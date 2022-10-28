Freedom Financial Holdings Announces Earnings for Third Quarter of 2022

FAIRFAX, Va., Oct. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Freedom Financial Holdings (OTCQX: FDVA), (the "Company" or "Freedom"), the holding company for The Freedom Bank of Virginia (the "Bank") today announced net income of $2,689,950, or $0.37 per diluted share, for the three months ended September 30, 2022. This compares to net income of $2,227,385 or $0.30 per diluted share, for the linked quarter and net income of $2,890,281 or $0.39 per diluted share for the three months ended September 30, 2021. Net income for the first nine months of 2022 was $7,701,632 or $1.05 per diluted share compared to net income of $7,984,873 or $1.09 per diluted share for the first nine months of 2021.   

Joseph J. Thomas, President, and CEO, commented, "Our team continues to pivot in the face of changing market conditions to innovate our products and help our clients grow and succeed. These efforts translated into a pre-tax, pre-provision net income1 increase of 18.28% to $3.83 million in the third quarter of 2022 compared to the prior quarter.  We were able to grow our assets at an annualized rate of 30.46% in the quarter and, more importantly, enjoyed annualized organic loan growth of 22.33% in the third quarter. We were also able to achieve strong annualized deposit growth of 43.01% in the quarter by attracting new clients to our high tech and high touch operating platform and offering competitive interest rates. While we experienced a 47 basis points increase in cost of funds when compared to the linked quarter to 92 basis points, our net margin remains strong at 3.71%, increasing 28 basis points compared to prior year. Total revenue2 was down by $223,021 or 2.32% compared to the prior year, as mortgage banking activity has been negatively impacted by higher rates. To achieve these results, we also used strong expense control to drive down our efficiency ratio4 to 59.19% for the third quarter compared to 65.10% for the prior quarter.  We continue to maintain a strong balance sheet given the more challenging economic environment with allowance for loan losses at 1.13% (excluding PPP loans) and Tier 1 Capital Ratio at 13.62%."

Third Quarter 2022 Highlights include:
  • Net income for the third quarter was $2,689,950 or $0.37 per diluted share compared to net income of $2,227,385 or $0.30 per diluted share in the linked quarter and net income of $2,890,281 or $0.39 per diluted share for the three months ended September 30, 2021.
  • Return on Average Assets ("ROAA") was 1.15% for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, compared to 1.01% for the linked quarter and 1.35% for the three months ended September 30, 2021.
  • Return on Average Equity ("ROAE") was 13.81% for the three months ended September 30, 2022, compared to 11.44% for the linked quarter and 14.18% for the three months ended September 30, 2021.
  • Total assets were $964.28 million as of September 30, 2022, an increase of $87.61 million or 9.99% from total assets as of December 31, 2021.
  • Loans held-for-investment (excluding PPP loans) increased by $35.02 million or 5.63% during the quarter.
  • PPP loan balances decreased by $2.56 million during the third quarter on loan forgiveness and mortgage loans held for sale decreased by $3.66 million during the same period, on a decline in mortgage activity.
  • Cash balances at the Federal Reserve and the Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) increased by $28.38 million during the third quarter.
  • Available for sale investment securities increased by $11.17 million during the third quarter.
  • Total deposits increased by $82.02 million or by 10.84% in the third quarter. Non-interest-bearing demand deposits decreased by $11.48 million from the linked quarter to $204.73 million and represented 24.41% of total deposits as of September 30, 2022.
  • The net interest margin3 increased in the third quarter to 3.71%, higher by 6 basis points compared to the linked quarter and higher by 28 basis points compared to the same period in 2021. Excluding PPP loans, the net interest margin3 would have been 3.68%. The increase in the net interest margin3 across linked quarters was primarily due to higher yields on investment securities and loans offset by a rising cost of funds.
  • The cost of funds was 0.92% for the third quarter, higher by 47 basis points compared to the linked quarter and higher by 55 basis points compared to the same period in 2021. This was driven largely by rising rates on interest checking deposits and money market accounts.
  • Non-interest income decreased by 31.44% compared to the linked quarter and decreased by 56.41% compared to the same period in 2021. The decrease in non-interest income compared to the prior calendar quarter and same period in 2021 was primarily due to lower mortgage revenue stemming from a slowdown in mortgage activity as well as a reduction in SBA gain on sale revenue. During the current quarter, the Bank was granted the designation as a Preferred Lender by the SBA. This designation gives the Bank more authority to process, close, service, and liquidate SBA-guaranteed loans. As a Preferred Lender, the Bank is authorized to make SBA-guaranteed loans without prior SBA review of eligibility or creditworthiness allowing for a more seamless and timely loan process.
  • Non-interest expense in the third quarter decreased by 8.03% compared to the linked quarter and decreased by 2.94% compared to the same period in 2021. The decrease in non-interest expense from the prior calendar quarters was primarily due to lower performance related costs: specifically, commissions paid to mortgage loan officers and mortgage settlement costs.
  • The Efficiency Ratio4 was 59.19% for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, compared to 65.10% for the linked quarter and 59.57% for the same period in 2021.
  • Non-accrual loans were unchanged in the third quarter from the prior period, and the ratio of non-performing assets to total assets was 0.90% as of September 30, 2022, compared to 0.10% as of September 30, 2021.
  • As a result of an increase in loans held-for-investment during the quarter and an assessment of the risks in the held-for-investment loan portfolio, the Company recognized a $382,000 provision for loan losses during the third quarter and the ratio of the allowance for loan and lease losses to loans held-for-investment was 1.12% (or 1.13% excluding PPP loans, which carry a full faith and guarantee of the US Government) compared to 1.11% in the linked quarter (or 1.13% excluding PPP loans);
  • The Bank continues to be well capitalized and capital ratios continue to be strong with a Leverage ratio of 11.59%, Common Equity Tier 1 ratio of 13.62%, Tier 1 Risk Based Capital ratio of 13.62% and a Total Capital ratio of 14.55%.
Net Interest Income

The Company recorded net interest income of $8.24 million for the third quarter of 2022, an increase of 8.25% compared to the linked quarter, and 17.83% higher than the same period in 2021. The net interest margin3 in the third quarter of 2022 was 3.71%, higher by 6 basis points compared to the linked quarter and higher by 28 basis points compared to the same period in 2021. Income from PPP loan forgiveness during the third quarter was $123,150 (from $2.10 million of PPP loans forgiven by the SBA), compared to PPP loan forgiveness income of $149,105 (from $3.15 million of PPP loans forgiven by the SBA) during the second quarter of 2022. Excluding the PPP loans, the net interest margin3 in the third quarter would have been 3.68%.

The following factors contributed to the changes in net interest margin3 during the third quarter of 2022 compared to the linked quarter:

  • Yields on average earning assets increased by 50 basis points to 4.58% compared to 4.08% in the linked quarter, driven by higher yields on investment securities and loans.
  • Loan yields increased by 47 basis points to 5.14% from 4.67% in the linked quarter, while yields on investment securities increased by 51 basis points to 3.29% from 2.78% in the linked quarter. Rising rates on floating rate securities contributed to the increase in investment yields.
  • Cost of funds increased by 47 basis points to 0.92%, from 0.45% in the linked quarter, due to rising rates on interest checking and money market deposit accounts. Borrowing costs increased 10 basis points due to maturing borrowing repricing at higher rates as well as fewer low-cost advances from the PPP Liquidity Facility. Advances from the PPP Liquidity Facility are retired as the associated PPP loans are forgiven or paid off.
  • Excluding PPP loans would have decreased the net interest margin3 by 6 basis points.

The following factors contributed to the changes in net interest margin3 during the third quarter of 2022 compared to the prior calendar quarter:

  • Yields on average earning assets increased by 81 basis points to 4.58% compared to 3.77% in the prior calendar quarter, driven by higher yields on loans, investments, and interest earning cash balances.
  • Loan yields increased by 59 basis points to 5.14% from 4.55% in the calendar quarter, while yields on investment securities increased by 106 basis points to 3.29% from 2.23% in the prior calendar quarter.
  • Cost of funds increased by 55 basis points to 0.92%, from 0.37% in the calendar quarter, on higher deposit and borrowing costs.
  • Excluding the impact of PPP loans from the same quarter previous year, the net interest margin3 increased by 45 basis points.
Non-interest Income

Non-interest income was $1.14 million for the third quarter, a decreased of 31.44% when compared to the linked quarter and a decreased of 56.41% when compared to the same period in 2021. The decrease in non-interest income compared to linked and calendar quarters was primarily due to lower mortgage revenue stemming from a slowdown in mortgage activity, as well as lower revenue from SBA loan sales. Secondary market premiums for SBA loans decreased during the third quarter, and the Company held more closed SBA loans on its balance sheet instead of selling them into the secondary market.

Total Revenue2

Total Revenue2, defined as the sum of net interest income, before provision for loan losses, and non-interest income, was higher by 1.15% compared to the linked quarter, primarily due to higher interest income on investment securities and loans offset by rising costs of deposits and reduced activity in current period gain-on-sale income.  Total Revenue2 was lower by 2.32% compared to the same period in 2021, primarily due to lower non-interest income in the prior calendar quarter.

Non-interest Expenses

Non-interest expenses in the third quarter of 2022 decreased by 8.03% compared to the linked quarter and decreased by 2.94% compared to the same period in 2021. The decrease in non-interest expenses in the third quarter compared to the prior quarter was largely due to lower compensation costs, a decrease in legal fees and lower mortgage settlements costs. 

The Efficiency Ratio4 was 59.19% for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, compared to 65.10% for the prior quarter and 59.57% for the same period in 2021.

Asset Quality

Non-accrual loans were $8,677,688 or 1.31% of loans held-for-investment as of September 30, 2022, compared to $8,712,326 or 1.38% of loans held-for-investment at the end of the linked quarter. There were no troubled debt restructurings ("TDRs") as of September 30, 2022. As of September 30, 2022, there were no loans that were 90 days or more past due and accruing.  There was no Other Real Estate Owned ("OREO") on the balance sheet as of September 30, 2022. Total non-performing assets (defined as the sum of loans on non-accrual, loans greater than 90 days past due and accruing, loans that are TDRs but not on non-accrual, and OREO assets) were $8,677,688 or 0.90% of total assets as of September 30, 2022, compared to $8,712,326 or 0.97% of assets, at the end of the linked quarter.

Following an assessment of the collectability of the loans held-for-investment at the end of the third quarter, it was determined that a $382,000 provision for loan losses was necessary to account for loan growth and changes to environmental factors. The Company booked a provision of $375,000 in the second quarter of 2022. The Company's ALLL ratio was 1.12% of loans held-for-investment (or 1.13% of loans held-for investment excluding PPP loans) as of September 30, 2022, compared to an ALLL ratio of 1.11% as of June 30, 2022 (or 1.13% of loans held-for-investment excluding PPP loans).

Total Assets

Total assets as of September 30, 2022, were $964.28 million compared to $895.52 million as of June 30, 2022. Changes in major asset categories during linked quarters were as follows:

  • Cash balances at the Federal Reserve and Federal Home Loan Bank increased by $28.38 million
  • Available for sale investment balances increased by $11.12 million
  • PPP loan balances decreased by $2.56 million on loan forgiveness by the SBA
  • Other loans held-for investment grew by $35.02 million
  • Mortgage loans held-for-sale declined by $3.66 million
Total Liabilities

Total liabilities as of September 30, 2022, were $891.79 million compared to total liabilities of $820.05 million as of June 30, 2022. Total deposits were $838.60 million compared to total deposits of $756.58 million as of June 30, 2022. Non-interest-bearing demand deposits decreased by $11.48 million during the quarter and comprised 24.41% of total deposits at the end of the quarter, compared to 28.58% of total deposits as of June 30, 2022. Other interest-bearing demand deposits increased by $23.11 million, savings deposits decreased by $696.23 thousand and time deposits increased by $71.08 million during the quarter. Federal Home Loan Bank advances decreased by $10.14 million during the quarter, while PPP Liquidity Facility term advances decreased by $2.31 million, in line with PPP loan forgiveness.

Stockholders' Equity and Capital

Stockholders' equity as of September 30, 2022, was $72.49 million compared to $75.47 million as of June 30, 2022. Additional paid-in capital was $58.45 million on September 30, 2022, compared to $58.82 million as of June 30, 2022. Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income ("AOCI"), which generally comprises unrealized gains and losses on available-for-sale securities and derivative positions, decreased by $5.30 million on net unrealized losses during the third quarter of 2022. Retained earnings were $31.25 million on September 30, 2022, compared to $28.56 million at the end of the prior quarter. Total shares issued and outstanding were 7,281,606 as of September 30, 2022, compared to 7,319,006 shares as of June 30, 2022. The tangible book value5 of the Company's common stock on September 30, 2022, was $9.96 per share compared to $10.31 per share as of June 30, 2022, and $11.14 per share as of September 30, 2021.

As of September 30, 2022, the Bank's capital ratios were well above regulatory mini     mum capital ratios for well-capitalized bank holding companies. The Bank's capital ratios as of September 30, 2022, and June 30, 2022, were as follows:

September 30, 2022

June 30, 2022





Total Capital Ratio

14.55 %

14.77 %





Tier 1 Capital Ratio

13.62 %

13.84 %





Common Equity








Tier 1 Capital Ratio

13.62 %

13.84 %





Leverage Ratio

11.59 %

11.95 %

About Freedom Financial Holdings, Inc.

Freedom Financial Holdings, Inc. is the holding company of The Freedom Bank of Virginia, a community bank with locations in Fairfax, Reston, Chantilly, Vienna, and Manassas, Virginia. The Freedom Bank of Virginia also has a mortgage division headquartered in Chantilly, Virginia and an SBA division headquartered in Mamaroneck, NY. For information about deposit, loan and other services, visit the website at www.freedom.bank.

Forward Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements, including our expectations with respect to future events that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from management's projections, forecasts, estimates, and expectations include: fluctuation in market rates of interest and loan and deposit pricing; general economic and financial market conditions, in the United States generally and particularly in the markets in which the Company operates and which its loans are concentrated, including the effects of declines in real estate values, increases in unemployment levels, inflation, recessions and slowdowns in economic growth, including as a result of COVID-19 and the impact of the geopolitical conflict between Russia and Ukraine;  maintenance and development of well-established and valued client relationships and referral source relationships; the adequacy or inadequacy of our allowance for loan and lease losses; acquisition or loss of key production personnel; and the potential adverse effects of unusual and infrequently occurring events, such as weather-related disasters, wars, terrorist acts or public health events (such as COVID-19), and of governmental and societal responses thereto; these potential adverse effects may include, without limitation, adverse effects on the ability of the Company's borrowers to satisfy their obligations to the Company, on the value of collateral securing loans, on the demand for the Company's loans or its other products and services, on incidents of cyberattack and fraud, on the Company's liquidity or capital positions, on risks posed by reliance on third-party service providers, on other aspects of the Company's business operations and on financial markets and economic growth. The Company cautions readers that the list of factors above is not exclusive. The forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this release, and the Company may not undertake steps to update the forward-looking statements to reflect the impact of any circumstances or events that arise after the date the forward-looking statements are made. In addition, our past results of operations are not necessarily indicative of future performance.  Some of the financial tables in this document reflect classifications to accounts to improve consistency in financial reporting.

FREEDOM FINANCIAL HOLDINGS


CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

















(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Audited)


Sep 30,

Jun 30,

Dec 31,


2022

2022

2021

ASSETS











Cash and Due from Banks

$

1,959,084

$

3,923,888

$

2,536,450

Interest Bearing Deposits with Banks

51,668,557


23,290,289


31,696,891

Securities Available-for-Sale

181,558,490


170,386,775


171,532,394

Securities Held-to-Maturity

17,586,727


17,952,914


18,012,874

Restricted Stock Investments

3,389,200


3,422,700


3,321,250

Loans Held for Sale

3,107,940


6,770,732


13,297,125

PPP Loans Held for Investment

6,824,897


9,386,915


32,355,451

Other Loans Held for Investment

657,263,342


622,247,733


570,013,870

Allowance for Loan Losses

(7,407,120)


(7,025,120)


(6,486,120)

Net Loans

656,681,119


624,609,528


595,883,201

Bank Premises and Equipment, net

1,018,840


1,060,288


1,139,204

Accrued Interest Receivable

2,822,515


2,659,581


2,466,712

Deferred Tax Asset

1,842,093


1,669,731


1,631,115

Bank-Owned Life Insurance

26,090,001


24,914,186


24,579,879

Right of Use Asset, net

1,980,602


2,223,461


2,704,888

Other Assets

14,573,695


12,638,343


7,870,617

Total Assets

$

964,278,863

$

895,522,416

$

876,672,600

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY











Liabilities











Deposits











Demand Deposits











Non-interest Bearing

$

204,729,741

$

216,207,976

$

222,167,095

Interest Bearing

358,864,222


335,752,409


300,361,979

Savings Deposits

6,044,616


6,740,850


5,841,800

Time Deposits

268,956,966


197,874,220


173,322,527

Total Deposits

838,595,545


756,575,455


701,693,401

Federal Home Loan Bank Advances

15,000,000


25,142,857


29,035,714

PPP Liquidity Facility Advances

7,075,513


9,387,174


32,055,915

Subordinated Debt (Net of Issuance Cost)

19,675,313


19,655,832


19,616,869

Accrued Interest Payable

741,780


286,422


294,237

Lease Liability

2,088,416


2,335,741


2,823,885

Other Liabilities

8,612,267


6,665,567


6,993,855

Total Liabilities

$

891,788,834

$

820,049,048

$

792,513,876

Stockholders' Equity











Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 5,000,000 shares authorized;











0 Shares Issued and Outstanding, all periods presented

-


-


-

Common Stock, $0.01 Par Value, 25,000,000 Shares:











23,000,000 Shares Voting and 2,000,000 Shares Non-voting.











Voting Common Stock:











           6,608,606, 6,646,006 and 6,676,545 Shares Issued and Outstanding











    at September 30, 2022, June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively











    (Includes 93,003, 94,503 and 86,788 Unvested Shares at September 30, 2022, June 30, 2022











and December 31, 2021, respectively)

65,156


65,515


65,898

Non-Voting Common Stock:











673,000 Shares Issued and Outstanding, all periods presented

6,730


6,730


6,730

Additional Paid-in Capital

58,454,038


58,824,430


59,884,615

Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss, Net

(17,287,737)


(11,985,199)


651,272

Retained Earnings

31,251,842


28,561,892


23,550,209

Total Stockholders' Equity

72,490,029


75,473,368


84,158,724

Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$

964,278,863

$

895,522,416

$

876,672,600

FREEDOM FINANCIAL HOLDINGS

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS







(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)



For the three

For the three

For the nine

For the nine



months ended

months ended

months ended

months ended



Sep-22

Sep-21

Sep-22

Sep-21

Interest Income
















Interest and Fees on Loans

$

8,408,971

$

6,914,454

$

22,710,581

$

20,778,804

Interest on Investment Securities

1,626,322


750,570


4,050,458


2,043,308

Interest on Deposits with Other Banks

171,644


26,994


261,790


50,996

Total Interest Income

10,206,937


7,692,018


27,022,829


22,873,108

Interest Expense
















Interest on Deposits

1,735,027


546,168


2,827,212


1,804,989

Interest on Borrowings

229,283


150,599


725,176


576,226

Total Interest Expense

1,964,310


696,767


3,552,388


2,381,215



















Net Interest Income

8,242,627


6,995,251


23,470,441


20,491,893

Provision for Loan Losses

(382,000)


(229,000)


(921,000)


(484,000)

Net Interest Income After
















Provision for Loan Losses

7,860,627


6,766,251


22,549,441


20,007,893

Non-Interest Income
















Mortgage Loan Gain-on-Sale and Fee Revenue

710,149


1,995,535


2,734,287


6,829,874

SBA Gain-on-Sale Revenue

63,727


371,172


593,557


437,825

Service Charges and Other Income

52,755


67,374


530,135


159,576

Gain on Sale of Securities

10,600


(13,493)


10,469


1,117

Servicing Income

54,792


44,443


164,858


138,934

Swap Fee Income

68,404


-


68,404


-

Increase in Cash Surrender Value of Bank-









-


-

owned Life Insurance

175,815


141,608


510,122


393,611

Total Non-interest Income

1,136,242


2,606,639


4,611,832


7,960,937

Non-Interest Expenses
















Officer and Employee Compensation
















and Benefits

3,655,913


3,862,969


11,665,177


12,285,901

Occupancy Expense

311,070


318,109


947,589


915,018

Equipment and Depreciation Expense

170,070


176,379


525,492


491,715

Insurance Expense

76,563


70,814


222,173


193,227

Professional Fees

251,597


243,678


823,573


894,270

Data and Item Processing

299,501


303,444


907,465


882,227

Advertising

104,119


92,806


324,454


248,489

Franchise Taxes and State Assessment Fees

282,912


200,048


707,648


577,986

Mortgage Fees and Settlements

97,495


230,582


332,554


968,232

Other Operating Expense

301,977


220,739


949,961


559,693

Total Non-interest Expenses

5,551,217


5,719,568


17,406,086


18,016,758

Income Before Income Taxes

3,445,652


3,653,322


9,755,187


9,952,072

Income Tax Expense

755,702


763,041


2,053,554


1,967,199

Net Income

$

2,689,950

$

2,890,281

$

7,701,633

$

7,984,873

Earnings per Common Share - Basic

$

0.37

$

0.39

$

1.05

$

1.09

Earnings per Common Share - Diluted

$

0.37

$

0.39

$

1.05

$

1.09

Weighted-Average Common Shares
















Outstanding - Basic

7,271,784


7,341,635


7,308,866


7,310,007

Weighted-Average Common Shares
















Outstanding - Diluted

7,285,786


7,395,062


7,333,499


7,357,383

FREEDOM FINANCIAL HOLDINGS

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS























For the three

For the three

For the three

For the three

For the three


months ended

months ended

months ended

months ended

months ended


September 30, 2022

June 30, 2022

March 31, 2022

December 31, 2021

September 30, 2021

Interest Income



















Interest and Fees on Loans

$

8,408,971

$

7,159,610

$

7,141,999

$

7,556,406

$

6,914,454

Interest on Investment Securities

1,626,322


1,278,759


1,145,377


1,092,427


750,570

Interest on Deposits with Other Banks

171,644


74,550


15,596


35,908


26,994

Total Interest Income

10,206,937


8,512,919


8,302,972


8,684,741


7,692,018





















Interest Expense



















Interest on Deposits

1,735,027


673,396


418,788


470,791


546,168

Interest on Borrowings

229,283


225,115


270,778


189,834


150,599

Total Interest Expense

1,964,310


898,511


689,566


660,625


696,767





















Net Interest Income

8,242,627


7,614,408


7,613,406


8,024,116


6,995,251

Provision for Loan Losses

(382,000)


(375,000)


(164,000)


(355,000)


(229,000)

Net Interest Income after



















Provision for Loan Losses

7,860,627


7,239,408


7,449,406


7,669,116


6,766,251

Non-Interest Income



















Mortgage Loan Gain-on-Sale and Fee Revenue

710,149


986,160


1,037,978


1,456,195


1,995,535

SBA Gain-on-Sale Revenue

63,727


263,806


266,023


-


371,172

Service Charges and Other Income

52,755


175,984


301,396


95,335


67,374

Gains on Sale of Securities

10,600


(131)


-


6,315


(13,493)

Servicing Income

54,792


57,917


52,149


53,479


44,443

Swap Fee Income

68,404


-


-


-


-

Increase in Cash Surrender Value of Bank-



















owned Life Insurance

175,815


173,679


160,628


151,054


141,608

Total Non-interest Income

1,136,242


1,657,415


1,818,174


1,762,378


2,606,639










































Revenue

$

9,378,869

$

9,271,823

$

9,431,580

$

9,786,494

$

9,601,890





















Non-Interest Expenses



















Officer and Employee Compensation



















and Benefits

3,655,913


4,005,945


4,003,321


4,055,344


3,862,969

Occupancy Expense

311,070


304,153


332,366


317,038


318,109

Equipment and Depreciation Expense

170,070


183,315


172,107


170,335


176,379

Insurance Expense

76,563


74,983


70,626


74,357


70,814

Professional Fees

251,597


323,647


248,329


470,786


243,678

Data and Item Processing

299,501


342,340


265,625


299,120


303,444

Advertising

104,119


114,966


105,369


80,569


92,806

Franchise Taxes and State Assessment Fees

282,912


224,636


200,099


200,084


200,048

Mortgage Fees and Settlements

97,495


129,210


105,849


172,967


230,582

Other Operating Expense

301,977


332,567


315,416


287,459


220,739





















Total Non-interest Expenses

5,551,217


6,035,762


5,819,107


6,128,059


5,719,568

Income before Income Taxes

3,445,652


2,861,061


3,448,473


3,303,435


3,653,322





















Income Tax Expense

755,702


633,676


664,176


560,347


763,041





















Net Income

$

2,689,950

$

2,227,385

$

2,784,297

$

2,743,088

$

2,890,281

Earnings per Common Share - Basic

$

0.37

$

0.31

$

0.38

$

0.37

$

0.39

Earnings per Common Share - Diluted

$

0.37

$

0.30

$

0.38

$

0.37

$

0.39

Weighted-Average Common Shares



















Outstanding - Basic

7,271,784


7,290,417


7,324,527


7,336,016


7,341,635

Weighted-Average Common Shares



















Outstanding - Diluted

7,285,786


7,312,200


7,362,290


7,438,268


7,395,062





















Average Balances, Income and Expenses,
Yields and Rates



























































(Unaudited)


























































































































Three
Months
Ended









Three
Months
Ended









Three
Months
Ended









Three
Months
Ended









Three
Months
Ended










September
30,
2022









June
30,
2022









March
31,
2022









December
31,
2021









September
30,
2021










Average
Balance

Income/Expense

Yield

Average
Balance

Income/Expense

Yield

Average
Balance

Income/Expense

Yield

Average
Balance

Income/Expense

Yield

Average
Balance

Income/Expense

Yield

Assets



























































Cash

$

37,133,361

$

171,644

1.83 %

$

35,469,783

$

74,550

0.84 %

$

40,375,846

$

15,596

0.16 %

$

91,458,843

$

35,908

0.16 %

$

71,114,495

$

26,994

0.15 %





























































Investments (Tax Exempt)

21,615,440


186,314






22,199,648


187,816






23,331,336

$

187,632






23,460,432

$

190,195






27,138,446

$

177,809




Investments (Taxable)

179,086,818


1,479,134






167,905,374


1,130,385






165,979,811

$

997,148






153,582,906

$

942,173






113,180,210

$

610,101




Total Investments

200,702,258


1,665,448

3.29 %


190,105,022


1,318,201

2.78 %


189,311,147


1,184,780

2.54 %


177,043,338


1,132,368

2.54 %


140,318,656


787,910

2.23 %





























































Total Loans

648,964,205

$

8,408,971

5.14 %


615,110,994

$

7,159,610

4.67 %


609,412,292

$

7,141,999

4.75 %


586,725,477

$

7,556,406

5.11 %


602,942,022

$

6,914,454

4.55 %





























































Earning Assets

886,799,824


10,246,063

4.58 %


840,685,799


8,552,361

4.08 %


839,099,285


8,342,375

4.03 %


855,227,658


8,724,682

4.05 %


814,375,173


7,729,358

3.77 %























































































































































































Assets

$

929,265,436









$

880,810,523









$

876,180,566









$

891,226,178









$

847,472,317





































































Liabilities



























































Interest Checking

$

132,342,701

$

458,605

1.37 %

$

128,008,728

$

134,727

0.42 %

$

110,305,411

$

48,246

0.18 %

$

88,172,651

$

38,893

0.18 %

$

36,659,322

$

12,240

0.13 %

Money Market

216,851,257


581,082

1.06 %


203,094,067


180,932

0.36 %


206,230,959


89,516

0.18 %


202,560,648


85,450

0.17 %


189,055,851


80,347

0.17 %

Savings

6,659,935


2,119

0.13 %


8,303,586


2,147

0.10 %


6,652,079


1,725

0.11 %


5,336,531


1,431

0.11 %


4,147,591


1,170

0.11 %

Time Deposits

218,365,001


693,222

1.26 %


186,130,419


355,590

0.77 %


174,009,190


279,301

0.65 %


187,240,613


345,016

0.73 %


197,133,663


452,411

0.91 %

Interest Bearing Deposits

574,218,894


1,735,028

1.20 %


525,536,800


673,396

0.51 %


497,197,639


418,788

0.34 %


483,310,443


470,790

0.39 %


426,996,427


546,168

0.51 %





























































Borrowings

53,279,949


229,283

1.71 %


56,154,130


225,115

1.61 %


71,634,636


270,778

1.53 %


81,399,848


189,834

0.93 %


101,033,443


150,599

0.59 %





























































Interest Bearing Liabilities

627,498,843


1,964,311

1.24 %


581,690,931


898,511

0.62 %


568,832,275


689,566

0.49 %


564,710,291


660,624

0.46 %


528,029,870


696,767

0.52 %





























































Non Interest Bearing Deposits

$

215,426,363









$

212,429,933









$

213,315,104









$

231,181,073









$

226,514,808





































































Cost of Funds








0.92 %









0.45 %









0.36 %









0.33 %









0.37 %





























































Net Interest Margin3




$

8,281,752

3.71 %





$

7,653,850

3.65 %





$

7,652,809

3.70 %





$

8,064,058

3.74 %





$

7,032,591

3.43 %

Shareholders Equity

$

77,295,762









$

78,112,151









$

83,440,208









$

82,994,140









$

80,866,605








ROAA

1.15

%









1.01

%









1.29

%









1.22

%









1.35

%







ROAE

13.81

%









11.44

%









13.53

%









13.11

%









14.18

%







Average Balances, Income and Expenses,
Yields and Rates














































(Unaudited)















































Three Months
Ended









Three Months
Ended









Nine Months
Ended









Nine Months
Ended









September 30,
2022

Income /





September 30,
2021

Income /





September 30,
2022

Income /





September 30,
2021

Income /





Average Balance

Expense

Yield

Average Balance

Expense

Yield

Average Balance

Expense

Yield

Average Balance

Expense

Yield

Assets














































Cash

$

37,133,361

$

171,644

1.83 %

$

71,114,495

$

26,994

0.15 %

$

37,647,786

$

261,790

0.93 %

$

59,613,424

$

50,996

0.11 %
















































Investments (Tax Exempt)

21,615,440


186,314






27,138,446


177,809






22,375,856


561,761






24,840,927


478,487




Investments (Taxable)

179,086,818


1,479,134






113,180,210


610,101






171,038,679


3,606,666






103,021,204


1,665,303




Total Investments

200,702,258


1,665,448

3.29 %


140,318,656


787,910

2.23 %


193,414,535


4,168,427

2.88 %


127,862,131


2,143,790

2.24 %
















































Total Loans

648,964,205


8,408,971

5.14 %


602,942,022


6,914,454

4.55 %


624,640,709


22,710,581

4.86 %


611,197,616


20,778,804

4.55 %
















































Earning Assets

886,799,824


10,246,063

4.58 %


814,375,173


7,729,358

3.77 %


855,703,031


27,140,798

4.24 %


798,673,171


22,973,589

3.85 %
















































Assets

$

929,265,436









$

847,472,317









$

895,613,292









$

829,760,907
























































Liabilities














































Interest Checking

$

132,342,701


458,605

1.37 %

$

36,659,322


12,240

0.13 %

$

125,858,701


641,578

0.68 %

$

34,253,465


38,776

0.15 %

Money Market

216,851,257


581,082

1.06 %


189,055,851


80,347

0.17 %


206,538,632


851,530

0.55 %


167,601,257


206,832

0.16 %

Savings

6,659,935


2,119

0.13 %


4,147,591


1,170

0.11 %


7,205,229


5,992

0.11 %


3,884,715


3,062

0.11 %

Time Deposits

218,365,001


693,222

1.26 %


197,133,663


452,411

0.91 %


192,997,346


1,328,113

0.92 %


189,703,988


1,556,319

1.10 %

Interest Bearing Deposits

574,218,894


1,735,028

1.20 %


426,996,427


546,168

0.51 %


532,599,908


2,827,212

0.71 %


395,443,425


1,804,989

0.61 %
















































Borrowings

53,279,949


229,283

1.71 %


101,033,443


150,599

0.59 %


60,289,005


725,176

1.61 %


124,396,278


576,226

0.62 %
















































Interest Bearing Liabilities

627,498,843


1,964,311

1.24 %


528,029,870


696,767

0.52 %


592,888,913


3,552,388

0.80 %


519,839,703


2,381,215

0.61 %
















































Non Interest Bearing Deposits

$

215,426,363









$

226,514,808









$

213,731,534









$

219,905,412
























































Cost of Funds







0.92 %









0.37 %









0.59 %









0.43 %
















































Net Interest Margin3



$

8,281,752

3.71 %





$

7,032,591

3.43 %





$

23,588,410

3.69 %





$

20,592,374

3.45 %

Shareholders Equity

$

77,295,762









$

80,866,605









$

79,593,533









$

77,531,861








ROAA

1.15

%









1.35

%









1.15

%









1.29

%







ROAE

13.81

%









14.18

%









12.94

%









13.77

%























































Selected Financial Data by Quarter Ended:














(Unaudited)














Balance Sheet Ratios

September 30, 2022

June 30, 2022

March 31, 2022

December 31, 2021

September 30, 2021

Loans held-for-investment to Deposits

79.19 %

83.49 %

83.07 %

85.85 %

84.45 %

Income Statement Ratios (Quarterly)














Return on Average Assets (ROAA)

1.15 %

1.01 %

1.29 %

1.22 %

1.35 %

Return on Average Equity (ROAE)

13.81 %

11.44 %

13.53 %

13.11 %

14.18 %

Efficiency Ratio4

59.19 %

65.10 %

61.70 %

62.62 %

59.57 %

Net Interest Margin3

3.71 %

3.65 %

3.70 %

3.74 %

3.43 %

Yield on Average Earning Assets

4.58 %

4.08 %

4.03 %

4.00 %

3.77 %

Yield on Securities

3.29 %

2.78 %

2.54 %

2.54 %

2.23 %

Yield on Loans

5.14 %

4.67 %

4.75 %

5.11 %

4.55 %

Cost of Funds

0.92 %

0.45 %

0.36 %

0.33 %

0.37 %

Noninterest income to Total Revenue2

12.11 %

17.88 %

19.28 %

18.01 %

27.15 %

Per Share Data














Tangible Book Value5

$

9.96

$

10.31

$

10.94

$

11.45

$

11.13

Tangible Book Value (ex AOCI)5

$

12.33

$

11.95

$

11.66

$

11.36

$

10.99

Share Price Data














Closing Price

$

14.60

$

14.80

$

14.06

$

13.37

$

12.55

Book Value Multiple

147 %

144 %

129 %

117 %

113 %

Common Stock Data














Outstanding Shares at End of Period

7,281,606

7,319,006

7,296,063

7,349,545

7,317,081

Weighted Average shares outstanding, basic

7,271,784

7,290,417

7,324,527

7,336,016

7,341,635

Weighted Average shares outstanding, diluted

7,285,786

7,312,200

7,362,290

7,438,268

7,395,062

Capital Ratios














Tier 1 Leverage ratio

11.59 %

11.95 %

12.09 %

11.85 %

10.47 %

Common Equity Tier 1 ratio

13.62 %

13.84 %

14.23 %

14.49 %

12.73 %

Tier 1 Risk Based Capital ratio

13.62 %

13.84 %

14.23 %

14.49 %

12.73 %

Total Risk Based Capital ratio

14.55 %

14.77 %

15.15 %

15.42 %

13.68 %

Credit Quality














Net Charge-offs to Average Loans

0.00 %

0.00 %

0.00 %

0.00 %

0.00 %

Total Non-performing Loans to Total Loans

1.31 %

1.38 %

1.48 %

1.46 %

0.15 %

Total Non-performing Assets to Total Assets

0.90 %

0.97 %

1.02 %

1.00 %

0.10 %

Nonaccrual Loans to Total Loans

1.31 %

1.38 %

1.48 %

1.46 %

0.15 %

Provision for Loan and Lease Losses

$

382,000

$

375,000

$

164,000

$

355,000

$

229,000

Allowance for Loan and Lease Losses to loans held-for-investment

1.12 %

1.11 %

1.12 %

1.08 %

1.05 %

Allowance for Loan and Lease Losses to loans held-for-investment (ex PPP loans)

1.13 %

1.13 %

1.15 %

1.14 %

1.17 %
















FREEDOM FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC.

CONSOLIDATED SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA

DEFINITIONS AND RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES:



































1Pre-tax Pre-provision Income (Non-GAAP)

Quarter-to-Date

Year-to-Date




September 30,

2022

June 30,

2022

March 31,

2022



December 31,

2021



September 30,

2021

September 30,

2022

September 30,

2021

Net Interest Income

$

8,242,627

$

7,614,408

$

7,613,406



$

8,024,116



$

6,995,251

$

23,470,441

$

20,491,893

Non-Interest Income

1,136,242


1,657,415


1,818,174




1,762,378




2,606,639


4,611,832


7,960,937

Non-Interest Expense

5,551,217


6,035,762


5,819,107




6,128,059




5,719,568


17,406,086


18,016,758

Pre-tax Pre-provision Income (non-GAAP)

$

3,827,652

$

3,236,061

$

3,612,473



$

3,658,435



$

3,882,322

$

10,676,187

$

10,436,073



































2 Total Revenues (Non-GAAP)

Quarter-to-Date

Year-to-Date




September 30,

2022

June 30,

2022

March 31,

2022



December 31,

2021



September 30,

2021

September 30,

2022

September 30,

2021

Net Interest Income

$

8,242,627

$

7,614,408

$

7,613,406



$

8,024,116



$

6,995,251

$

23,470,441

$

20,491,893

Non-Interest Income

1,136,242


1,657,415


1,818,174




1,762,378




2,606,639


4,611,832


7,960,937

Total Revenue (non-GAAP)

$

9,378,869

$

9,271,823

$

9,431,579



$

9,786,494



$

9,601,890

$

28,082,273

$

28,452,830



































3 Net interest income has been computed on a fully taxable equivalent basis
("FTE") using a 21% federal income tax rate for the 2022 and 2021 periods.

Quarter-to-Date

Year-to-Date




September 30,

2022

June 30,

2022

March 31,

2022



December 31,

2021



September 30,

2021

September 30,

2022

September 30,

2021

Income on Tax Exempt Securities

$

147,188

$

148,374

$

148,229



$

150,254



$

140,469

$

443,791

$

378,005

Tax Equivalent Adjustment

39,126


39,441


39,403




39,941




37,340


117,970


100,482

Income on Tax Exempt Securities (Non-GAAP)

186,314


187,816


187,632




190,195




177,809


561,761


478,487



































Average Earnings Assets

886,799,824


840,685,799


839,099,285




855,227,658




814,375,173


855,703,031


798,673,171

Yield on Interest Earning Assets (GAAP)

4.57

%

4.06

%

4.01

%



4.03

%



3.75

%

4.22

%

3.84

%

Yield on Interest-Earning Assets (FTE) (Non-GAAP)

4.58

%

4.08

%

4.03

%



4.05

%



3.77

%

4.24

%

3.85

%

Net Interest Margin (NIM) (GAAP)

3.69

%

3.63

%

3.68

%



3.72

%



3.41

%

3.67

%

3.44

%

Net Interest Margin (NIM) (FTE) (Non-GAAP)

3.71

%

3.65

%

3.70

%



3.74

%



3.43

%

3.69

%

3.45

%



































4 Efficiency Ratio (Non-GAAP)

Quarter-to-Date

Year-to-Date




September 30,

2022

June 30,

2022

March 31,

2022



December 31,

2021



September 30,

2021

September 30,

2022

September 30,

2021

Net Interest Income

8,242,627


7,614,408


7,613,406




8,024,116




6,995,251


23,470,441


20,491,893

Non-Interest Income

1,136,242


1,657,415


1,818,174




1,762,378




2,606,639


4,611,832


7,960,937





9,378,869


9,271,823


9,431,579




9,786,494




9,601,890


28,082,273


28,452,830

Non-Interest Expense

5,551,217


6,035,762


5,819,107




6,128,059




5,719,568


17,406,086


18,016,758

Efficiency Ratio (Non-GAAP)

59.19

%

65.10

%

61.70

%



62.62

%



59.57

%

61.98

%

63.32

%



































5 Tangible Book Value (ex-AOCI) (non-GAAP)

As of