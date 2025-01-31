Freedom Financial Holdings Announces Earnings for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024

FAIRFAX, Va., Jan. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Freedom Financial Holdings (OTCQX: FDVA), (the "Company" or "Freedom"), the holding company for The Freedom Bank of Virginia (the "Bank") today announced net income of $1,156,906, or $0.16 per diluted share for the three months ended December 31, 2024. This compares to net income of $344,919 or $0.05 per diluted share, for the linked quarter and a net loss of $2,006,392 or -$0.27 per diluted share for the three months ended December 31, 2023. Net income for the full year 2024, was $4,710,284 or $0.64 per diluted share, compared to $2,318,660 or $0.32 per diluted share for the full year 2023.

Joseph J. Thomas, President, and CEO, commented, "In 2024 our team was focused on digesting growth from new client acquisitions, investing in talent and technology in the changing economic environment, and enhancing internal controls as a part of crossing $1.0 billion in total assets. Despite the lower net interest margin and higher overhead expenses, full year net income was up 103.2% over 2023. We experienced favorable operating trends in the fourth quarter with net income higher by 235.41% over the prior quarter to $1.16 million due to an expansion of net interest margin by 12 basis points, non-interest income increasing 10.14% on higher mortgage and SBIC income, and only a modest increase of 1.2% in non-interest expenses. Excluding AOCI adjustments, the tangible book value1 of the Company's common stock on December 31, 2024, was $13.94 per share compared to $13.25 per share on December 31, 2023, and the company continues to have an open share buyback program with 213,000 shares remaining to be purchased at year-end."

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Highlights include:

The Company posted net income of $1,156,906 or $0.16 per diluted share in the fourth quarter compared to net income of $344,919 or $0.05 per diluted share in the linked quarter and a net loss of $2,006,392 or - $0.27 per diluted share for the three months ending December 31 , 2023.

The net interest margin 2 increased in the fourth quarter to 2.44%, higher by 12 basis points compared to the linked quarter and lower by 18 basis points compared to the same period in 2023. The increase in the net interest margin across linked quarters was primarily due to a decline in funding costs that outpaced the decrease in yields on earning assets.

Non-interest income increased by 10.14% compared to the linked quarter and increased by 23.88% compared to the same period in 2023. Non-interest income in the full year 2024 was higher by 23.62% compared to the prior year. The increase in non-interest income in the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to the linked quarter was primarily due to higher operating income related to SBIC investments, while the increase in non-interest income relative to the calendar quarter was due to higher gain-on-sale revenue from mortgage loans in the current quarter. The increase in non-interest income in 2024 was primarily due to higher gain-on-sale revenue from mortgage and SBA loans as well as higher operating income from SBIC investments.

Non-interest expense in the fourth quarter increased by 1.21% compared to the linked quarter and increased by 12.25% compared to the same period in 2023. The increase in non-interest expense for linked and calendar quarters, was primarily due to a combination of higher expenses related to compensation and data processing.

in the fourth quarter, which reduced the allowance for credit losses. The ratio of the allowance for credit losses to loans held-for-investment was 0.85% compared to 1.12% in the linked quarter.

The Company continues to be well capitalized and capital ratios continue to be strong with a Leverage ratio of 10.39%, Common Equity Tier 1 ratio of 13.57%, Tier 1 Risk Based Capital ratio of 13.55% and a Total Capital ratio of 14.35%.

Subsequent Event

In the first days of January, the bank finalized the resolution of a Classified relationship amounting to $2,483,155 in combined exposure that included $1,736,192 of nonaccrual principal. The resolution of this 18-month workout resulted in the payment of nonaccrual interest of $233,825 and the recognition of an additional $388,955 in late charges, forbearance fees, and previously expensed legal fees. The bank will recognize this total income of $629,056 in the first quarter and not incur any loss of principal, interest, or third-party expense in the resolution of this relationship.

Net Interest Income

The Company recorded net interest income of $6.42 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, higher by 5.34% compared to the linked quarter, and lower by 5.10% compared to the same period in 2023. The net interest margin in the fourth quarter of 2024 was 2.44%, higher by 12 basis points compared to the linked quarter and lower by 18 basis points compared to the same period in 2023. The net interest margin for the full year 2024 was 2.43%, lower by 34 basis points compared to 2023.

The following factors contributed to the changes in net interest margin during the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to the linked and calendar quarters.

Yields on average earning assets decreased to 5.76% compared to 5.93% in the linked quarter and 5.99% in the calendar quarter. Lower yields on investment securities and loans, driven by the Federal Reserve's actions in 2024 to reduce the target Federal Funds rate drove the decrease in yields on earning assets.

Loan yields decreased by 15 basis points to 6.15% from 6.30% in the linked quarter, while yields on investment securities decreased by 16 basis points to 4.69% from 4.85% in the linked quarter. Loan yields decreased by 14 basis points, while yields on investment securities decreased by 41 basis points compared to the calendar quarter.

Cost of funds decreased by 30 basis points to 3.46% from 3.76% in the linked quarter and decreased by 4 basis points compared to the calendar quarter, primarily due to lower rates on interest checking and money market accounts and a reduction in borrowings during the current quarter. The decrease in deposit expense was partially offset by interest income from balance sheet hedges, in the form of interest rate swaps, whereby the bank pays a fixed rate and receives the Federal Funds effective rate for the duration of the swaps. The notional amount of the interest rate swaps was $100 million with a weighted average remaining term of 2.20 years, as of December 31, 2024 .

The following factors contributed to the changes in net interest margin during the full year 2024 compared to the prior year:

Yields on average earning assets increased by 17 basis points to 5.90% compared to 5.73% in the prior year, driven by higher yields on loans, investments, and interest earning cash balances.

Loan yields increased by 20 basis points to 6.27% from 6.07% in the prior year, while yields on investment securities increased by 8 basis points to 4.83% from 4.75% in the prior year.

Cost of funds increased by 52 basis points to 3.61%, from 3.09% in the prior year, on higher deposit and borrowing costs.

Non-interest Income

Non-interest income was $1.27 million for the fourth quarter, an increase of 10.14% when compared to the linked quarter and an increase of 23.88% when compared to the same period in 2023. Non-interest income in 2024 was higher by 23.62% compared to the prior year. The increase in non-interest income in the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to the linked quarter was primarily due to higher operating income related to SBIC investments, while the increase in non-interest income relative to the calendar quarter was due to higher gain-on-sale revenue from mortgage loans in the current quarter. The increase in non-interest income in 2024 was primarily due to higher gain-on-sale revenue from mortgage and SBA loans as well as higher operating income from SBIC investments.

Total Revenue 5

Total revenue, defined as the sum of net interest income, before provision for loan losses, and non-interest income, was higher by 6.10% compared to the linked quarter and lower by 1.28% compared to the calendar quarter in 2023. The increase in revenue compared to the linked quarter was primarily due to an increase in the net interest margin and higher non-interest income during the fourth quarter. The lower revenue compared to the calendar quarter was due to lower net interest income, resulting from net interest margin compression compared to the calendar quarter.

Total revenue for the full year 2024 was lower by 3.26% compared to 2023, primarily due to net interest margin compression related to higher funding costs in 2024.

Non-interest Expense

Non-interest expense in the fourth quarter increased by 1.21% compared to the linked quarter and increased by 12.25% compared to the same period in 2023. The increase in non-interest expense for linked and calendar quarters, was primarily due to a combination of higher expenses related to compensation and data processing. Non-interest expense for the full year 2024 were higher by 8.46% compared to the prior year, primarily due to higher occupancy costs and professional fees.

The Efficiency Ratio was 84.07% for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, compared to 88.13% for the linked quarter and 73.93% for the same period in 2023. The Efficiency Ratio for the full year 2024 was 83.59% compared to 74.56% for the full year 2023.

Asset Quality

Non-accrual loans in the fourth quarter were $13,672,696 or 1.78% of loans held-for-investment compared to $11,797,958 or 1.52% of loans held-for-investment at the end of the linked quarter. As of December 31, 2024, there were no loans that were 90 days or more past due and accruing. Seven of the loans that were on non-accrual include guaranteed portions of SBA loans, carrying the full faith and credit of the United States. Non-accrual loans with SBA guarantees totaled $4,008,365. Total SBA loans on nonaccrual were $5,101,906. There was no Other Real Estate Owned ("OREO") on the balance sheet as of December 31, 2024. Total non-performing assets (defined as the sum of loans on non-accrual, loans greater than 90 days past due and accruing, and OREO assets) were $13,672,696 or 1.25% of total assets as of December 31, 2024, compared to $11,797,958 or 1.07% of total assets, at the end of the linked quarter.

The Company charged off $2.04 million of loans in the fourth quarter and charge offs to average loans increased to 0.26% compared to 0.01% in the prior quarter. Following an assessment of the collectability of loans held-for-investment and investment securities, the Company had a negative provision for credit losses of $14,922 in the fourth quarter, which reduced the allowance for credit losses.

The Company's ratio of Allowance for Credit Losses to loans held-for-investment was 0.85% as of December 31 2024, compared to the ratio of Allowance for Credit Losses to loans held-for-investment of 1.37% as of December 31, 2023.

Total Assets

Total assets as of December 31, 2024, were $1.09 billion compared to $1.10 billion on September 30, 2024, and total assets of $1.08 million on December 31, 2023. Changes in major asset categories since December 31, 2023, were as follows:

Interest bearing deposits at banks increased by $1.20 million .

. Available for sale investment balances decreased by $1.58 million .

. Other loans held-for investment decreased by $8.16 million

Total Liabilities

Total liabilities as of December 31, 2024, were $1,009.05 million compared to total liabilities of $1,017.57 million on September 30, 2024, and $1,007.44 million on December 31, 2023. Total deposits were $909.53 million on December 31, 2024, compared to $887.79 million on September 30, 2024, and total deposits of $921.06 million as of December 31, 2023. Non-interest-bearing demand deposits decreased by $10.39 million during the fourth quarter and comprised 14.70% of total deposits at the end of the fourth quarter. Other interest-bearing demand deposits increased by $22.02 million, savings deposits were relatively unchanged and time deposits increased by $9.45 million during the quarter. Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings were unchanged during the quarter, while the Company paid off all borrowings from the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond related to the Bank Term Funding program during the quarter.

Stockholders' Equity and Capital

Stockholders' equity as of December 31, 2024, was $81.44 million compared to $83.03 million on September 30, 2024, and stockholders' equity of $77.23 million on December 31, 2023. AOCI decreased during the fourth quarter as there was an increase in unrealized losses on available-for-sale securities. The tangible book value of the Company's common stock on December 31, 2024, was $11.39 per share compared to $11.64 on September 30, 2024, and tangible book value per share of $10.78 on December 31, 2023. Excluding AOCI losses/gains, the tangible book value of the Company's common stock on December 31, 2024, was $13.94 per share compared to $13.78 on September 30, 2024, and $13.25 per share on December 31, 2023.

As of December 31, 2024, the Bank's capital ratios were well above regulatory minimum capital ratios for well-capitalized bank holding companies. The Bank's capital ratios as of December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, were as follows:



December 31, 2024 December 31, 2023





Total Capital Ratio 14.35 % 13.82 %





Tier 1 Capital Ratio 13.57 % 12,65 %





Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio 13.57 % 12.65 %





Leverage Ratio 10.39 % 10.26 %

About Freedom Financial Holdings, Inc.

Freedom Financial Holdings, Inc. is the holding company of The Freedom Bank of Virginia, a community bank with locations in Fairfax, Reston, Chantilly, Vienna, and Manassas, Virginia. For information about deposits, loans and other services, visit the website at www.freedom.bank.

Forward Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements, including our expectations with respect to future events that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from management's projections, forecasts, estimates, and expectations include: fluctuation in market rates of interest and loan and deposit pricing; general economic and financial market conditions, in the United States generally and particularly in the markets in which the Company operates and in which its loans are concentrated, including the effects of declines in real estate values, increases in unemployment levels, inflation, recessions and slowdowns in economic growth, including as a result of COVID-19 and the impact of geopolitical conflicts, such as the war between Russia and Ukraine; adverse developments in the financial services industry such as the recent bank failures; maintenance and development of well-established and valued client relationships and referral source relationships; the adequacy or inadequacy of our allowance for loan and lease losses; acquisition or loss of key production personnel; and the potential adverse effects of unusual and infrequently occurring events, such as weather-related disasters, wars, terrorist acts or public health events, and of governmental and societal responses thereto; these potential adverse effects may include, without limitation, adverse effects on the ability of the Company's borrowers to satisfy their obligations to the Company, on the value of collateral securing loans, on the demand for the Company's loans or its other products and services, on incidents of cyberattack and fraud, on the Company's liquidity or capital positions, on risks posed by reliance on third-party service providers, on other aspects of the Company's business operations and on financial markets and economic growth. The Company cautions readers that the list of factors above is not exclusive. The forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this release, and the Company may not undertake steps to update the forward-looking statements to reflect the impact of any circumstances or events that arise after the date the forward-looking statements are made. In addition, our past results of operations are not necessarily indicative of future performance.



FREEDOM FINANCIAL HOLDINGS CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS



(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

December 31,

September 30,

December 31,

2024

2024

2023 ASSETS









Cash and Due from Banks $ 5,685,008

$ 5,083,860

$ 2,442,050 Interest Bearing Deposits with Banks 23,004,874

20,415,164

21,806,078 Securities Available-for-Sale 209,687,859

218,409,166

211,263,518 Securities Held-to-Maturity 20,315,651

20,355,393

20,114,269 Restricted Stock Investments 6,249,000

6,249,000

4,769,900 Loans Held for Sale 5,963,969

5,322,703

6,663,929 PPP Loans Held for Investment 159,825

184,896

259,794 Other Loans Held for Investment 767,737,719

775,892,983

769,484,088 Allowance for Credit Losses (6,534,757)

(8,683,189)

(10,519,335) Net Loans 761,362,787

767,394,689

759,224,547 Bank Premises and Equipment, net 767,773

794,326

878,957 Accrued Interest Receivable 4,155,077

4,369,935

3,721,730 Deferred Tax Asset 7,776,395

6,705,782

7,954,018 Bank-Owned Life Insurance 27,560,616

27,347,741

26,731,339 Right of Use Asset, net 1,874,403

2,022,926

1,987,075 Other Assets 16,083,800

16,125,726

17,110,642 Total Assets $ 1,090,487,212

$ 1,100,596,411

$ 1,084,668,051 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





















Deposits









Demand Deposits









Non-interest Bearing $ 133,665,194

$ 144,054,842

$ 143,956,306 Interest Bearing 475,397,117

453,373,867

519,339,202 Savings Deposits 3,866,241

3,209,559

4,120,770 Time Deposits 296,603,143

287,152,155

253,641,860 Total Deposits 909,531,694

887,790,424

921,058,138 Federal Home Loan Bank Advances 65,000,000

65,000,000

35,000,000 Other Borrowings 159,825

30,184,896

15,270,576 Subordinated Debt (Net of Issuance Costs) 19,850,643

19,811,162

19,752,719 Accrued Interest Payable 2,445,742

2,880,604

2,842,646 Lease Liability 2,013,912

2,156,004

1,925,672 Other Liabilities 10,045,990

9,747,107

11,590,247 Total Liabilities $ 1,009,047,807

$ 1,017,570,197

$ 1,007,439,998 Stockholders' Equity









Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 5,000,000 shares authorized:









0 Shares Issued and Outstanding, December 31, 2024, September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023









Common Stock, $0.01 Par Value, 25,000,000 Shares:









23,000,000 Shares Voting and 2,000,000 Shares Non-voting.









Voting Common Stock:









7,150,105, 6,466,105 and 6,493,684 Shares Issued and Outstanding









at December 31, 2024, September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023 respectively









(Includes 118,032, 128,982 and 88,993 Unvested Shares on December 31, 2024, September 30, 2024









and December 31, 2023 respectively) 71,501

64,661

64,937 Non-Voting Common Stock:









0, 673,000 and 673,000 Shares Issued and Outstanding at December 31, 2024, September 30, 2024









and December 31, 2023 respectively) -

6,730

6,730 Additional Paid-in Capital 58,347,356

58,147,353

58,320,419 Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income, Net (18,240,684)

(15,296,856)

(17,715,015) Retained Earnings 41,261,232

40,104,326

36,550,983 Total Stockholders' Equity 81,439,405

83,026,214

77,228,054 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 1,090,487,212

$ 1,100,596,411

$ 1,084,668,051



FREEDOM FINANCIAL HOLDINGS

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS



(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

For the three

For the three

For the twelve

For the twelve

months ended

months ended

months ended

months ended

December 31, 2024

December 31, 2023

December 31, 2024

December 31, 2023 Interest Income













Interest and Fees on Loans $ 11,991,578

$ 12,076,710

$ 48,526,496

$ 44,430,088 Interest on Investment Securities 2,798,420

2,933,870

11,529,424

10,352,686 Interest on Deposits with Other Banks 446,184

502,411

1,540,629

1,738,669 Total Interest Income 15,236,182

15,512,991

61,596,549

56,521,443 Interest Expense













Interest on Deposits 7,628,382

8,108,762

31,487,131

27,605,539 Interest on Borrowings 1,183,419

634,972

4,851,277

1,724,125 Total Interest Expense 8,811,801

8,743,734

36,338,408

29,329,664















Net Interest Income 6,424,381

6,769,257

25,258,141

27,191,779 Provision for Credit Losses (14,922)

4,751,441

(663,966)

5,737,441 Net Interest Income after













Provision for Credit Losses 6,439,303

2,017,816

25,922,107

21,454,338 Non-Interest Income













Mortgage Loan Gain-on-Sale and Fee Revenue 769,060

467,874

2,700,247

2,086,881 SBA Gain-on-Sale Revenue -

-

287,032

- Service Charges and Other Income 252,275

326,206

846,548

674,783 Gain on Sale of Securities -

-

1,816

- Servicing Income 36,090

39,524

150,363

226,734 Swap Fee Income -

-

-

- Increase in Cash Surrender Value of Bank-













owned Life Insurance 212,876

191,788

829,278

906,943 Total Non-interest Income 1,270,301

1,025,392

4,815,284

3,895,341















Total Revenue 7,694,682

7,794,649

30,073,425

31,087,120















Non-Interest Expenses













Officer and Employee Compensation













and Benefits 3,905,728

3,293,628

14,859,514

14,322,882 Occupancy Expense 233,967

191,674

1,114,883

746,494 Equipment and Depreciation Expense 20,951

23,287

90,680

112,340 Insurance Expense 228,224

237,133

914,264

805,468 Professional Fees 451,065

524,328

2,078,782

1,565,129 Data and Item Processing 684,698

513,318

2,371,647

1,967,662 Advertising 90,368

116,107

539,856

473,676 Franchise Taxes and State Assessment Fees 316,976

313,043

1,232,744

1,190,263 Mortgage Fees and Settlements 119,037

36,328

421,507

320,197 Other Operating Expense 417,893

514,081

1,514,380

1,673,201 Total Non-interest Expenses 6,468,907

5,762,927

25,138,257

23,177,312 Income Before Income Taxes 1,240,697

(2,719,719)

5,599,134

2,172,367 Income Tax Expense/(Benefit) 83,793

(713,291)

888,848

(146,293) Net Income $ 1,156,906

$ (2,006,428)

$ 4,710,286

$ 2,318,660 Earnings per Common Share - Basic $ 0.16

$ (0.27)

$ 0.65

$ 0.32 Earnings per Common Share - Diluted $ 0.16

$ (0.27)

$ 0.64

$ 0.32 Weighted-Average Common Shares













Outstanding - Basic 7,268,087

7,335,949

7,270,960

7,292,638 Weighted-Average Common Shares













Outstanding - Diluted 7,324,559

7,361,422

7,327,432

7,320,455































Efficiency Ratio 84.07 %

73.93 %

83.59 %

74.56 %







FREEDOM FINANCIAL HOLDINGS





CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS





















(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

For the three

For the three

For the three

For the three

For the three

months ended

months ended

months ended

months ended

months ended

December 31, 2024

September 30, 2024

June 30, 2024

March 31, 2024

December 31, 2023 Interest Income

















Interest and Fees on Loans $ 11,991,578

$ 12,358,391

$ 11,893,288

$ 12,283,239

$ 12,076,745 Interest on Investment Securities 2,798,420

2,932,219

2,927,306

2,871,479

2,933,870 Interest on Deposits with Other Banks 446,184

390,373

375,815

328,257

502,411 Total Interest Income 15,236,182

15,680,983

15,196,409

15,482,975

15,513,026



















Interest Expense

















Interest on Deposits 7,628,382

7,968,925

7,865,934

8,023,891

8,108,762 Interest on Borrowings 1,183,419

1,613,452

1,142,481

911,926

634,972 Total Interest Expense 8,811,801

9,582,377

9,008,415

8,935,817

8,743,734



















Net Interest Income 6,424,381

6,098,606

6,187,994

6,547,158

6,769,292 Provision for Credit Losses (14,922)

546,439

(1,167,997)

(27,486)

4,751,441 Net Interest Income after

















Provision/Recovery for Credit Losses 6,439,303

5,552,167

7,355,991

6,574,644

2,017,851 Non-Interest Income

















Mortgage Loan Gain-on-Sale and Fee Revenue 769,060

649,097

745,366

536,724

467,874 SBA Gain-on-Sale Revenue -

-

-

287,032

- Service Charges and Other Income 252,275

255,889

221,022

117,361

326,205 Gains on Sale of Securities -

-

1,816

-



Servicing Income 36,090

36,752

42,268

35,253

39,525 Swap Fee Income -

-

-

-

- Increase in Cash Surrender Value of Bank-

















owned Life Insurance 212,876

211,642

206,796

197,963

191,788 Total Non-interest Income 1,270,301

1,153,380

1,217,268

1,174,333

1,025,392







































Total Revenue5 $ 7,694,682

$ 7,251,986

$ 7,405,262

$ 7,721,491

$ 7,794,684



















Non-Interest Expenses

















Officer and Employee Compensation

















and Benefits 3,905,728

3,674,499

3,544,148

3,735,139

3,293,628 Occupancy Expense 233,967

233,807

255,233

391,876

191,674 Equipment and Depreciation Expense 20,951

285,083

185,959

195,345

212,999 Insurance Expense 228,224

232,774

229,259

224,007

237,133 Professional Fees 451,065

532,379

568,765

526,574

524,328 Data and Item Processing 684,698

433,431

395,579

261,282

323,605 Advertising 90,368

172,136

162,354

114,999

116,107 Franchise Taxes and State Assessment Fees 316,976

329,056

276,843

309,869

313,043 Mortgage Fees and Settlements 119,037

123,853

83,617

95,001

36,328 Other Operating Expense 417,893

374,273

349,979

372,234

514,081



















Total Non-interest Expenses 6,468,906

6,391,291

6,051,736

6,226,326

5,762,926 Income before Income Taxes 1,240,697

314,256

2,521,526

1,522,651

(2,719,683)



















Income Tax Expense 83,793

(30,663)

477,293

358,425

(713,291)



















Net Income $ 1,156,906

$ 344,919

2,044,233

$ 1,164,226

$ (2,006,392) Earnings per Common Share - Basic $ 0.16

$ 0.05

$ 0.28

$ 0.16

$ (0.27) Earnings per Common Share - Diluted $ 0.16

$ 0.05

$ 0.28

$ 0.16

$ (0.27) Weighted-Average Common Shares

















Outstanding - Basic 7,268,087

7,263,880

7,267,044

7,285,108

7,335,949 Weighted-Average Common Shares

















Outstanding - Diluted 7,324,559

7,299,553

7,305,392

7,325,415

7,361,422

Average Balances, Income and Expenses, Yields and Rates

























































(Unaudited)





























































































































Three Months Ended









Three Months Ended









Three Months Ended









Three Months Ended









Three Months Ended











December 31, 2024









September 30, 2024









June 30, 2024









March 31, 2024









December 31, 2023











Average Balance

Income/ Expense

Yield

Average Balance

Income/ Expense

Yield

Average Balance

Income/ Expense

Yield

Average Balance

Income/ Expense

Yield

Average Balance

Income/ Expense

Yield Assets



























































Cash

$ 39,134,308

$ 446,184

4.54 %

$ 29,674,932

$ 390,373

5.23 %

$ 26,916,165

$ 375,815

5.62 %

$ 28,655,861

$ 328,257

4.61 %

$ 36,921,568

$ 502,411

5.40 %





























































Investments (Tax Exempt)

20,664,409

201,561





20,716,896

203,062





20,889,466

204,795





21,297,872

204,625





20,012,255

195,353



Investments (Taxable)

220,415,008

2,639,187





223,526,525

2,771,800





222,105,603

2,765,518





219,134,075

2,709,825





211,208,265

2,779,541



Total Investments

241,079,417

2,840,748

4.69 %

244,243,421

2,974,862

4.85 %

242,995,069

2,970,313

4.92 %

240,431,947

2,914,450

4.88 %

231,220,520

2,974,894

5.10 %





























































Total Loans

775,756,877

11,991,578

6.15 %

780,143,594

12,358,391

6.30 %

768,712,204

11,893,288

6.22 %

773,171,917

12,283,239

6.39 %

761,583,960

$12,076,745

6.29 %





























































Earning Assets

1,055,970,602

15,278,510

5.76 %

1,054,061,947

15,723,626

5.93 %

1,038,623,438

15,239,416

5.90 %

1,042,259,725

15,525,946

5.99 %

1,029,726,048

15,554,050

5.99 %

























































































































































































Assets

$ 1,110,466,582









$ 1,111,788,038









$ 1,096,367,899









$ 1,093,119,403









$ 1,084,945,735





































































Liabilities



























































Interest Checking

$ 209,540,976

$ 2,092,017

3.97 %

$ 204,529,638

$ 2,268,166

4.41 %

$ 226,698,645

$ 2,476,138

4.39 %

$ 229,520,401

$ 2,515,315

4.41 %

$ 221,430,570

$ 2,364,166

4.24 % Money Market

257,016,702

2,412,389

3.73 %

259,041,124

2,686,977

4.13 %

230,692,880

2,480,219

4.32 %

274,088,309

2,930,085

4.30 %

288,937,873

2,738,774

3.76 % Savings

3,151,116

1,185

0.15 %

3,098,470

1,188

0.15 %

2,544,712

993

0.16 %

3,416,245

1,129

0.13 %

4,155,974

1,238

0.12 % Time Deposits

291,606,111

3,122,791

4.26 %

286,346,982

3,012,594

4.19 %

287,465,021

2,908,583

4.07 %

261,965,440

2,577,362

3.96 %

258,903,945

3,004,586

4.60 % Interest Bearing Deposits

761,314,905

7,628,382

3.99 %

753,016,214

7,968,925

4.21 %

747,401,258

7,865,933

4.23 %

768,990,395

8,023,891

4.20 %

773,428,362

8,108,764

4.16 %





























































Borrowings

$ 98,205,747

$ 1,183,419

4.79 %

$ 118,452,626

$ 1,613,452

5.42 %

$ 108,848,304

$ 1,142,481

4.22 %

$ 84,021,016

$ 911,926

4.37 %

$ 56,817,293

$ 634,972

4.43 %





























































Interest Bearing Liabilities

859,520,652

8,811,801

4.08 %

871,468,840

9,582,377

4.37 %

856,249,562

9,008,414

4.23 %

853,011,411

8,935,817

4.21 %

830,245,655

8,743,736

4.18 %





























































Non Interest Bearing Deposits

$ 153,895,858









$ 143,171,313









$ 146,541,629









$ 146,048,180









$ 161,836,675





































































Cost of Funds









3.46 %









3.76 %









3.61 %









3.60 %









3.50 %





























































Net Interest Margin





$ 6,466,709

2.44 %





$ 6,141,249

2.32 %





$ 6,231,002

2.41 %





$ 6,590,129

2.54 %





$ 6,810,314

2.62 % Shareholders Equity

$ 82,536,219









$ 80,948,259









$ 76,737,805









$ 77,333,773









$ 75,770,938









Average Balances, Income and Expenses, Yields and Rates















































(Unaudited)





































































































Three Months Ended









Three Months Ended









Twelve Months Ended









Twelve Months Ended











December 31, 2024









December 31, 2023









December 31, 2024









December 31, 2023





























































Average Balance

Income/ Expense

Yield

Average Balance

Income/ Expense

Yield

Average Balance

Income /Expense

Yield

Average Balance

Income /Expense

Yield

















































Assets















































Cash

$ 39,134,308

$ 446,184

4.54 %

$ 36,921,568

$ 502,411

5.40 %

$ 31,113,400

$ 1,540,629

4.95 %

$ 35,860,736

$ 1,738,669

4.85 %

















































Investments (Tax Exempt)

20,664,409

201,561





20,012,255

195,353





20,891,060

814,043





20,786,785

763,153



Investments (Taxable)

220,415,008

2,639,187





211,208,265

2,779,541





221,298,993

10,886,330





200,339,079

9,749,795



Total Investments

241,079,417

2,840,748

4.69 %

231,220,520

2,974,894

5.10 %

242,190,053

11,700,373

4.83 %

221,125,864

10,512,948

4.75 %

















































Total Loans

775,756,877

11,991,578

6.15 %

761,583,960

$12,076,745

6.29 %

774,465,296

48,526,496

6.27 %

732,216,161

44,430,123

6.07 %

















































Earning Assets

1,055,970,602

15,278,510

5.76 %

1,029,726,048

15,554,050

5.99 %

1,047,768,749

61,767,498

5.90 %

989,202,761

56,681,740

5.73 %

















































Assets

$ 1,110,466,582









$ 1,084,945,735









$ 1,102,980,245









$ 1,043,519,071

























































Liabilities















































Interest Checking

$ 209,540,976

$ 2,092,017

3.97 %

$ 221,430,570

$ 2,364,166

4.24 %

$ 217,514,835

$ 9,351,636

4.30 %

$ 197,028,897

$ 7,707,052

3.91 % Money Market

257,016,702

2,412,389

3.73 %

288,937,873

2,738,774

3.76 %

255,225,159

10,509,670

4.12 %

280,744,073

9,466,984

3.37 % Savings

3,151,116

1,185

0.15 %

4,155,974

1,238

0.12 %

3,053,030

4,496

0.15 %

5,268,279

6,460

0.12 % Time Deposits

291,606,111

3,122,791

4.26 %

258,903,945

3,004,586

4.60 %

281,884,854

11,621,330

4.12 %

248,887,291

10,425,044

4.19 % Interest Bearing Deposits

761,314,905

7,628,382

3.99 %

773,428,362

8,108,764

4.16 %

757,677,877

31,487,131

4.16 %

731,928,540

27,605,540

3.77 %

















































Borrowings

$ 98,205,747

$ 1,183,419

4.79 %

$ 56,817,293

$ 634,972

3.50 %

102,414,440

$ 4,851,277

4.74 %

$ 48,072,327

1,724,125

3.59 %

















































Interest Bearing Liabilities

859,520,652

8,811,801

4.08 %

830,245,655

8,743,736

4.18 %

860,092,317

36,338,407

4.22 %

780,000,868

29,329,665

3.76 %

















































Non Interest Bearing Deposits

$ 153,895,858









$ 161,836,675









$ 147,420,361









$ 169,314,018

























































Cost of Funds









3.46 %









3.50 %









3.61 %









3.09 %

















































Net Interest Margin





$ 6,466,709

2.44 %





$ 6,810,314

2.62 %





$ 25,429,091

2.43 %





$ 27,352,075

2.77 % Shareholders Equity

$ 82,536,219









$ 75,770,938









$ 79,401,873









$ 76,923,708







ROAA

0.41 %





















0.43 %









0.22 %







ROAE

5.58 %





















5.93 %









3.01 %









Selected Financial Data by Quarter Ended:









(Unaudited)









Balance Sheet Ratios December 31, 2024 September 30, 2024 June 30, 2024 March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 Loans held-for-investment to Deposits 84.43 % 87.42 % 88.20 % 85.07 % 83.57 % Income Statement Ratios (Quarterly)









Return on Average Assets (ROAA) 0.41 % 0.12 % 0.75 % 0.43 % -0.73 % Return on Average Equity (ROAE) 5.58 % 1.70 % 10.71 % 6.05 % -10.51 % Efficiency Ratio 84.07 % 88.13 % 81.72 % 80.64 % 73.93 % Net Interest Margin 2.44 % 2.32 % 2.41 % 2.54 % 2.62 % Yield on Average Earning Assets 5.76 % 5.93 % 5.90 % 5.99 % 5.99 % Yield on Securities 4.69 % 4.85 % 4.92 % 4.88 % 5.10 % Yield on Loans 6.15 % 6.30 % 6.22 % 6.39 % 6.29 % Cost of Funds 3.46 % 3.76 % 3.61 % 3.60 % 3.50 % Noninterest income to Total Revenue 16.51 % 15.90 % 16.44 % 15.21 % 13.16 % Liquidity Ratios









Uninsured Deposits to Total Deposits 21.55 % 22.51 % 22.76 % 24.31 % 25.65 % Total Liquidity to Uninsured Deposits 162.14 % 150.84 % 150.53 % 156.40 % 130.30 % Total Liquidity to Unfunded Commitments, CDs and Borrowings maturing in next 30 days 264.35 % 264.41 % 317.68 % 386.89 % 258.25 % Tangible Common Equity Ratio 7.47 % 7.54 % 7.24 % 7.09 % 7.12 % Tangible Common Equity Ratio (adjusted for unrealized losses on HTM securities) 7.27 % 7.38 % 7.01 % 6.85 % 6.88 %











Available -for-Sale securities (as % of total securities) 91.16 % 91.47 % 91.33 % 91.24 % 91.31 % Per Share Data









Tangible Book Value $11.39 $11.64 $11.11 $10.83 $10.78 Tangible Book Value (ex AOCI) $13.94 $13.78 $13.70 $13.39 $13.25 Share Price Data









Closing Price $10.32 $11.50 $9.75 $9.75 $10.42 Book Value Multiple 91 % 99 % 88 % 92 % 97 % Common Stock Data









Outstanding Shares at End of Period 7,150,055 7,133,105 7,137,030 7,155,058 7,166,684 Weighted Average shares outstanding, basic 7,268,087 7,263,880 7,267,044 7,285,108 7,335,949 Weighted Average shares outstanding, diluted 7,324,559 7,299,553 7,305,392 7,325,415 7,361,422 Capital Ratios (Bank Only)









Tier 1 Leverage ratio 10.39 % 10.23 % 10.28 % 10.26 % 10.26 % Common Equity Tier 1 ratio 13.57 % 13.21 % 13.05 % 12.92 % 12.65 % Tier 1 Risk Based Capital ratio 13.57 % 13.21 % 13.05 % 12.92 % 12.65 % Total Risk Based Capital ratio 14.35 % 14.22 % 14.01 % 14.00 % 13.82 % Credit Quality









Net Charge-offs to Average Loans 0.26 % 0.01 % 0.01 % 0.14 % 0.19 % Total Non-performing Loans to loans held-for-investment 1.78 % 1.52 % 1.49 % 1.74 % 1.72 % Total Non-performing Assets to Total Assets 1.25 % 1.07 % 1.06 % 1.21 % 1.22 % Nonaccrual Loans to loans held-for-investment 1.78 % 1.52 % 1.49 % 1.74 % 1.72 % Provision for Credit Losses ($14,922) $546,439 ($1,167,997) ($27,486) $4,751,441 Allowance for Credit Losses to net loans held-for-investment 0.85 % 1.12 % 1.06 % 1.24 % 1.37 % Allowance for Credit Losses to net loans held-for-investment (ex PPP loans) 0.85 % 1.12 % 1.06 % 1.24 % 1.37 %









FREEDOM FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC.



















CONSOLIDATED SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA



















RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES





























































































































1Tangible Book Value (ex-AOCI) (non-GAAP) Quarter Ending

















December 31, 2024

September 30, 2024

June 30, 2024

March 31, 2024

December 31, 2023











Shareholder's Equity $ 81,439,405

$ 83,026,214

$ 79,303,635

$ 77,460,385

$ 77,228,054











Outstanding Shares at End of Period 7,150,055

7,133,105

7,137,030

7,155,058

7,166,684











Tangible Book Value (GAAP) $ 11.39

$ 11.64

$ 11.11

$ 10.83

$ 10.78











Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income (Net) (AOCI) $ (18,240,684)

$ (15,296,856)

$ (18,466,282)

$ (18,326,721)

$ (17,715,015)











AOCI per share equivalent (2.55)

(2.14)

(2.59)

(2.56)

(2.47)











Tangible Book Value (ex-AOCI) (non-GAAP) $ 13.94

$ 13.78

$ 13.70

$ 13.39

$ 13.25



















































Quarter Ending



Year Ending Income on Tax Exempt Securities

December 31, 2024

September 30, 2024

June 30, 2024

March 31, 2024

December 31, 2023





December 31, 2024

December 31, 2023 Tax Equivalent Adjustment

$ 159,233

$ 160,419

$ 161,788

$ 161,654

$ 154,329





$ 643,094

$ 602,891 Income on Tax Exempt Securities (Non-GAAP) 42,328

42,643

43,007

42,971

41,024





170,949

$ 160,262







$ 201,561

$ 203,062

$ 204,795

$ 204,625

$ 195,353





$ 814,043

$ 763,153













































Quarter Ending



Year Ending 2Net Interest Margin



December 31, 2024

September 30, 2024

June 30, 2024

March 31, 2024

December 31, 2023





December 31, 2024

December 31, 2023 Average Earning Assets



$ 1,055,970,602

$ 1,054,061,947

$ 1,038,623,438

$ 1,042,259,725

$ 1,029,726,048





$ 1,047,768,749

$ 989,202,761 Yield on Interest Earning Assets (GAAP) 5.80 %

5.98 %

5.88 %

5.97 %

5.98 %





5.88 %

5.71 % Yield on Interest-Earning Assets (FTE) (Non-GAAP) 5.76 %

5.93 %

5.90 %

5.99 %

5.99 %





5.90 %

5.73 % Net Interest Margin (NIM) (GAAP)

2.45 %

2.33 %

2.40 %

2.53 %

2.61 %





2.41 %

2.75 % Net Interest Margin (NIM) (FTE) (Non-GAAP) 2.44 %

2.32 %

2.41 %

2.54 %

2.62 %





2.43 %

2.77 %





































2 Net interest margin is calculated as fully taxable equivalent net interest income divided by average earning assets and represents the Bank's net yield on its earning assets





















































3Efficiency Ratio (Non-GAAP)

Quarter Ending



Year Ending







December 31, 2024

September 30, 2024

June 30, 2024

March 31, 2024

December 31, 2023





December 31, 2024

December 31, 2023 Net Interest Income



$ 6,424,381

$ 6,098,606

$ 6,187,994

$ 6,547,158

$ 6,769,292





$ 25,258,141

$ 27,191,779 Non-Interest Income



1,270,301

1,153,380

1,217,268

1,174,333

1,025,392





4,815,284

3,895,341 Total Revenue



$ 7,694,682

$ 7,251,985

$ 7,405,262

$ 7,721,491

$ 7,794,684





$ 30,073,425

$ 31,087,120 Non-Interest Expense



6,468,906

6,391,291

6,051,736

6,226,326

5,762,926





25,138,257

23,177,312 Efficiency Ratio (Non-GAAP)

84.07 %

88.13 %

81.72 %

80.64 %

73.93 %





83.59 %

74.56 %





































4Liquidity Ratios (Non-GAAP)

Quarter Ending

















December 31, 2024

September 30, 2024

June 30, 2024

March 31, 2024

December 31, 2023











Available-for-Sale Securities (as % of total securities) 91.16 %

91.47 %

91.33 %

91.31 %

91.31 %











Uninsured Deposits to Total Deposits 21.55 %

22.51 %

22.76 %

24.31 %

25.65 %











Total Liquidity to Uninsured Deposits 162.14 %

150.84 %

150.53 %

156.40 %

130.30 %











Total Liquidity to Unfunded Commitments, CDs and Borrowings maturing in next 30 days 264.35 %

264.41 %

317.68 %

386.89 %

258.26 %











Tangible Common Equity Ratio

7.47 %

7.54 %

7.24 %

7.09 %

7.12 %











Tangible Common Equity Ratio(adjusted for unrealized losses 7.27 %

7.38 %

7.01 %

6.85 %

6.88 %











on HTM Securities)







































































4Total Liquidity is the sum of cash, cash balances at banks, unencumbered available-for-sale securities and secured borrowing availability at the Federal Reserve and the Federal Home Loan Bank.



















































5Total Revenue (Non-GAAP)

Quarter Ending



Year Ending







December 31, 2024

September 30, 2024

June 30, 2024

March 31, 2024

December 31, 2023





December 31, 2024

December 31, 2023 Net Interest Income



$ 6,424,381

$ 6,098,606

$ 6,187,994

$ 6,547,158

$ 6,769,292





$ 25,258,141

$ 27,191,779 Non-Interest Income



1,270,301

1,153,380

1,217,268

1,174,333

1,025,392





4,815,284

3,895,341 Total Revenue (non-GAAP)

$ 7,694,682

$ 7,251,985

$ 7,405,262

$ 7,721,491

$ 7,794,684





$ 30,073,426

$ 31,087,120

