144
|
$ 1,892,301
|
3.85 %
|
$ 154,625,978
|
$ 1,320,093
|
3.46 %
|
Money Market
|
274,088,309
|
2,930,085
|
4.30 %
|
288,937,873
|
2,738,774
|
3.76 %
|
289,350,365
|
3,130,570
|
4.29 %
|
282,452,498
|
2,308,846
|
3.28 %
|
261,801,221
|
2,036,801
|
3.16 %
|
Savings
|
3,416,245
|
1,129
|
0.13 %
|
4,155,974
|
1,238
|
0.12 %
|
4,344,566
|
1,310
|
0.12 %
|
5,678,056
|
1,586
|
0.11 %
|
6,935,212
|
2,326
|
0.14 %
|
Time Deposits
|
261,965,440
|
2,577,362
|
3.96 %
|
258,903,945
|
3,004,586
|
4.60 %
|
248,550,686
|
2,566,827
|
4.10 %
|
239,305,940
|
2,593,837
|
4.35 %
|
248,679,942
|
1,511,787
|
2.47 %
|
Interest Bearing Deposits
|
768,990,395
|
8,023,891
|
4.20 %
|
773,428,362
|
8,108,764
|
4.16 %
|
756,201,939
|
7,829,198
|
4.11 %
|
724,660,638
|
6,796,570
|
3.76 %
|
672,042,353
|
4,871,007
|
2.94 %
|
Borrowings
|
$ 84,021,016
|
$ 911,926
|
4.37 %
|
$ 56,817,293
|
$ 634,972
|
4.43 %
|
$ 40,480,346
|
$ 359,191
|
3.52 %
|
$ 45,865,355
|
$ 350,096
|
3.06 %
|
$ 49,125,142
|
$ 379,866
|
3.14 %
|
Interest Bearing Liabilities
|
853,011,411
|
8,935,817
|
4.21 %
|
830,245,656
|
8,743,736
|
4.18 %
|
796,682,285
|
8,188,389
|
4.08 %
|
770,525,994
|
7,146,666
|
3.72 %
|
721,167,495
|
5,250,873
|
2.95 %
|
Non Interest Bearing Deposits
|
$ 146,048,180
|
$ 161,836,675
|
$ 169,935,416
|
$ 169,160,626
|
$ 176,477,412
|
Cost of Funds
|
3.60 %
|
3.50 %
|
3.36 %
|
3.05 %
|
2.37 %
|
Net Interest Margin
|
$ 6,590,129
|
2.54 %
|
$ 6,810,314
|
2.62 %
|
$ 6,567,819
|
2.59 %
|
$ 6,737,130
|
2.76 %
|
$ 7,236,812
|
3.12 %
|
Shareholders Equity
|
$ 77,333,773
|
$ 75,770,938
|
$ 77,445,100
|
$ 77,557,760
|
$ 76,928,018
|
Average Balances, Income and Expenses, Yields and Rates
|
(Unaudited)
|
Three Months Ended
|
Three Months Ended
|
March 31, 2024
|
Income /
|
March 31, 2023
|
Income /
|
Average Balance
|
Expense
|
Yield
|
Average Balance
|
Expense
|
Yield
|
Assets
|
Cash
|
$ 28,655,861
|
$ 328,257
|
4.61 %
|
$ 31,062,495
|
$ 300,906
|
3.93 %
|
Investments (Tax Exempt)
|
21,297,872
|
204,625
|
21,182,371
|
182,470
|
Investments (Taxable)
|
219,134,075
|
2,709,825
|
184,686,055
|
2,021,572
|
Total Investments
|
240,431,947
|
2,914,450
|
4.88 %
|
205,868,426
|
2,204,042
|
4.34 %
|
Total Loans
|
773,171,917
|
12,283,239
|
6.39 %
|
703,610,368
|
9,982,737
|
5.75 %
|
Earning Assets
|
1,042,259,725
|
15,525,946
|
5.99 %
|
940,541,289
|
12,487,685
|
5.38 %
|
Assets
|
$ 1,093,119,403
|
$ 988,804,262
|
Liabilities
|
Interest Checking
|
$ 229,520,401
|
$ 2,515,315
|
4.41 %
|
$ 154,625,978
|
$ 1,320,093
|
3.46 %
|
Money Market
|
274,088,309
|
2,930,085
|
4.30 %
|
261,801,221
|
2,036,801
|
3.16 %
|
Savings
|
3,416,245
|
1,129
|
0.13 %
|
6,935,212
|
2,326
|
0.14 %
|
Time Deposits
|
261,965,440
|
2,577,362
|
3.96 %
|
248,679,942
|
1,511,787
|
2.47 %
|
Interest Bearing Deposits
|
768,990,395
|
8,023,891
|
4.20 %
|
672,042,353
|
4,871,007
|
2.94 %
|
Borrowings
|
$ 84,021,016
|
911,926
|
4.37 %
|
$ 49,125,142
|
379,866
|
3.14 %
|
Interest Bearing Liabilities
|
853,011,410
|
8,935,817
|
4.21 %
|
721,167,495
|
5,250,873
|
2.95 %
|
Non Interest Bearing Deposits
|
$ 146,048,180
|
$ 176,477,412
|
Cost of Funds
|
3.60 %
|
2.37 %
|
Net Interest Margin
|
$ 6,590,129
|
2.54 %
|
$ 7,236,812
|
3.12 %
|
Shareholders Equity
|
$ 77,333,773
|
$ 76,928,018
|
ROAA
|
0.43 %
|
0.51 %
|
ROAE
|
6.05 %
|
6.52 %
|
Selected Financial Data by Quarter Ended:
|
(Unaudited)
|
Balance Sheet Ratios
|
March 31, 2024
|
December 31, 2023
|
September 30, 2023
|
June 30, 2023
|
March 31, 2023
|
Loans held-for-investment to Deposits
|
85.07 %
|
83.57 %
|
81.63 %
|
80.45 %
|
81.18 %
|
Income Statement Ratios (Quarterly)
|
Return on Average Assets (ROAA)
|
0.43 %
|
-0.73 %
|
0.49 %
|
0.69 %
|
0.51 %
|
Return on Average Equity (ROAE)
|
6.05 %
|
-10.51 %
|
6.75 %
|
9.15 %
|
6.52 %
|
Efficiency Ratio
|
80.64 %
|
73.93 %
|
76.43 %
|
69.02 %
|
78.76 %
|
Net Interest Margin
|
2.54 %
|
2.62 %
|
2.59 %
|
2.76 %
|
3.12 %
|
Yield on Average Earning Assets
|
5.99 %
|
5.99 %
|
5.83 %
|
5.68 %
|
5.38 %
|
Yield on Securities
|
4.88 %
|
5.10 %
|
4.81 %
|
4.71 %
|
4.34 %
|
Yield on Loans
|
6.39 %
|
6.29 %
|
6.20 %
|
6.00 %
|
5.75 %
|
Cost of Funds
|
3.60 %
|
3.50 %
|
3.36 %
|
3.05 %
|
2.37 %
|
Noninterest income to Total Revenue
|
15.21 %
|
13.16 %
|
11.12 %
|
14.24 %
|
11.57 %
|
Liquidity Ratios
|
Uninsured Deposits to Total Deposits
|
24.31 %
|
25.65 %
|
28.10 %
|
25.78 %
|
21.77 %
|
Total Liquidity to Uninsured Deposits
|
156.40 %
|
130.30 %
|
120.27 %
|
120.82 %
|
149.16 %
|
Total Liquidity to Unfunded Commitments, CDs and Borrowings maturing in next 30 days
|
386.89 %
|
258.25 %
|
345.53 %
|
213.43 %
|
206.92 %
|
Tangible Common Equity Ratio
|
7.09 %
|
7.12 %
|
7.14 %
|
7.43 %
|
7.62 %
|
Tangible Common Equity Ratio (adjusted for unrealized losses on HTM securities)
|
6.85 %
|
6.88 %
|
6.83 %
|
7.16 %
|
7.38 %
|
Available -for-Sale securities (as % of total securities)
|
91.24 %
|
91.31 %
|
90.96 %
|
90.41 %
|
91.89 %
|
Per Share Data
|
Tangible Book Value
|
$10.83
|
$10.78
|
$10.50
|
$10.75
|
$10.96
|
Tangible Book Value (ex AOCI)
|
$13.39
|
$13.25
|
$13.50
|
$13.29
|
$13.32
|
Share Price Data
|
Closing Price
|
$9.75
|
$10.42
|
$10.61
|
$10.56
|
$13.95
|
Book Value Multiple
|
92 %
|
97 %
|
101 %
|
98 %
|
127 %
|
Common Stock Data
|
Outstanding Shares at End of Period
|
7,155,058
|
7,166,684
|
7,198,334
|
7,197,834
|
7,048,603
|
Weighted Average shares outstanding, basic
|
7,285,108
|
7,335,949
|
7,277,022
|
7,307,802
|
7,280,803
|
Weighted Average shares outstanding, diluted
|
7,325,415
|
7,361,422
|
7,293,482
|
7,317,113
|
7,317,805
|
Capital Ratios (Bank Only)
|
Tier 1 Leverage ratio
|
10.26 %
|
10.26 %
|
10.64 %
|
10.99 %
|
11.30 %
|
Common Equity Tier 1 ratio
|
12.92 %
|
12.65 %
|
13.26 %
|
13.52 %
|
13.47 %
|
Tier 1 Risk Based Capital ratio
|
12.92 %
|
12.65 %
|
13.26 %
|
13.52 %
|
13.47 %
|
Total Risk Based Capital ratio
|
14.00 %
|
13.82 %
|
14.10 %
|
14.37 %
|
14.34 %
|
Credit Quality
|
Net Charge-offs to Average Loans
|
0.14 %
|
0.19 %
|
0.03 %
|
0.04 %
|
0.06 %
|
Total Non-performing Loans to loans held-for-investment
|
1.74 %
|
1.72 %
|
0.92 %
|
0.93 %
|
0.96 %
|
Total Non-performing Assets to Total Assets
|
1.21 %
|
1.22 %
|
0.66 %
|
0.65 %
|
0.67 %
|
Nonaccrual Loans to loans held-for-investment
|
1.74 %
|
1.72 %
|
0.92 %
|
0.93 %
|
0.96 %
|
Provision for Loan Losses
|
-$27,486
|
$4,751,441
|
$205,000
|
$238,000
|
$543,000
|
Allowance for Loan Losses to net loans held-for-investment
|
1.24 %
|
1.37 %
|
0.95 %
|
0.98 %
|
1.01 %
|
Allowance for Loan Losses to net loans held-for-investment (ex PPP loans)
|
1.24 %
|
1.37 %
|
0.95 %
|
0.98 %
|
1.02 %
|
FREEDOM FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC.
|
CONSOLIDATED SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA
|
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES:
|
1Tangible Book Value (ex-AOCI) (non-GAAP)
|
Quarter Ending
|
March 31, 2024
|
December 31, 2023
|
September 30, 2023
|
June 30, 2023
|
March 31, 2023
|
Shareholder's Equity
|
$ 77,460,385
|
$ 77,228,054
|
$ 75,573,033
|
$ 77,399,123
|
$ 77,256,026
|
Outstanding Shares at End of Period
|
7,155,058
|
7,166,684
|
7,198,334
|
7,197,834
|
7,048,603
|
Tangible Book Value (GAAP)
|
$ 10.83
|
$ 10.78
|
$ 10.50
|
$ 10.75
|
$ 10.96
|
Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income (Net) (AOCI)
|
$ (18,326,721)
|
$ (17,715,015)
|
$ (21,597,860)
|
$ (18,280,904)
|
$ (16,644,981)
|
AOCI per share equivalent
|
(2.56)
|
(2.47)
|
(3.00)
|
(2.54)
|
(2.36)
|
Tangible Book Value (ex-AOCI) (non-GAAP)
|
$ 13.39
|
$ 13.25
|
$ 13.50
|
$ 13.29
|
$ 13.32
|
Quarter Ending
|
Year Ending
|
March 31, 2024
|
December 31, 2023
|
September 30, 2023
|
June 30, 2023
|
March 31, 2023
|
March 31, 2024
|
March 31, 2023
|
Income on Tax Exempt Securities
|
$ 204,625
|
$ 195,353
|
$ 156,097
|
$ 148,314
|
$ 144,151
|
$ 204,625
|
$ 144,151
|
Tax Equivalent Adjustment
|
54,394
|
51,929
|
41,494
|
39,425
|
38,319
|
54,394
|
$ 38,319
|
Income on Tax Exempt Securities (Non-GAAP)
|
$ 259,019
|
$ 247,282
|
$ 197,591
|
$ 187,739
|
$ 182,470
|
$ 259,019
|
$ 182,470
|
2Net Interest Margin
|
Average Earning Assets
|
$ 1,042,259,725
|
$ 1,029,726,048
|
$ 1,004,540,354
|
$ 980,854,780
|
$ 940,541,289
|
$ 1,042,259,725
|
$ 940,541,289
|
Yield on Interest Earning Assets (GAAP)
|
5.99 %
|
5.99 %
|
5.81 %
|
5.66 %
|
5.37 %
|
5.99 %
|
5.37 %
|
Yield on Interest-Earning Assets (FTE) (Non-GAAP)
|
5.99 %
|
5.99 %
|
5.83 %
|
5.68 %
|
5.38 %
|
5.99 %
|
5.38 %
|
Net Interest Margin (NIM) (GAAP)
|
2.54 %
|
2.62 %
|
2.58 %
|
2.74 %
|
3.10 %
|
2.54 %
|
2.97 %
|
Net Interest Margin (NIM) (FTE) (Non-GAAP)
|
2.54 %
|
2.62 %
|
2.59 %
|
2.76 %
|
3.12 %
|
2.54 %
|
3.12 %
|
2 Net interest margin is calculated as fully taxable equivalent net interest income divided by average earning assets and represents the Bank's net yield on its earning assets
|
3Efficiency Ratio (Non-GAAP)
|
Quarter Ending
|
Year Ending
|
March 31, 2024
|
December 31, 2023
|
September 30, 2023
|
June 30, 2023
|
March 31, 2023
|
March 31, 2024
|
March 31, 2023
|
Net Interest Income
|
$ 6,547,159
|
$ 6,769,292
|
$ 6,526,324
|
$ 6,697,705
|
$ 7,198,492
|
$ 6,547,158
|
$ 7,198,492
|
Non-Interest Income
|
1,174,334
|
1,025,392
|
816,250
|
1,112,000
|
941,701
|
1,174,333
|
941,700
|
Total Revenue
|
$ 7,721,494
|
$ 7,794,684
|
$ 7,342,574
|
$ 7,809,705
|
$ 8,140,193
|
$ 7,721,492
|
$ 8,140,193
|
Non-Interest Expense
|
6,226,327
|
5,762,926
|
5,612,199
|
5,390,599
|
6,411,589
|
6,226,326
|
6,411,589
|
Efficiency Ratio (Non-GAAP)
|
80.64 %
|
73.93 %
|
76.43 %
|
69.02 %
|
78.76 %
|
80.64 %
|
78.76 %
|
4Liquidity Ratios (Non-GAAP)
|
Quarter Ending
|
March 31, 2024
|
December 31, 2023
|
September 30, 2023
|
June 30, 2023
|
March 31, 2023
|
Available-for-Sale Securities (as % of total securities)
|
91.31 %
|
91.31 %
|
90.96 %
|
90.41 %
|
91.89 %
|
Uninsured Deposits to Total Deposits
|
24.31 %
|
25.65 %
|
28.10 %
|
25.78 %
|
21.77 %
|
Total Liquidity to Uninsured Deposits
|
156.40 %
|
130.30 %
|
120.27 %
|
120.82 %
|
149.16 %
|
Total Liquidity to Unfunded Commitments, CDs and Borrowings maturing in next 30 days
|
386.89 %
|
258.26 %
|
345.53 %
|
213.43 %
|
206.92 %
|
Tangible Common Equity Ratio
|
7.09 %
|
7.12 %
|
7.14 %
|
7.43 %
|
7.62 %
|
Tangible Common Equity Ratio(adjusted for unrealized losses
|
6.85 %
|
6.88 %
|
6.83 %
|
7.16 %
|
7.38 %
|
on HTM Securities)
|
4 Total Liquidity is the sum of cash, cash balances at banks, unencumbered available-for-sale securities and secured borrowing availability at the Federal Reserve and the Federal Home Loan Bank.
|
5Total Revenue (Non-GAAP)
|
Quarter Ending
|
Year-to-Date
|
March 31, 2024
|
December 31, 2023
|
September 30, 2023
|
June 30, 2023
|
March 31, 2023
|
March 31, 2024
|
March 31, 2023
|
Net Interest Income
|
$ 6,547,159
|
$ 6,769,292
|
$ 6,526,324
|
$ 6,697,705
|
$ 7,198,492
|
$ 27,191,814
|
$ 31,587,930
|
Non-Interest Income
|
1,174,334
|
1,025,392
|
816,250
|
1,112,000
|
941,701
|
3,895,342
|
5,698,937
|
Total Revenue (non-GAAP)
|
$ 7,721,494
|
$ 7,794,684
|
$ 7,342,574
|
$ 7,809,705
|
$ 8,140,193
|
$ 31,087,156
|
$ 37,286,867
