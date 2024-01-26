Freedom Financial Holdings Announces Earnings for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023

FAIRFAX, Va., Jan. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Freedom Financial Holdings (OTCQX: FDVA), (the "Company" or "Freedom"), the holding company for The Freedom Bank of Virginia (the "Bank") today announced a net loss of $2,006,393, or -$0.27 per diluted share for the three months ended December 31, 2023. Pre-provision pretax income1 for the fourth quarter was $2,031,758 compared to pre-provision, pretax income of $1,730,376 in the prior quarter. The Company recognized a provision for loan losses of $4,751,441 in the fourth quarter, largely related to a single relationship. This resulted in a net loss of $2,006,393, or -$0.27 per diluted share, for the three months ended December 31, 2023. This compares to net income of $1,318,378 or $0.18 per diluted share, for the linked quarter and net income of $2,861,939 or $0.39 per diluted share for the three months ended December 31, 2022. Net income for the full year 2023, was $2,318,695 or $0.32 per diluted share, compared to $10,563,572 or $1.45 per diluted share for the full year 2022. Pre-provision, pretax income for the full year 2023 was $7,909,843 compared to pre-provision, pretax income of $14,501,159 for the full year 2022. Despite the loss in the fourth quarter, tangible book value per share2 increased by 2.70% during the quarter and by 2.01% in 2023.

Joseph J. Thomas, President, and CEO, commented, "We are disappointed with the bottom-line results in the fourth quarter that were negatively impacted by the resolution of our single, legacy non-accrual relationship where we were the victim of an apparent fraud by the borrower. Given current industry trends, we also decided to take a number of proactive steps to ensure that we accelerate improvement in asset quality and earnings in 2024. However, we are encouraged by the Company's underlying operating performance in the fourth quarter that demonstrated positive momentum as we increased pre-tax pre-provision earnings by 17.4% as compared to the third quarter, driven by net interest margin expansion of 3 basis points to 2.62% and an increase in non-interest income increase of 25.62% compared to the linked quarter. As a result, and even with an after-tax loss in the quarter, we increased tangible book value per share by an annualized rate of 10.8% to $10.64 per share on December 31, 2023, aided by a reduction in AOCI in the quarter, which we expect to accelerate in 2024 based upon our proactive actions and performance trends in the fourth quarter."

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Highlights include:

The Company posted a loss of $2,006,393 or - $0.27 per diluted share in the fourth quarter compared to net income of $1,318,378 or $0.18 per diluted share in the linked quarter and net income of $2,861,939 or $0.39 per diluted share for the three months ending December 31, 2022 .

Net Interest Income

The Company recorded net interest income of $6.77 million for the fourth quarter of 2023, higher by 3.71% compared to the linked quarter, and lower by 16.62% compared to the same period in 2022. The net interest margin in the fourth quarter of 2023 was 2.62%, higher by 3 basis points compared to the linked quarter and lower by 87 basis points compared to the same period in 2022. The net interest margin for the full year 2023 was 2.77%, lower by 86 basis points compared to 2022.

The following factors contributed to the changes in net interest margin during the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to the linked and calendar quarters.

Yields on average earning assets increased to 5.99% compared to 5.83% in the linked quarter and 5.11% in the calendar quarter. Higher yields on investment securities and loans drove the increase in yields on earning assets.

Loan yields increased by 9 basis points to 6.29% from 6.20% in the linked quarter, while yields on investment securities increased by 29 basis points to 5.10% from 4.81% in the linked quarter. Loan yields increased by 82 basis points, while yields on investment securities increased by 99 basis points compared to the calendar quarter. Repricing of loans and securities in the higher rate environment was the primary reason for higher yields on these asset categories.

Cost of funds increased by 14 basis points to 3.50% from 3.36% in the linked quarter, and by 181 basis points compared to the calendar quarter, primarily due to rising rates on interest checking, money market and time deposit accounts and a decrease in non-interest-bearing deposits. The increase in deposit expense was partially offset by interest income from balance sheet hedges, in the form of interest rate swaps, whereby the bank pays a fixed rate and receives the Federal Funds effective rate for the duration of the swaps. The notional amount of the interest rate swaps was $80 million with a weighted average remaining term of 3.01 years, as of December 31, 2023 .

The following factors contributed to the changes in net interest margin during the full year 2023 compared to the prior year:

Yields on average earning assets increased by 126 basis points to 5.73% compared to 4.47% in the prior year, driven by higher yields on loans, investments, and interest earning cash balances.

Loan yields increased by 104 basis points to 6.07% from 5.03% in the prior year, while yields on investment securities increased by 155 basis points to 4.75% from 3.20% in the prior year.

Cost of funds increased by 220 basis points to 3.09%, from 0.89% in the prior year, on higher deposit and borrowing costs.

Non-interest Income

Non-interest income was $1.03 million for the fourth quarter, an increase of 25.62% when compared to the linked quarter and a decrease of 5.68% when compared to the same period in 2022. Non-interest income in 2023 was lower by 31.65% compared to the prior year. The increase in non-interest income in the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to the linked quarter was primarily due to higher operating income related to SBIC investments, while the decrease in non-interest income relative to the calendar quarter was due to lower gain-on-sale revenue from mortgage and SBA loans, as continued market volatility and higher yields, led to the Company electing to retain more mortgage and SBA loans on the balance sheet in 2023. The decrease in non-interest income in 2023 was primarily due to lower mortgage revenue stemming from a slowdown in mortgage activity in 2023 resulting from higher rates and tight housing inventory, compared to the prior year, as well as lower gain-on-sale revenue from SBA loans. Premiums in the secondary market were lower in 2023, which led to more SBA loan originations being retained on the balance sheet.

Total Revenue 6

Total revenue, defined as the sum of net interest income, before provision for loan losses, and non-interest income, was higher by 6.16% compared to the linked quarter and lower by 15.32% compared to the calendar quarter in 2022. The increase in revenue compared to the linked quarter was primarily due to an increase in the net interest margin and higher non-interest income during the fourth quarter. The lower revenue compared to the calendar quarter was due to a combination of lower net interest income, resulting from net interest margin compression, as well as a decline in non-interest income stemming from a combination of reduced mortgage and SBA loan activity and the Company electing to hold more mortgage and SBA loans on its balance sheet in 2023.

Total revenue for the full year 2023 was lower by 16.63% compared to 2022, primarily due to margin compression related to higher funding costs and lower non-interest income, also related to a decline in mortgage activity and the Company electing to hold more mortgage and SBA loans on its balance sheet, compared to the prior year.

Non-interest Expense

Non-interest expense in the fourth quarter increased by 2.69% compared to the linked quarter and increased by 7.13% compared to the same period in 2022. The increase in non-interest expense for linked and calendar quarters, was primarily due to a combination of higher expenses related to legal fees and charge offs of receivables related to loans that were in workout. Non-interest expense for the full year 2023 were higher by 1.72% compared to the prior year.

The Efficiency Ratio was 73.93% for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, compared to 76.43% for the linked quarter and 58.44% for the same period in 2022. The Efficiency Ratio for the full year 2023 was 74.56% compared to 61.11% for the full year 2022.

Asset Quality

Non-accrual loans increased in the fourth quarter to $13,209,892 or 1.72% of loans held-for-investment compared to $6,947,841 or 0.92% of loans held-for-investment at the end of the linked quarter. As of December 31, 2023, there were no loans that were 90 days or more past due and accruing. There was no Other Real Estate Owned ("OREO") on the balance sheet as of December 31, 2023. Total non-performing assets (defined as the sum of loans on non-accrual, loans greater than 90 days past due and accruing, and OREO assets) were $13,209,892 or 1.22% of total assets as of December 31, 2023, compared to $6,947,841 or 0.66% of total assets, at the end of the linked quarter.

Following an assessment of the collectability of the loans held-for-investment at the end of the fourth quarter, it was determined that a $4,751,441 provision for loan losses was necessary due to apparent fraud and collateral deficiencies on one large non-accrual relationship and to account for loan growth and changes to environmental factors. The Company booked a provision of $205,000 in the third quarter of 2023.

With respect to the non-accrual relationship, the bank provided five loans amounting to more than $9.0 MM to the borrower for two businesses and one commercial real estate property starting in January 2020, the largest of which is an office building in Suitland, Maryland. A protracted debtor interrogatory process was exacerbated by a bankruptcy petition that was recently dismissed, misappropriation of funds, material misrepresentations and inaccurate documents.

Only two loans remain following the sale of related collateral, one of the loans has a pending sales contract on underlying collateral, and the remaining loan is undergoing a substitute trustee sale of the office building. In the fourth quarter, we charged off $1,103,015 related to deficiencies in collateral sales of the business loans and recorded a specific reserve of $2,627,748 related to the real estate loan in advance of the trustee sale. We have taken appropriate steps as a bank with respect to our rights under these loans and have also filed notice of a potential claim with our Fidelity Bond provider.

The Company's ratio of Allowance for Credit Losses to loans held-for-investment was 1.37% as of December 31 2023, compared to the ratio of Allowance for Loan and Lease Losses to loans held-for-investment of 1.09% as of December 31, 2022.

Total Assets

Total assets as of December 31, 2023, were $1.08 billion compared to $1.06 billion on September 30, 2023, and total assets of $985.06 million on December 31, 2022. Changes in major asset categories since December 31, 2022, were as follows:

Interest bearing deposits at banks decreased by $10.87 million on funding of strong loan growth.

on funding of strong loan growth. Available for sale investment balances increased by $29.70 million .

. Other loans held-for investment grew by $75.31 million

Total Liabilities

Total liabilities as of December 31, 2023, were $1,007.44 million compared to total liabilities of $983.40 million on September 30, 2023, and $910.12 million on December 31, 2022. Total deposits were $921.06 million on December 31, 2023, compared to $926.36 million on September 30, 2023, and total deposits of $848.90 million as of December 31, 2022. Non-interest-bearing demand deposits decreased by $24.15 million during the fourth quarter and comprised 15.63% of total deposits at the end of the fourth quarter. Other interest-bearing demand deposits increased by $20.14 million, savings deposits were relatively unchanged and time deposits decreased by $1.36 million during the quarter. Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings increased by $15 million during the quarter as did borrowings from the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond.

Stockholders' Equity and Capital

Stockholders' equity as of December 31, 2023 was $77.23 million compared to $75.57 million on September 30, 2023, and $74.95 million as of December 31, 2022. The increase was due to Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income ("AOCI"), which generally comprises unrealized gains and losses on available-for-sale securities and derivative positions. AOCI increased during the fourth quarter of 2023 due to a decline in unrealized losses related to available-for-sale securities. The tangible book value of the Company's common stock on December 31, 2023, was $10.64 per share compared to $10.43 per share on December 31, 2022. Excluding AOCI losses/gains, the tangible book value of the Company's common stock on December 31, 2023, was $13.09 per share compared to $12.87 per share on December 31, 2022.

As of December 31, 2023, the Bank's capital ratios were well above regulatory minimum capital ratios for well-capitalized bank holding companies. The Bank's capital ratios as of December 31, 2023, and December 31, 2022, were as follows:



December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 Total Capital Ratio 13.82 % 14.28 % Tier 1 Capital Ratio 12.65 % 13.37 % Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio 12.65 % 13.37 % Leverage Ratio 10.26 % 11.32 %

About Freedom Financial Holdings, Inc.

Freedom Financial Holdings, Inc. is the holding company of The Freedom Bank of Virginia, a community bank with locations in Fairfax, Reston, Chantilly, Vienna, and Manassas, Virginia. The Freedom Bank of Virginia also has an SBA division headquartered in Harrison, NY. For information about deposits, loans and other services, visit the website at www.freedom.bank.

Forward Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements, including our expectations with respect to future events that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from management's projections, forecasts, estimates, and expectations include: fluctuation in market rates of interest and loan and deposit pricing; general economic and financial market conditions, in the United States generally and particularly in the markets in which the Company operates and in which its loans are concentrated, including the effects of declines in real estate values, increases in unemployment levels, inflation, recessions and slowdowns in economic growth, including as a result of COVID-19 and the impact of geopolitical conflicts, such as the war between Russia and Ukraine; adverse developments in the financial services industry such as the recent bank failures; maintenance and development of well-established and valued client relationships and referral source relationships; the adequacy or inadequacy of our allowance for loan and lease losses; acquisition or loss of key production personnel; and the potential adverse effects of unusual and infrequently occurring events, such as weather-related disasters, wars, terrorist acts or public health events, and of governmental and societal responses thereto; these potential adverse effects may include, without limitation, adverse effects on the ability of the Company's borrowers to satisfy their obligations to the Company, on the value of collateral securing loans, on the demand for the Company's loans or its other products and services, on incidents of cyberattack and fraud, on the Company's liquidity or capital positions, on risks posed by reliance on third-party service providers, on other aspects of the Company's business operations and on financial markets and economic growth. The Company cautions readers that the list of factors above is not exclusive. The forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this release, and the Company may not undertake steps to update the forward-looking statements to reflect the impact of any circumstances or events that arise after the date the forward-looking statements are made. In addition, our past results of operations are not necessarily indicative of future performance. Some of the financial tables in this document reflect classifications to accounts to improve consistency in financial reporting.



FREEDOM FINANCIAL HOLDINGS

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS















(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)



(Audited)

December 31,

September 30,



December 31,

2023

2023



2022 ASSETS











Cash and Due from Banks $ 2,442,050

$ 1,916,716



$ 2,099,062 Interest Bearing Deposits with Banks 21,806,078

12,880,986



32,674,953 Securities Available-for-Sale 211,263,518

206,038,021



181,558,037 Securities Held-to-Maturity 20,114,269

20,598,991



17,096,010 Restricted Stock Investments 4,769,900

4,057,450



3,889,200 Loans Held for Sale 6,663,929

3,487,878



5,064,385 PPP Loans Held for Investment 259,794

278,090



5,829,662 Other Loans Held for Investment 769,484,088

755,863,604



694,173,347 Allowance for Credit Losses (10,519,335)

(7,214,359)



(7,614,120) Net Loans 759,224,547

748,927,335



692,388,889 Bank Premises and Equipment, net 878,957

910,365



989,072 Accrued Interest Receivable 3,721,730

3,699,397



3,784,076 Deferred Tax Asset 7,954,018

8,750,083



1,982,776 Bank-Owned Life Insurance 26,731,339

26,539,551



26,248,974 Right of Use Asset, net 1,987,075

2,097,713



1,736,285 Other Assets 17,110,642

19,068,451



15,551,415 Total Assets $ 1,084,668,051

$ 1,058,972,938



$ 985,063,133 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

























Deposits











Demand Deposits











Non-interest Bearing $ 143,956,306

$ 168,104,722



$ 187,416,628 Interest Bearing 519,339,202

499,194,764



409,760,573 Savings Deposits 4,120,770

4,060,321



5,977,828 Time Deposits 253,641,860

255,000,491



245,840,048 Total Deposits 921,058,138

926,360,299



848,995,078 Federal Home Loan Bank Advances 35,000,000

20,000,000



25,000,000 Other Borrowings 15,270,576

278,090



5,826,298 Subordinated Debt (Net of Issuance Costs) 19,752,719

19,753,237



19,674,794 Accrued Interest Payable 2,842,646

2,291,470



1,265,796 Lease Liability 1,925,672

2,036,523



1,862,773 Other Liabilities 11,590,247

12,680,286



13,060,825 Total Liabilities $ 1,007,439,998

$ 983,399,904



$ 915,685,564 Stockholders' Equity











Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 5,000,000 shares authorized:











0 Shares Issued and Outstanding, December 31, September 30, and December 31, 2022











Common Stock, $0.01 Par Value, 25,000,000 Shares:











23,000,000 Shares Voting and 2,000,000 Shares Non-voting.











Voting Common Stock:











6,582,677, 6,619,677, and 6,583,328 Shares Issued and Outstanding











at December 31, September 30 2023, and December 31, 2022 respectively











(Includes 88,993, 94,343, and 72,069 Unvested Shares on December 31, 2023, September 30, 2023,











and December 31, 2022 respectively) 64,937

65,253



65,160 Non-Voting Common Stock:











673,000, 673,000, 673,000 Shares Issued and Outstanding at December 31, 2023, September 30, 2023,











and December 31, 2022 respectively) 6,730

6,730



6,730 Additional Paid-in Capital 58,320,419

58,541,534



58,241,451 Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income, Net (17,715,015)

(21,597,860)



(17,480,993) Retained Earnings 36,550,983

38,557,376



34,113,783 Total Stockholders' Equity 77,228,054

75,573,033



74,946,131 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 1,084,668,051

$ 1,058,972,938



$ 985,063,133





FREEDOM FINANCIAL HOLDINGS



CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS









(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)



For the three

For the three

For the twelve

For the twelve



months ended

months ended

months ended

months ended



December 31, 2023

December 31, 2022

December 31, 2023

December 31, 2022 Interest Income















Interest and Fees on Loans

$ 12,076,745

$ 9,503,228

$ 44,430,123

$ 32,213,808 Interest on Investment Securities

2,933,870

2,061,298

10,352,686

6,111,756 Interest on Deposits with Other Banks

502,411

339,592

1,738,669

601,382 Total Interest Income

15,513,026

11,904,118

56,521,478

38,926,946 Interest Expense















Interest on Deposits

8,108,762

3,450,103

27,605,539

6,171,984 Interest on Borrowings

634,972

336,525

1,724,125

1,167,032 Total Interest Expense

8,743,734

3,786,628

29,329,664

7,339,016

















Net Interest Income

6,769,291

8,117,490

27,191,814

31,587,930 Provision for Loan Losses

(4,751,441)

(327,000)

(5,737,441)

(1,248,000) Net Interest Income After















Provision for Loan Losses

2,017,850

7,790,490

21,454,373

30,339,930 Non-Interest Income















Mortgage Loan Gain-on-Sale and Fee Revenue 467,874

357,654

2,086,881

3,091,941 SBA Gain-on-Sale Revenue

-

404,409

-

997,967 Service Charges and Other Income

326,205

92,245

674,784

622,369 Gain on Sale of Securities

-

20,503

-

30,972 Servicing Income

39,525

53,322

226,734

218,190 Swap Fee Income

-

-

-

68,404 Increase in Cash Surrender Value of Bank-















owned Life Insurance

191,788

158,972

906,943

669,094 Total Non-interest Income

1,025,392

1,087,105

3,895,342

5,698,937

















Total Revenue

7,794,683

9,204,595

31,087,156

37,286,867

















Non-Interest Expenses















Officer and Employee Compensation















and Benefits

3,293,628

3,495,260

14,322,882

15,160,439 Occupancy Expense

191,674

318,462

746,494

1,266,050 Equipment and Depreciation Expense

212,999

179,679

756,758

705,170 Insurance Expense

237,133

140,926

805,468

363,099 Professional Fees

524,328

238,732

1,565,129

1,062,306 Data and Item Processing

323,605

304,767

1,323,244

1,212,233 Advertising

116,107

124,450

473,676

448,904 Franchise Taxes and State Assessment Fees

313,043

282,796

1,190,263

990,442 Mortgage Fees and Settlements

36,328

23,156

320,197

355,710 Other Operating Expense

514,081

271,395

1,673,201

1,221,355 Total Non-interest Expenses

5,762,926

5,379,622

23,177,313

22,785,708 Income Before Income Taxes

(2,719,684)

3,497,972

2,172,403

13,253,159 Income Tax Expense/(Benefit)

(713,291)

636,033

(146,293)

2,689,588 Net Income

$ (2,006,393)

$ 2,861,939

$ 2,318,696

$ 10,563,572 Earnings per Common Share - Basic

$ (0.27)

$ 0.40

$ 0.32

$ 1.45 Earnings per Common Share - Diluted

$ (0.27)

$ 0.39

$ 0.32

$ 1.45 Weighted-Average Common Shares















Outstanding - Basic

7,335,949

7,238,807

7,292,638

7,285,726 Weighted-Average Common Shares















Outstanding - Diluted

7,361,422

7,252,669

7,320,455

7,307,659



































Efficiency Ratio

73.93 %

58.44 %

74.56 %

61.11 %



FREEDOM FINANCIAL HOLDINGS

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS























(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)



(Unaudited)

For the three

For the three

For the three

For the three



For the three

months ended

months ended

months ended

months ended



months ended

December 31, 2023

September 30, 2023

June 30, 2023

March 31, 2023



December 31, 2022 Interest Income



















Interest and Fees on Loans $ 12,076,745

$ 11,513,273

$ 10,857,368

$ 9,982,737



$ 9,503,228 Interest on Investment Securities 2,933,870

2,730,411

2,522,682

2,165,723



2,061,298 Interest on Deposits with Other Banks 502,411

471,031

464,321

300,906



339,592 Total Interest Income 15,513,026

14,714,715

13,844,371

12,449,366



11,904,118





















Interest Expense



















Interest on Deposits 8,108,762

7,829,199

6,796,570

4,871,008



3,685,412 Interest on Borrowings 634,972

359,191

350,096

379,866



101,216 Total Interest Expense 8,743,734

8,188,390

7,146,666

5,250,874



3,786,628





















Net Interest Income 6,769,292

6,526,324

6,697,705

7,198,492



8,117,490 Provision for Loan Losses (4,751,441)

(205,000)

(238,000)

(543,000)



(327,000) Net Interest Income after



















Provision for Loan Losses 2,017,851

6,321,324

6,459,705

6,655,492



7,790,490 Non-Interest Income



















Mortgage Loan Gain-on-Sale and Fee Revenue 467,874

470,800

769,649

378,558



357,654 SBA Gain-on-Sale Revenue -

-

-

-



404,409 Service Charges and Other Income 326,205

99,563

94,428

154,588



92,235 Gains on Sale of Securities -

-

-

-



20,503 Servicing Income 39,525

57,106

64,688

65,415



53,332 Swap Fee Income -

-

-

-



- Increase in Cash Surrender Value of Bank-



















owned Life Insurance 191,788

188,781

183,235

343,140



158,972 Total Non-interest Income 1,025,392

816,250

1,112,000

941,701



1,087,106











































Total Revenue5 $ 7,794,684

$ 7,342,574

$ 7,809,705

$ 8,140,192



$ 9,204,596





















Non-Interest Expenses



















Officer and Employee Compensation



















and Benefits 3,293,628

3,410,564

3,469,477

4,149,212



3,495,260 Occupancy Expense 191,674

188,413

38,488

327,919



318,462 Equipment and Depreciation Expense 212,999

213,363

148,901

181,495



179,679 Insurance Expense 237,133

276,713

136,555

155,068



140,926 Professional Fees 524,328

365,316

325,405

350,080



238,732 Data and Item Processing 323,605

355,733

323,906

320,000



304,767 Advertising 116,107

105,183

133,907

118,479



124,450 Franchise Taxes and State Assessment Fees 313,043

304,432

290,049

282,739



282,796 Mortgage Fees and Settlements 36,328

83,250

141,333

59,286



23,156 Other Operating Expense 514,081

309,231

382,577

467,311



271,396





















Total Non-interest Expenses 5,762,926

5,612,199

5,390,599

6,411,589



5,379,623 Income before Income Taxes (2,719,684)

1,525,376

2,181,106

1,185,604



3,497,972





















Income Tax Expense (713,291)

206,998

411,031

(51,031)



636,033





















Net Income $ (2,006,393)

$ 1,318,378

$ 1,770,075

$ 1,236,635



$ 2,861,939 Earnings per Common Share - Basic $ (0.27)

$ 0.18

$ 0.24

$ 0.17



$ 0.40 Earnings per Common Share - Diluted $ (0.27)

$ 0.18

$ 0.24

$ 0.17



$ 0.39 Weighted-Average Common Shares



















Outstanding - Basic 7,335,949

7,277,022

7,307,802

7,280,803



7,238,807 Weighted-Average Common Shares



















Outstanding - Diluted 7,361,422

7,293,482

7,317,113

7,317,805



7,252,669

Average Balances, Income and Expenses, Yields and Rates



















































(Unaudited)





























































































































Three Months Ended









Three Months Ended









Three Months Ended









Three Months Ended









Three Months Ended











December 31, 2023









September 30, 2023









June 30, 2023









March 31, 2023









December 31, 2022











Average Balance

Income/

Expense

Yield

Average Balance

Income/

Expense

Yield

Average Balance

Income/

Expense

Yield

Average Balance

Income/

Expense

Yield

Average Balance

Income/

Expense

Yield Assets



























































Cash

$ 36,921,568

$ 502,411

5.40 %

$ 38,989,836

$ 471,031

4.79 %

$ 36,370,275

$ 464,321

5.12 %

$ 31,062,495

$ 300,906

3.93 %

$ 35,596,385

$ 339,592

3.78 %





























































Investments (Tax Exempt)

20,012,255

195,353





20,763,539

197,591





21,202,088

187,739





21,182,371

182,470





20,664,285

184,800



Investments (Taxable)

211,208,265

2,779,541





208,005,473

2,574,314





197,080,849

2,374,368





184,686,055

2,021,572





182,096,499

1,915,306



Total Investments

231,220,520

2,974,894

5.10 %

228,769,012

2,771,905

4.81 %

218,282,937

2,562,107

4.71 %

205,868,426

2,204,042

4.34 %

202,760,784

2,100,106

4.11 %





























































Total Loans

761,583,960

$12,076,745

6.29 %

736,781,506

11,513,273

6.20 %

726,201,568

10,857,368

6.00 %

703,610,368

9,982,737

5.75 %

689,158,712

9,503,228

5.47 %





























































Earning Assets

1,029,726,048

15,554,050

5.99 %

1,004,540,354

14,756,209

5.83 %

980,854,780

13,883,796

5.68 %

940,541,289

12,487,685

5.38 %

927,515,881

11,942,926

5.11 %

























































































































































































Assets

$ 1,084,945,735









$ 1,062,975,635









$ 1,035,350,077









$ 988,804,262









$ 969,662,029





































































Liabilities



























































Interest Checking

$ 221,430,570

$ 2,364,166

4.24 %

$ 213,956,322

$ 2,130,491

3.95 %

$ 197,224,144

$ 1,892,301

3.85 %

$ 154,625,978

$ 1,320,093

3.46 %

$ 130,004,364

$ 862,014

2.63 % Money Market

288,937,873

2,738,774

3.76 %

289,350,365

3,130,570

4.29 %

282,452,498

2,308,846

3.28 %

261,801,221

2,036,801

3.16 %

240,285,109

1,383,701

2.28 % Savings

4,155,974

1,238

0.12 %

4,344,566

1,310

0.12 %

5,678,056

1,586

0.11 %

6,935,212

2,326

0.14 %

6,108,935

3,067

0.20 % Time Deposits

258,903,945

3,004,586

4.60 %

248,550,686

2,566,827

4.10 %

239,305,940

2,593,837

4.35 %

248,679,942

1,511,787

2.47 %

261,984,431

1,436,630

2.18 % Interest Bearing Deposits

773,428,362

8,108,764

4.16 %

756,201,939

7,829,198

4.11 %

724,660,638

6,796,570

3.76 %

672,042,353

4,871,007

2.94 %

638,382,839

3,685,412

2.29 %





























































Borrowings

$ 56,817,293

$ 634,972

4.43 %

$ 40,480,346

$ 359,191

3.52 %

$ 45,865,355

$ 350,096

3.06 %

$ 49,125,142

$ 379,866

3.14 %

$ 46,940,688

$ 101,216

0.86 %





























































Interest Bearing Liabilities

830,245,656

8,743,736

4.18 %

796,682,285

8,188,389

4.08 %

770,525,994

7,146,666

3.72 %

721,167,495

5,250,873

2.95 %

685,323,527

3,786,628

2.19 %





























































Non Interest Bearing Deposits

$ 161,836,675









$ 169,935,416









$ 169,160,626









$ 176,477,412









$ 202,342,666





































































Cost of Funds









3.50 %









3.36 %









3.05 %









2.37 %









1.69 %





























































Net Interest Margin2





$ 6,810,314

2.62 %





$ 6,567,819

2.59 %





$ 6,737,130

2.76 %





$ 7,236,812

3.12 %





$ 8,156,298

3.49 % Shareholders Equity

$ 75,770,938









$ 77,445,100









$ 77,557,760









$ 76,928,018









$ 73,185,633





































































2 Net interest margin is calculated as fully taxable equivalent net interest income divided by average earning assets and represents the Bank's net yield on its earning assets

Average Balances, Income and

Expenses, Yields and Rates

















































(Unaudited)



















































Three Months Ended









Three Months Ended













Twelve Months Ended









Twelve Months Ended









December 31, 2023

Income /





December 31, 2022

Income /









December 31, 2023

Income /





December 31, 2022

Income /





Average Balance

Expense

Yield

Average Balance

Expense

Yield





Average Balance

Expense

Yield

Average Balance

Expense

Yield Assets

















































Cash $ 36,921,568

$ 502,411

5.40 %

$ 35,596,385

$ 339,592

3.78 %





$ 35,860,736

$ 1,738,669

4.85 %

$ 37,130,721

$ 601,382

1.62 %



















































Investments (Tax Exempt) 20,012,255

195,353





20,664,285

184,800









20,786,785

763,153





21,944,446

746,561



Investments (Taxable) 211,208,265

2,779,541





182,096,499

1,915,306









200,339,079

9,749,795





173,825,855

5,521,973



Total Investments 231,220,520

2,974,894

5.10 %

202,760,784

2,100,106

4.11 %





221,125,864

10,512,948

4.75 %

195,770,302

6,268,534

3.20 %



















































Total Loans 761,583,960

12,076,745

6.29 %

689,158,712

9,503,228

5.47 %





732,216,161

44,430,123

6.07 %

640,902,781

32,213,808

5.03 %



















































Earning Assets 1,029,726,048

15,554,050

5.99 %

927,515,881

11,942,926

5.11 %





989,202,761

56,681,740

5.73 %

873,803,804

39,083,724

4.47 %



















































Assets $ 1,084,945,735









$ 969,662,029













$ 1,043,519,071









$ 914,277,631



























































Liabilities

















































Interest Checking $ 221,430,570

$ 2,364,166

4.24 %

$ 130,004,364

$ 862,014

2.63 %





$ 197,028,897

$ 7,707,052

3.91 %

$ 126,903,635

$ 1,503,592

1.18 % Money Market 288,937,873

2,738,774

3.76 %

240,285,109

1,383,701

2.28 %





280,744,073

9,466,984

3.37 %

215,044,593

2,235,231

1.04 % Savings 4,155,974

1,238

0.12 %

6,108,935

3,067

0.20 %





5,268,279

6,460

0.12 %

6,928,902

9,059

0.13 % Time Deposits 258,903,945

3,004,586

4.60 %

261,984,431

1,436,630

2.18 %





248,887,291

10,425,044

4.19 %

210,385,871

2,764,742

1.31 % Interest Bearing Deposits 773,428,362

8,108,762

4.16 %

638,382,841

3,685,412

2.29 %





731,928,540

27,605,540

3.77 %

559,263,001

6,512,624

1.16 %



















































Borrowings $ 56,817,293

634,972

4.43 %

$ 46,940,688

101,216

0.86 %





$ 48,072,327

1,724,125

3.59 %

$ 56,924,498

826,392

1.45 %



















































Interest Bearing Liabilities 830,245,656

8,743,736

4.18 %

685,323,529

3,786,628

2.19 %





780,000,868

29,329,665

3.76 %

616,187,499

7,339,016

1.19 %



















































Non Interest Bearing Deposits $ 161,836,675









$ 202,342,666













$ 169,314,018









$ 210,860,915



























































Cost of Funds







3.50 %









1.69 %













3.09 %









0.89 %



















































Net Interest Margin2



$ 6,810,314

2.62 %





$ 8,156,298

3.49 %









$ 27,352,075

2.77 %





$ 31,744,708

3.63 % Shareholders Equity $ 75,770,938









$ 73,185,633













$ 76,923,708









$ 77,978,391







ROAA -0.73 %









1.17 %













0.22 %









1.16 %







ROAE -10.51 %









15.51 %













3.01 %









13.55 %



























































2 Net interest margin is calculated as fully taxable equivalent net interest income divided by average earning assets and represents the Bank's net yield on its earning assets

Selected Financial Data by Quarter Ended:









(Unaudited)









Balance Sheet Ratios December 31, 2023 September 30, 2023 June 30, 2023 March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 Loans held-for-investment to Deposits 83.57 % 81.63 % 80.45 % 81.18 % 82.45 % Income Statement Ratios (Quarterly)









Return on Average Assets (ROAA) -0.73 % 0.49 % 0.69 % 0.51 % 1.17 % Return on Average Equity (ROAE) -10.51 % 6.75 % 9.15 % 6.52 % 15.51 % Efficiency Ratio3 73.93 % 76.43 % 69.02 % 78.76 % 58.44 % Net Interest Margin2 2.62 % 2.59 % 2.76 % 3.12 % 3.49 % Yield on Average Earning Assets 5.99 % 5.83 % 5.68 % 5.38 % 5.11 % Yield on Securities 5.10 % 4.81 % 4.71 % 4.34 % 4.11 % Yield on Loans 6.29 % 6.20 % 6.00 % 5.75 % 5.47 % Cost of Funds 3.50 % 3.36 % 3.05 % 2.37 % 1.69 % Noninterest income to Total Revenue 13.16 % 11.12 % 14.24 % 11.57 % 11.81 % Liquidity Ratios4









Uninsured Deposits to Total Deposits 25.65 % 28.10 % 25.78 % 21.77 % 27.05 % Total Liquidity6 to Uninsured Deposits 130.30 % 120.27 % 120.82 % 149.16 % 127.88 % Total Liquidity to Unfunded Commitments, CDs and Borrowings maturing in next 30 days 258.25 % 345.53 % 213.43 % 206.92 % 190.69 % Tangible Common Equity Ratio 7.12 % 7.14 % 7.43 % 7.62 % 7.61 % Tangible Common Equity Ratio (adjusted for unrealized losses on HTM securities) 6.88 % 6.83 % 7.16 % 7.38 % 7.36 %











Available -for-Sale securities (as % of total securities) 91.31 % 90.96 % 90.41 % 91.89 % 91.39 % Per Share Data









Tangible Book Value $10.64 $10.36 $10.75 $10.71 $10.43 Tangible Book Value (ex AOCI)1 $13.09 $13.32 $13.29 $13.02 $12.87 Share Price Data









Closing Price $10.42 $10.61 $10.56 $13.95 $14.57 Book Value Multiple 98 % 102 % 98 % 130 % 140 % Common Stock Data









Outstanding Shares at End of Period 7,255,677 7,292,677 7,296,845 7,214,466 7,256,328 Weighted Average shares outstanding, basic 7,335,949 7,277,022 7,307,802 7,280,803 7,238,807 Weighted Average shares outstanding, diluted 7,361,422 7,293,482 7,317,113 7,317,805 7,252,669 Capital Ratios (Bank Only)









Tier 1 Leverage ratio 10.26 % 10.64 % 10.99 % 11.30 % 11.32 % Common Equity Tier 1 ratio 12.65 % 13.26 % 13.52 % 13.47 % 13.37 % Tier 1 Risk Based Capital ratio 12.65 % 13.26 % 13.52 % 13.47 % 13.37 % Total Risk Based Capital ratio 13.82 % 14.10 % 14.37 % 14.34 % 14.28 % Credit Quality









Net Charge-offs to Average Loans 0.19 % 0.03 % 0.04 % 0.06 % 0.02 % Total Non-performing Loans to loans held-for-investment 1.72 % 0.92 % 0.93 % 0.96 % 1.23 % Total Non-performing Assets to Total Assets 1.22 % 0.66 % 0.65 % 0.67 % 0.88 % Nonaccrual Loans to loans held-for-investment 1.72 % 0.92 % 0.93 % 0.96 % 1.23 % Provision for Loan and Lease Losses $4,751,441 $205,000 $238,000 $543,000 $327,000 Allowance for Loan and Lease Losses to net loans held-for-investment 1.37 % 0.95 % 0.98 % 1.01 % 1.09 % Allowance for Loan and Lease Losses to net loans held-for-investment (ex PPP loans) 1.37 % 0.95 % 0.98 % 1.02 % 1.10 %











2 Net interest margin is calculated as fully taxable equivalent net interest income divided by average earning assets and represents the Bank's net yield on its earning assets

6 Total Liquidity is the sum of cash, cash balances at banks, unencumbered available-for-sale securities and secured borrowing availability at the Federal Reserve and the Federal Home Loan Bank.



FREEDOM FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC.

CONSOLIDATED SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA

RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES:











1 Pre-Provision, Pretax Income Quarter Ending





December 31, 2023

September 30, 2023

June 30, 2023

March 31, 2023

December 31, 2022

Year Ending























December 31, 2023

December 31, 2022

Net Income (GAAP) $ (2,006,393)

$ 1,318,378

$ 1,770,075

$ 1,236,635

$ 2,861,939

$ 2,318,696

$ 10,563,572

+ Income Tax Expense (713,291)

206,998

411,031

(51,031)

636,033

(146,293)

2,689,588

Pretax Income (2,719,684)

1,525,376

2,181,106

1,185,604

3,497,972

2,172,403

13,253,159

+ Provision for Loan Losses (4,751,441)

(205,000)

(238,000)

(543,000)

(327,000)

(5,737,441)

(1,248,000)

Pre-Provision, Pretax Income 2,031,757

1,730,376

2,419,106

1,728,604

3,824,972

7,909,844

14,501,159































2 Tangible Book Value (ex-AOCI) (non-GAAP) Quarter Ending











December 31, 2023

September 30, 2023

June 30, 2023

March 31, 2023

December 31, 2022









Shareholder's Equity $ 77,228,054

$ 75,573,033

$ 77,399,123

$ 77,256,026

$ 74,946,131









Outstanding Shares at End of Period 7,255,677

7,292,677

7,197,834

7,214,466

7,184,259









Tangible Book Value (GAAP) $ 10.64

$ 10.36

$ 10.75

$ 10.71

$ 10.43









Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income (Net) (AOCI) $ (17,715,015)

$ (21,597,860)

$ (18,280,904)

$ (16,644,981)

$ (17,480,993)









AOCI per share equivalent (2.44)

(2.96)

(2.54)

(2.31)

(2.43)









Tangible Book Value (ex-AOCI) (non-GAAP) $ 13.09

$ 13.32

$ 13.29

$ 13.02

$ 12.87







































2 Net interest income has been computed on a fully taxable equivalent basis ("FTE")

using a 21% federal income tax rate for the 2023 and 2022 periods. Quarter Ending

Year Ending



December 31, 2023

September 30, 2023

June 30, 2023

March 31, 2023

December 31, 2022

December 31, 2023

December 31, 2022

Income on Tax Exempt Securities $ 154,329

$ 156,097

$ 148,314

$ 144,151

$ 146,021

$ 602,891

$ 589,813

Tax Equivalent Adjustment 41,024

41,494

39,425

38,319

38,816

160,262

$ 156,786

Income on Tax Exempt Securities (Non-GAAP) $ 195,353

$ 197,591

$ 187,739

$ 182,470

$ 184,837

$ 763,153

$ 746,598































3 Net Interest Margin



























Average Earning Assets $ 1,029,726,048

$ 1,004,540,354

$ 980,854,780

$ 940,541,289

$ 927,515,881

$ 989,202,761

$ 873,803,804

Yield on Interest Earning Assets (GAAP) 5.98 %

5.81 %

5.66 %

5.37 %

5.09 %

5.71 %

4.45 %

Yield on Interest-Earning Assets (FTE) (Non-GAAP) 5.99 %

5.83 %

5.68 %

5.38 %

5.11 %

5.73 %

4.47 %

Net Interest Margin (NIM) (GAAP) 2.61 %

2.58 %

2.74 %

3.10 %

3.47 %

2.75 %

3.61 %

Net Interest Margin (NIM) (FTE) (Non-GAAP) 2.62 %

2.59 %

2.76 %

3.12 %

3.49 %

2.77 %

3.63 %































4 Efficiency Ratio (Non-GAAP) Quarter Ending

Year Ending



December 31, 2023

September 30, 2023

June 30, 2023

March 31, 2023

December 31, 2022

December 31, 2023

December 31, 2022

Net Interest Income $ 6,769,292

$ 6,526,324

$ 6,697,705

$ 7,198,492

$ 8,117,490

$ 27,191,814

$ 31,587,930

Non-Interest Income 1,025,392

816,250

1,112,000

941,701

1,087,106

3,895,342

5,698,937

Total Revenue $ 7,794,684

$ 7,342,574

$ 7,809,705

$ 8,140,193

$ 9,204,596

$ 31,087,156

$ 37,286,867

Non-Interest Expense 5,762,926

5,612,199

5,390,599

6,411,589

5,379,623

23,177,313

22,785,708

Efficiency Ratio (Non-GAAP) 73.93 %

76.43 %

69.02 %

78.76 %

58.44 %

74.56 %

61.11 %































5Liquidity Ratios (Non-GAAP) Quarter Ending











December 31, 2023

September 30, 2023

June 30, 2023

March 31, 2023

December 31, 2022









Available-for-Sale Securities (as % of total securities) 91.31 %

90.96 %

90.41 %

91.89 %

91.39 %









Uninsured Deposits to Total Deposits 25.65 %

28.10 %

25.78 %

21.77 %

27.05 %









Total Liquidity to Uninsured Deposits 130.30 %

120.27 %

120.82 %

149.16 %

127.88 %









Total Liquidity to Unfunded Commitments, CDs and Borrowings maturing in next 30 days 258.26 %

345.53 %

213.43 %

206.92 %

190.69 %









Tangible Common Equity Ratio 7.12 %

7.14 %

7.43 %

7.62 %

7.61 %









Tangible Common Equity Ratio(adjusted for unrealized losses 6.88 %

6.83 %

7.16 %

7.38 %

7.36 %









on HTM Securities)

























































6 Total Revenue (Non-GAAP) Quarter Ending

Year-to-Date



December 31, 2023

September 30, 2023

June 30, 2023

March 31, 2023

December 31, 2022

December 31, 2023

December 31, 2022

Net Interest Income $ 6,769,291

$ 6,526,324

$ 6,697,705

$ 7,198,492

$ 8,117,490

$ 27,191,814

$ 31,587,930

Non-Interest Income 1,025,392

816,250

1,112,000

941,701

1,087,106

3,895,342

5,698,937

Total Revenue (non-GAAP) $ 7,794,683

$ 7,342,574

$ 7,809,705

$ 8,140,193

$ 9,204,596

$ 31,087,156

$ 37,286,867



