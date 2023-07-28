Freedom Financial Holdings Announces Earnings for Second Quarter of 2023

Freedom Financial Holdings

28 Jul, 2023, 08:30 ET

FAIRFAX, Va., July 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- – Freedom Financial Holdings (OTCQX: FDVA), (the "Company" or "Freedom"), the holding company for The Freedom Bank of Virginia (the "Bank") today announced net income of $1,770,075, or $0.27 per diluted share, for the three months ended June 30, 2023. This compares to net income of $1,236,635  or $0.17 per diluted share, for the linked quarter and net income of $2,227,385 or $0.30 per diluted share for the three months ended June 30, 2022. Net income for the six months ended June 30, 2023, was $3,006,710 or $0.41 per diluted share, compared to $5,011,682 or $0.68 per diluted share for the three months, ended June 30, 2022.  

Joseph J. Thomas, President, and CEO, commented, "We are encouraged by improvements in the Company's second quarter performance with pre-tax income increasing by 83.97% compared to the first quarter of 2023.   We achieved continued growth of our balance sheet with steady annualized growth of loans held for investment of 11.24% and total deposits of 12.92% in the second quarter of 2023.  The low loan to deposit ratio of 80.45% and the high total capital ratio of 14.31% have enabled us to continue serving the needs of our clients and growing lead relationships during a period of turmoil in the industry.  Not unexpectedly in this era of rising interest rates, the net interest margin declined to 2.76% due to the higher cost of deposits.  We were able to mitigate the margin compression by increasing non-interest income by 18.08% in the quarter compared to the first quarter and reducing non-interest expense by 15.92% compared to the first quarter of 2023.  Considering the headwinds in deposits costs and net interest margin, the management team has launched a series of performance projects intended to increase fee-based revenues and lower non-interest expenses which will favorably impact results and further improve the efficiency ratio over the balance of 2023.  The Company continues to be proactive in managing performance in uncertain times and preparing for opportunities with its strong liquidity and capital positions."

Second Quarter 2023 Highlights include:

  • Net income for the second quarter was $1,770,075 or $0.27 per diluted share compared to net income of $1,236,635 or $0.17 per diluted share in the linked quarter and net income of $2,227,385 or $0.30 per diluted share for the three months ending June 30, 2022.
  • Return on Average Assets ("ROAA") was 0.69% for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, compared to 0.51% for the linked quarter and 1.01% for the three months ended June 30, 2022.
  • Return on Average Equity ("ROAE") was 9.15% for the three months ended June 30, 2023, compared to 6.52% for the linked quarter and 11.44% for the three months ended June 30, 2022.
  • Total Assets were $1.04 billion on June 30, 2023, an increase of $56.23 million or 5.71% from total assets on December 31, 2022.
  • Loans held-for-investment (excluding PPP loans) increased by $19.82 million or by 2.81% during the quarter.
  • Uninsured deposits were 25.78% of total deposits and total available secured liquidity was 121.45% of uninsured deposits on June 30, 2023.
  • The tangible common equity ratio (adjusted for unrealized losses on held-to-maturity securities) was at 7.16% at the end of the quarter.
  • Total deposits increased by $28.23 million or by 3.23% in the second quarter. Non-interest-bearing demand deposits decreased by $5.13 million from the linked quarter to $165.54 million and represented 18.33% of total deposits on June 30, 2023.
  • The net interest margin2 decreased in the second quarter to 2.76%, lower by 36 basis points compared to the linked quarter and lower by 89 basis points compared to the same period in 2022. The decrease in the net interest margin across linked and calendar quarters was primarily due to an increase in funding costs.
  • The cost of funds was 3.05% for the second quarter, higher by 68 basis points compared to the linked quarter and higher by 260 basis points compared to the same period in 2022, as deposit costs increased, partially offset by income from balance sheet hedges.
  • Non-interest income increased by 18.08% compared to the linked quarter and decreased by 32.91% compared to the same period in 2022. The increase in non-interest income in the second quarter of 2023 compared to the linked quarter was primarily due to a rebound in gain-on-sale revenue from mortgage loans. However, continued market volatility and higher yields, have led to the bank electing to retain more mortgage and SBA loans on the balance sheet in 2023.
  • Non-interest expense in the second quarter decreased by 15.92% compared to the linked quarter and decreased by 10.69% compared to the same period in 2022. The decrease in non-interest expense for linked and calendar quarters, was due to a combination of lower compensation expenses and occupancy costs.
  • The Efficiency Ratio3 was 69.02% for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, compared to 78.76% for the linked quarter and 65.10% for the same period in 2022.
  • Net charge offs declined in the second quarter and were 0.04% of average loans. The ratio of non-accrual loans to loans held-for-investment was 0.93% on June 30, 2023, compared to 1.23% on December 31, 2022. The ratio of non-performing assets to total assets was 0.65% on June 30, 2023, compared to 0.88% on December 31, 2022.
  • The Company recognized a $238,000 provision for loan losses during the second quarter and the ratio of the allowance for credit losses to loans held-for-investment was 0.98% compared to 1.01% in the linked quarter.
  • The Company continues to be well capitalized and capital ratios continue to be strong with a Leverage ratio of 10.99%, Common Equity Tier 1 ratio of 13.52%, Tier 1 Risk Based Capital ratio of 13.52% and a Total Capital ratio of 14.37%.

Net Interest Income

The Company recorded net interest income of $6.70 million for the second quarter of 2023, lower by 6.96% compared to the linked quarter, and 12.04% lower than the same period in 2022. The net interest margin in the second quarter of 2023 was 2.76%, lower by 36 basis points compared to the linked quarter and lower by 89 basis points compared to the same period in 2022.

The following factors contributed to the changes in net interest margin during the second quarter of 2023 compared to the linked and calendar quarters:

  • Yields on average earning assets increased to 5.68% compared to 5.38% in the linked quarter and compared to 4.08% in the calendar quarter. Higher yields on investment securities, loans and cash balances at the Federal Reserve drove the increase in yields on earning assets.
  • Loan yields increased by 25 basis points to 6.00% from 5.75% in the linked quarter, while yields on investment securities increased by 37 basis points to 4.71% from 4.34% in the linked quarter. Loan yields increased by 133 basis points, while yields on investment securities increased by 193 basis points compared to the calendar quarter. Repricing of loans and securities in the higher rate environment was the primary reason for higher yields on these asset categories.
  • Cost of funds increased by 68 basis points to 3.05% from 2.37% in the linked quarter, and by 260 basis points compared to the calendar quarter, due to rising rates on interest checking and money market deposit accounts and a decrease in non-interest-bearing deposits. The increase in deposit expense was partially offset by interest income from balance sheet hedges, in the form of interest rate swaps, whereby the bank pays a fixed rate and receives the Federal Funds effective rate for the duration of the swaps. The notional amount of the interest rate swaps was $50 million with a weighted average remaining term of 3.70 years, as of June 30, 2023.

Non-interest Income

Non-interest income was $1,112,000 for the second quarter, an increase of 18.08% when compared to the linked quarter and a decrease of 32.91% when compared to the same period in 2022. The increase in non-interest income in the second quarter compared to the linked quarter was primarily due to a rebound in gain-on-sale revenue from mortgage loans. However, continued market volatility and higher yields, has led to the bank electing to retain more mortgage and SBA loans on the balance sheet in 2023.

Total Revenue5

Total revenue, defined as the sum of net interest income, before provision for loan losses, and non-interest income, was lower by 4.06% compared to the linked quarter and lower by 15.77% compared to the calendar quarter in 2022, due to a combination of lower net interest income, resulting from net interest margin compression, as well as a decline in non-interest income stemming from reduced mortgage and SBA loan activity.

Non-interest Expenses

Non-interest expense in the second quarter decreased by 15.92% compared to the linked quarter and decreased by 10.69% compared to the same period in 2022. The decrease in non-interest expense for linked and calendar quarters, was due to a combination of lower compensation expenses and lower occupancy costs.

The Efficiency Ratio was 69.02% for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, compared to 78.76% for the linked quarter and 65.10% for the same period in 2022.

Asset Quality

Non-accrual loans were relatively unchanged in the second quarter at $6,776,013 or 0.93% of loans held-for-investment compared to $6,796,262 or 0.96% of loans held-for-investment at the end of the linked quarter. As of June 30, 2023, there were no loans that were 90 days or more past due and accruing.  There was no Other Real Estate Owned ("OREO") on the balance sheet as of June 30, 2023. Total non-performing assets (defined as the sum of loans on non-accrual, loans greater than 90 days past due and accruing, and OREO assets) were $6,776,013 or 0.65% of total assets as of June 30, 2023, compared to $6,796,262 or 0.67% of total assets, at the end of the linked quarter.

Following an assessment of the collectability of the loans held-for-investment at the end of the second quarter, it was determined that a $238,000 provision for loan losses was necessary to account for loan growth and changes to environmental factors. The Company booked a provision of $543,000 in the first quarter of 2023.

The Company's ratio of Allowance for Credit Losses to loans held-for-investment was 0.98% (or 0.98% of loans held-for investment excluding PPP loans) as of June 30, 2023, compared to the ratio of Allowance for Loan and Lease Losses to loans held-for-investment of 1.09% as of December 31, 2022 (or 1.10% of loans held-for-investment excluding PPP loans).

Total Assets

Total assets as of June 30, 2023, were $1.04 billion compared to  $1.01 billion on March 31, 2023, and total assets of $985.06 million on December 31, 2022.  Changes in major asset categories since December 31, 2022, were as follows:

  • Available for sale investment balances increased by $14.79 million.
  • Other loans held-for investment grew by $30.49 million
  • Deferred tax assets increased by $5.51 million, primarily due to deferred taxes on investment securities

Total Liabilities

Total liabilities as of June 30, 2023, were $963.90 million compared to total liabilities of $937.21 million on March 31, 2023, and total liabilities of $910.12 million on December 31, 2022. Total deposits were  $903.20 million on June 30, 2023, compared to $874.97 million on March 31, 2023, and total deposits of $848.90 million as of December 31, 2022. Non-interest-bearing demand deposits decreased by $5.13 million during the second quarter and comprised 18.33% of total deposits at the end of the second quarter. Other interest-bearing demand deposits increased by $69.31 million, savings deposits were flat and time deposits decreased by $34.77 million during the quarter.

Stockholders' Equity and Capital

Stockholders' equity as of June 30, 2023 was $77.40 million compared to $77.26 million on March 31, 2023, and $74.95 million as of December 31, 2022. Additional paid-in capital was $58.37 million on June 30, 2023, compared to $58.36 million on March 31, 2023, and $58.24 million as of December 31, 2022. Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income ("AOCI"), which generally comprises unrealized gains and losses on available-for-sale securities and derivative positions, declined during the second quarter of 2023. Retained earnings were $37.24 million on June 30, 2023, compared to $35.47 million on March 31, 2023, and $34.11 million on December 31, 2022. Total shares issued and outstanding were 7,197,834 compared to 7,184,259 shares as of December 31, 2022. The tangible book value of the Company's common stock on June 30, 2023, was $10.61 per share compared to $10.43 per share on December 31, 2022. Excluding AOCI losses/gains, the tangible book value of the Company's common stock on June 30, 2023, was $13.11 per share compared to $12.87 per share on December 31, 2022.

As of June 30, 2023, the Bank's capital ratios were well above regulatory minimum capital ratios for well-capitalized bank holding companies. The Bank's capital ratios as of June 30, 2023, and December 31, 2022, were as follows:

June 30, 2023

December 31, 2022          

Total Capital Ratio  

14.36 %

14.28 %

Tier 1 Capital Ratio    

13.52 %

13.37 %

Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio

13.52 %

13.37 %

Leverage Ratio        

10.99 %

11.32 %

About Freedom Financial Holdings, Inc.

Freedom Financial Holdings, Inc. is the holding company of The Freedom Bank of Virginia, a community bank with locations in Fairfax, Reston, Chantilly, Vienna, and Manassas, Virginia. The Freedom Bank of Virginia also has a mortgage division headquartered in Chantilly, Virginia and an SBA division headquartered in Harrison, NY. For information about deposits, loans and other services, visit the website at www.freedom.bank.

Forward Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements, including our expectations with respect to future events that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from management's projections, forecasts, estimates, and expectations include: fluctuation in market rates of interest and loan and deposit pricing; general economic and financial market conditions, in the United States generally and particularly in the markets in which the Company operates and in which its loans are concentrated, including the effects of declines in real estate values, increases in unemployment levels, inflation, recessions and slowdowns in economic growth, including as a result of COVID-19 and the impact of geopolitical conflicts, such as the war between Russia and Ukraine;  adverse developments in the financial services industry such as the recent bank failures; maintenance and development of well-established and valued client relationships and referral source relationships; the adequacy or inadequacy of our allowance for loan and lease losses; acquisition or loss of key production personnel; and the potential adverse effects of unusual and infrequently occurring events, such as weather-related disasters, wars, terrorist acts or public health events, and of governmental and societal responses thereto; these potential adverse effects may include, without limitation, adverse effects on the ability of the Company's borrowers to satisfy their obligations to the Company, on the value of collateral securing loans, on the demand for the Company's loans or its other products and services, on incidents of cyberattack and fraud, on the Company's liquidity or capital positions, on risks posed by reliance on third-party service providers, on other aspects of the Company's business operations and on financial markets and economic growth. The Company cautions readers that the list of factors above is not exclusive. The forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this release, and the Company may not undertake steps to update the forward-looking statements to reflect the impact of any circumstances or events that arise after the date the forward-looking statements are made. In addition, our past results of operations are not necessarily indicative of future performance.  Some of the financial tables in this document reflect classifications to accounts to improve consistency in financial reporting.

FREEDOM FINANCIAL HOLDINGS

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS







(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Audited)


June 30,

March 31,

December 31,


2023

2023

2022

ASSETS




Cash and Due from Banks

$                                     3,708,015

$                                     2,696,734

$                                   2,099,062

Interest Bearing Deposits with Banks

29,896,249

35,210,460

32,674,953

Securities Available-for-Sale

196,348,060

190,848,972

181,558,037

Securities Held-to-Maturity

20,819,794

16,846,320

17,096,010

Restricted Stock Investments

3,750,400

3,744,910

3,889,200

Loans Held for Sale

6,917,461

4,813,710

5,064,385

PPP Loans Held for Investment

1,916,844

5,415,614

5,829,662

Other Loans Held for Investment

724,666,359

704,841,433

694,173,347

Allowance for Credit Losses

(7,107,804)

(7,169,699)

(7,614,120)

Net Loans

719,475,399

703,087,348

692,388,889

Bank Premises and Equipment, net

945,786

983,882

989,072

Accrued Interest Receivable

3,523,829

3,591,624

3,784,076

Deferred Tax Asset

7,496,829

7,513,426

1,982,776

Bank-Owned Life Insurance

26,350,770

26,169,382

26,248,974

Right of Use Asset, net

2,207,805

2,389,964

1,736,285

Other Assets

19,857,624

16,564,590

15,551,415

Total Assets

$            1,041,298,020

$            1,014,461,322

$             985,063,133

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY










Deposits




Demand Deposits




Non-interest Bearing

$                      165,540,044

$                      170,666,205

$                     187,416,628

Interest Bearing

506,957,179

437,648,342

409,760,573

Savings Deposits

5,664,940

6,845,210

5,977,828

Time Deposits

225,037,517

259,806,734

245,840,048

Total Deposits

903,199,680

874,966,491

848,995,078

Federal Home Loan Bank Advances

20,000,000

20,000,000

25,000,000

Other Borrowings

2,834,173

5,415,614

5,826,298

Subordinated Debt (Net of Issuance Costs)

19,733,756

19,714,275

19,674,794

Accrued Interest Payable

1,935,957

1,857,047

1,265,796

Lease Liability

2,128,300

2,508,751

1,862,773

Other Liabilities

14,067,030

12,743,118

7,492,264

Total Liabilities

$               963,898,897

$               937,205,296

$             910,117,002

Stockholders' Equity




Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 5,000,000 shares authorized:




0 Shares Issued and Outstanding, June 30, March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022




Common Stock, $0.01 Par Value, 25,000,000 Shares:




23,000,000 Shares Voting and 2,000,000 Shares Non-voting.




Voting Common Stock:




        6,524,834, 6,541,415 and 6,516,000 Shares Issued and Outstanding




    at June 30, 2023, March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022 respectively




    (Includes 165,863, 165,863 and 93,003 Unvested Shares on June 30, 2023, March 31, 2023 and






 December 31, 2022 respectively)

65,248

65,415

65,160

Non-Voting Common Stock:




673,000, 673,000, 673,000 Shares Issued and Outstanding at June 30, 2023, March 31, 2023 and






 December 31, 2022 respectively)

6,730

6,730

6,730

 Additional Paid-in Capital

58,369,052

58,359,940

58,241,451

Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income, Net

(18,280,904)

(16,644,981)

(17,480,993)

Retained Earnings

37,238,997

35,468,922

34,113,783

Total Stockholders' Equity

77,399,123

77,256,026

74,946,131

Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$            1,041,298,020

$            1,014,461,322

$             985,063,133







FREEDOM FINANCIAL HOLDINGS

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS 



(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)


For the three

For the three

For the six

For the six


months ended

months ended

months ended

months ended


June 30, 2023

June 30, 2022

June 30, 2023

June 30, 2022

Interest Income







Interest and Fees on Loans

$                        10,857,368

$                       7,159,610

$                        20,840,105

$                        14,301,609

Interest on Investment Securities

2,522,682

1,278,759

4,688,405

2,424,136

Interest on Deposits with Other Banks

464,321

74,550

765,227

90,146

Total Interest Income

13,844,371

8,512,919

26,293,737

16,815,891

Interest Expense







Interest on Deposits

6,796,570

673,396

11,667,577

1,092,184

Interest on Borrowings

350,096

225,115

729,962

495,894

Total Interest Expense

7,146,666

898,511

12,397,539

1,588,078









Net Interest Income

6,697,705

7,614,408

13,896,198

15,227,813

Provision for Loan Losses

(238,000)

(375,000)

(781,000)

(539,000)

Net Interest Income After







Provision for Loan Losses

6,459,705

7,239,408

13,115,198

14,688,813

Non-Interest Income







Mortgage Loan Gain-on-Sale and Fee Revenue

769,649

986,160

1,148,207

2,024,138

 SBA Gain-on-Sale Revenue

-

263,806

-

529,830

Service Charges and Other Income

94,428

175,853

249,016

477,380

Gain on Sale of Securities

-

-

-

(131)

 Servicing Income

64,688

57,917

130,103

110,065

Swap Fee Income

-

-

-

-

Increase in Cash Surrender Value of Bank-







owned Life Insurance

183,235

173,679

526,374

334,307

Total Non-interest Income

1,112,000

1,657,415

2,053,700

3,475,589

Non-Interest Expenses







Officer and Employee Compensation







and Benefits

3,469,477

4,005,945

7,618,689

8,009,266

Occupancy Expense

38,488

304,153

366,407

636,519

Equipment and Depreciation Expense

148,901

183,315

330,396

355,421

Insurance Expense

136,555

74,983

291,622

145,609

Professional Fees

325,405

323,647

675,485

571,976

Data and Item Processing

323,906

342,340

643,906

607,965

Advertising 


133,907

114,966

252,386

220,335

Franchise Taxes and State Assessment Fees

290,049

224,636

572,789

424,734

Mortgage Fees and Settlements

141,333

129,210

200,619

235,059

Other Operating Expense

382,577

332,567

849,889

647,983

Total Non-interest Expenses

5,390,599

6,035,762

11,802,188

11,854,868

Income Before Income Taxes

2,181,106

2,861,061

3,366,710

6,309,535

Income Tax Expense/(Benefit)

411,031

633,677

360,000

1,297,853

Net Income

$                             1,770,075

$                      2,227,384.65

$                             3,006,710

$                             5,011,682

Earnings per Common Share - Basic

$                                      0.27

$                                    0.31

$                                      0.41

$                                      0.69

Earnings per Common Share - Diluted

$                                      0.27

$                                    0.30

$                                      0.41

$                                      0.68

Weighted-Average Common Shares







Outstanding - Basic

6,641,930

7,290,417

7,290,770

7,313,766

Weighted-Average Common Shares









Outstanding - Diluted

6,651,241

7,312,200

7,318,239

7,343,634


















FREEDOM FINANCIAL HOLDINGS

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS 












(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

For the three

For the three

For the three

For the three

For the three

months ended

months ended

months ended

months ended

months ended

June 30, 2023

March 31, 2023

December 31, 2022

September 30, 2022

June 30, 2022

Interest Income








Interest and Fees on Loans

$                  10,857,368

$                    9,982,737

$                    9,503,228

$                       8,408,971

$                    7,159,610

Interest on Investment Securities

2,522,682

2,165,723

2,061,298

1,626,322

1,278,759

Interest on Deposits with Other Banks 

464,321

300,906

339,592

171,644

74,550

Total Interest Income

13,844,371

12,449,366

11,904,118

10,206,937

8,512,919










Interest Expense








Interest on Deposits

6,796,570

4,871,008

3,685,412

1,735,027

673,396

Interest on Borrowings

350,096

379,866

101,216

229,283

225,115

Total Interest Expense

7,146,666

5,250,874

3,786,628

1,964,310

898,511










Net Interest Income

6,697,705

7,198,492

8,117,490

8,242,627

7,614,408

Provision for Loan Losses

(238,000)

(543,000)

(327,000)

(382,000)

(375,000)

Net Interest Income after








Provision for Loan Losses

6,459,705

6,655,492

7,790,490

7,860,627

7,239,408

Non-Interest Income








Mortgage Loan Gain-on-Sale and Fee Revenue

769,649

378,558

357,654

710,149

986,160

 SBA Gain-on-Sale Revenue

-

-

404,409

63,727

263,806

Service Charges and Other Income

94,428

154,588

92,235

52,755

175,853

Gains on Sale of Securities

-

-

20,503

10,600

-

Servicing Income

64,688

65,415

53,332

54,792

57,917

Swap Fee Income

-

-

-

68,404

-

Increase in Cash Surrender Value of Bank-








owned Life Insurance

183,235

343,140

158,972

175,815

173,679

Total Non-interest Income

1,112,000

941,701

1,087,106

1,136,243

1,657,415




















Total Revenue5

$                       7,809,705

$                       8,140,192

$                       9,204,596

$                       9,378,870

$                       9,271,823










Non-Interest Expenses








Officer and Employee Compensation








and Benefits

3,469,477

4,149,212

3,495,260

3,655,913

4,005,945

Occupancy Expense

38,488

327,919

318,462

311,070

304,153

Equipment and Depreciation Expense

148,901

181,495

179,679

170,070

183,315

Insurance Expense

136,555

155,068

140,926

76,563

74,983

Professional Fees

325,405

350,080

238,732

251,597

323,647

Data and Item Processing

323,906

320,000

304,767

299,501

342,340

Advertising

133,907

118,479

124,450

104,119

114,966

Franchise Taxes and State Assessment Fees

290,049

282,739

282,796

282,912

224,636

Mortgage Fees and Settlements

141,333

59,286

23,156

97,495

129,210

Other Operating Expense

382,577

467,311

271,396

301,977

332,567










Total Non-interest Expenses

5,390,599

6,411,589

5,379,623

5,551,217

6,035,762

Income before Income Taxes

2,181,106

1,185,604

3,497,972

3,445,652

2,861,061










Income Tax Expense

411,031

(51,031)

636,033

755,702

633,677










Net Income

$                       1,770,075

$                       1,236,635

$                       2,861,939

$                       2,689,950

$                       2,227,385

Earnings per Common Share - Basic

$                                0.27

$                                0.17

$                                0.40

$                                0.37

$                                0.31

Earnings per Common Share - Diluted

$                                0.27

$                                0.17

$                                0.39

$                                0.37

$                                0.30

Weighted-Average Common Shares








Outstanding - Basic

6,641,930

7,280,803

7,238,807

7,271,784

7,290,417

Weighted-Average Common Shares










Outstanding - Diluted

6,651,241

7,317,805

7,252,669

7,285,786

7,312,200










Average Balances, Income and Expenses, Yields and Rates































(Unaudited)









































































Three Months Ended




Three Months Ended




Three Months Ended




Three Months Ended




Three Months Ended










June 30, 2023

Income/


March 31, 2023

Income/


December 31, 2022

Income/


September 30, 2022

Income/


June 30, 2022

Income/








Average Balance

Expense

Yield

Average Balance

Expense

Yield

Average Balance

Expense

Yield

Average Balance

Expense

Yield

Average Balance

Expense

Yield



Assets


































Cash

$                                      36,370,275

$           464,321

5.12 %

$                                      31,062,495

$           300,906

3.93 %

$                                      35,596,385

$           339,592

3.78 %

$                                      37,133,361

$           171,644

1.83 %

$                                      35,469,783

$             74,550

0.84 %







































Investments (Tax Exempt)

21,202,088

187,739


21,182,371

182,470


20,664,285

184,800


21,615,440

186,314


22,199,648

187,816





Investments (Taxable)

197,080,849

2,374,368


184,686,055

2,021,572


182,096,499

1,915,306


179,086,818

1,479,134


167,905,374

1,130,385





Total Investments

218,282,937

2,562,107

4.71 %

205,868,426

2,204,042

4.34 %

202,760,784

2,100,106

4.11 %

200,702,258

1,665,447

3.29 %

190,105,022

1,318,201

2.78 %







































Total Loans



726,201,568

10,857,368

6.00 %

703,610,368

9,982,737

5.75 %

689,158,712

9,503,228

5.47 %

648,964,205

8,408,971

5.14 %

615,110,994

7,159,610

4.67 %







































Earning Assets

980,854,780

13,883,796

5.68 %

940,541,289

12,487,685

5.38 %

927,515,881

11,942,926

5.11 %

886,799,824

10,246,063

4.58 %

840,685,799

8,552,361

4.08 %















































































































Assets

$                                 1,035,350,077




$                                    988,804,262




$                                    969,662,029




$                                    929,265,436




$                                    880,810,523











































Liabilities


































Interest Checking

$                                    197,224,144

$        1,892,301

3.85 %

$                                    154,625,978

$        1,320,093

3.46 %

$                                    130,004,364

$           862,014

2.63 %

$                                    132,342,702

$           458,605

1.37 %

$                                    128,008,728

$           134,727

0.42 %



Money Market

282,452,498

2,308,846

3.28 %

261,801,221

2,036,801

3.16 %

240,285,109

1,383,701

2.28 %

216,851,258

581,082

1.06 %

203,094,067

180,932

0.36 %



Savings

5,678,056

1,586

0.11 %

6,935,212

2,326

0.14 %

6,108,935

3,067

0.20 %

6,659,935

2,119

0.13 %

8,303,586

2,147

0.10 %



Time Deposits



239,305,940

2,593,837

4.35 %

248,679,942

1,511,787

2.47 %

261,984,431

1,436,630

2.18 %

218,365,002

693,221

1.26 %

186,130,419

355,590

0.77 %



Interest Bearing Deposits

724,660,638

6,796,570

3.76 %

672,042,353

4,871,007

2.94 %

638,382,839

3,685,412

2.29 %

574,218,895

1,735,027

1.20 %

525,536,800

673,396

0.51 %







































Borrowings

$                                      45,865,355

$           350,096

3.06 %

$                                      49,125,142

$           379,866

3.14 %

$                                      46,940,688

$           101,216

0.86 %

$                                      53,279,949

$           229,283

1.72 %

$                                      56,154,130

$           225,115

1.61 %







































Interest Bearing Liabilities

770,525,994

7,146,666

3.72 %

721,167,495

5,250,873

2.95 %

685,323,527

3,786,628

2.19 %

627,498,844

1,964,310

1.24 %

581,690,931

898,511

0.62 %







































Non Interest Bearing Deposits

$                                    169,160,626




$                                    176,477,412




$                                    202,342,666




$                                    215,426,363




$                                    212,429,933











































Cost of Funds





3.05 %




2.37 %




1.69 %




0.92 %




0.45 %







































Net Interest Margin2



$        6,737,130

2.76 %


$        7,236,812

3.12 %


$        8,156,298

3.49 %


$        8,281,753

3.71 %


$        7,653,850

3.65 %



Shareholders Equity

$                                      77,557,760




$                                      76,928,018




$                                      73,185,633




$                                      77,295,762




$                                      78,112,151











































2 Net interest margin is calculated as fully taxable equivalent net interest income divided by average earning assets and represents the Bank's net yield on its earning assets

Average Balances, Income and

 Expenses, Yields and Rates
























(Unaudited)

























Three Months Ended




Three Months Ended






Six Months Ended




Six Months Ended




June 30, 2023

Income /


June 30, 2022

Income /




June 30, 2023

Income /


June 30, 2022

Income /


Average Balance

Expense

Yield

Average Balance

Expense

Yield


Average Balance

Expense

Yield

Average Balance

Expense

Yield

Assets
























Cash

$               36,370,275

$        464,321

5.12 %

$               35,469,783

$          74,550

0.84 %


$               33,731,047

$        765,227

4.57 %

$               37,909,262

$          90,146

0.48 %


























Investments (Tax Exempt)

21,202,088

187,739


22,199,648

187,816




21,192,284

370,209


22,762,366

375,447

Investments (Taxable)

197,080,849

2,374,368


167,905,374

1,130,385




190,917,692

4,395,940


166,947,911

2,127,533

Total Investments

218,282,937

2,562,107

4.71 %

190,105,021

1,318,200

2.78 %


212,109,976

4,766,149

4.53 %

189,710,277

2,502,980

2.66 %


























Total Loans

726,201,568

10,857,368

6.00 %

615,110,994

7,159,610

4.67 %


714,968,375

20,840,105

5.88 %

612,277,385

14,301,609

4.71 %


























Earning Assets

980,854,780

13,883,796

5.68 %

840,685,799

8,552,361

4.08 %


960,809,398

26,371,481

5.53 %

839,896,924

16,894,735

4.06 %


























Assets

$          1,035,350,077




$             880,810,523






$          1,012,205,749




$             878,508,335





























Liabilities
























Interest Checking

$             197,224,144

$     1,892,301

3.85 %

$             128,008,728

$        134,727

0.42 %


$             176,021,842

3,212,395

3.68 %

$             122,562,966

182,973

0.30 %

Money Market

282,452,498

2,308,846

3.28 %

203,094,067

180,932

0.36 %


272,204,800

4,028,641

2.98 %

201,296,855

270,448

0.27 %

Savings

5,678,056

1,586

0.11 %

8,303,586

2,147

0.10 %


6,303,161

3,912

0.13 %

7,482,395

3,872

0.10 %

Time Deposits

239,305,940

2,593,837

4.35 %

186,130,419

355,590

0.77 %


243,898,399

4,422,630

3.66 %

180,103,288

634,891

0.71 %

Interest Bearing Deposits

724,660,638

6,796,570

3.76 %

525,536,800

673,396

0.51 %


698,428,202

11,667,578

3.37 %

511,445,504

1,092,184

0.43 %


























Borrowings

$               45,865,355

350,096

3.06 %

$               56,154,130

225,115

1.61 %


$               47,486,244

729,962

3.10 %

63,851,619

495,894

1.57 %


























Interest Bearing Liabilities

770,525,994

7,146,666

3.72 %

581,690,931

898,511

0.62 %


745,914,445

12,397,540

3.35 %

575,297,123

1,588,078

0.56 %


























Non Interest Bearing Deposits

$             169,160,626




$             212,429,933






$             172,683,492




$             212,870,074





























Cost of Funds



3.05 %




0.45 %






2.72 %




0.41 %


























Net Interest Margin2

$     6,737,130

2.76 %


$     7,653,850

3.65 %




$   13,973,941

2.93 %


$   15,306,657

3.68 %

Shareholders Equity

$               77,557,760




$               78,112,151






$               77,244,629




$               80,761,461



ROAA

0.69 %




1.01 %






0.60 %




1.15 %



ROAE

9.15 %




11.44 %






7.85 %




12.51 %





























2 Net interest margin is calculated as fully taxable equivalent net interest income divided by average earning assets and represents the Bank's net yield on its earning assets










Selected Financial Data by Quarter Ended:




(Unaudited)




Balance Sheet Ratios

June 30, 2023

March 31, 2023

December 31, 2022

September 30, 2022

June 30, 2022

Loans held-for-investment to Deposits

80.45 %

81.18 %

82.45 %

79.19 %

83.49 %

Income Statement Ratios (Quarterly)




Return on Average Assets (ROAA)

0.69 %

0.51 %

1.17 %

1.15 %

1.01 %

Return on Average Equity (ROAE)

9.15 %

6.52 %

15.51 %

13.81 %

11.44 %

Efficiency Ratio3

69.02 %

78.76 %

58.44 %

59.19 %

65.10 %

Net Interest Margin2

2.76 %

3.12 %

3.49 %

3.71 %

3.65 %

Yield on Average Earning Assets

5.68 %

5.38 %

5.11 %

4.58 %

4.08 %

Yield on Securities

4.71 %

4.34 %

4.11 %

3.29 %

2.78 %

Yield on Loans

6.00 %

5.75 %

5.47 %

5.14 %

4.67 %

Cost of Funds

3.05 %

2.37 %

1.69 %

0.92 %

0.45 %

Noninterest income to Total Revenue

14.24 %

11.57 %

11.81 %

12.11 %

17.88 %

Liquidity Ratios4




Uninsured Deposits to Total Deposits

25.78 %

21.77 %

27.05 %

30.57 %

36.14 %

Total Liquidity6 to Uninsured Deposits

120.82 %

149.16 %

127.88 %

119.04 %

103.98 %

Total Liquidity to Unfunded Commitments, CDs and Borrowings maturing in next 30 days

213.43 %

206.92 %

190.69 %

231.02 %

203.89 %

Tangible Common Equity Ratio

7.43 %

7.62 %

7.61 %

7.52 %

8.43 %

Tangible Common Equity Ratio (adjusted for unrealized losses on HTM securities)

7.16 %

7.38 %

7.36 %

7.23 %

8.14 %






Available -for-Sale securities (as % of total securities)

90.41 %

91.89 %

91.39 %

91.17 %

90.47 %

Per Share Data




Tangible Book Value

$10.75

$10.71

$10.43

$9.96

$10.31

Tangible Book Value (ex AOCI)1

$13.29

$13.02

$12.87

$12.33

$11.95

Share Price Data




Closing Price

$10.56

$13.95

$14.57

$14.60

$14.80

Book Value Multiple

98 %

130 %

140 %

147 %

144 %

Common Stock Data




Outstanding Shares at End of Period

7,197,834

7,214,466

7,184,259

7,281,606

7,319,006

Weighted Average shares outstanding, basic

6,641,930

7,280,803

7,238,807

7,271,784

7,290,417

Weighted Average shares outstanding, diluted

6,651,241

7,317,805

7,252,669

7,285,786

7,312,200

Capital Ratios (Bank Only)




Tier 1 Leverage ratio

10.99 %

11.30 %

11.32 %

11.59 %

11.95 %

Common Equity Tier 1 ratio

13.52 %

13.47 %

13.37 %

13.62 %

13.84 %

Tier 1 Risk Based Capital ratio

13.52 %

13.47 %

13.37 %

13.62 %

13.84 %

Total Risk Based Capital ratio

14.37 %

14.34 %

14.28 %

14.55 %

14.77 %

Credit Quality




Net Charge-offs to Average Loans

0.04 %

0.06 %

0.02 %

0.00 %

0.00 %

Total Non-performing Loans to loans held-for-investment

0.93 %

0.96 %

1.23 %

1.31 %

1.38 %

Total Non-performing Assets to Total Assets

0.65 %

0.67 %

0.88 %

0.90 %

0.97 %

Nonaccrual Loans to loans held-for-investment

0.93 %

0.96 %

1.23 %

1.31 %

1.38 %

Provision for Loan and Lease Losses

$238,000

$543,000

$327,000

$382,000

$375,000

Allowance for Loan and Lease Losses to net loans held-for-investment

0.98 %

1.01 %

1.09 %

1.12 %

1.11 %

Allowance for Loan and Lease Losses to net loans held-for-investment (ex PPP loans)

0.98 %

1.02 %

1.10 %

1.13 %

1.13 %






2 Net interest margin is calculated as fully taxable equivalent net interest income divided by average earning assets and represents the Bank's net yield on its earning assets

6 Total Liquidity is the sum of cash, cash balances at banks, unencumbered available-for-sale securities and secured borrowing availability at the Federal Reserve and the Federal Home Loan Bank.






FREEDOM FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC.

CONSOLIDATED SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA

DEFINITIONS AND RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES:


































1 Tangible Book Value (ex-AOCI) (non-GAAP)

As of







June 30,
2023

March 31,
2023

December 31,
2022

September 30,
2022

June 30,
2022




Shareholder's Equity

$    77,399,123

$    77,256,026

$    74,946,131

$    72,490,029

$    75,473,368




Outstanding Shares at End of Period

7,197,834

7,214,466

7,184,259

7,281,606

7,319,006




Tangible Book Value (GAAP)

$             10.75

$             10.71

$             10.43

$               9.96

$             10.31




Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income (Net) (AOCI)

$   (18,280,904)

$   (16,644,981)

$   (17,480,993)

$   (17,287,737)

$   (11,985,199)




AOCI per share equivalent

(2.54)

(2.31)

(2.43)

(2.37)

(1.64)




Tangible Book Value (ex-AOCI) (non-GAAP)

$             13.29

$             13.02

$             12.87

$             12.32

$             11.95





















2 Net interest income has been computed on a fully taxable equivalent basis ("FTE")

 using a 21% federal income tax rate for the 2023 and 2022 periods.

Quarter-to-Date

Year-to-Date




June 30,
2023

March 31,
2023

December 31,
2022

September 30,
2022

June 30,
2022

June 30,
2023

June 30,
2022

Income on Tax Exempt Securities

$         148,314

$         144,151

$         146,021

$         147,188

$         148,374

$         292,465

$         296,603

Tax Equivalent Adjustment

39,425

38,319

38,816

39,126

39,441

77,744

$           78,844

Income on Tax Exempt Securities (Non-GAAP)

$         187,739

$         182,470

$         184,837

$         186,314

$         187,816

$         370,209

$         375,447

















Average Earning Assets

$  980,854,780

$  940,541,289

$  927,515,881

$  886,799,824

$  840,685,799

$  960,809,398

$  839,896,924

Yield on Interest Earning Assets (GAAP)

5.66 %

5.37 %

5.09 %

4.57 %

4.06 %

5.78 %

4.18 %

Yield on Interest-Earning Assets (FTE) (Non-GAAP)

5.68 %

5.38 %

5.11 %

4.58 %

4.08 %

5.53 %

4.06 %

Net Interest Margin (NIM) (GAAP)

2.74 %

3.10 %

3.47 %

3.69 %

3.69 %

2.83 %

3.74 %

Net Interest Margin (NIM) (FTE) (Non-GAAP)

2.76 %

3.12 %

3.49 %

3.71 %

3.65 %

2.93 %

3.68 %

















3 Efficiency Ratio (Non-GAAP)

Quarter-to-Date

Year-to-Date




June 30,
2023

March 31,
2023

December 31,
2022

September 30,
2022

June 30,
2022

June 30,
2023

June 30,
2022

Net Interest Income

$      6,697,705

$      7,198,492

$      8,117,490

$      8,242,627

$      7,614,408

$    13,896,198

$    15,227,813

Non-Interest Income

1,112,000

941,701

1,087,106

1,136,242

1,657,415

2,053,700

3,475,589

Total Revenue

$      7,809,705

$      8,140,193

$      9,204,596

$      9,378,869

$      9,271,823

$    15,949,898

$    18,703,403

Non-Interest Expense

5,390,599

6,411,589

5,379,623

5,551,217

6,035,762

11,802,188

11,854,868

Efficiency Ratio (Non-GAAP)

69.02 %

78.76 %

58.44 %

59.19 %

65.10 %

74.00 %

63.38 %

















4Liquidity Ratios (Non-GAAP)




Quarter-to-Date












June 30,
2023

March 31,
2023

December 31,
2022

September 30,
2022

June 30,
2022




Available-for-Sale Securities (as % of total securities)

90.41 %

91.89 %

91.39 %

91.17 %

90.47 %




Uninsured Deposits to Total Deposits

25.78 %

21.77 %

27.05 %

30.57 %

36.14 %




Total Liquidity to Uninsured Deposits

120.82 %

149.16 %

127.88 %

119.04 %

103.98 %




Total Liquidity to Unfunded Commitments, CDs and Borrowings maturing in next 30 days

213.43 %

206.92 %

190.69 %

231.02 %

203.89 %




Tangible Common Equity Ratio

7.43 %

7.62 %

7.61 %

7.52 %

8.43 %




Tangible Common Equity Ratio(adjusted for unrealized losses

7.16 %

7.38 %

7.36 %

7.23 %

8.14 %




on HTM Securities)































5 Total Revenues (Non-GAAP)

Quarter-to-Date

Year-to-Date




June 30,
2023

March 31,
2023

December 31,
2022

September 30,
2022

June 30,
2022

June 30,
2023

June 30,
2022

Net Interest Income

$      6,697,705

$      7,198,492

$      8,117,490

$      8,242,627

$      7,614,408

$    13,896,198

$    15,227,813

Non-Interest Income

1,112,000

941,701

1,087,106

1,136,242

1,657,415

2,053,700

3,475,589

Total Revenue (non-GAAP)

$      7,809,705

$      8,140,193

$      9,204,596

$      9,378,869

$      9,271,823

$    15,949,898

$    18,703,403

















Contact:
Joseph J. Thomas
President & Chief Executive Officer
703-667-4161: Phone
[email protected]: Email

SOURCE Freedom Financial Holdings

