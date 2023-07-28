Freedom Financial Holdings Announces Earnings for Second Quarter of 2023

FAIRFAX, Va., July 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- – Freedom Financial Holdings (OTCQX: FDVA), (the "Company" or "Freedom"), the holding company for The Freedom Bank of Virginia (the "Bank") today announced net income of $1,770,075, or $0.27 per diluted share, for the three months ended June 30, 2023. This compares to net income of $1,236,635 or $0.17 per diluted share, for the linked quarter and net income of $2,227,385 or $0.30 per diluted share for the three months ended June 30, 2022. Net income for the six months ended June 30, 2023, was $3,006,710 or $0.41 per diluted share, compared to $5,011,682 or $0.68 per diluted share for the three months, ended June 30, 2022.

Joseph J. Thomas, President, and CEO, commented, "We are encouraged by improvements in the Company's second quarter performance with pre-tax income increasing by 83.97% compared to the first quarter of 2023. We achieved continued growth of our balance sheet with steady annualized growth of loans held for investment of 11.24% and total deposits of 12.92% in the second quarter of 2023. The low loan to deposit ratio of 80.45% and the high total capital ratio of 14.31% have enabled us to continue serving the needs of our clients and growing lead relationships during a period of turmoil in the industry. Not unexpectedly in this era of rising interest rates, the net interest margin declined to 2.76% due to the higher cost of deposits. We were able to mitigate the margin compression by increasing non-interest income by 18.08% in the quarter compared to the first quarter and reducing non-interest expense by 15.92% compared to the first quarter of 2023. Considering the headwinds in deposits costs and net interest margin, the management team has launched a series of performance projects intended to increase fee-based revenues and lower non-interest expenses which will favorably impact results and further improve the efficiency ratio over the balance of 2023. The Company continues to be proactive in managing performance in uncertain times and preparing for opportunities with its strong liquidity and capital positions."

Second Quarter 2023 Highlights include:

Net income for the second quarter was $1,770,075 or $0.27 per diluted share compared to net income of $1,236,635 or $0.17 per diluted share in the linked quarter and net income of $2,227,385 or $0.30 per diluted share for the three months ending June 30, 2022 .

Non-interest income increased by 18.08% compared to the linked quarter and decreased by 32.91% compared to the same period in 2022. The increase in non-interest income in the second quarter of 2023 compared to the linked quarter was primarily due to a rebound in gain-on-sale revenue from mortgage loans. However, continued market volatility and higher yields, have led to the bank electing to retain more mortgage and SBA loans on the balance sheet in 2023.

Non-interest expense in the second quarter decreased by 15.92% compared to the linked quarter and decreased by 10.69% compared to the same period in 2022. The decrease in non-interest expense for linked and calendar quarters, was due to a combination of lower compensation expenses and occupancy costs.

provision for loan losses during the second quarter and the ratio of the allowance for credit losses to loans held-for-investment was 0.98% compared to 1.01% in the linked quarter. The Company continues to be well capitalized and capital ratios continue to be strong with a Leverage ratio of 10.99%, Common Equity Tier 1 ratio of 13.52%, Tier 1 Risk Based Capital ratio of 13.52% and a Total Capital ratio of 14.37%.

Net Interest Income

The Company recorded net interest income of $6.70 million for the second quarter of 2023, lower by 6.96% compared to the linked quarter, and 12.04% lower than the same period in 2022. The net interest margin in the second quarter of 2023 was 2.76%, lower by 36 basis points compared to the linked quarter and lower by 89 basis points compared to the same period in 2022.

The following factors contributed to the changes in net interest margin during the second quarter of 2023 compared to the linked and calendar quarters:

Yields on average earning assets increased to 5.68% compared to 5.38% in the linked quarter and compared to 4.08% in the calendar quarter. Higher yields on investment securities, loans and cash balances at the Federal Reserve drove the increase in yields on earning assets.

Loan yields increased by 25 basis points to 6.00% from 5.75% in the linked quarter, while yields on investment securities increased by 37 basis points to 4.71% from 4.34% in the linked quarter. Loan yields increased by 133 basis points, while yields on investment securities increased by 193 basis points compared to the calendar quarter. Repricing of loans and securities in the higher rate environment was the primary reason for higher yields on these asset categories.

Cost of funds increased by 68 basis points to 3.05% from 2.37% in the linked quarter, and by 260 basis points compared to the calendar quarter, due to rising rates on interest checking and money market deposit accounts and a decrease in non-interest-bearing deposits. The increase in deposit expense was partially offset by interest income from balance sheet hedges, in the form of interest rate swaps, whereby the bank pays a fixed rate and receives the Federal Funds effective rate for the duration of the swaps. The notional amount of the interest rate swaps was $50 million with a weighted average remaining term of 3.70 years, as of June 30, 2023 .

Non-interest Income

Non-interest income was $1,112,000 for the second quarter, an increase of 18.08% when compared to the linked quarter and a decrease of 32.91% when compared to the same period in 2022. The increase in non-interest income in the second quarter compared to the linked quarter was primarily due to a rebound in gain-on-sale revenue from mortgage loans. However, continued market volatility and higher yields, has led to the bank electing to retain more mortgage and SBA loans on the balance sheet in 2023.

Total Revenue 5

Total revenue, defined as the sum of net interest income, before provision for loan losses, and non-interest income, was lower by 4.06% compared to the linked quarter and lower by 15.77% compared to the calendar quarter in 2022, due to a combination of lower net interest income, resulting from net interest margin compression, as well as a decline in non-interest income stemming from reduced mortgage and SBA loan activity.

Non-interest Expenses

Non-interest expense in the second quarter decreased by 15.92% compared to the linked quarter and decreased by 10.69% compared to the same period in 2022. The decrease in non-interest expense for linked and calendar quarters, was due to a combination of lower compensation expenses and lower occupancy costs.

The Efficiency Ratio was 69.02% for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, compared to 78.76% for the linked quarter and 65.10% for the same period in 2022.

Asset Quality

Non-accrual loans were relatively unchanged in the second quarter at $6,776,013 or 0.93% of loans held-for-investment compared to $6,796,262 or 0.96% of loans held-for-investment at the end of the linked quarter. As of June 30, 2023, there were no loans that were 90 days or more past due and accruing. There was no Other Real Estate Owned ("OREO") on the balance sheet as of June 30, 2023. Total non-performing assets (defined as the sum of loans on non-accrual, loans greater than 90 days past due and accruing, and OREO assets) were $6,776,013 or 0.65% of total assets as of June 30, 2023, compared to $6,796,262 or 0.67% of total assets, at the end of the linked quarter.

Following an assessment of the collectability of the loans held-for-investment at the end of the second quarter, it was determined that a $238,000 provision for loan losses was necessary to account for loan growth and changes to environmental factors. The Company booked a provision of $543,000 in the first quarter of 2023.

The Company's ratio of Allowance for Credit Losses to loans held-for-investment was 0.98% (or 0.98% of loans held-for investment excluding PPP loans) as of June 30, 2023, compared to the ratio of Allowance for Loan and Lease Losses to loans held-for-investment of 1.09% as of December 31, 2022 (or 1.10% of loans held-for-investment excluding PPP loans).

Total Assets

Total assets as of June 30, 2023, were $1.04 billion compared to $1.01 billion on March 31, 2023, and total assets of $985.06 million on December 31, 2022. Changes in major asset categories since December 31, 2022, were as follows:

Available for sale investment balances increased by $14.79 million .

. Other loans held-for investment grew by $30.49 million

Deferred tax assets increased by $5.51 million , primarily due to deferred taxes on investment securities

Total Liabilities

Total liabilities as of June 30, 2023, were $963.90 million compared to total liabilities of $937.21 million on March 31, 2023, and total liabilities of $910.12 million on December 31, 2022. Total deposits were $903.20 million on June 30, 2023, compared to $874.97 million on March 31, 2023, and total deposits of $848.90 million as of December 31, 2022. Non-interest-bearing demand deposits decreased by $5.13 million during the second quarter and comprised 18.33% of total deposits at the end of the second quarter. Other interest-bearing demand deposits increased by $69.31 million, savings deposits were flat and time deposits decreased by $34.77 million during the quarter.

Stockholders' Equity and Capital

Stockholders' equity as of June 30, 2023 was $77.40 million compared to $77.26 million on March 31, 2023, and $74.95 million as of December 31, 2022. Additional paid-in capital was $58.37 million on June 30, 2023, compared to $58.36 million on March 31, 2023, and $58.24 million as of December 31, 2022. Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income ("AOCI"), which generally comprises unrealized gains and losses on available-for-sale securities and derivative positions, declined during the second quarter of 2023. Retained earnings were $37.24 million on June 30, 2023, compared to $35.47 million on March 31, 2023, and $34.11 million on December 31, 2022. Total shares issued and outstanding were 7,197,834 compared to 7,184,259 shares as of December 31, 2022. The tangible book value of the Company's common stock on June 30, 2023, was $10.61 per share compared to $10.43 per share on December 31, 2022. Excluding AOCI losses/gains, the tangible book value of the Company's common stock on June 30, 2023, was $13.11 per share compared to $12.87 per share on December 31, 2022.

As of June 30, 2023, the Bank's capital ratios were well above regulatory minimum capital ratios for well-capitalized bank holding companies. The Bank's capital ratios as of June 30, 2023, and December 31, 2022, were as follows:



June 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 Total Capital Ratio 14.36 % 14.28 % Tier 1 Capital Ratio 13.52 % 13.37 % Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio 13.52 % 13.37 % Leverage Ratio 10.99 % 11.32 %

About Freedom Financial Holdings, Inc.

Freedom Financial Holdings, Inc. is the holding company of The Freedom Bank of Virginia, a community bank with locations in Fairfax, Reston, Chantilly, Vienna, and Manassas, Virginia. The Freedom Bank of Virginia also has a mortgage division headquartered in Chantilly, Virginia and an SBA division headquartered in Harrison, NY. For information about deposits, loans and other services, visit the website at www.freedom.bank.

Forward Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements, including our expectations with respect to future events that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from management's projections, forecasts, estimates, and expectations include: fluctuation in market rates of interest and loan and deposit pricing; general economic and financial market conditions, in the United States generally and particularly in the markets in which the Company operates and in which its loans are concentrated, including the effects of declines in real estate values, increases in unemployment levels, inflation, recessions and slowdowns in economic growth, including as a result of COVID-19 and the impact of geopolitical conflicts, such as the war between Russia and Ukraine; adverse developments in the financial services industry such as the recent bank failures; maintenance and development of well-established and valued client relationships and referral source relationships; the adequacy or inadequacy of our allowance for loan and lease losses; acquisition or loss of key production personnel; and the potential adverse effects of unusual and infrequently occurring events, such as weather-related disasters, wars, terrorist acts or public health events, and of governmental and societal responses thereto; these potential adverse effects may include, without limitation, adverse effects on the ability of the Company's borrowers to satisfy their obligations to the Company, on the value of collateral securing loans, on the demand for the Company's loans or its other products and services, on incidents of cyberattack and fraud, on the Company's liquidity or capital positions, on risks posed by reliance on third-party service providers, on other aspects of the Company's business operations and on financial markets and economic growth. The Company cautions readers that the list of factors above is not exclusive. The forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this release, and the Company may not undertake steps to update the forward-looking statements to reflect the impact of any circumstances or events that arise after the date the forward-looking statements are made. In addition, our past results of operations are not necessarily indicative of future performance. Some of the financial tables in this document reflect classifications to accounts to improve consistency in financial reporting.

FREEDOM FINANCIAL HOLDINGS CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS













(Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Audited)





June 30, March 31, December 31,





2023 2023 2022



ASSETS









Cash and Due from Banks $ 3,708,015 $ 2,696,734 $ 2,099,062



Interest Bearing Deposits with Banks 29,896,249 35,210,460 32,674,953



Securities Available-for-Sale 196,348,060 190,848,972 181,558,037



Securities Held-to-Maturity 20,819,794 16,846,320 17,096,010



Restricted Stock Investments 3,750,400 3,744,910 3,889,200



Loans Held for Sale 6,917,461 4,813,710 5,064,385



PPP Loans Held for Investment 1,916,844 5,415,614 5,829,662



Other Loans Held for Investment 724,666,359 704,841,433 694,173,347



Allowance for Credit Losses (7,107,804) (7,169,699) (7,614,120)



Net Loans 719,475,399 703,087,348 692,388,889



Bank Premises and Equipment, net 945,786 983,882 989,072



Accrued Interest Receivable 3,523,829 3,591,624 3,784,076



Deferred Tax Asset 7,496,829 7,513,426 1,982,776



Bank-Owned Life Insurance 26,350,770 26,169,382 26,248,974



Right of Use Asset, net 2,207,805 2,389,964 1,736,285



Other Assets 19,857,624 16,564,590 15,551,415



Total Assets $ 1,041,298,020 $ 1,014,461,322 $ 985,063,133



LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





















Deposits









Demand Deposits









Non-interest Bearing $ 165,540,044 $ 170,666,205 $ 187,416,628



Interest Bearing 506,957,179 437,648,342 409,760,573



Savings Deposits 5,664,940 6,845,210 5,977,828



Time Deposits 225,037,517 259,806,734 245,840,048



Total Deposits 903,199,680 874,966,491 848,995,078



Federal Home Loan Bank Advances 20,000,000 20,000,000 25,000,000



Other Borrowings 2,834,173 5,415,614 5,826,298



Subordinated Debt (Net of Issuance Costs) 19,733,756 19,714,275 19,674,794



Accrued Interest Payable 1,935,957 1,857,047 1,265,796



Lease Liability 2,128,300 2,508,751 1,862,773



Other Liabilities 14,067,030 12,743,118 7,492,264



Total Liabilities $ 963,898,897 $ 937,205,296 $ 910,117,002



Stockholders' Equity









Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 5,000,000 shares authorized:









0 Shares Issued and Outstanding, June 30, March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022









Common Stock, $0.01 Par Value, 25,000,000 Shares:









23,000,000 Shares Voting and 2,000,000 Shares Non-voting.









Voting Common Stock:









6,524,834, 6,541,415 and 6,516,000 Shares Issued and Outstanding









at June 30, 2023, March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022 respectively









(Includes 165,863, 165,863 and 93,003 Unvested Shares on June 30, 2023, March 31, 2023 and









December 31, 2022 respectively) 65,248 65,415 65,160



Non-Voting Common Stock:









673,000, 673,000, 673,000 Shares Issued and Outstanding at June 30, 2023, March 31, 2023 and









December 31, 2022 respectively) 6,730 6,730 6,730



Additional Paid-in Capital 58,369,052 58,359,940 58,241,451



Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income, Net (18,280,904) (16,644,981) (17,480,993)



Retained Earnings 37,238,997 35,468,922 34,113,783



Total Stockholders' Equity 77,399,123 77,256,026 74,946,131



Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 1,041,298,020 $ 1,014,461,322 $ 985,063,133

















FREEDOM FINANCIAL HOLDINGS CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS



(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)



For the three

For the three

For the six

For the six



months ended

months ended

months ended

months ended



June 30, 2023

June 30, 2022

June 30, 2023

June 30, 2022 Interest Income















Interest and Fees on Loans

$ 10,857,368

$ 7,159,610

$ 20,840,105

$ 14,301,609 Interest on Investment Securities

2,522,682

1,278,759

4,688,405

2,424,136 Interest on Deposits with Other Banks

464,321

74,550

765,227

90,146 Total Interest Income

13,844,371

8,512,919

26,293,737

16,815,891 Interest Expense















Interest on Deposits

6,796,570

673,396

11,667,577

1,092,184 Interest on Borrowings

350,096

225,115

729,962

495,894 Total Interest Expense

7,146,666

898,511

12,397,539

1,588,078

















Net Interest Income

6,697,705

7,614,408

13,896,198

15,227,813 Provision for Loan Losses

(238,000)

(375,000)

(781,000)

(539,000) Net Interest Income After















Provision for Loan Losses

6,459,705

7,239,408

13,115,198

14,688,813 Non-Interest Income















Mortgage Loan Gain-on-Sale and Fee Revenue

769,649

986,160

1,148,207

2,024,138 SBA Gain-on-Sale Revenue

-

263,806

-

529,830 Service Charges and Other Income

94,428

175,853

249,016

477,380 Gain on Sale of Securities

-

-

-

(131) Servicing Income

64,688

57,917

130,103

110,065 Swap Fee Income

-

-

-

- Increase in Cash Surrender Value of Bank-















owned Life Insurance

183,235

173,679

526,374

334,307 Total Non-interest Income

1,112,000

1,657,415

2,053,700

3,475,589 Non-Interest Expenses















Officer and Employee Compensation















and Benefits

3,469,477

4,005,945

7,618,689

8,009,266 Occupancy Expense

38,488

304,153

366,407

636,519 Equipment and Depreciation Expense

148,901

183,315

330,396

355,421 Insurance Expense

136,555

74,983

291,622

145,609 Professional Fees

325,405

323,647

675,485

571,976 Data and Item Processing

323,906

342,340

643,906

607,965 Advertising

133,907

114,966

252,386

220,335 Franchise Taxes and State Assessment Fees

290,049

224,636

572,789

424,734 Mortgage Fees and Settlements

141,333

129,210

200,619

235,059 Other Operating Expense

382,577

332,567

849,889

647,983 Total Non-interest Expenses

5,390,599

6,035,762

11,802,188

11,854,868 Income Before Income Taxes

2,181,106

2,861,061

3,366,710

6,309,535 Income Tax Expense/(Benefit)

411,031

633,677

360,000

1,297,853 Net Income

$ 1,770,075

$ 2,227,384.65

$ 3,006,710

$ 5,011,682 Earnings per Common Share - Basic

$ 0.27

$ 0.31

$ 0.41

$ 0.69 Earnings per Common Share - Diluted

$ 0.27

$ 0.30

$ 0.41

$ 0.68 Weighted-Average Common Shares















Outstanding - Basic

6,641,930

7,290,417

7,290,770

7,313,766 Weighted-Average Common Shares















Outstanding - Diluted

6,651,241

7,312,200

7,318,239

7,343,634





































FREEDOM FINANCIAL HOLDINGS CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS





















(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

For the three

For the three

For the three

For the three

For the three

months ended

months ended

months ended

months ended

months ended

June 30, 2023

March 31, 2023

December 31, 2022

September 30, 2022

June 30, 2022 Interest Income

















Interest and Fees on Loans $ 10,857,368

$ 9,982,737

$ 9,503,228

$ 8,408,971

$ 7,159,610 Interest on Investment Securities 2,522,682

2,165,723

2,061,298

1,626,322

1,278,759 Interest on Deposits with Other Banks 464,321

300,906

339,592

171,644

74,550 Total Interest Income 13,844,371

12,449,366

11,904,118

10,206,937

8,512,919



















Interest Expense

















Interest on Deposits 6,796,570

4,871,008

3,685,412

1,735,027

673,396 Interest on Borrowings 350,096

379,866

101,216

229,283

225,115 Total Interest Expense 7,146,666

5,250,874

3,786,628

1,964,310

898,511



















Net Interest Income 6,697,705

7,198,492

8,117,490

8,242,627

7,614,408 Provision for Loan Losses (238,000)

(543,000)

(327,000)

(382,000)

(375,000) Net Interest Income after

















Provision for Loan Losses 6,459,705

6,655,492

7,790,490

7,860,627

7,239,408 Non-Interest Income

















Mortgage Loan Gain-on-Sale and Fee Revenue 769,649

378,558

357,654

710,149

986,160 SBA Gain-on-Sale Revenue -

-

404,409

63,727

263,806 Service Charges and Other Income 94,428

154,588

92,235

52,755

175,853 Gains on Sale of Securities -

-

20,503

10,600

- Servicing Income 64,688

65,415

53,332

54,792

57,917 Swap Fee Income -

-

-

68,404

- Increase in Cash Surrender Value of Bank-

















owned Life Insurance 183,235

343,140

158,972

175,815

173,679 Total Non-interest Income 1,112,000

941,701

1,087,106

1,136,243

1,657,415







































Total Revenue5 $ 7,809,705

$ 8,140,192

$ 9,204,596

$ 9,378,870

$ 9,271,823



















Non-Interest Expenses

















Officer and Employee Compensation

















and Benefits 3,469,477

4,149,212

3,495,260

3,655,913

4,005,945 Occupancy Expense 38,488

327,919

318,462

311,070

304,153 Equipment and Depreciation Expense 148,901

181,495

179,679

170,070

183,315 Insurance Expense 136,555

155,068

140,926

76,563

74,983 Professional Fees 325,405

350,080

238,732

251,597

323,647 Data and Item Processing 323,906

320,000

304,767

299,501

342,340 Advertising 133,907

118,479

124,450

104,119

114,966 Franchise Taxes and State Assessment Fees 290,049

282,739

282,796

282,912

224,636 Mortgage Fees and Settlements 141,333

59,286

23,156

97,495

129,210 Other Operating Expense 382,577

467,311

271,396

301,977

332,567



















Total Non-interest Expenses 5,390,599

6,411,589

5,379,623

5,551,217

6,035,762 Income before Income Taxes 2,181,106

1,185,604

3,497,972

3,445,652

2,861,061



















Income Tax Expense 411,031

(51,031)

636,033

755,702

633,677



















Net Income $ 1,770,075

$ 1,236,635

$ 2,861,939

$ 2,689,950

$ 2,227,385 Earnings per Common Share - Basic $ 0.27

$ 0.17

$ 0.40

$ 0.37

$ 0.31 Earnings per Common Share - Diluted $ 0.27

$ 0.17

$ 0.39

$ 0.37

$ 0.30 Weighted-Average Common Shares

















Outstanding - Basic 6,641,930

7,280,803

7,238,807

7,271,784

7,290,417 Weighted-Average Common Shares

















Outstanding - Diluted 6,651,241

7,317,805

7,252,669

7,285,786

7,312,200





















Average Balances, Income and Expenses, Yields and Rates































































(Unaudited)



















































































































































Three Months Ended









Three Months Ended









Three Months Ended









Three Months Ended









Three Months Ended





















June 30, 2023

Income/





March 31, 2023

Income/





December 31, 2022

Income/





September 30, 2022

Income/





June 30, 2022

Income/

















Average Balance

Expense

Yield

Average Balance

Expense

Yield

Average Balance

Expense

Yield

Average Balance

Expense

Yield

Average Balance

Expense

Yield







Assets





































































Cash



$ 36,370,275

$ 464,321

5.12 %

$ 31,062,495

$ 300,906

3.93 %

$ 35,596,385

$ 339,592

3.78 %

$ 37,133,361

$ 171,644

1.83 %

$ 35,469,783

$ 74,550

0.84 %















































































Investments (Tax Exempt)



21,202,088

187,739





21,182,371

182,470





20,664,285

184,800





21,615,440

186,314





22,199,648

187,816











Investments (Taxable)



197,080,849

2,374,368





184,686,055

2,021,572





182,096,499

1,915,306





179,086,818

1,479,134





167,905,374

1,130,385











Total Investments



218,282,937

2,562,107

4.71 %

205,868,426

2,204,042

4.34 %

202,760,784

2,100,106

4.11 %

200,702,258

1,665,447

3.29 %

190,105,022

1,318,201

2.78 %















































































Total Loans



726,201,568

10,857,368

6.00 %

703,610,368

9,982,737

5.75 %

689,158,712

9,503,228

5.47 %

648,964,205

8,408,971

5.14 %

615,110,994

7,159,610

4.67 %















































































Earning Assets



980,854,780

13,883,796

5.68 %

940,541,289

12,487,685

5.38 %

927,515,881

11,942,926

5.11 %

886,799,824

10,246,063

4.58 %

840,685,799

8,552,361

4.08 %































































































































































































































Assets



$ 1,035,350,077









$ 988,804,262









$ 969,662,029









$ 929,265,436









$ 880,810,523























































































Liabilities





































































Interest Checking



$ 197,224,144

$ 1,892,301

3.85 %

$ 154,625,978

$ 1,320,093

3.46 %

$ 130,004,364

$ 862,014

2.63 %

$ 132,342,702

$ 458,605

1.37 %

$ 128,008,728

$ 134,727

0.42 %







Money Market



282,452,498

2,308,846

3.28 %

261,801,221

2,036,801

3.16 %

240,285,109

1,383,701

2.28 %

216,851,258

581,082

1.06 %

203,094,067

180,932

0.36 %







Savings



5,678,056

1,586

0.11 %

6,935,212

2,326

0.14 %

6,108,935

3,067

0.20 %

6,659,935

2,119

0.13 %

8,303,586

2,147

0.10 %







Time Deposits



239,305,940

2,593,837

4.35 %

248,679,942

1,511,787

2.47 %

261,984,431

1,436,630

2.18 %

218,365,002

693,221

1.26 %

186,130,419

355,590

0.77 %







Interest Bearing Deposits



724,660,638

6,796,570

3.76 %

672,042,353

4,871,007

2.94 %

638,382,839

3,685,412

2.29 %

574,218,895

1,735,027

1.20 %

525,536,800

673,396

0.51 %















































































Borrowings



$ 45,865,355

$ 350,096

3.06 %

$ 49,125,142

$ 379,866

3.14 %

$ 46,940,688

$ 101,216

0.86 %

$ 53,279,949

$ 229,283

1.72 %

$ 56,154,130

$ 225,115

1.61 %















































































Interest Bearing Liabilities



770,525,994

7,146,666

3.72 %

721,167,495

5,250,873

2.95 %

685,323,527

3,786,628

2.19 %

627,498,844

1,964,310

1.24 %

581,690,931

898,511

0.62 %















































































Non Interest Bearing Deposits



$ 169,160,626









$ 176,477,412









$ 202,342,666









$ 215,426,363









$ 212,429,933























































































Cost of Funds











3.05 %









2.37 %









1.69 %









0.92 %









0.45 %















































































Net Interest Margin2







$ 6,737,130

2.76 %





$ 7,236,812

3.12 %





$ 8,156,298

3.49 %





$ 8,281,753

3.71 %





$ 7,653,850

3.65 %







Shareholders Equity



$ 77,557,760









$ 76,928,018









$ 73,185,633









$ 77,295,762









$ 78,112,151























































































2 Net interest margin is calculated as fully taxable equivalent net interest income divided by average earning assets and represents the Bank's net yield on its earning assets

Average Balances, Income and Expenses, Yields and Rates

















































(Unaudited)



















































Three Months Ended









Three Months Ended













Six Months Ended









Six Months Ended









June 30, 2023

Income /





June 30, 2022

Income /









June 30, 2023

Income /





June 30, 2022

Income /





Average Balance

Expense

Yield

Average Balance

Expense

Yield





Average Balance

Expense

Yield

Average Balance

Expense

Yield Assets

















































Cash $ 36,370,275

$ 464,321

5.12 %

$ 35,469,783

$ 74,550

0.84 %





$ 33,731,047

$ 765,227

4.57 %

$ 37,909,262

$ 90,146

0.48 %



















































Investments (Tax Exempt) 21,202,088

187,739





22,199,648

187,816









21,192,284

370,209





22,762,366

375,447



Investments (Taxable) 197,080,849

2,374,368





167,905,374

1,130,385









190,917,692

4,395,940





166,947,911

2,127,533



Total Investments 218,282,937

2,562,107

4.71 %

190,105,021

1,318,200

2.78 %





212,109,976

4,766,149

4.53 %

189,710,277

2,502,980

2.66 %



















































Total Loans 726,201,568

10,857,368

6.00 %

615,110,994

7,159,610

4.67 %





714,968,375

20,840,105

5.88 %

612,277,385

14,301,609

4.71 %



















































Earning Assets 980,854,780

13,883,796

5.68 %

840,685,799

8,552,361

4.08 %





960,809,398

26,371,481

5.53 %

839,896,924

16,894,735

4.06 %



















































Assets $ 1,035,350,077









$ 880,810,523













$ 1,012,205,749









$ 878,508,335



























































Liabilities

















































Interest Checking $ 197,224,144

$ 1,892,301

3.85 %

$ 128,008,728

$ 134,727

0.42 %





$ 176,021,842

3,212,395

3.68 %

$ 122,562,966

182,973

0.30 % Money Market 282,452,498

2,308,846

3.28 %

203,094,067

180,932

0.36 %





272,204,800

4,028,641

2.98 %

201,296,855

270,448

0.27 % Savings 5,678,056

1,586

0.11 %

8,303,586

2,147

0.10 %





6,303,161

3,912

0.13 %

7,482,395

3,872

0.10 % Time Deposits 239,305,940

2,593,837

4.35 %

186,130,419

355,590

0.77 %





243,898,399

4,422,630

3.66 %

180,103,288

634,891

0.71 % Interest Bearing Deposits 724,660,638

6,796,570

3.76 %

525,536,800

673,396

0.51 %





698,428,202

11,667,578

3.37 %

511,445,504

1,092,184

0.43 %



















































Borrowings $ 45,865,355

350,096

3.06 %

$ 56,154,130

225,115

1.61 %





$ 47,486,244

729,962

3.10 %

63,851,619

495,894

1.57 %



















































Interest Bearing Liabilities 770,525,994

7,146,666

3.72 %

581,690,931

898,511

0.62 %





745,914,445

12,397,540

3.35 %

575,297,123

1,588,078

0.56 %



















































Non Interest Bearing Deposits $ 169,160,626









$ 212,429,933













$ 172,683,492









$ 212,870,074



























































Cost of Funds







3.05 %









0.45 %













2.72 %









0.41 %



















































Net Interest Margin2



$ 6,737,130

2.76 %





$ 7,653,850

3.65 %









$ 13,973,941

2.93 %





$ 15,306,657

3.68 % Shareholders Equity $ 77,557,760









$ 78,112,151













$ 77,244,629









$ 80,761,461







ROAA 0.69 %









1.01 %













0.60 %









1.15 %







ROAE 9.15 %









11.44 %













7.85 %









12.51 %



























































2 Net interest margin is calculated as fully taxable equivalent net interest income divided by average earning assets and represents the Bank's net yield on its earning assets























Selected Financial Data by Quarter Ended:









(Unaudited)









Balance Sheet Ratios June 30, 2023 March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 September 30, 2022 June 30, 2022 Loans held-for-investment to Deposits 80.45 % 81.18 % 82.45 % 79.19 % 83.49 % Income Statement Ratios (Quarterly)









Return on Average Assets (ROAA) 0.69 % 0.51 % 1.17 % 1.15 % 1.01 % Return on Average Equity (ROAE) 9.15 % 6.52 % 15.51 % 13.81 % 11.44 % Efficiency Ratio3 69.02 % 78.76 % 58.44 % 59.19 % 65.10 % Net Interest Margin2 2.76 % 3.12 % 3.49 % 3.71 % 3.65 % Yield on Average Earning Assets 5.68 % 5.38 % 5.11 % 4.58 % 4.08 % Yield on Securities 4.71 % 4.34 % 4.11 % 3.29 % 2.78 % Yield on Loans 6.00 % 5.75 % 5.47 % 5.14 % 4.67 % Cost of Funds 3.05 % 2.37 % 1.69 % 0.92 % 0.45 % Noninterest income to Total Revenue 14.24 % 11.57 % 11.81 % 12.11 % 17.88 % Liquidity Ratios4









Uninsured Deposits to Total Deposits 25.78 % 21.77 % 27.05 % 30.57 % 36.14 % Total Liquidity6 to Uninsured Deposits 120.82 % 149.16 % 127.88 % 119.04 % 103.98 % Total Liquidity to Unfunded Commitments, CDs and Borrowings maturing in next 30 days 213.43 % 206.92 % 190.69 % 231.02 % 203.89 % Tangible Common Equity Ratio 7.43 % 7.62 % 7.61 % 7.52 % 8.43 % Tangible Common Equity Ratio (adjusted for unrealized losses on HTM securities) 7.16 % 7.38 % 7.36 % 7.23 % 8.14 %











Available -for-Sale securities (as % of total securities) 90.41 % 91.89 % 91.39 % 91.17 % 90.47 % Per Share Data









Tangible Book Value $10.75 $10.71 $10.43 $9.96 $10.31 Tangible Book Value (ex AOCI)1 $13.29 $13.02 $12.87 $12.33 $11.95 Share Price Data









Closing Price $10.56 $13.95 $14.57 $14.60 $14.80 Book Value Multiple 98 % 130 % 140 % 147 % 144 % Common Stock Data









Outstanding Shares at End of Period 7,197,834 7,214,466 7,184,259 7,281,606 7,319,006 Weighted Average shares outstanding, basic 6,641,930 7,280,803 7,238,807 7,271,784 7,290,417 Weighted Average shares outstanding, diluted 6,651,241 7,317,805 7,252,669 7,285,786 7,312,200 Capital Ratios (Bank Only)









Tier 1 Leverage ratio 10.99 % 11.30 % 11.32 % 11.59 % 11.95 % Common Equity Tier 1 ratio 13.52 % 13.47 % 13.37 % 13.62 % 13.84 % Tier 1 Risk Based Capital ratio 13.52 % 13.47 % 13.37 % 13.62 % 13.84 % Total Risk Based Capital ratio 14.37 % 14.34 % 14.28 % 14.55 % 14.77 % Credit Quality









Net Charge-offs to Average Loans 0.04 % 0.06 % 0.02 % 0.00 % 0.00 % Total Non-performing Loans to loans held-for-investment 0.93 % 0.96 % 1.23 % 1.31 % 1.38 % Total Non-performing Assets to Total Assets 0.65 % 0.67 % 0.88 % 0.90 % 0.97 % Nonaccrual Loans to loans held-for-investment 0.93 % 0.96 % 1.23 % 1.31 % 1.38 % Provision for Loan and Lease Losses $238,000 $543,000 $327,000 $382,000 $375,000 Allowance for Loan and Lease Losses to net loans held-for-investment 0.98 % 1.01 % 1.09 % 1.12 % 1.11 % Allowance for Loan and Lease Losses to net loans held-for-investment (ex PPP loans) 0.98 % 1.02 % 1.10 % 1.13 % 1.13 %











2 Net interest margin is calculated as fully taxable equivalent net interest income divided by average earning assets and represents the Bank's net yield on its earning assets 6 Total Liquidity is the sum of cash, cash balances at banks, unencumbered available-for-sale securities and secured borrowing availability at the Federal Reserve and the Federal Home Loan Bank.













FREEDOM FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC. CONSOLIDATED SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA DEFINITIONS AND RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES:



































































1 Tangible Book Value (ex-AOCI) (non-GAAP)

As of















June 30,

2023 March 31,

2023

December 31,

2022

September 30,

2022

June 30,

2022









Shareholder's Equity $ 77,399,123 $ 77,256,026

$ 74,946,131

$ 72,490,029

$ 75,473,368









Outstanding Shares at End of Period 7,197,834 7,214,466

7,184,259

7,281,606

7,319,006









Tangible Book Value (GAAP) $ 10.75 $ 10.71

$ 10.43

$ 9.96

$ 10.31









Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income (Net) (AOCI) $ (18,280,904) $ (16,644,981)

$ (17,480,993)

$ (17,287,737)

$ (11,985,199)









AOCI per share equivalent (2.54) (2.31)

(2.43)

(2.37)

(1.64)









Tangible Book Value (ex-AOCI) (non-GAAP) $ 13.29 $ 13.02

$ 12.87

$ 12.32

$ 11.95











































2 Net interest income has been computed on a fully taxable equivalent basis ("FTE") using a 21% federal income tax rate for the 2023 and 2022 periods.

Quarter-to-Date

Year-to-Date







June 30,

2023 March 31,

2023

December 31,

2022

September 30,

2022

June 30,

2022



June 30,

2023

June 30,

2022 Income on Tax Exempt Securities $ 148,314 $ 144,151

$ 146,021

$ 147,188

$ 148,374



$ 292,465

$ 296,603 Tax Equivalent Adjustment 39,425 38,319

38,816

39,126

39,441



77,744

$ 78,844 Income on Tax Exempt Securities (Non-GAAP) $ 187,739 $ 182,470

$ 184,837

$ 186,314

$ 187,816



$ 370,209

$ 375,447

































Average Earning Assets $ 980,854,780 $ 940,541,289

$ 927,515,881

$ 886,799,824

$ 840,685,799



$ 960,809,398

$ 839,896,924 Yield on Interest Earning Assets (GAAP) 5.66 % 5.37 %

5.09 %

4.57 %

4.06 %



5.78 %

4.18 % Yield on Interest-Earning Assets (FTE) (Non-GAAP) 5.68 % 5.38 %

5.11 %

4.58 %

4.08 %



5.53 %

4.06 % Net Interest Margin (NIM) (GAAP) 2.74 % 3.10 %

3.47 %

3.69 %

3.69 %



2.83 %

3.74 % Net Interest Margin (NIM) (FTE) (Non-GAAP) 2.76 % 3.12 %

3.49 %

3.71 %

3.65 %



2.93 %

3.68 %

































3 Efficiency Ratio (Non-GAAP)

Quarter-to-Date

Year-to-Date







June 30,

2023 March 31,

2023

December 31,

2022

September 30,

2022

June 30,

2022



June 30,

2023

June 30,

2022 Net Interest Income $ 6,697,705 $ 7,198,492

$ 8,117,490

$ 8,242,627

$ 7,614,408



$ 13,896,198

$ 15,227,813 Non-Interest Income 1,112,000 941,701

1,087,106

1,136,242

1,657,415



2,053,700

3,475,589 Total Revenue $ 7,809,705 $ 8,140,193

$ 9,204,596

$ 9,378,869

$ 9,271,823



$ 15,949,898

$ 18,703,403 Non-Interest Expense 5,390,599 6,411,589

5,379,623

5,551,217

6,035,762



11,802,188

11,854,868 Efficiency Ratio (Non-GAAP) 69.02 % 78.76 %

58.44 %

59.19 %

65.10 %



74.00 %

63.38 %

































4Liquidity Ratios (Non-GAAP)









Quarter-to-Date

























June 30,

2023 March 31,

2023

December 31,

2022

September 30,

2022

June 30,

2022









Available-for-Sale Securities (as % of total securities)

90.41 % 91.89 %

91.39 %

91.17 %

90.47 %









Uninsured Deposits to Total Deposits 25.78 % 21.77 %

27.05 %

30.57 %

36.14 %









Total Liquidity to Uninsured Deposits 120.82 % 149.16 %

127.88 %

119.04 %

103.98 %









Total Liquidity to Unfunded Commitments, CDs and Borrowings maturing in next 30 days 213.43 % 206.92 %

190.69 %

231.02 %

203.89 %









Tangible Common Equity Ratio 7.43 % 7.62 %

7.61 %

7.52 %

8.43 %









Tangible Common Equity Ratio(adjusted for unrealized losses 7.16 % 7.38 %

7.36 %

7.23 %

8.14 %









on HTM Securities)































































5 Total Revenues (Non-GAAP)

Quarter-to-Date

Year-to-Date







June 30,

2023 March 31,

2023

December 31,

2022

September 30,

2022

June 30,

2022



June 30,

2023

June 30,

2022 Net Interest Income $ 6,697,705 $ 7,198,492

$ 8,117,490

$ 8,242,627

$ 7,614,408



$ 13,896,198

$ 15,227,813 Non-Interest Income 1,112,000 941,701

1,087,106

1,136,242

1,657,415



2,053,700

3,475,589 Total Revenue (non-GAAP) $ 7,809,705 $ 8,140,193

$ 9,204,596

$ 9,378,869

$ 9,271,823



$ 15,949,898

$ 18,703,403



































