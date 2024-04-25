Freedom Financial Holdings Announces Earnings for First Quarter of 2024 and Reauthorization of Stock Buyback Program

FAIRFAX, Va., April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Freedom Financial Holdings (OTCQX: FDVA), (the "Company" or "Freedom"), the holding company for The Freedom Bank of Virginia (the "Bank") today announced net income of $1,164,226 or $0.16 per diluted share for the first quarter compared to a net loss of $2,006,393, or -$0.27 per diluted share for the three months ended December 31, 2023, and net income of $1,236,635 or $0.17 per diluted share for the three months ended March 31, 2023.

The Board approved and has implemented a refreshed stock repurchase program following the extinguishment of the prior buyback program in February 2024. We now have a new SEC Rule 10b-18 program authorized to purchase up to 250,000 shares.

Joseph J. Thomas, President, and CEO, commented, "We were pleased to report pretax income for the first quarter of $1,522,651, higher by 28.4% compared to $1,185,604 for the three months ended March 31, 2023. This was fueled by an increase in non-interest Income of 24.70% and strong expense management with non-interest expense down 2.89% compared to the same period in 2023. Equally important are the favorable trends in credit quality with a reduction of classified assets and the pending Trustee sale of property of our one large non-performing loan at a price above carrying value. In addition to improving asset quality, we are also remixing loans and deposits to protect the net interest margin and taking proactive steps to reduce expenses in an environment where rates are expected to stay higher for longer."

First Quarter 2024 Highlights include:

The Company posted net income of $1,164,226 or $0.16 per diluted share for the first quarter compared to a loss of $2,006,393 or - $0.27 per diluted share for the three months ended December 31, 2023 , and net income of $1,236,635 or $0.17 per diluted share for the three months ending March 31, 2023 .

or per diluted share for the first quarter compared to a loss of or - per diluted share for the three months ended , and net income of or per diluted share for the three months ending . Pretax Income for the first quarter was $1,522,651 , higher by 28.4% compared to pretax income of $1,185,604 for the three months ended March 31, 2023 .

, higher by 28.4% compared to pretax income of for the three months ended . Tangible Book Value per share 1 increased during the quarter to $10.83 on March 31, 2024 , compared to $10.78 on December 31, 2023 .

increased during the quarter to on , compared to on . Return on Average Assets ("ROAA") was 0.43% for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 , compared to ROAA of -0.73% for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 , and 0.51% for the three months ended March 31, 2023 .

, compared to ROAA of -0.73% for the quarter ended , and 0.51% for the three months ended . Return on Average Equity ("ROAE") was 6.05% for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 , compared to ROAE of -10.51% for the three months ended December 31, 2023 , and 6.52% for the three months ended March 31, 2023 .

, compared to ROAE of -10.51% for the three months ended , and 6.52% for the three months ended . Total Assets were $1.09 billion on March 31, 2024 , an increase of $7.79 million or 0.72% from total assets on December 31, 2023 .

on , an increase of or 0.72% from total assets on . Loans held-for-investment (excluding PPP loans) decreased by $9.11 million or 1.18% during the quarter.

or 1.18% during the quarter. Total deposits decreased by $26.95 million or by 2.93% during the quarter, largely related to seasonal deposit activity from municipalities. Non-interest-bearing demand deposits decreased by $2.26 million from the linked quarter to $141.70 million and represented 15.85% of total deposits on March 31, 2024 .

or by 2.93% during the quarter, largely related to seasonal deposit activity from municipalities. Non-interest-bearing demand deposits decreased by from the linked quarter to and represented 15.85% of total deposits on . The net interest margin 2 decreased in the first quarter to 2.54%, lower by 8 basis points compared to the linked quarter and lower by 58 basis points compared to the same period in 2023. The decrease in the net interest margin across linked quarters was primarily due to an increase in funding costs, as yields on earning assets were unchanged.

decreased in the first quarter to 2.54%, lower by 8 basis points compared to the linked quarter and lower by 58 basis points compared to the same period in 2023. The decrease in the net interest margin across linked quarters was primarily due to an increase in funding costs, as yields on earning assets were unchanged. The cost of funds was 3.60% for the first quarter, higher by 10 basis points compared to the linked quarter and higher by 123 basis points compared to the same period in 2023, as deposit costs increased, partially offset by income from balance sheet hedges.

Non-interest income increased by 14.53% compared to the linked quarter and increased by 24.70% compared to the same period in 2023. The increase in non-interest income in the first quarter of 2024 compared to the linked and calendar quarters was primarily due to higher gain-on-sale revenue from mortgage and SBA loans.

Non-interest expense in the first quarter increased by 8.04% compared to the linked quarter and decreased by 2.89% compared to the same period in 2023. The increase in non-interest expense compared to the linked quarter, was primarily due to higher expenses related to compensation and occupancy. The increase in occupancy costs was related to an adjustment to rental expense which is expected to be non-recurring. The decrease in expenses compared to the calendar quarter was primarily related to lower compensation costs, driven by lower incentive payouts. Costs related to FDICIA internal controls, including audit fees will be a non-recurring expense in 2024.

The Efficiency Ratio 3 was 80.64% for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 , compared to 73.93% for the linked quarter and 78.76% for the same period in 2023.

was 80.64% for the quarter ended , compared to 73.93% for the linked quarter and 78.76% for the same period in 2023. Uninsured deposits were 24.31% of total deposits and total available secured liquidity 4 was 156.40% of uninsured deposits on March 31, 2024 .

was 156.40% of uninsured deposits on . Net charge offs decreased in the fourth quarter and were 0.14% of average loans compared to 0.19% in the prior quarter. The ratio of non-accrual loans to loans held-for-investment was 1.74% on March 31, 2024 , compared to 0.96% on March 31, 2023 . The ratio of non-performing assets to total assets was 1.21% on March 31, 2024 , compared to 0.67% on March 31, 2023 .

, compared to 0.96% on . The ratio of non-performing assets to total assets was 1.21% on , compared to 0.67% on . The Company reduced the reserves for unfunded commitments and held-to-maturity securities, which resulted in a $27,486 adjustment to the allowance for loan losses. The ratio of the allowance for loan losses to loans held-for-investment was 1.24% compared to 1.37% in the linked quarter.

adjustment to the allowance for loan losses. The ratio of the allowance for loan losses to loans held-for-investment was 1.24% compared to 1.37% in the linked quarter. The Company continues to be well capitalized and capital ratios continue to be strong with a Leverage ratio of 10.26%, Common Equity Tier 1 ratio of 12.92%, Tier 1 Risk Based Capital ratio of 12.92% and a Total Capital ratio of 14.01%.

Net Interest Income

The Company recorded net interest income of $6.55 million for the first quarter of 2024, lower by 3.28% compared to the linked quarter, and lower by 9.05% compared to the same period in 2023. The net interest margin in the first quarter of 2024 was 2.54%, lower by 8 basis points compared to the linked quarter and lower by 58 basis points compared to the same period in 2023.

The following factors contributed to the changes in net interest margin during the first quarter of 2024 compared to the linked and calendar quarters.

Yields on average earning assets were 5.99% in the first quarter of 2024, unchanged from the linked quarter and 5.38% in the calendar quarter. Higher yields on investment securities and loans drove the increase in yields on earning assets.

Loan yields increased by 10 basis points to 6.39% from 6.29% in the linked quarter, while yields on investment securities decreased by 22 basis points to 4.88% from 5.10% in the linked quarter. Loan yields increased by 64 basis points, while yields on investment securities increased by 54 basis points compared to the calendar quarter. Repricing of loans and securities in the higher rate environment was the primary reason for higher yields on these asset categories.

Cost of funds increased by 10 basis points to 3.60% from 3.50% in the linked quarter, and by 123 basis points compared to the calendar quarter, primarily due to rising rates on interest checking and money market accounts and a decrease in non-interest-bearing deposits. The increase in deposit expense was partially offset by lower costs for borrowings as well as interest income from balance sheet hedges, in the form of interest rate swaps, whereby the bank pays a fixed rate and receives the Federal Funds effective rate for the duration of the swaps. The notional amount of the interest rate swaps was $80 million with a weighted average remaining term of 2.76 years, as of March 31, 2024 .

Non-interest Income

Non-interest income was $1.17 million for the first quarter, an increase of 14.53% when compared to the linked quarter and an increase of 24.70% when compared to the same period in 2023. The increase in non-interest income in the first quarter of 2024 compared to the linked and calendar quarters was primarily due to higher gain-on-sale revenue from mortgage and SBA loans.

Total Revenue 5

Total revenue, defined as the sum of net interest income, before provision for loan losses, and non-interest income, was lower by 0.94% compared to the linked quarter and lower by 5.14% compared to the calendar quarter in 2023. The decrease in total revenue compared to the linked quarter was primarily due to one less calendar day, and a decrease in the net interest margin. The decrease compared to the calendar quarter was due to lower net interest income, resulting from net interest margin compression.

Non-interest Expense

Non-interest expense in the first quarter increased by 8.04% compared to the linked quarter and decreased by 2.89% compared to the same period in 2023. The increase in non-interest expense compared to the linked quarter, was primarily due to higher expenses related to compensation and occupancy. The increase in occupancy costs was related to an adjustment to rental expense which is expected to be non-recurring. The decrease in expenses compared to the calendar quarter was primarily related to lower compensation costs, driven by lower incentive payouts. Costs related to FDICIA internal controls, including audit fees will be a non-recurring expense in 2024.

The Efficiency Ratio was 80.64% for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, compared to 73.93% for the linked quarter and 78.76% for the same period in 2023.

Asset Quality

Non-accrual loans were flat in the fourth quarter at $13,236,852 or 1.74% of loans held-for-investment compared to $13,209,892 or 1.72% of loans held-for-investment at the end of the linked quarter. As of March 31, 2024, there were no loans that were 90 days or more past due and accruing. There was no Other Real Estate Owned ("OREO") on the balance sheet as of March 31, 2024. Total non-performing assets (defined as the sum of loans on non-accrual, loans greater than 90 days past due and accruing, and OREO assets) were $13,236,852 or 1.21% of total assets as of March 31, 2024, compared to $13,209,892 or 1.22% of total assets, at the end of the linked quarter.

Following an assessment of the collectability of the loans held-for-investment at the end of the first quarter, the Company reduced reserves for unfunded commitments and held-to-maturity securities, which resulted in an adjustment of $27,486 to the allowance for loan losses. The Company booked a provision of $4,751,441 in the fourth quarter of 2023.

The Company's ratio of Allowance for Loan Losses to loans held-for-investment was 1.24% as of March 31, 2024, compared to the ratio of Allowance for Loan Losses to loans held-for-investment of 1.01% as of March 31, 2023.

Total Assets

Total assets on March 31, 2024, were $1.09 billion compared to total assets of $1.08 billion on December 31, 2023. Changes in major asset categories since December 31, 2023, were as follows:

Interest bearing deposits at banks increased by $9.54 million .

. Available for sale investment balances increased by $5.24 million .

. Other loans held-for investment decreased by $9.11 million

Total Liabilities

Total liabilities on March 31, 2024, were $1.02 billion compared to total liabilities of $1.01 billion on December 31. 2023. Total deposits were $894.11 million on March 31, 2024, compared to total deposits of $921.06 million on December 31, 2023. Non-interest-bearing demand deposits decreased by $2.26 million during the first quarter and comprised 15.85% of total deposits at the end of the first quarter. Other interest-bearing demand deposits decreased by $52.97 million, primarily due to seasonal activity related to municipalities, savings deposits decreased by $1.12 million and time deposits increased by $29.40 million during the quarter. Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings increased by $15 million during the quarter and borrowings from the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond increased by $20 million.

Stockholders' Equity and Capital

Stockholders' equity as of March 31, 2024, was $77.46 million compared to $77.23 million on December 31, 2023. AOCI decreased during the first quarter by $611,706, primarily related to an increase in unrealized losses on available-for-sale securities. The tangible book value of the Company's common stock on March 31, 2024, was $10.83 per share compared to $10.78 per share on December 31, 2023. Excluding AOCI losses/gains, the tangible book value of the Company's common stock on March 31, 2024, was $13.39 per share compared to $13.25 per share on December 31, 2023.

Stock Buyback Program

In February of 2024, the Company repurchased 19,968 shares that fully extinguished our previously authorized 250,000 share repurchase program. The Board has now approved and implemented a refreshed stock repurchase program following SEC Rule 10b-18 program authorized to purchase up to 250,000 shares. Our Board of Directors believes that share buyback program represents continued disciplined capital management strategy for the company.

Capital Ratios

As of March 31, 2024, the Bank's capital ratios were well above regulatory minimum capital ratios for well-capitalized bank holding companies. The Bank's capital ratios as of March 31, 2024, and December 31, 2023, were as follows:



March 31, 2024

December 31, 2023 Total Capital Ratio 14.01 %

13.82 % Tier 1 Capital Ratio 12.92 %

12.65 % Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio 12.92 %

12.65 % Leverage Ratio 10.26 %

10.26 %

About Freedom Financial Holdings, Inc.

Freedom Financial Holdings, Inc. is the holding company of The Freedom Bank of Virginia, a community bank with locations in Fairfax, Reston, Chantilly, Vienna, and Manassas, Virginia. For information about deposits, loans and other services, visit the website at www.freedom.bank.

Forward Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements, including our expectations with respect to future events that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from management's projections, forecasts, estimates, and expectations include: fluctuation in market rates of interest and loan and deposit pricing; general economic and financial market conditions, in the United States generally and particularly in the markets in which the Company operates and in which its loans are concentrated, including the effects of declines in real estate values, increases in unemployment levels, inflation, recessions and slowdowns in economic growth, including as a result of COVID-19 and the impact of geopolitical conflicts, such as the war between Russia and Ukraine; adverse developments in the financial services industry such as the recent bank failures; maintenance and development of well-established and valued client relationships and referral source relationships; the adequacy or inadequacy of our allowance for loan and lease losses; acquisition or loss of key production personnel; and the potential adverse effects of unusual and infrequently occurring events, such as weather-related disasters, wars, terrorist acts or public health events, and of governmental and societal responses thereto; these potential adverse effects may include, without limitation, adverse effects on the ability of the Company's borrowers to satisfy their obligations to the Company, on the value of collateral securing loans, on the demand for the Company's loans or its other products and services, on incidents of cyberattack and fraud, on the Company's liquidity or capital positions, on risks posed by reliance on third-party service providers, on other aspects of the Company's business operations and on financial markets and economic growth. The Company cautions readers that the list of factors above is not exclusive. The forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this release, and the Company may not undertake steps to update the forward-looking statements to reflect the impact of any circumstances or events that arise after the date the forward-looking statements are made. In addition, our past results of operations are not necessarily indicative of future performance.

FREEDOM FINANCIAL HOLDINGS CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS







(Unaudited) (Audited)

March 31, December 31,

2024 2023 ASSETS



Cash and Due from Banks $ 3,367,684 $ 2,442,050 Interest Bearing Deposits with Banks 31,347,571 21,806,078 Securities Available-for-Sale 216,503,816 211,263,518 Securities Held-to-Maturity 20,789,233 20,114,269 Restricted Stock Investments 5,551,550 4,769,900 Loans Held for Sale 4,369,801 6,663,929 PPP Loans Held for Investment 234,840 259,794 Other Loans Held for Investment 760,376,517 769,484,088 Allowance for Loan Losses (9,465,851) (10,519,335) Net Loans 751,145,506 759,224,547 Bank Premises and Equipment, net 849,378 878,957 Accrued Interest Receivable 4,420,462 3,721,730 Deferred Tax Asset 7,998,822 7,954,018 Bank-Owned Life Insurance 26,929,302 26,731,339 Right of Use Asset, net 2,119,110 1,987,075 Other Assets 17,331,241 17,110,642 Total Assets $ 1,092,723,477 $ 1,084,668,051 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY









Deposits



Demand Deposits



Non-interest Bearing $ 141,696,408 $ 143,956,306 Interest Bearing 466,369,810 519,339,202 Savings Deposits 2,997,171 4,120,770 Time Deposits 283,045,173 253,641,860 Total Deposits 894,108,562 921,058,138 Federal Home Loan Bank Advances 50,000,000 35,000,000 Other Borrowings 35,234,840 15,270,576 Subordinated Debt (Net of Issuance Costs) 19,772,200 19,752,719 Accrued Interest Payable 3,302,056 2,842,646 Lease Liability 2,201,003 1,925,672 Other Liabilities 10,644,432 11,590,247 Total Liabilities $ 1,015,263,093 $ 1,007,439,998 Stockholders' Equity



Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 5,000,000 shares authorized:



0 Shares Issued and Outstanding, March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023



Common Stock, $0.01 Par Value, 25,000,000 Shares:



23,000,000 Shares Voting and 2,000,000 Shares Non-voting.



Voting Common Stock:



6,622,542 and 6,582,677 Shares Issued and Outstanding



at March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023 respectively



(Includes 140,484 and 88,993 Unvested Shares on March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023



respectively) 64,821 64,937 Non-Voting Common Stock:



673,000 Shares Issued and Outstanding at March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023



respectively) 6,730 6,730 Additional Paid-in Capital 58,000,382 58,320,419 Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income, Net (18,326,721) (17,715,015) Retained Earnings 37,715,174 36,550,983 Total Stockholders' Equity 77,460,385 77,228,054 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 1,092,723,477 $ 1,084,668,051

FREEDOM FINANCIAL HOLDINGS CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS













(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)



For the three

For the three



months ended

months ended



March 31, 2024

March 31, 2023 Interest Income







Interest and Fees on Loans

$ 12,283,239

$ 9,982,737 Interest on Investment Securities

2,871,479

2,165,723 Interest on Deposits with Other Banks

328,257

300,906 Total Interest Income

15,482,975

12,449,366 Interest Expense







Interest on Deposits

8,023,891

4,871,007 Interest on Borrowings

911,926

379,866 Total Interest Expense

8,935,817

5,250,873









Net Interest Income

6,547,158

7,198,492 Provision for Loan Losses

27,486

(543,000) Net Interest Income After







Provision for Loan Losses

6,574,644

6,655,492 Non-Interest Income







Mortgage Loan Gain-on-Sale and Fee Revenue 536,724

378,558 SBA Gain-on-Sale Revenue

287,032

- Service Charges and Other Income

117,361

154,588 Gain on Sale of Securities

-

- Servicing Income

35,253

65,415 Swap Fee Income

-

- Increase in Cash Surrender Value of Bank-







owned Life Insurance

197,963

343,139 Total Non-interest Income

1,174,333

941,700









Total Revenue

7,721,491

8,140,194









Non-Interest Expenses







Officer and Employee Compensation







and Benefits

3,735,139

4,149,212 Occupancy Expense

391,876

327,919 Equipment and Depreciation Expense

195,345

181,495 Insurance Expense

224,007

155,068 Professional Fees

526,574

350,080 Data and Item Processing

261,282

320,000 Advertising

114,999

118,479 Franchise Taxes and State Assessment Fees

309,869

282,739 Mortgage Fees and Settlements

95,001

59,286 Other Operating Expense

372,234

467,312 Total Non-interest Expenses

6,226,326

6,411,589 Income Before Income Taxes

1,522,651

1,185,604 Income Tax Expense/(Benefit)

358,425

$ (51,031) Net Income

$ 1,164,226

$ 1,236,635 Earnings per Common Share - Basic

$ 0.16

$ 0.17 Earnings per Common Share - Diluted

$ 0.16

$ 0.17 Weighted-Average Common Shares







Outstanding - Basic

7,285,108

7,280,803 Weighted-Average Common Shares







Outstanding - Diluted

7,325,415

7,317,805

FREEDOM FINANCIAL HOLDINGS CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS





















(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

For the three

For the three

For the three

For the three

For the three

months ended

months ended

months ended

months ended

months ended

March 31, 2024

December 31, 2023

September 30, 2023

June 30, 2023

March 31, 2023 Interest Income

















Interest and Fees on Loans $ 12,283,239

$ 12,076,745

$ 11,513,273

$ 10,857,368

$ 9,982,737 Interest on Investment Securities 2,871,479

2,933,870

2,730,411

2,522,682

2,165,723 Interest on Deposits with Other Banks 328,257

502,411

471,031

464,321

300,906 Total Interest Income 15,482,975

15,513,026

14,714,715

13,844,371

12,449,366



















Interest Expense

















Interest on Deposits 8,023,891

8,108,762

7,829,199

6,796,570

4,871,008 Interest on Borrowings 911,926

634,972

359,191

350,096

379,866 Total Interest Expense 8,935,816

8,743,734

8,188,390

7,146,666

5,250,874



















Net Interest Income 6,547,159

6,769,292

6,526,324

6,697,705

7,198,492 Provision for Loan Losses 27,486

(4,751,441)

(205,000)

(238,000)

(543,000) Net Interest Income after

















Provision for Loan Losses 6,574,645

2,017,851

6,321,324

6,459,705

6,655,492 Non-Interest Income

















Mortgage Loan Gain-on-Sale and Fee Revenue 536,724

467,874

470,800

769,649

378,558 SBA Gain-on-Sale Revenue 287,032

-

-

-

- Service Charges and Other Income 117,361

326,205

99,563

94,428

154,588 Gains on Sale of Securities -

-

-

-

- Servicing Income 35,253

39,525

57,106

64,688

65,415 Swap Fee Income -

-

-

-

- Increase in Cash Surrender Value of Bank-

















owned Life Insurance 197,963

191,788

188,781

183,235

343,140 Total Non-interest Income 1,174,334

1,025,392

816,250

1,112,000

941,701







































Total Revenue5 $ 7,721,494

$ 7,794,684

$ 7,342,574

$ 7,809,705

$ 8,140,192



















Non-Interest Expenses

















Officer and Employee Compensation

















and Benefits 3,735,139

3,293,628

3,410,564

3,469,477

4,149,212 Occupancy Expense 391,876

191,674

188,413

38,488

327,919 Equipment and Depreciation Expense 195,345

212,999

213,363

148,901

181,495 Insurance Expense 224,007

237,133

276,713

136,555

155,068 Professional Fees 526,574

524,328

365,316

325,405

350,080 Data and Item Processing 261,282

323,605

355,733

323,906

320,000 Advertising 114,999

116,107

105,183

133,907

118,479 Franchise Taxes and State Assessment Fees 309,869

313,043

304,432

290,049

282,739 Mortgage Fees and Settlements 95,001

36,328

83,250

141,333

59,286 Other Operating Expense 372,234

514,081

309,231

382,577

467,311



















Total Non-interest Expenses 6,226,327

5,762,926

5,612,199

5,390,599

6,411,589 Income before Income Taxes 1,522,651

(2,719,684)

1,525,376

2,181,106

1,185,604



















Income Tax Expense 358,425

(713,291)

206,998

411,031

(51,031)



















Net Income $ 1,164,226

$ (2,006,393)

$ 1,318,378

$ 1,770,075

$ 1,236,635 Earnings per Common Share - Basic $ 0.16

$ (0.27)

$ 0.18

$ 0.24

$ 0.17 Earnings per Common Share - Diluted $ 0.16

$ (0.27)

$ 0.18

$ 0.24

$ 0.17 Weighted-Average Common Shares

















Outstanding - Basic 7,285,108

7,335,949

7,277,022

7,307,802

7,280,803 Weighted-Average Common Shares

















Outstanding - Diluted 7,325,415

7,361,422

7,293,482

7,317,113

7,317,805

Average Balances, Income and Expenses, Yields and Rates



























































(Unaudited)



































































































































Three Months Ended









Three Months Ended









Three Months Ended









Three Months Ended









Three Months Ended













March 31, 2024









December 31, 2023









September 30, 2023









June 30, 2023









March 31, 2023













Average Balance

Income/ Expense

Yield

Average Balance

Income/ Expense

Yield

Average Balance

Income/ Expense

Yield

Average Balance

Income/ Expense

Yield

Average Balance

Income/ Expense

Yield Assets





























































Cash



$ 28,655,861

$ 328,257

4.61 %

$ 36,921,568

$ 502,411

5.40 %

$ 38,989,836

$ 471,031

4.79 %

$ 36,370,275

$ 464,321

5.12 %

$ 31,062,495

$ 300,906

3.93 %































































Investments (Tax Exempt)



21,297,872

204,625





20,012,255

195,353





20,763,539

197,591





21,202,088

187,739





21,182,371

182,470



Investments (Taxable)



219,134,075

2,709,825





211,208,265

2,779,541





208,005,473

2,574,314





197,080,849

2,374,368





184,686,055

2,021,572



Total Investments



240,431,947

2,914,450

4.88 %

231,220,520

2,974,894

5.10 %

228,769,012

2,771,905

4.81 %

218,282,937

2,562,107

4.71 %

205,868,426

2,204,042

4.34 %































































Total Loans



773,171,917

12,283,239

6.39 %

761,583,960

$12,076,745

6.29 %

736,781,506

11,513,273

6.20 %

726,201,568

10,857,368

6.00 %

703,610,368

9,982,737

5.75 %































































Earning Assets



1,042,259,725

15,525,946

5.99 %

1,029,726,048

15,554,050

5.99 %

1,004,540,354

14,756,209

5.83 %

980,854,780

13,883,796

5.68 %

940,541,289

12,487,685

5.38 %































































































































































































Assets



$ 1,093,119,403









$ 1,084,945,735









$ 1,062,975,635









$ 1,035,350,077









$ 988,804,262







































































Liabilities





























































Interest Checking



$ 229,520,401

$ 2,515,315

4.41 %

$ 221,430,570

$ 2,364,166

4.24 %

$ 213,956,322

$ 2,130,491

3.95 %

$ 197,224,144

$ 1,892,301

3.85 %

$ 154,625,978

$ 1,320,093

3.46 % Money Market



274,088,309

2,930,085

4.30 %

288,937,873

2,738,774

3.76 %

289,350,365

3,130,570

4.29 %

282,452,498

2,308,846

3.28 %

261,801,221

2,036,801

3.16 % Savings



3,416,245

1,129

0.13 %

4,155,974

1,238

0.12 %

4,344,566

1,310

0.12 %

5,678,056

1,586

0.11 %

6,935,212

2,326

0.14 % Time Deposits



261,965,440

2,577,362

3.96 %

258,903,945

3,004,586

4.60 %

248,550,686

2,566,827

4.10 %

239,305,940

2,593,837

4.35 %

248,679,942

1,511,787

2.47 % Interest Bearing Deposits



768,990,395

8,023,891

4.20 %

773,428,362

8,108,764

4.16 %

756,201,939

7,829,198

4.11 %

724,660,638

6,796,570

3.76 %

672,042,353

4,871,007

2.94 %































































Borrowings



$ 84,021,016

$ 911,926

4.37 %

$ 56,817,293

$ 634,972

4.43 %

$ 40,480,346

$ 359,191

3.52 %

$ 45,865,355

$ 350,096

3.06 %

$ 49,125,142

$ 379,866

3.14 %































































Interest Bearing Liabilities



853,011,411

8,935,817

4.21 %

830,245,656

8,743,736

4.18 %

796,682,285

8,188,389

4.08 %

770,525,994

7,146,666

3.72 %

721,167,495

5,250,873

2.95 %































































Non Interest Bearing Deposits



$ 146,048,180









$ 161,836,675









$ 169,935,416









$ 169,160,626









$ 176,477,412







































































Cost of Funds











3.60 %









3.50 %









3.36 %









3.05 %









2.37 %































































Net Interest Margin







$ 6,590,129

2.54 %





$ 6,810,314

2.62 %





$ 6,567,819

2.59 %





$ 6,737,130

2.76 %





$ 7,236,812

3.12 % Shareholders Equity



$ 77,333,773









$ 75,770,938









$ 77,445,100









$ 77,557,760









$ 76,928,018









Average Balances, Income and Expenses, Yields and Rates





















(Unaudited)























Three Months Ended









Three Months Ended









March 31, 2024

Income /





March 31, 2023

Income /





Average Balance

Expense

Yield

Average Balance

Expense

Yield Assets





















Cash $ 28,655,861

$ 328,257

4.61 %

$ 31,062,495

$ 300,906

3.93 %























Investments (Tax Exempt) 21,297,872

204,625





21,182,371

182,470



Investments (Taxable) 219,134,075

2,709,825





184,686,055

2,021,572



Total Investments 240,431,947

2,914,450

4.88 %

205,868,426

2,204,042

4.34 %























Total Loans 773,171,917

12,283,239

6.39 %

703,610,368

9,982,737

5.75 %























Earning Assets 1,042,259,725

15,525,946

5.99 %

940,541,289

12,487,685

5.38 %























Assets $ 1,093,119,403









$ 988,804,262































Liabilities





















Interest Checking $ 229,520,401

$ 2,515,315

4.41 %

$ 154,625,978

$ 1,320,093

3.46 % Money Market 274,088,309

2,930,085

4.30 %

261,801,221

2,036,801

3.16 % Savings 3,416,245

1,129

0.13 %

6,935,212

2,326

0.14 % Time Deposits 261,965,440

2,577,362

3.96 %

248,679,942

1,511,787

2.47 % Interest Bearing Deposits 768,990,395

8,023,891

4.20 %

672,042,353

4,871,007

2.94 %























Borrowings $ 84,021,016

911,926

4.37 %

$ 49,125,142

379,866

3.14 %























Interest Bearing Liabilities 853,011,410

8,935,817

4.21 %

721,167,495

5,250,873

2.95 %























Non Interest Bearing Deposits $ 146,048,180









$ 176,477,412































Cost of Funds







3.60 %









2.37 %























Net Interest Margin



$ 6,590,129

2.54 %





$ 7,236,812

3.12 % Shareholders Equity $ 77,333,773









$ 76,928,018







ROAA 0.43 %









0.51 %







ROAE 6.05 %









6.52 %









Selected Financial Data by Quarter Ended:









(Unaudited)









Balance Sheet Ratios March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 September 30, 2023 June 30, 2023 March 31, 2023 Loans held-for-investment to Deposits 85.07 % 83.57 % 81.63 % 80.45 % 81.18 % Income Statement Ratios (Quarterly)









Return on Average Assets (ROAA) 0.43 % -0.73 % 0.49 % 0.69 % 0.51 % Return on Average Equity (ROAE) 6.05 % -10.51 % 6.75 % 9.15 % 6.52 % Efficiency Ratio 80.64 % 73.93 % 76.43 % 69.02 % 78.76 % Net Interest Margin 2.54 % 2.62 % 2.59 % 2.76 % 3.12 % Yield on Average Earning Assets 5.99 % 5.99 % 5.83 % 5.68 % 5.38 % Yield on Securities 4.88 % 5.10 % 4.81 % 4.71 % 4.34 % Yield on Loans 6.39 % 6.29 % 6.20 % 6.00 % 5.75 % Cost of Funds 3.60 % 3.50 % 3.36 % 3.05 % 2.37 % Noninterest income to Total Revenue 15.21 % 13.16 % 11.12 % 14.24 % 11.57 % Liquidity Ratios









Uninsured Deposits to Total Deposits 24.31 % 25.65 % 28.10 % 25.78 % 21.77 % Total Liquidity to Uninsured Deposits 156.40 % 130.30 % 120.27 % 120.82 % 149.16 % Total Liquidity to Unfunded Commitments, CDs and Borrowings maturing in next 30 days 386.89 % 258.25 % 345.53 % 213.43 % 206.92 % Tangible Common Equity Ratio 7.09 % 7.12 % 7.14 % 7.43 % 7.62 % Tangible Common Equity Ratio (adjusted for unrealized losses on HTM securities) 6.85 % 6.88 % 6.83 % 7.16 % 7.38 %











Available -for-Sale securities (as % of total securities) 91.24 % 91.31 % 90.96 % 90.41 % 91.89 % Per Share Data









Tangible Book Value $10.83 $10.78 $10.50 $10.75 $10.96 Tangible Book Value (ex AOCI) $13.39 $13.25 $13.50 $13.29 $13.32 Share Price Data









Closing Price $9.75 $10.42 $10.61 $10.56 $13.95 Book Value Multiple 92 % 97 % 101 % 98 % 127 % Common Stock Data









Outstanding Shares at End of Period 7,155,058 7,166,684 7,198,334 7,197,834 7,048,603 Weighted Average shares outstanding, basic 7,285,108 7,335,949 7,277,022 7,307,802 7,280,803 Weighted Average shares outstanding, diluted 7,325,415 7,361,422 7,293,482 7,317,113 7,317,805 Capital Ratios (Bank Only)









Tier 1 Leverage ratio 10.26 % 10.26 % 10.64 % 10.99 % 11.30 % Common Equity Tier 1 ratio 12.92 % 12.65 % 13.26 % 13.52 % 13.47 % Tier 1 Risk Based Capital ratio 12.92 % 12.65 % 13.26 % 13.52 % 13.47 % Total Risk Based Capital ratio 14.00 % 13.82 % 14.10 % 14.37 % 14.34 % Credit Quality









Net Charge-offs to Average Loans 0.14 % 0.19 % 0.03 % 0.04 % 0.06 % Total Non-performing Loans to loans held-for-investment 1.74 % 1.72 % 0.92 % 0.93 % 0.96 % Total Non-performing Assets to Total Assets 1.21 % 1.22 % 0.66 % 0.65 % 0.67 % Nonaccrual Loans to loans held-for-investment 1.74 % 1.72 % 0.92 % 0.93 % 0.96 % Provision for Loan Losses -$27,486 $4,751,441 $205,000 $238,000 $543,000 Allowance for Loan Losses to net loans held-for-investment 1.24 % 1.37 % 0.95 % 0.98 % 1.01 % Allowance for Loan Losses to net loans held-for-investment (ex PPP loans) 1.24 % 1.37 % 0.95 % 0.98 % 1.02 %









FREEDOM FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC.





















CONSOLIDATED SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA





















RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES:





































































































































1Tangible Book Value (ex-AOCI) (non-GAAP)



Quarter Ending



















March 31, 2024

December 31, 2023

September 30, 2023

June 30, 2023

March 31, 2023













Shareholder's Equity $ 77,460,385

$ 77,228,054

$ 75,573,033

$ 77,399,123

$ 77,256,026













Outstanding Shares at End of Period 7,155,058

7,166,684

7,198,334

7,197,834

7,048,603













Tangible Book Value (GAAP) $ 10.83

$ 10.78

$ 10.50

$ 10.75

$ 10.96













Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income (Net) (AOCI) $ (18,326,721)

$ (17,715,015)

$ (21,597,860)

$ (18,280,904)

$ (16,644,981)













AOCI per share equivalent (2.56)

(2.47)

(3.00)

(2.54)

(2.36)













Tangible Book Value (ex-AOCI) (non-GAAP) $ 13.39

$ 13.25

$ 13.50

$ 13.29

$ 13.32



























































Quarter Ending



Year Ending









March 31, 2024

December 31, 2023

September 30, 2023

June 30, 2023

March 31, 2023





March 31, 2024

March 31, 2023

Income on Tax Exempt Securities $ 204,625

$ 195,353

$ 156,097

$ 148,314

$ 144,151





$ 204,625

$ 144,151

Tax Equivalent Adjustment 54,394

51,929

41,494

39,425

38,319





54,394

$ 38,319

Income on Tax Exempt Securities (Non-GAAP) $ 259,019

$ 247,282

$ 197,591

$ 187,739

$ 182,470





$ 259,019

$ 182,470









































2Net Interest Margin



































Average Earning Assets

$ 1,042,259,725

$ 1,029,726,048

$ 1,004,540,354

$ 980,854,780

$ 940,541,289





$ 1,042,259,725

$ 940,541,289

Yield on Interest Earning Assets (GAAP) 5.99 %

5.99 %

5.81 %

5.66 %

5.37 %





5.99 %

5.37 %

Yield on Interest-Earning Assets (FTE) (Non-GAAP) 5.99 %

5.99 %

5.83 %

5.68 %

5.38 %





5.99 %

5.38 %

Net Interest Margin (NIM) (GAAP) 2.54 %

2.62 %

2.58 %

2.74 %

3.10 %





2.54 %

2.97 %

Net Interest Margin (NIM) (FTE) (Non-GAAP) 2.54 %

2.62 %

2.59 %

2.76 %

3.12 %





2.54 %

3.12 %









































2 Net interest margin is calculated as fully taxable equivalent net interest income divided by average earning assets and represents the Bank's net yield on its earning assets

























































3Efficiency Ratio (Non-GAAP)



Quarter Ending



Year Ending









March 31, 2024

December 31, 2023

September 30, 2023

June 30, 2023

March 31, 2023





March 31, 2024

March 31, 2023

Net Interest Income $ 6,547,159

$ 6,769,292

$ 6,526,324

$ 6,697,705

$ 7,198,492





$ 6,547,158

$ 7,198,492

Non-Interest Income 1,174,334

1,025,392

816,250

1,112,000

941,701





1,174,333

941,700

Total Revenue $ 7,721,494

$ 7,794,684

$ 7,342,574

$ 7,809,705

$ 8,140,193





$ 7,721,492

$ 8,140,193

Non-Interest Expense 6,226,327

5,762,926

5,612,199

5,390,599

6,411,589





6,226,326

6,411,589

Efficiency Ratio (Non-GAAP) 80.64 %

73.93 %

76.43 %

69.02 %

78.76 %





80.64 %

78.76 %









































4Liquidity Ratios (Non-GAAP)





Quarter Ending



















March 31, 2024

December 31, 2023

September 30, 2023

June 30, 2023

March 31, 2023













Available-for-Sale Securities (as % of total securities) 91.31 %

91.31 %

90.96 %

90.41 %

91.89 %













Uninsured Deposits to Total Deposits 24.31 %

25.65 %

28.10 %

25.78 %

21.77 %













Total Liquidity to Uninsured Deposits 156.40 %

130.30 %

120.27 %

120.82 %

149.16 %













Total Liquidity to Unfunded Commitments, CDs and Borrowings maturing in next 30 days 386.89 %

258.26 %

345.53 %

213.43 %

206.92 %













Tangible Common Equity Ratio 7.09 %

7.12 %

7.14 %

7.43 %

7.62 %













Tangible Common Equity Ratio(adjusted for unrealized losses 6.85 %

6.88 %

6.83 %

7.16 %

7.38 %













on HTM Securities)











































































4 Total Liquidity is the sum of cash, cash balances at banks, unencumbered available-for-sale securities and secured borrowing availability at the Federal Reserve and the Federal Home Loan Bank.



















































5Total Revenue (Non-GAAP)



Quarter Ending



Year-to-Date









March 31, 2024

December 31, 2023

September 30, 2023

June 30, 2023

March 31, 2023





March 31, 2024

March 31, 2023

Net Interest Income $ 6,547,159

$ 6,769,292

$ 6,526,324

$ 6,697,705

$ 7,198,492





$ 27,191,814

$ 31,587,930

Non-Interest Income 1,174,334

1,025,392

816,250

1,112,000

941,701





3,895,342

5,698,937

Total Revenue (non-GAAP) $ 7,721,494

$ 7,794,684

$ 7,342,574

$ 7,809,705

$ 8,140,193





$ 31,087,156

$ 37,286,867



Contact:

Kathleen Johnson

Marketing Director

703-667-4133: Phone

[email protected]: Email

SOURCE Freedom Financial Holdings