Freedom Financial Holdings Announces Earnings for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022

FAIRFAX, Va., Jan. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Freedom Financial Holdings (OTCQX: FDVA), (the "Company" or "Freedom"), the holding company for The Freedom Bank of Virginia (the "Bank") today announced net income of $2,861,940, or $0.39 per diluted share, for the three months ended December 31, 2022. This compares to net income of $2,689,950 or $0.37 per diluted share, for the linked quarter and net income of $2,743,088 or $0.37 per diluted share for the three months ended December 31, 2021. Net income for the full year 2022 was $10,563,572 or $1.45 per diluted share compared to net income of $10,727,961 or $1.46 per diluted share for the full year 2021. Tangible book value per share in the fourth quarter of 2022 was higher by 4.72% from the prior quarter but was lower by 8.91% compared to the same period in 2021, primarily due to changes in Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income ("AOCI").

Joseph J. Thomas, President, and CEO, commented, "I am proud of the entire Freedom Bank team that worked diligently to deliver strong fourth quarter earnings that were higher by 6.39% compared to the prior quarter, and an increase in tangible book value per share1, excluding changes in AOCI of 13.29%, to $12.87, on December 31, 2022. Full year earnings of $10.56 million reflect our core bank's profitability, which was strong compared to the prior year, with loan growth of 21.78%, a 10-basis point increase in net interest margin2 to 3.63%, and an improvement in the efficiency ratio3 to 61.11% in 2022 from 63.14% in the prior year. These results enabled the Company to overcome a $5.2 million decline in mortgage revenue in 2022 compared to 2021, in part offset by a solid contribution from the SBA lending business which delivered an increase in gain on sale revenue of 127.94% compared to the prior year. We accomplished all of this while maintaining a strong allowance for loan losses at 1.10% of total loans (excluding PPP loans) and Tier 1 Capital Ratio at 13.37%, all of which are important as the economic environment becomes more challenging and uncertain."

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Highlights include:

Net income for the fourth quarter was $2,861,940 or $0.39 per diluted share compared to net income of $2,689,950 or $0.37 per diluted share in the linked quarter and net income of $2,743,088 or $0.37 per diluted share for the three months ending December 31, 2021 .

or per diluted share compared to net income of or per diluted share in the linked quarter and net income of or per diluted share for the three months ending . Net income for the full year 2022 was lower by 1.53% compared to the full year 2021. Net income was $10,563,572 or $1.45 per diluted share compared to net income of $10,727,961 or $1.46 per diluted share for the full year 2021.

or per diluted share compared to net income of or per diluted share for the full year 2021. Return on Average Assets ("ROAA") was 1.17% for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 , compared to 1.15% for the linked quarter and 1.22% for the three months ended December 31, 2021 . ROAA for the full year 2022 was 1.16% compared to 1.27% for the full year 2021.

, compared to 1.15% for the linked quarter and 1.22% for the three months ended . ROAA for the full year 2022 was 1.16% compared to 1.27% for the full year 2021. Return on Average Equity ("ROAE") was 15.51% for the three months ended December 31, 2022 , compared to 13.81% for the linked quarter and 13.11% for the three months ended December 31, 2021 . ROAE for the full year 2022 was 13.55% compared to 13.60% for the full year 2021.

, compared to 13.81% for the linked quarter and 13.11% for the three months ended . ROAE for the full year 2022 was 13.55% compared to 13.60% for the full year 2021. Total assets were $985.06 million on December 31, 2022 , an increase of $108.39 million or 12.36% from total assets on December 31, 2021 .

on , an increase of or 12.36% from total assets on . Loans held-for-investment (excluding PPP loans) increased by $36.91 million or 5.62% during the quarter and by $124.16 million or 21.78% for the full year 2022 on continued strong portfolio loan growth.

or 5.62% during the quarter and by or 21.78% for the full year 2022 on continued strong portfolio loan growth. PPP loan balances decreased by $25.53 million during 2022 on loan forgiveness and mortgage loans held for sale decreased by $8.23 million during the year, on continued decline in mortgage activity.

during 2022 on loan forgiveness and mortgage loans held for sale decreased by during the year, on continued decline in mortgage activity. Cash balances at the Federal Reserve decreased by $18.99 million during the fourth quarter.

during the fourth quarter. Available for sale investment securities were unchanged during the fourth quarter and increased by $10.04 million in 2022.

in 2022. Total deposits increased by $10.40 million or by 1.24% in the fourth quarter and increased by $147.30 million or 20.99% for the full year 2022. Non-interest-bearing demand deposits decreased by $17.31 million from the linked quarter to $187.42 million and were lower by $34.75 million for the full year 2022 and represented 22.08% of total deposits on December 31, 2022 .

or by 1.24% in the fourth quarter and increased by or 20.99% for the full year 2022. Non-interest-bearing demand deposits decreased by from the linked quarter to and were lower by for the full year 2022 and represented 22.08% of total deposits on . The net interest margin decreased in the fourth quarter to 3.49%, lower by 22 basis points compared to the linked quarter and lower by 25 basis points compared to the same period in 2021. The decrease in the net interest margin across linked and calendar quarters was primarily due to an increase in funding costs.

The cost of funds was 1.69% for the fourth quarter, higher by 77 basis points compared to the linked quarter and higher by 136 basis points compared to the same period in 2021, as deposit costs increased, partially offset by income from balance sheet hedges.

Cost of funds was 0.89% for the full year 2022 compared to 0.40% for the full year 2021, primarily due to increased deposit costs across all deposit categories in 2022.

Non-interest income decreased by 4.32% compared to the linked quarter and decreased by 38.31% compared to the same period in 2021. Non-interest income in the full year 2022 was lower by 41.39% compared to the prior year. The decrease in non-interest income in 2022 was primarily due to lower mortgage revenue stemming from a slowdown in mortgage activity in 2022 resulting from higher rates and tight housing inventory, compared to the prior year, as well as lower gain-on-sale revenue from SBA loans. Premiums in the secondary market were lower in 2022, which led to more SBA loan originations being retained on the balance sheet.

Non-interest expense in the fourth quarter decreased by 3.09% compared to the linked quarter and decreased by 12.21% compared to the same period in 2021. Non-interest expenses for the full year 2022 were lower by 5.63% compared to the prior year. The decrease in non-interest expense for linked and calendar quarters, as well as the full year was primarily due to lower performance related costs, such as commissions paid to mortgage loan officers and mortgage settlement costs, as well as lower fees for legal and other professional services.

The Efficiency Ratio was 58.44% for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 , compared to 59.19% for the linked quarter and 62.62% for the same period in 2021. The efficiency ratio for the full year 2022 was 61.11% compared to 63.14% for the full year 2021.

, compared to 59.19% for the linked quarter and 62.62% for the same period in 2021. The efficiency ratio for the full year 2022 was 61.11% compared to 63.14% for the full year 2021. Credit metrics improved in the fourth quarter causing the ratio of non-performing assets to total assets to decrease to 0.88% on December 31, 2022 , compared to 1.01% on December 31, 2021 . Most of the Company's non-accrual loan balances comprise a single relationship and various workout solutions are currently being implemented to resolve this relationship.

, compared to 1.01% on . Most of the Company's non-accrual loan balances comprise a single relationship and various workout solutions are currently being implemented to resolve this relationship. As a result of an increase in loans held-for-investment during the quarter and an assessment of the risks in the held-for-investment loan portfolio, the Company recognized a $327,000 provision for loan losses during the fourth quarter and the ratio of the allowance for loan and lease losses to loans held-for-investment was 1.09% (or 1.10% excluding PPP loans, which carry a full faith and credit guarantee of the US Government) compared to 1.12% in the linked quarter (or 1.13% excluding PPP loans).

provision for loan losses during the fourth quarter and the ratio of the allowance for loan and lease losses to loans held-for-investment was 1.09% (or 1.10% excluding PPP loans, which carry a full faith and credit guarantee of the US Government) compared to 1.12% in the linked quarter (or 1.13% excluding PPP loans). The Company continues to be well capitalized and capital ratios continue to be strong with a Leverage ratio of 11.32%, Common Equity Tier 1 ratio of 13.37%, Tier 1 Risk Based Capital ratio of 13.37% and a Total Capital ratio of 14.28%.

Net Interest Income

The Company recorded net interest income of $8.11 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, lower by 1.52% compared to the linked quarter, and 1.16% higher than the same period in 2021. The net interest margin in the fourth quarter of 2022 was 3.49%, lower by 22 basis points compared to the linked quarter and lower by 25 basis points compared to the same period in 2021. The net interest margin for the full year 2022 was 3.63%, higher by 10 basis points compared to 2021.

The following factors contributed to the changes in net interest margin during the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to the linked and calendar quarters:

Yields on average earning assets increased by 53 basis points to 5.11% compared to 4.58% in the linked quarter. Yields on average earning assets increased by 106 basis points in 2022 compared to the calendar quarter. Higher yields on investment securities, loans and cash balances at the Federal Reserve drove the increase in yields on earning assets.

Loan yields increased by 33 basis points to 5.47% from 5.14% in the linked quarter, while yields on investment securities increased by 82 basis points to 4.11% from 3.29% in the linked quarter. Loan yields increased by 36 basis points, while yields on investment securities increased by 157 basis points compared to the calendar quarter. Repricing of loans and securities in the higher rate environment was the primary reason for higher yields on these asset categories.

Cost of funds increased by 77 basis points to 1.69% from 0.92% in the linked quarter, and by 136 basis points compared to the calendar quarter, due to rising rates on interest checking and money market deposit accounts. The increase in deposit expense was partially offset by interest income from balance sheet hedges, in the form of interest rate swaps, whereby the bank pays a fixed rate and receives the Federal Funds effective rate for the duration of the swaps. The notional amount of the interest rate swaps was $50 million with a weighted average remaining term of 4.20 years, as of December 31, 2022 .

The following factors contributed to the changes in net interest margin during the full year 2022 compared to the prior year:

Yields on average earning assets increased by 57 basis points to 4.47% compared to 3.90% in the prior year, driven by higher yields on loans, investments, and interest earning cash balances.

Loan yields increased by 35 basis points to 5.03% from 4.68% in the prior year, while yields on investment securities increased by 87 basis points to 3.21% from 2.34% in the prior year.

Cost of funds increased by 49 basis points to 0.89%, from 0.40% in the prior year, on higher deposit and borrowing costs.

Non-interest Income

Non-interest income was $1.09 million for the fourth quarter, a decrease of 4.32% when compared to the linked quarter and a decrease of 38.31% when compared to the same period in 2021. Non-interest income in 2022 was lower by 41.39% compared to the prior year. The decrease in non-interest income compared to linked and calendar quarters, as well to the prior year, was primarily due to lower mortgage revenue stemming from a slowdown in mortgage activity. Additionally, secondary market premiums for SBA loans decreased during 2022, and the Company elected to retain more SBA loans on its balance sheet instead of selling them into the secondary market.

Total Revenue 4

Total revenue, defined as the sum of net interest income, before provision for loan losses, and non-interest income, was lower by 1.86% compared to the linked quarter and lower by 5.94% compared to the calendar quarter in 2021, primarily due to a decline in non-interest income stemming from reduced mortgage activity. Total revenue for the full year 2022 was lower by 2.49% compared to 2021, primarily due to lower non-interest income, also related to a decline in mortgage activity, compared to the prior year.

Non-interest Expenses

Non-interest expenses in the fourth quarter of 2022 decreased by 3.09% compared to the linked quarter and decreased by 12.21% compared to the same period in 2021. Non-interest expenses for the full year 2022 were lower by 5.63% compared to the prior year. The decrease in non-interest expense for linked and calendar quarters, as well as the full year was primarily due to lower performance related costs, such as commissions paid to mortgage loan officers and mortgage settlement costs, as well as lower fees for legal and other professional services.

The Efficiency Ratio was 58.44% for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, compared to 59.19% for the prior quarter and 62.62% for the same period in 2021. The Efficiency Ratio for the full year 2022 was 61.11% compared to 63.14% for 2021.

Asset Quality

Non-accrual loans were $8,638,559 or 1.23% of loans held-for-investment as of December 31, 2022 , compared to $8,677,688 or 1.31% of loans held-for-investment at the end of the linked quarter. There were no troubled debt restructurings ("TDRs") as of December 31, 2022 . As of December 31, 2022 , there were no loans that were 90 days or more past due and accruing. There was no Other Real Estate Owned ("OREO") on the balance sheet as of December 31, 2022 . Total non-performing assets (defined as the sum of loans on non-accrual, loans greater than 90 days past due and accruing, loans that are TDRs but not on non-accrual, and OREO assets) were $8,638,559 or 0.88% of total assets as of December 31, 2022 , compared to $8,677,688 or 0.90% of assets, at the end of the linked quarter. Most of the Company's non-accrual loan balances comprise a single relationship and various workout solutions are currently being implemented to resolve this relationship.

Following an assessment of the collectability of the loans held-for-investment at the end of the third quarter, it was determined that a $327,000 provision for loan losses was necessary to account for loan growth and changes to environmental factors. The Company booked a provision of $355,000 in the third quarter of 2022. The Company's ALLL ratio was 1.09% of loans held-for-investment (or 1.10% of loans held-for investment excluding PPP loans) as of December 31, 2022, compared to an ALLL ratio of 1.12% as of September 30, 2022 (or 1.13% of loans held-for-investment excluding PPP loans).

The Company adopted ASU 2016-13, Topic 326, Financial Instruments – Credit Losses, effective January 1, 2023. The accounting standard requires the use of the current expected credit losses methodology (CECL) for estimating allowances for credit losses. We do not expect that the adoption of CECL will have a material impact on the Company's allowance for credit losses.

Total Assets

Total assets as of December 31, 2022, were $985.06 million compared to $964.28 million as of September 30, 2022. Changes in major asset categories during linked quarters were as follows:

Cash balances at the Federal Reserve and Federal Home Loan Banks decreased by $18.99 million , as the Company deployed excess liquidity to fund loan growth.

, as the Company deployed excess liquidity to fund loan growth. Available for sale investment balances were flat.

Other loans held-for investment grew by $36.91 million .

. Mortgage loans held-for-sale increased by $1.96 million .

Total Liabilities

Total liabilities as of December 31, 2022, were $910.12 million compared to total liabilities of $891.79 million as of September 30, 2022. Total deposits were $848.90 million compared to total deposits of $838.60 million as of September 30, 2022. Non-interest-bearing demand deposits decreased by $17.31 million during the quarter and comprised 22.08% of total deposits at the end of 2022. Other interest-bearing demand deposits increased by $50.90 million, savings deposits were flat and time deposits decreased by $23.12 million during the quarter. Federal Home Loan Bank advances increased by $10.00 million during the quarter.

Stockholders' Equity and Capital

Stockholders' equity as of December 31, 2022, was $74.95 million compared to $72.49 million as of September 30, 2022. Additional paid-in capital was $58.24 million on December 31, 2022, compared to $58.45 million as of September 30, 2022. Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income ("AOCI"), which generally comprises unrealized gains and losses on available-for-sale securities and derivative positions, was generally unchanged during the fourth quarter of 2022. Retained earnings were $34.11 million on December 31, 2022, compared to $31.25 million at the end of the prior quarter. Total shares issued and outstanding were 7,184,259 as of December 31, 2022, compared to 7,281,606 shares as of September 30, 2022. The tangible book value of the Company's common stock on December 31, 2022, was $10.43 per share compared to $9.96 per share on September 30, 2022, and $11.59 per share on December 31, 2021. Excluding AOCI losses/gains, the tangible book value of the Company's common stock on December 31, 2022, was $12.87 per share compared to $12.33 per share on September 30, 2022, and $11.36 per share on December 31, 2021.

In 2022, the Company repurchased 173,400 shares of its common stock, pursuant to a Board-authorized stock repurchase plan of 250,000 shares.

As of December 31, 2022, the Bank's capital ratios were well above regulatory minimum capital ratios for well-capitalized bank holding companies. The Bank's capital ratios as of December 31, 2022, and September 30, 2022, were as follows:



December 31, 2022 September 30, 2022 Total Capital Ratio 14.28 % 14.55 % Tier 1 Capital Ratio 13.37 % 13.62 % Common Equity



Tier 1 Capital Ratio 13.37 % 13.62 % Leverage Ratio 11.32 % 11.59 %

About Freedom Financial Holdings, Inc.

Freedom Financial Holdings, Inc. is the holding company of The Freedom Bank of Virginia, a community bank with locations in Fairfax, Reston, Chantilly, Vienna, and Manassas, Virginia. The Freedom Bank of Virginia also has a mortgage division headquartered in Chantilly, Virginia and an SBA division headquartered in Harrison, NY. For information about deposits, loans and other services, visit the website at www.freedom.bank.

Forward Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements, including our expectations with respect to future events that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from management's projections, forecasts, estimates, and expectations include: fluctuation in market rates of interest and loan and deposit pricing; general economic and financial market conditions, in the United States generally and particularly in the markets in which the Company operates and which its loans are concentrated, including the effects of declines in real estate values, increases in unemployment levels, inflation, recessions and slowdowns in economic growth, including as a result of COVID-19 and the impact of geopolitical conflicts, such as the war between Russia and Ukraine; maintenance and development of well-established and valued client relationships and referral source relationships; the adequacy or inadequacy of our allowance for loan and lease losses; acquisition or loss of key production personnel; and the potential adverse effects of unusual and infrequently occurring events, such as weather-related disasters, wars, terrorist acts or public health events, and of governmental and societal responses thereto; these potential adverse effects may include, without limitation, adverse effects on the ability of the Company's borrowers to satisfy their obligations to the Company, on the value of collateral securing loans, on the demand for the Company's loans or its other products and services, on incidents of cyberattack and fraud, on the Company's liquidity or capital positions, on risks posed by reliance on third-party service providers, on other aspects of the Company's business operations and on financial markets and economic growth. The Company cautions readers that the list of factors above is not exclusive. The forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this release, and the Company may not undertake steps to update the forward-looking statements to reflect the impact of any circumstances or events that arise after the date the forward-looking statements are made. In addition, our past results of operations are not necessarily indicative of future performance. Some of the financial tables in this document reflect classifications to accounts to improve consistency in financial reporting.







FREEDOM FINANCIAL HOLDINGS

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS























(Unaudited)



(Unaudited)



(Audited)





December 31,



September 30,



December 31,





2022



2022



2021

ASSETS

















Cash and Due from Banks $ 2,099,062

$ 1,959,084

$ 2,536,450

Interest Bearing Deposits with Banks

32,674,953



51,668,557



31,696,891

Securities Available-for-Sale

181,558,037



181,558,490



171,532,394

Securities Held-to-Maturity

17,096,010



17,586,727



18,012,874

Restricted Stock Investments

3,889,200



3,389,200



3,321,250

Loans Held for Sale

5,064,385



3,107,940



13,297,125

PPP Loans Held for Investment

5,829,662



6,824,897



32,355,451

Other Loans Held for Investment

694,173,347



657,263,342



570,013,870

Allowance for Loan Losses

(7,614,120)



(7,407,120)



(6,486,120)

Net Loans

692,388,889



656,681,120



595,883,201

Bank Premises and Equipment, net

989,072



1,018,840



1,139,204

Accrued Interest Receivable

3,784,076



2,822,515



2,466,712

Deferred Tax Asset

1,982,776



1,842,093



1,631,115

Bank-Owned Life Insurance

26,248,974



26,090,001



24,579,879

Right of Use Asset, net

1,736,285



1,980,602



2,704,888

Other Assets

15,551,415



14,573,695



7,870,617

Total Assets $ 985,063,133

$ 964,278,863

$ 876,672,600

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





































Deposits

















Demand Deposits

















Non-interest Bearing $ 187,416,628

$ 204,729,740



222,167,095

Interest Bearing

409,760,573



358,864,223



300,361,979

Savings Deposits

5,977,828



6,044,616



5,841,800

Time Deposits

245,840,048



268,956,966



173,322,527

Total Deposits

848,995,078



838,595,544



701,693,401

Federal Home Loan Bank Advances

25,000,000



15,000,000



29,035,714

Other Borrowings

5,826,298



7,075,513



32,055,915

Subordinated Debt (Net of Issuance Costs)

19,674,794



19,675,313



19,616,869

Accrued Interest Payable

1,265,796



741,780



294,237

Lease Liability

1,862,773



2,088,416



2,823,885

Other Liabilities

7,492,264



8,612,267



6,993,855

Total Liabilities $ 910,117,002

$ 891,788,834

$ 792,513,876

Stockholders' Equity

















Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 5,000,000 shares authorized:

















0 Shares Issued and Outstanding, December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022, and December 31, 2021,

















Common Stock, $0.01 Par Value, 25,000,000 Shares:

















23,000,000 Shares Voting and 2,000,000 Shares Non-voting.

















Voting Common Stock:

















6,511,259, 6,608,606 and 6,676,545 Shares Issued and Outstanding

















at December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021 respectively

















(Includes 93,003, 93,003, and 106,171 Unvested Shares on December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022, and

















December 31, 2021, respectively)

65,160



65,156



65,898

Non-Voting Common Stock:

















673,000 Shares Issued and Outstanding at December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022,

















and December 31, 2021

6,730



6,730



6,730

Additional Paid-in Capital

58,241,451



58,454,038



59,884,615

Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income, Net

(17,480,993)



(17,287,737)



651,272

Retained Earnings

34,113,783



31,251,842



23,550,209

Total Stockholders' Equity

74,946,131



72,490,030



84,158,724

Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 985,063,133

$ 964,278,863

$ 876,672,600





FREEDOM FINANCIAL HOLDINGS

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS





(Unaudited)



(Unaudited)



(Unaudited)



(Unaudited)





For the three



For the three



For the twelve



For the twelve





months ended



months ended



months ended



months ended





December 31, 2022



December 31, 2021



December 31, 2022



December 31, 2021 Interest Income























Interest and Fees on Loans

$ 9,503,228

$ 7,556,406

$ 32,213,808

$ 28,335,210 Interest on Investment Securities



2,061,298



1,092,427



6,111,756



3,135,735 Interest on Deposits with Other Banks



339,592



35,908



601,382



86,903 Total Interest Income



11,904,118



8,684,741



38,926,946



31,557,848 Interest Expense























Interest on Deposits



3,685,412



470,791



6,512,624



2,275,780 Interest on Borrowings



101,216



189,834



826,392



766,060 Total Interest Expense



3,786,628



660,625



7,339,016



3,041,840

























Net Interest Income



8,117,490



8,024,116



31,587,930



28,516,009 Provision for Loan Losses



(327,000)



(355,000)



(1,248,000)



(839,000) Net Interest Income After























Provision for Loan Losses



7,790,490



7,669,116



30,339,930



27,677,009 Non-Interest Income























Mortgage Loan Gain-on-Sale and Fee Revenue



357,654



1,456,195



3,091,941



8,286,068 SBA Gain-on-Sale Revenue



404,409



-



997,967



437,825 Service Charges and Other Income



92,235



95,335



622,369



254,911 Gain on Sale of Securities



20,503



6,315



30,972



7,432 Servicing Income



53,332



53,479



218,190



192,413 Swap Fee Income



-



-



68,404



- Increase in Cash Surrender Value of Bank-























owned Life Insurance



158,972



151,054



669,094



544,665 Total Non-interest Income



1,087,106



1,762,377



5,698,937



9,723,314 Non-Interest Expenses























Officer and Employee Compensation























and Benefits



3,495,260



4,055,344



15,160,439



16,341,245 Occupancy Expense



318,462



317,038



1,266,050



1,232,056 Equipment and Depreciation Expense



179,679



170,335



705,170



662,050 Insurance Expense



140,926



74,357



363,099



267,583 Professional Fees



238,732



470,786



1,062,306



1,365,057 Data and Item Processing



304,767



299,120



1,212,233



1,181,347 Advertising



124,450



80,569



448,904



329,059 Franchise Taxes and State Assessment Fees



282,796



200,084



990,442



778,069 Mortgage Fees and Settlements



23,156



172,967



355,710



1,141,200 Other Operating Expense



271,396



287,458



1,221,355



847,150 Total Non-interest Expenses



5,379,623



6,128,057



22,785,708



24,144,815 Income Before Income Taxes



3,497,972



3,303,435



13,253,160



13,255,507 Income Tax Expense



636,033



560,347



2,689,588



2,527,546 Net Income

$ 2,861,939

$ 2,743,088

$ 10,563,572

$ 10,727,961 Earnings per Common Share - Basic

$ 0.40

$ 0.37

$ 1.45

$ 1.47 Earnings per Common Share - Diluted

$ 0.39

$ 0.37

$ 1.45

$ 1.46 Weighted-Average Common Shares























Outstanding - Basic



7,238,807



7,336,016



7,285,726



7,316,505 Weighted-Average Common Shares























Outstanding - Diluted



7,252,669



7,380,138



7,307,659



7,363,536













































































Efficiency Ratio



58.44 %



62.62 %



61.11 %



63.14 %



FREEDOM FINANCIAL HOLDINGS

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

































(Unaudited)



(Unaudited)



(Unaudited)



(Unaudited)



(Unaudited)



For the three



For the three



For the three



For the three



For the three



months ended



months ended



months ended



months ended



months ended



December 31, 2022



September 30, 2022



June 30, 2022



March 31, 2022



December 31, 2021 Interest Income



























Interest and Fees on Loans $ 9,503,228

$ 8,408,971

$ 7,159,610

$ 7,141,999

$ 7,556,406 Interest on Investment Securities

2,061,298



1,626,322



1,278,759



1,145,377



1,092,427 Interest on Deposits with Other Banks

339,592



171,644



74,550



15,596



35,908 Total Interest Income

11,904,118



10,206,937



8,512,919



8,302,972



8,684,741





























Interest Expense



























Interest on Deposits

3,685,412



1,735,027



673,396



418,788



470,791 Interest on Borrowings

101,216



229,283



225,115



270,778



189,834 Total Interest Expense

3,786,628



1,964,310



898,511



689,566



660,625





























Net Interest Income

8,117,490



8,242,627



7,614,408



7,613,406



8,024,116 Provision for Loan Losses

(327,000)



(382,000)



(375,000)



(164,000)



(355,000) Net Interest Income after



























Provision for Loan Losses

7,790,490



7,860,627



7,239,408



7,449,406



7,669,116 Non-Interest Income



























Mortgage Loan Gain-on-Sale and Fee Revenue

357,654



710,149



986,160



1,037,978



1,456,195 SBA Gain-on-Sale Revenue

404,409



63,727



263,806



266,023



- Service Charges and Other Income

92,235



52,755



175,853



301,396



95,335 Gains on Sale of Securities

20,503



10,600



-



-



6,315 Servicing Income

53,332



54,792



57,917



52,149



53,479 Swap Fee Income

-



68,404



-



-



- Increase in Cash Surrender Value of Bank-



























owned Life Insurance

158,972



175,815



173,679



160,628



151,054 Total Non-interest Income

1,087,106



1,136,243



1,657,415



1,818,174



1,762,378



























































Total Revenue4 $ 9,204,596

$ 9,378,870

$ 9,271,823

$ 9,431,580

$ 9,786,494





























Non-Interest Expenses



























Officer and Employee Compensation



























and Benefits

3,495,260



3,655,913



4,005,945



4,003,321



4,055,344 Occupancy Expense

318,462



311,070



304,153



332,366



317,038 Equipment and Depreciation Expense

179,679



170,070



183,315



172,107



170,335 Insurance Expense

140,926



76,563



74,983



70,626



74,357 Professional Fees

238,732



251,597



323,647



248,329



470,786 Data and Item Processing

304,767



299,501



342,340



265,625



299,120 Advertising

124,450



104,119



114,966



105,369



80,569 Franchise Taxes and State Assessment Fees

282,796



282,912



224,636



200,099



200,084 Mortgage Fees and Settlements

23,156



97,495



129,210



105,849



172,967 Other Operating Expense

271,396



301,977



332,567



315,416



287,459





























Total Non-interest Expenses

5,379,623



5,551,217



6,035,762



5,819,107



6,128,059 Income before Income Taxes

3,497,972



3,445,652



2,861,061



3,448,473



3,303,435





























Income Tax Expense

636,033



755,702



633,677



664,176



560,347





























Net Income $ 2,861,939

$ 2,689,950

$ 2,227,385

$ 2,784,297

$ 2,743,088 Earnings per Common Share - Basic $ 0.40

$ 0.37

$ 0.31

$ 0.38

$ 0.37 Earnings per Common Share - Diluted $ 0.39

$ 0.37

$ 0.30

$ 0.38

$ 0.37 Weighted-Average Common Shares



























Outstanding - Basic

7,238,807



7,271,784



7,290,417



7,324,527



7,336,016 Weighted-Average Common Shares



























Outstanding - Diluted

7,252,669



7,285,786



7,312,200



7,362,290



7,380,138

Average Balances, Income and Expenses, Yields and Rates

























































(Unaudited)





























































































































Three Months Ended









Three Months Ended









Three Months Ended









Three Months Ended









Three Months Ended











December 31, 2022









September 30, 2022









June 30, 2022









March 31, 2022









December 31, 2021











Average Balance

Income/ Expense

Yield

Average Balance

Income/ Expense

Yield

Average Balance

Income/ Expense

Yield

Average Balance

Income/ Expense

Yield

Average Balance

Income/ Expense

Yield Assets



























































Cash

$ 35,596,385

$ 339,592

3.78 %

$ 37,133,361

$ 171,644

1.83 %

$ 35,469,783

$ 74,550

0.84 %

$ 40,375,846

$ 15,596

0.16 %

$ 91,458,843

$ 35,908

0.16 %





























































Investments (Tax Exempt)

20,664,285

184,800





21,615,440

186,314





22,199,648

187,816





23,331,336

187,632





23,460,432

190,195



Investments (Taxable)

182,096,499

1,915,306





179,086,818

1,479,134





167,905,374

1,130,385





165,979,811

957,745





153,582,906

942,173



Total Investments

202,760,784

2,100,106

4.11 %

200,702,258

1,665,447

3.29 %

190,105,022

1,318,201

2.78 %

189,311,147

1,145,377

2.45 %

177,043,338

1,132,368

2.54 %





























































Total Loans

689,158,712

9,503,228

5.47 %

648,964,205

8,408,971

5.14 %

615,110,994

7,159,610

4.67 %

609,412,292

7,141,999

4.75 %

586,725,477

7,556,406

5.11 %





























































Earning Assets

927,515,881

11,942,926

5.11 %

886,799,824

10,246,063

4.58 %

840,685,799

8,552,361

4.08 %

839,099,285

8,302,972

4.01 %

855,227,658

8,724,682

4.05 %

























































































































































































Assets

$ 969,662,029









$ 929,265,436









$ 880,810,523









$ 876,180,566









$ 891,226,178





































































Liabilities



























































Interest Checking

$ 130,004,364

$ 862,014

2.63 %

$ 132,342,702

$ 458,605

1.37 %

$ 128,008,728

$ 134,727

0.42 %

$ 110,305,411

$ 48,246

0.18 %

$ 88,172,651

$ 38,893

0.18 % Money Market

240,285,109

1,383,701

2.28 %

216,851,258

581,082

1.06 %

203,094,067

180,932

0.36 %

206,230,959

89,516

0.18 %

202,560,648

85,450

0.17 % Savings

6,108,935

3,067

0.20 %

6,659,935

2,119

0.13 %

8,303,586

2,147

0.10 %

6,652,079

1,725

0.11 %

5,336,531

1,431

0.11 % Time Deposits

261,984,431

1,436,630

2.18 %

218,365,002

693,221

1.26 %

186,130,419

355,590

0.77 %

174,009,190

279,301

0.65 %

187,240,613

345,016

0.73 % Interest Bearing Deposits

638,382,839

3,685,412

2.29 %

574,218,895

1,735,027

1.20 %

525,536,800

673,396

0.51 %

497,197,639

418,788

0.34 %

483,310,443

470,790

0.39 %





























































Borrowings

$ 46,940,688

$ 101,216

0.86 %

$ 53,279,949

$ 229,283

1.72 %

$ 56,154,130

$ 225,115

1.61 %

$ 71,634,636

$ 270,778

1.53 %

$ 81,399,848

$ 189,834

0.93 %





























































Interest Bearing Liabilities

685,323,527

3,786,628

2.19 %

627,498,844

1,964,310

1.24 %

581,690,931

898,511

0.62 %

568,832,275

689,566

0.49 %

564,710,291

660,624

0.46 %





























































Non Interest Bearing Deposits

$ 202,342,666









$ 215,426,363









$ 212,429,933









$ 213,315,104









$ 231,181,073





































































Cost of Funds









1.69 %









0.92 %









0.45 %









0.36 %









0.33 %





























































Net Interest Margin2





$ 8,156,298

3.49 %





$ 8,281,753

3.71 %





$ 7,653,850

3.65 %





$ 7,613,406

3.68 %





$ 8,064,057

3.74 % Shareholders Equity

$ 73,185,633









$ 77,295,762









$ 78,112,151









$ 83,440,208









$ 82,994,140







































































2 Net interest margin is calculated as fully taxable equivalent net interest income divided by average earning assets and represents the Bank's net yield on its earning assets

Average Balances, Income and Expenses, Yields and Rates













































(Unaudited)















































Three Months Ended









Three Months Ended









Twelve Months Ended









Twelve Months Ended









December 31, 2022

Income /





December 31, 2021

Income /





December 31, 2022

Income /





December 31, 2021

Income /





Average Balance

Expense

Yield

Average Balance

Expense

Yield

Average Balance

Expense

Yield

Average Balance

Expense

Yield Assets













































Cash $ 35,596,385

$ 339,592

3.78 %

$ 91,458,843

$ 35,908

0.16 %

$ 37,130,721

$ 601,382

1.62 %

$ 67,640,215

$ 86,903

0.13 %















































Investments (Tax Exempt) 20,664,285

184,800





23,460,432

190,195





21,944,446

746,561





24,492,967

668,682



Investments (Taxable) 182,096,499

1,915,306





153,582,906

942,173





173,825,855

5,521,973





115,765,523

2,607,476



Total Investments 202,760,784

2,100,106

4.11 %

177,043,338

1,132,368

2.54 %

195,770,302

6,268,534

3.20 %

140,258,490

3,276,158

2.34 %















































Total Loans 689,158,712

9,503,228

5.47 %

586,725,477

7,556,406

5.11 %

640,902,781

32,213,808

5.03 %

605,029,296

28,335,210

4.68 %















































Earning Assets 927,515,881

11,942,926

5.11 %

855,227,658

8,724,682

4.05 %

873,803,803

39,083,724

4.47 %

812,928,001

31,698,271

3.90 %















































Assets $ 969,662,029









$ 891,226,178









$ 914,277,631









$ 845,256,803























































Liabilities













































Interest Checking $ 130,004,364

862,014

2.63 %

$ 88,172,651

$ 38,893

0.18 %

$ 126,903,635

$ 1,503,592

1.18 %

$ 47,966,245

$ 77,669

0.16 % Money Market 240,285,109

1,383,701

2.28 %

202,560,648

85,450

0.17 %

215,044,593

2,235,231

1.04 %

176,412,939

292,283

0.17 % Savings 6,108,935

3,067

0.20 %

5,336,531

1,431

0.11 %

6,928,902

9,059

0.13 %

4,250,652

4,494

0.11 % Time Deposits 261,984,431

1,436,630

2.18 %

187,240,613

345,016

0.73 %

210,385,871

2,764,742

1.31 %

189,083,082

1,901,335

1.01 % Interest Bearing Deposits 638,382,839

3,685,412

2.29 %

483,310,443

470,790

0.39 %

559,263,003

6,512,624

1.16 %

417,712,918

2,275,781

0.54 %















































Borrowings $ 46,940,688

101,216

0.86 %

$ 81,399,848

189,834

0.93 %

$ 56,924,498

$ 826,392

1.45 %

$ 113,558,822

$ 766,060

0.67 %















































Interest Bearing Liabilities 685,323,527

3,786,628

2.19 %

564,710,291

660,624

0.46 %

616,187,501

7,339,016

1.19 %

531,271,740

3,041,841

0.57 %















































Non Interest Bearing Deposits $ 202,342,666









$ 231,181,073









$ 210,860,915









$ 222,747,496























































Cost of Funds







1.69 %









0.33 %









0.89 %









0.40 %















































Net Interest Margin2



$ 8,156,298

3.49 %





$ 8,064,057

3.74 %





$ 31,744,708

3.63 %





$ 28,656,431

3.53 % Shareholders Equity $ 73,185,633









$ 82,994,140









$ 77,978,391









$ 78,908,655







ROAA 1.17 %









1.22 %









1.16 %









1.27 %







ROAE 15.51 %









13.11 %









13.55 %









13.60 %























































2 Net interest margin is calculated as fully taxable equivalent net interest income divided by average earning assets and represents the Bank's net yield on its earning assets

Selected Financial Data by Quarter Ended:









(Unaudited)









Balance Sheet Ratios December 31, 2022 September 30, 2022 June 30, 2022 March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 Loans held-for-investment to Deposits 82.45 % 79.19 % 83.49 % 83.07 % 85.85 % Income Statement Ratios (Quarterly)









Return on Average Assets (ROAA) 1.17 % 1.15 % 1.01 % 1.29 % 1.22 % Return on Average Equity (ROAE) 15.51 % 13.81 % 11.44 % 13.53 % 13.11 % Efficiency Ratio3 58.44 % 59.19 % 65.10 % 61.70 % 62.62 % Net Interest Margin2 3.49 % 3.71 % 3.65 % 3.68 % 3.74 % Yield on Average Earning Assets 5.11 % 4.58 % 4.08 % 4.01 % 4.05 % Yield on Securities 4.11 % 3.29 % 2.78 % 2.45 % 2.54 % Yield on Loans 5.47 % 5.14 % 4.67 % 4.75 % 5.11 % Cost of Funds 1.69 % 0.92 % 0.45 % 0.36 % 0.33 % Noninterest income to Total Revenue 11.81 % 12.11 % 17.88 % 19.28 % 18.01 % Per Share Data









Tangible Book Value $10.43 $9.96 $10.31 $10.94 $11.45 Tangible Book Value (ex AOCI)1 $12.87 $12.33 $11.95 $11.66 $11.36 Share Price Data









Closing Price $14.57 $14.60 $14.80 $14.06 $13.37 Book Value Multiple 140 % 147 % 144 % 129 % 117 % Common Stock Data









Outstanding Shares at End of Period 7,184,259 7,281,606 7,319,006 7,296,063 7,349,545 Weighted Average shares outstanding, basic 7,238,807 7,271,784 7,290,417 7,324,527 7,336,016 Weighted Average shares outstanding, diluted 7,252,669 7,285,786 7,312,200 7,362,290 7,438,268 Capital Ratios (Bank Only)









Tier 1 Leverage ratio 11.32 % 11.59 % 11.95 % 12.09 % 11.85 % Common Equity Tier 1 ratio 13.37 % 13.62 % 13.84 % 14.23 % 14.49 % Tier 1 Risk Based Capital ratio 13.37 % 13.62 % 13.84 % 14.23 % 14.49 % Total Risk Based Capital ratio 14.28 % 14.55 % 14.77 % 15.15 % 15.42 % Credit Quality









Net Charge-offs to Average Loans 0.02 % 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % -0.02 % Total Non-performing Loans to loans held-for-investment 1.23 % 1.31 % 1.38 % 1.48 % 1.46 % Total Non-performing Assets to Total Assets 0.88 % 0.90 % 0.97 % 1.02 % 1.00 % Nonaccrual Loans to loans held-for-investment 1.23 % 1.31 % 1.38 % 1.48 % 1.46 % Provision for Loan and Lease Losses $327,000 $382,000 $375,000 $164,000 $355,000 Allowance for Loan and Lease Losses to net loans held-for-investment 1.09 % 1.12 % 1.11 % 1.12 % 1.08 % Allowance for Loan and Lease Losses to net loans held-for-investment (ex PPP loans) 1.10 % 1.13 % 1.13 % 1.15 % 1.14 %











2 Net interest margin is calculated as fully taxable equivalent net interest income divided by average earning assets and represents the Bank's net yield on its earning assets















FREEDOM FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC. CONSOLIDATED SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA DEFINITIONS AND RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES:



































































1 Tangible Book Value (ex-AOCI) (non-GAAP) As of















December 31,

2022

September 30,

2022

June 30,

2022

March 31,

2022

December 31,

2021







Shareholder's Equity 74,946,131

72,490,029

75,473,368

79,794,028

84,158,724







Outstanding Shares at End of Period 7,184,259

7,281,606

7,319,006

7,296,063

7,349,545







Tangible Book Value (GAAP) $ 10.43

$ 9.96

$ 10.31

$ 10.94

$ 11.45







Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income (Net) (AOCI) (17,480,993)

(17,287,737)

(11,985,199)

(5,272,569)

651,272







AOCI per share equivalent (2.43)

(2.37)

(1.64)

(0.72)

0.09







Tangible Book Value (ex-AOCI) (non-GAAP) $ 12.87

$ 12.32

$ 11.95

$ 11.67

$ 11.37









































2 Net interest income has been computed on a fully taxable equivalent basis ("FTE") using a 21% federal income tax rate for the 2022 and 2021 periods. Quarter-to-Date

Year-to-Date







December 31,

2022

September 30,

2022

June 30,

2022

March 31,

2022

December 31,

2021

December 31,

2022

December 31,

2021 Income on Tax Exempt Securities $ 146,021

$ 147,188

$ 148,374

$ 148,229

$ 150,254

$ 589,783

$ 528,259 Tax Equivalent Adjustment 38,816

39,126

39,441

39,403

39,941

156,778

140,423 Income on Tax Exempt Securities (Non-GAAP) 184,837

186,314

187,816

187,632

190,195

746,561

668,682

































Average Earning Assets 927,515,881

886,799,824

840,685,799

839,099,285

855,227,658

873,803,804

812,928,001 Yield on Interest Earning Assets (GAAP) 5.09 %

4.57 %

4.06 %

4.01 %

4.03 %

4.45 %

3.89 % Yield on Interest-Earning Assets (FTE) (Non-GAAP) 5.11 %

4.58 %

4.08 %

4.03 %

4.05 %

4.47 %

3.90 % Net Interest Margin (NIM) (GAAP) 3.47 %

3.69 %

3.69 %

3.68 %

3.72 %

3.61 %

3.52 % Net Interest Margin (NIM) (FTE) (Non-GAAP) 3.49 %

3.71 %

3.65 %

3.70 %

3.74 %

3.63 %

3.53 %

































3 Efficiency Ratio (Non-GAAP) Quarter-to-Date

Year-to-Date







December 31,

2022

September 30,

2022

June 30,

2022

March 31,

2022

December 31,

2021

December 31,

2022

December 31,

2021 Net Interest Income 8,117,490

8,242,627

7,614,408

7,613,406

8,024,116

31,587,931

28,516,009 Non-Interest Income 1,087,106

1,136,242

1,657,415

1,818,174

1,762,378

5,698,938

9,723,314







9,204,596

9,378,869

9,271,823

9,431,579

9,786,494

37,286,869

38,239,322 Non-Interest Expense 5,379,623

5,551,217

6,035,762

5,819,107

6,128,059

22,785,709

24,144,816 Efficiency Ratio (Non-GAAP) 58.44 %

59.19 %

65.10 %

61.70 %

62.62 %

61.11 %

63.14 %

































4 Total Revenues (Non-GAAP) Quarter-to-Date

Year-to-Date







December 31,

2022

September 30,

2022

June 30,

2022

March 31,

2022

December 31,

2021

December 31,

2022

December 31,

2021 Net Interest Income $ 8,117,490

$ 8,242,627

$ 7,614,408

$ 7,613,406

$ 8,024,116

$ 31,587,931

$ 28,516,009 Non-Interest Income 1,087,106

1,136,242

1,657,415

1,818,174

1,762,378

5,698,938

9,723,314 Total Revenue (non-GAAP) $ 9,204,596

$ 9,378,869

$ 9,271,823

$ 9,431,579

$ 9,786,494

$ 37,286,869

$ 38,239,322



































Contact:

Joseph J. Thomas

President & Chief Executive Officer

703-667-4161: Phone

[email protected]: Email

SOURCE Freedom Financial Holdings