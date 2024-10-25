Freedom Financial Holdings Announces Earnings for Third Quarter of 2024

FAIRFAX, Va., Oct. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Freedom Financial Holdings (OTCQX: FDVA), (the "Company" or "Freedom"), the holding company for The Freedom Bank of Virginia (the "Bank") today announced net income of $344,919 or $0.05 per diluted share for the third quarter compared to net income of $2,044,233, or $0.28 per diluted share for the three months ended June 30, 2024, and net income of $1,318,378 or $0.18 per diluted share for the three months ended September 30, 2023. Pre-tax, pre-provision income1 was $860,696 in the third quarter compared to pre-tax, pre-provision income of $1,353,529 in the prior quarter. Net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, was $3,553,378 or $0.49 per diluted share, compared to $4,325,088 or $0.59 per diluted share for the nine months, ended September 30, 2023.

Joseph J. Thomas, President, and CEO, commented, "We continue to make improvements in our personnel, products, and loan portfolio to meet the regulatory requirements of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation Improvement Act ("FDICIA"), while also addressing customer deposit behavior and any economic headwinds. Specifically, we added two new industry leaders in commercial banking, prepared for the launch of our new digital banking platform in October 2024, and introduced additional controls and enterprise risk infrastructure. This has translated into balance sheet strength in high Tier 1 Capital of 13.21%, low loan-to-deposit ratio of 86.44% and a higher allowance for loan losses to loans held-for-investment of 1.12%. However, the additional cost and investments have taxed our profitability in the third quarter with non-recurring costs of approximately $337,000 related to additional personnel, consulting fees related to FDICIA, software costs related to the new online banking platform, as well as legal fees for loan workouts. Excluding these non-recurring costs, non-interest expenses would have been flat to the prior quarter. We are certainly not satisfied with our run rate levels of profitability, but through all of this we have increased Tangible Book Value per share2 by 10.63% on an annualized basis to $11.64 on September 30, 2024, compared to $10.78 on December 31, 2023, achieving one of our central financial goals.

Third Quarter 2024 Highlights include:

The Company continues to be well capitalized and capital ratios continue to be strong with a Leverage ratio of 10.23%, Common Equity Tier 1 ratio of 13.21%, Tier 1 Risk Based Capital ratio of 13.21% and a Total Capital ratio of 14.22%.

Net Interest Income

The Company recorded net interest income of $6.09 million for the third quarter of 2024, lower by 1.44% compared to the linked quarter, and lower by 6.55% compared to the same period in 2023. The net interest margin in the third quarter of 2024 was 2.32%, lower by 9 basis points compared to the linked quarter and lower by 27 basis points compared to the same period in 2023.

The following factors contributed to the changes in net interest margin during the third quarter of 2024 compared to the linked and calendar quarters.

Yields on average earning assets were 5.93% in the third quarter of 2024, higher by 3 basis points compared to the linked quarter, and higher by 10 basis points compared to the calendar quarter. The increase in yields on average earning assets in the third quarter was primarily due to higher loan yields during the quarter.

Loan yields increased by 8 basis points to 6.30% from 6.22% in the linked quarter, while yields on investment securities decreased by 7 basis points to 4.85% from 4.92% in the linked quarter. Loan yields increased by 10 basis points, while yields on investment securities increased by 4 basis points compared to the calendar quarter.

Cost of funds increased by 15 basis points to 3.76% from 3.61% in the linked quarter, and by 40 basis points compared to the calendar quarter, as declines in deposit costs were more than offset by higher borrowing costs. The bank had $80 million in pay-fixed, receive floating swaps and $20 million of a receive fixed, pay floating interest rate swap at the end of the third quarter.

Non-interest Income

Non-interest income was $1.15 million for the third quarter, a decrease of 5.25% when compared to the linked quarter and an increase of 41.30% when compared to the same period in 2023. The decrease in non-interest income in the third quarter of 2024 compared to the linked quarter was primarily due to lower revenue from mortgage loans as mortgage activity slowed in the third quarter. The increase in non-interest income in the third quarter compared to the calendar quarter was due to an increase in mortgage revenue in the third quarter, stemming from stronger mortgage activity, in addition to greater SBIC income in the third quarter of 2024.

Total Revenue 6

Total revenue, defined as the sum of net interest income, before provision for loan losses, and non-interest income, was lower by 2.07% compared to the linked quarter and lower by 1.23% compared to the calendar quarter in 2023. The decrease in total revenue compared to the linked quarter was due to a decrease in the net interest margin and lower mortgage revenue.

Non-interest Expense

Non-interest expense in the third quarter increased by $339,555 or by 5.61% compared to the linked quarter and increased by 13.88% compared to the same period in 2023. The increase in expenses compared to the linked quarter was largely non-recurring and primarily related to personnel costs, an increase in software costs for the new online banking platform, consulting fees related to FDICIA, and legal fees related to loan workouts. Excluding these non-recurring costs, non-interest expenses would have been flat to the prior quarter. The increase in expenses compared to the calendar quarter primarily related to higher compensation costs, higher occupancy costs and higher professional fees, largely related to legal fees and accounting fees related to FDICIA.

The Efficiency Ratio was 88.13% for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, compared to 81.72% for the linked quarter and 76.43% for the same period in 2023.

Asset Quality

Non-accrual loans increased in the third quarter and were at $12,499,125 or 1.61% of loans held-for-investment compared to $11,570,865 or 1.49% of loans held-for-investment at the end of the linked quarter. As of September 30, 2024, there were no loans that were 90 days or more past due and accruing. There was no Other Real Estate Owned ("OREO") on the balance sheet as of September 30, 2024. Total non-performing assets (defined as the sum of loans on non-accrual, loans greater than 90 days past due and accruing, and OREO assets) were $12,499,125 or 1.14% of total assets as of September 30, 2024, compared to $11,570,865 or 1.06% of total assets, at the end of the linked quarter.

The Company recognized a provision for loan losses of $546,439, primarily related to specific reserves for two loan relationships.

The Company's ratio of Allowance for Loan Losses to loans held-for-investment was 1.12% as of September 30, 2024, compared to the ratio of Allowance for Loan Losses to loans held-for-investment of 1.06% as of June 30, 2024.

Total Assets

Total assets on September 30, 2024, were $1.10 billion compared to total assets of $1.08 billion on December 31, 2023. Changes in major asset categories since December 31, 2023, were as follows:

Interest bearing deposits at banks decreased by $1.39 million .

. Available for sale investment balances increased by $7.15 million .

. Other loans held-for investment increased by $6.41 million

Total Liabilities

Total liabilities on September 30, 2024, were $1.02 billion compared to total liabilities of $1.00 billion on December 31, 2023. Total deposits were $887.79 million on September 30, 2024, compared to total deposits of $879.38 million on June 30, 2024, and total deposits of $921.06 million on December 31, 2023. Non-interest-bearing demand deposits increased by $7.57 million during the third quarter and comprised 16.23% of total deposits at the end of the third quarter. Other interest-bearing demand deposits were relatively unchanged, savings deposits decreased by $746,513 and time deposits increased by $2.17 million during the quarter. Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings were flat during the quarter while borrowings from the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond declined by $5.03 million.

Stockholders' Equity and Capital

Stockholders' equity as of September 30, 2024, was $83.03 million compared to $79.30 million on June 30, 2024, and stockholders' equity of $77.23 million on December 31, 2023. AOCI improved during the third quarter as there was a decrease in unrealized losses on available-for-sale securities. The tangible book value of the Company's common stock on September 30, 2024, was $11.64 per share compared to $11.11 on June 30, 2024, and tangible book value per share of $10.78 on December 31, 2023. Excluding AOCI losses/gains, the tangible book value of the Company's common stock on September 30, 2024, was $13.78 per share compared to $13.70 on June 30, 2024, and $13.25 per share on December 31, 2023.

Stock Buyback Program

In the third quarter, the Company did not purchase any shares pursuant to its authorized 250,000 share repurchase program. As of September 30, 2024, the Company had repurchased 36,708 shares, pursuant to the program. Our Board of Directors believes that share buyback program represents continued disciplined capital management strategy for the company.

Capital Ratios

As of September 30, 2024, the Bank's capital ratios were well above regulatory minimum capital ratios for well-capitalized bank holding companies. The Bank's capital ratios as of September 30, 2024, and December 31, 2023, were as follows:



September 30, 2024 December 31, 2023





Total Capital Ratio 14.22 % 13.82 %





Tier 1 Capital Ratio 13.21 % 12.65 %





Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio 13.21 % 12.65 %





Leverage Ratio 10.23 % 10.26 %

About Freedom Financial Holdings, Inc.

Freedom Financial Holdings, Inc. is the holding company of The Freedom Bank of Virginia, a community bank with locations in Fairfax, Reston, Chantilly, Vienna, and Manassas, Virginia. For information about deposits, loans and other services, visit the website at www.freedom.bank.

Forward Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements, including our expectations with respect to future events that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from management's projections, forecasts, estimates, and expectations include: fluctuation in market rates of interest and loan and deposit pricing; general economic and financial market conditions, in the United States generally and particularly in the markets in which the Company operates and in which its loans are concentrated, including the effects of declines in real estate values, increases in unemployment levels, inflation, recessions and slowdowns in economic growth, including as a result of COVID-19 and the impact of geopolitical conflicts, such as the war between Russia and Ukraine; adverse developments in the financial services industry such as the recent bank failures; maintenance and development of well-established and valued client relationships and referral source relationships; the adequacy or inadequacy of our allowance for loan and lease losses; acquisition or loss of key production personnel; and the potential adverse effects of unusual and infrequently occurring events, such as weather-related disasters, wars, terrorist acts or public health events, and of governmental and societal responses thereto; these potential adverse effects may include, without limitation, adverse effects on the ability of the Company's borrowers to satisfy their obligations to the Company, on the value of collateral securing loans, on the demand for the Company's loans or its other products and services, on incidents of cyberattack and fraud, on the Company's liquidity or capital positions, on risks posed by reliance on third-party service providers, on other aspects of the Company's business operations and on financial markets and economic growth. The Company cautions readers that the list of factors above is not exclusive. The forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this release, and the Company may not undertake steps to update the forward-looking statements to reflect the impact of any circumstances or events that arise after the date the forward-looking statements are made. In addition, our past results of operations are not necessarily indicative of future performance.



FREEDOM FINANCIAL HOLDINGS

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS





(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

September 30,

June 30,

December 31,

2024

2024

2023 ASSETS









Cash and Due from Banks $ 5,083,860

$ 4,105,473

$ 2,442,050 Interest Bearing Deposits with Banks 20,415,164

10,749,717

21,806,078 Securities Available-for-Sale 218,409,166

218,707,957

211,263,518 Securities Held-to-Maturity 20,355,393

20,759,365

20,114,269 Restricted Stock Investments 6,249,000

6,264,100

4,769,900 Loans Held for Sale 5,322,703

3,743,127

6,663,929 PPP Loans Held for Investment 184,896

209,907

259,794 Other Loans Held for Investment 775,892,983

775,367,896

769,484,088 Allowance for Loan Losses (8,683,189)

$ (8,235,506)

(10,519,335) Net Loans 767,394,689

767,342,297

759,224,547 Bank Premises and Equipment, net 794,326

821,033

878,957 Accrued Interest Receivable 4,369,935

4,452,526

3,721,730 Deferred Tax Asset 6,705,782

8,016,767

7,954,018 Bank-Owned Life Insurance 27,347,741

27,136,099

26,731,339 Right of Use Asset, net 2,022,926

2,368,629

1,987,075 Other Assets 16,125,726

21,640,688

17,110,642 Total Assets $ 1,100,596,411

$ 1,096,107,778

$ 1,084,668,051 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





















Deposits









Demand Deposits









Non-interest Bearing $ 144,054,842

$ 136,487,673

$ 143,956,306 Interest Bearing 453,373,867

453,948,791

519,339,202 Savings Deposits 3,209,559

3,956,072

4,120,770 Time Deposits 287,152,155

284,987,090

253,641,860 Total Deposits 887,790,424

879,379,626

921,058,138 Federal Home Loan Bank Advances 65,000,000

65,000,000

35,000,000 Other Borrowings 30,184,896

35,209,907

15,270,576 Subordinated Debt (Net of Issuance Costs) 19,811,162

19,791,681

19,752,719 Accrued Interest Payable 2,880,604

3,698,422

2,842,646 Lease Liability 2,156,004

2,483,255

1,925,672 Other Liabilities 9,747,107

11,241,252

11,590,247 Total Liabilities $ 1,017,570,197

$ 1,016,804,143

$ 1,007,439,998











Stockholders' Equity









Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 5,000,000 shares authorized:









0 Shares Issued and Outstanding, September 30, 2024, June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023









Common Stock, $0.01 Par Value, 25,000,000 Shares:









23,000,000 Shares Voting and 2,000,000 Shares Non-voting.









Voting Common Stock:









6,466,105, 6,622,542 and 6,582,677 Shares Issued and Outstanding









at September 30, 2024, June 30, 2024, and December 31, 2023 respectively









(Includes 128,982, 140,484 and 88,993 Unvested Shares on September 30, 2024, June 30, 2024,









and December 31, 2023 respectively) 64,661

64,640

64,937 Non-Voting Common Stock:









673,000 Shares Issued and Outstanding at September 30, 2024, June 30, 2024, and December 31, 2023









respectively) 6,730

6,730

6,730 Additional Paid-in Capital 58,147,353

57,939,140

58,320,419 Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income, Net (15,296,856)

(18,466,282)

(17,715,015) Retained Earnings 40,104,326

39,759,407

36,550,983 Total Stockholders' Equity 83,026,214

79,303,635

77,228,054 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 1,100,596,411

$ 1,096,107,778

$ 1,084,668,051





FREEDOM FINANCIAL HOLDINGS



CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS





















(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)



For the three

For the three

For the nine

For the nine



months ended

months ended

months ended

months ended



September 30, 2024

September 30, 2023

September 30, 2024

September 30, 2023 Interest Income















Interest and Fees on Loans

$ 12,358,391

$ 11,513,273

$ 36,534,919

$ 32,353,378 Interest on Investment Securities

2,932,219

2,730,411

8,731,004

7,418,816 Interest on Deposits with Other Banks

390,373

471,031

1,094,445

1,236,258 Total Interest Income

15,680,983

14,714,715

46,360,368

41,008,452 Interest Expense















Interest on Deposits

7,968,925

7,829,199

23,858,749

19,496,776 Interest on Borrowings

1,613,452

359,191

3,667,858

1,089,153 Total Interest Expense

9,582,377

8,188,390

27,526,607

20,585,929

















Net Interest Income

6,098,606

6,526,325

18,833,761

20,422,523 Provision for (Recovery of) Loan Losses

(546,439)

(205,000)

649,044

(986,000) Net Interest Income After















Provision for Loan Losses

5,552,167

6,321,325

19,482,805

19,436,523 Non-Interest Income















Mortgage Loan Gain-on-Sale and Fee Revenue 649,097

470,800

1,931,187

1,619,007 SBA Gain-on-Sale Revenue

-

-

287,032

- Service Charges and Other Income

255,889

99,563

594,271

348,579 Gain on Sale of Securities

-

-

1,816

- Servicing Income

36,752

57,106

114,273

187,210 Swap Fee Income

-

-

-

- Increase in Cash Surrender Value of Bank-















owned Life Insurance

211,642

188,781

616,402

715,155 Total Non-interest Income

1,153,380

816,250

3,544,981

2,869,951

















Total Revenue

7,251,986

7,342,575

22,378,742

23,292,474

















Non-Interest Expenses















Officer and Employee Compensation















and Benefits

3,674,499

3,410,564

10,953,786

11,029,253 Occupancy Expense

233,807

188,413

880,916

554,820 Equipment and Depreciation Expense

285,083

213,363

666,387

543,759 Insurance Expense

232,774

276,713

686,040

568,335 Professional Fees

532,379

365,316

1,627,717

1,040,801 Data and Item Processing

433,431

355,733

1,090,292

999,639 Advertising

172,136

105,183

449,488

357,569 Franchise Taxes and State Assessment Fees

329,056

304,432

915,768

877,221 Mortgage Fees and Settlements

123,853

83,250

302,471

283,869 Other Operating Expense

374,273

309,232

1,096,487

1,159,120 Total Non-interest Expenses

6,391,291

5,612,199

18,669,352

17,414,386 Income Before Income Taxes

314,256

1,525,376

4,358,434

4,892,088 Income Tax Expense/(Benefit)

(30,663)

206,998

805,056

566,998 Net Income

$ 344,919

$ 1,318,378

$ 3,553,378

$ 4,325,090 Earnings per Common Share - Basic

$ 0.05

$ 0.18

$ 0.49

$ 0.60 Earnings per Common Share - Diluted

$ 0.05

$ 0.18

$ 0.49

$ 0.59 Weighted-Average Common Shares















Outstanding - Basic

7,263,880

7,277,022

7,271,981

7,250,615 Weighted-Average Common Shares















Outstanding - Diluted

7,299,553

7,293,482

7,314,290

7,287,642







CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS





















(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

For the three

For the three

For the three

For the three

For the three

months ended

months ended

months ended

months ended

months ended

September 30, 2024

June 30, 2024

March 31, 2024

December 31, 2023

September 30, 2023 Interest Income

















Interest and Fees on Loans $ 12,358,391

$ 11,893,288

$ 12,283,239

$ 12,076,745

$ 11,513,273 Interest on Investment Securities 2,932,219

2,927,306

2,871,479

2,933,870

2,730,411 Interest on Deposits with Other Banks 390,373

375,815

328,257

502,411

471,031 Total Interest Income 15,680,983

15,196,409

15,482,975

15,513,026

14,714,715



















Interest Expense

















Interest on Deposits 7,968,925

7,865,934

8,023,891

8,108,762

7,829,199 Interest on Borrowings 1,613,452

1,142,481

911,926

634,972

359,191 Total Interest Expense 9,582,377

9,008,415

8,935,816

8,743,734

8,188,390



















Net Interest Income 6,098,606

6,187,994

6,547,159

6,769,292

6,526,325 Provision for (Recovery of) Loan Losses (546,439)

1,167,997

27,486

(4,751,441)

(205,000) Net Interest Income after

















Provision/Recovery for Loan Losses 5,552,167

7,355,991

6,574,645

2,017,851

6,321,325 Non-Interest Income

















Mortgage Loan Gain-on-Sale and Fee Revenue 649,097

745,366

536,724

467,874

470,800 SBA Gain-on-Sale Revenue -

-

287,032

-

- Service Charges and Other Income 255,889

221,022

117,361

326,205

99,563 Gains on Sale of Securities -

1,816

-





- Servicing Income 36,752

42,268

35,253

39,525

57,106 Swap Fee Income -

-

-

-

- Increase in Cash Surrender Value of Bank-

















owned Life Insurance 211,642

206,796

197,963

191,788

188,781 Total Non-interest Income 1,153,380

1,217,268

1,174,334

1,025,392

816,250







































Total Revenue5 $ 7,251,986

$ 7,405,262

$ 7,721,494

$ 7,794,684

$ 7,342,575



















Non-Interest Expenses

















Officer and Employee Compensation

















and Benefits 3,674,499

3,544,148

3,735,139

3,293,628

3,410,564 Occupancy Expense 233,807

255,233

391,876

191,674

188,413 Equipment and Depreciation Expense 285,083

185,959

195,345

212,999

213,363 Insurance Expense 232,774

229,259

224,007

237,133

276,713 Professional Fees 532,379

568,765

526,574

524,328

365,316 Data and Item Processing 433,431

395,579

261,282

323,605

355,733 Advertising 172,136

162,354

114,999

116,107

105,183 Franchise Taxes and State Assessment Fees 329,056

276,843

309,869

313,043

304,432 Mortgage Fees and Settlements 123,853

83,617

95,001

36,328

83,250 Other Operating Expense 374,273

349,979

372,234

514,081

309,231



















Total Non-interest Expenses 6,391,291

6,051,736

6,226,327

5,762,926

5,612,198 Income before Income Taxes 314,256

2,521,526

1,522,651

(2,719,683)

1,525,375



















Income Tax Expense (30,663)

477,293

358,425

(713,291)

206,998



















Net Income $ 344,919

$ 2,044,233

$ 1,164,226

$ (2,006,392)

$ 1,318,378 Earnings per Common Share - Basic $ 0.05

$ 0.28

$ 0.16

$ (0.27)

$ 0.18 Earnings per Common Share - Diluted $ 0.05

$ 0.28

$ 0.16

$ (0.27)

$ 0.18 Weighted-Average Common Shares

















Outstanding - Basic 7,263,880

7,267,044

7,285,108

7,335,949

7,277,022 Weighted-Average Common Shares

















Outstanding - Diluted 7,299,553

7,305,392

7,325,415

7,361,422

7,293,482

Average Balances, Income and Expenses, Yields and Rates























































(Unaudited)





























































































































Three Months Ended









Three Months Ended









Three Months Ended









Three Months Ended









Three Months Ended











September 30, 2024









June 30, 2024









March 31, 2024









December 31, 2023









September 30, 2023











Average Balance

Income/

Expense

Yield

Average Balance

Income/

Expense

Yield

Average Balance

Income/

Expense

Yield

Average Balance

Income/

Expense

Yield

Average Balance

Income/

Expense

Yield Assets



























































Cash

$ 29,674,932

$ 390,373

5.23 %

$ 26,916,165

$ 375,815

5.62 %

$ 28,655,861

$ 328,257

4.61 %

$ 36,921,568

$ 502,411

5.40 %

$ 38,989,836

$ 471,031

4.79 %





























































Investments (Tax Exempt)

20,716,896

203,062





20,889,466

204,795





21,297,872

204,625





20,012,255

195,353





20,763,539

197,591



Investments (Taxable)

223,526,525

2,771,800





222,105,603

2,765,518





219,134,075

2,709,825





211,208,265

2,779,541





208,005,473

2,574,314



Total Investments

244,243,421

2,974,862

4.85 %

242,995,069

2,970,313

4.92 %

240,431,947

2,914,450

4.88 %

231,220,520

2,974,894

5.10 %

228,769,012

2,771,905

4.81 %





























































Total Loans

780,143,594

12,358,391

6.30 %

768,712,204

11,893,288

6.22 %

773,171,917

12,283,239

6.39 %

761,583,960

$12,076,745

6.29 %

736,781,506

11,513,273

6.20 %





























































Earning Assets

1,054,061,947

15,723,626

5.93 %

1,038,623,438

15,239,416

5.90 %

1,042,259,725

15,525,946

5.99 %

1,029,726,048

15,554,050

5.99 %

1,004,540,354

14,756,209

5.83 %

























































































































































































Assets

$ 1,111,788,038









$ 1,096,367,899









$ 1,093,119,403









$ 1,084,945,735









$ 1,062,975,635





































































Liabilities



























































Interest Checking

$ 204,529,638

$ 2,268,166

4.41 %

$ 226,698,645

$ 2,476,138

4.39 %

$ 229,520,401

$ 2,515,315

4.41 %

$ 221,430,570

$ 2,364,166

4.24 %

$ 213,956,322

$ 2,130,491

3.95 % Money Market

259,041,124

2,686,977

4.13 %

230,692,880

2,480,219

4.32 %

274,088,309

2,930,085

4.30 %

288,937,873

2,738,774

3.76 %

289,350,365

3,130,570

4.29 % Savings

3,098,470

1,188

0.15 %

2,544,712

993

0.16 %

3,416,245

1,129

0.13 %

4,155,974

1,238

0.12 %

4,344,566

1,310

0.12 % Time Deposits

286,346,982

3,012,594

4.19 %

287,465,021

2,908,583

4.07 %

261,965,440

2,577,362

3.96 %

258,903,945

3,004,586

4.60 %

248,550,686

2,566,827

4.10 % Interest Bearing Deposits

753,016,214

7,968,925

4.21 %

747,401,258

7,865,933

4.23 %

768,990,395

8,023,891

4.20 %

773,428,362

8,108,764

4.16 %

756,201,939

7,829,198

4.11 %





























































Borrowings

$ 118,452,626

$ 1,613,452

5.42 %

$ 108,848,304

$ 1,142,481

4.22 %

$ 84,021,016

$ 911,926

4.37 %

$ 56,817,293

$ 634,972

4.43 %

$ 40,480,346

$ 359,191

3.52 %





























































Interest Bearing Liabilities

871,468,840

9,582,377

4.37 %

856,249,562

9,008,414

4.23 %

853,011,411

8,935,817

4.21 %

830,245,656

8,743,736

4.18 %

796,682,285

8,188,389

4.08 %





























































Non Interest Bearing Deposits

$ 143,171,313









$ 146,541,629









$ 146,048,180









$ 161,836,675









$ 169,935,416





































































Cost of Funds









3.76 %









3.61 %









3.60 %









3.50 %









3.36 %





























































Net Interest Margin





$ 6,141,249

2.32 %





$ 6,231,002

2.41 %





$ 6,590,129

2.54 %





$ 6,810,314

2.62 %





$ 6,567,819

2.59 % Shareholders Equity

$ 80,948,259









$ 76,737,805









$ 77,333,773









$ 75,770,938









$ 77,445,100









Average Balances, Income and Expenses, Yields and Rates











































(Unaudited)





































































































Three Months Ended









Three Months Ended









Nine Months Ended









Nine Months Ended











September 30, 2024









September 30, 2023









September 30, 2024









September 30, 2023





























































Average Balance

Income/

Expense

Yield

Average Balance

Income/

Expense

Yield

Average Balance

Income /

Expense



Yield

Average Balance

Income /

Expense

Yield Assets















































Cash

$ 29,674,932

$ 390,373

5.23 %

$ 38,989,836

$ 471,031

4.79 %

$ 28,420,248

$ 1,094,445

5.14 %

$ 35,503,240

$ 1,236,258

4.66 %

















































Investments (Tax Exempt)

20,716,896

203,062





20,763,539

197,591





20,967,161

$612,482





21,047,798

567,800



Investments (Taxable)

223,526,525

2,771,800





208,005,473

2,574,314





221,595,806

$8,247,143





196,676,203

6,970,254



Total Investments

244,243,421

2,974,862

4.85 %

228,769,012

2,771,905

4.81 %

242,562,967

8,859,625

4.88 %

217,724,001

7,538,054

4.63 %

















































Total Loans

780,143,594

12,358,391

6.30 %

736,781,506

11,513,273

6.20 %

774,031,626

36,534,919

6.30 %

722,319,320

32,353,378

5.99 %

















































Earning Assets

1,054,061,947

15,723,626

5.93 %

1,004,540,354

14,756,209

5.83 %

$ 1,045,014,841

46,488,989

5.94 %

975,546,561

41,127,690

5.64 %

















































Assets

$ 1,111,788,038









$ 1,062,975,635









$ 1,100,466,584









$ 1,029,315,014

























































Liabilities















































Interest Checking

$ 204,529,638

$ 2,268,166

4.41 %

$ 213,956,322

$ 2,130,491

3.95 %

$ 220,192,189

7,259,619

4.40 %

$ 188,805,623

5,342,886

3.78 % Money Market

259,041,124

2,686,977

4.13 %

289,350,365

3,130,570

4.29 %

254,623,619

8,097,281

4.25 %

277,982,793

7,855,968

3.78 % Savings

3,098,470

1,188

0.15 %

4,344,566

1,310

0.12 %

3,020,096

3,311

0.15 %

5,643,122

5,222

0.12 % Time Deposits

286,346,982

3,012,594

4.19 %

248,550,686

2,566,827

4.10 %

278,620,782

8,498,539

4.07 %

245,511,716

6,292,700

3.43 % Interest Bearing Deposits

753,016,214

7,968,925

4.21 %

756,201,939

7,829,198

4.11 %

756,456,686

23,858,750

4.21 %

717,943,254

19,496,776

3.63 %

















































Borrowings

$ 118,452,626

$ 1,613,452

5.42 %

$ 40,480,346

$ 359,191

3.36 %

$ 103,827,577

$ 3,667,858

4.72 %

$ 45,125,282

$ 1,089,153

3.23 %

















































Interest Bearing Liabilities

871,468,840

9,582,377

4.37 %

796,682,285

8,188,389

4.08 %

860,284,263

27,526,608

4.27 %

763,068,536

20,585,929

3.61 %

















































Non Interest Bearing Deposits

$ 143,171,313









$ 169,935,416









$ 145,246,107









$ 171,833,855

























































Cost of Funds









3.76 %









3.36 %









3.66 %









2.94 %

















































Net Interest Margin





$ 6,141,249

2.32 %





$ 6,567,819

2.59 %





$ 18,962,381

2.42 %





$ 20,541,761

2.82 % Shareholders Equity

$ 80,948,259









$ 77,445,100









$ 78,349,465









$ 77,312,187







ROAA

0.12 %





















0.43 %









0.56 %







ROAE

1.70 %





















6.06 %









7.48 %









Selected Financial Data by Quarter Ended:









(Unaudited)









Balance Sheet Ratios September 30, 2024 June 30, 2024 March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 September 30, 2023 Loans held-for-investment to Deposits 87.42 % 88.20 % 85.07 % 83.57 % 81.63 % Income Statement Ratios (Quarterly)









Return on Average Assets (ROAA) 0.12 % 0.75 % 0.43 % -0.73 % 0.49 % Return on Average Equity (ROAE) 1.70 % 10.71 % 6.05 % -10.51 % 6.75 % Efficiency Ratio 88.13 % 81.72 % 80.64 % 73.93 % 76.43 % Net Interest Margin 2.32 % 2.41 % 2.54 % 2.62 % 2.59 % Yield on Average Earning Assets 5.93 % 5.90 % 5.99 % 5.99 % 5.83 % Yield on Securities 4.85 % 4.92 % 4.88 % 5.10 % 4.81 % Yield on Loans 6.30 % 6.22 % 6.39 % 6.29 % 6.20 % Cost of Funds 3.76 % 3.61 % 3.60 % 3.50 % 3.36 % Noninterest income to Total Revenue 15.90 % 16.44 % 15.21 % 13.16 % 11.12 % Liquidity Ratios









Uninsured Deposits to Total Deposits 22.51 % 22.76 % 24.31 % 25.65 % 28.10 % Total Liquidity to Uninsured Deposits 150.84 % 150.53 % 156.40 % 130.30 % 120.27 % Total Liquidity to Unfunded Commitments, CDs and Borrowings maturing in next 30 days 264.41 % 317.68 % 386.89 % 258.25 % 345.53 % Tangible Common Equity Ratio 7.54 % 7.24 % 7.09 % 7.12 % 7.14 % Tangible Common Equity Ratio (adjusted for unrealized losses on HTM securities) 7.38 % 7.01 % 6.85 % 6.88 % 6.83 %











Available -for-Sale securities (as % of total securities) 91.47 % 91.33 % 91.24 % 91.31 % 90.96 % Per Share Data









Tangible Book Value $11.64 $11.11 $10.83 $10.78 $10.50 Tangible Book Value (ex AOCI) $13.78 $13.70 $13.39 $13.25 $13.50 Share Price Data









Closing Price $11.50 $9.75 $9.75 $10.42 $10.61 Book Value Multiple 99 % 88 % 92 % 97 % 101 % Common Stock Data









Outstanding Shares at End of Period 7,133,105 7,137,030 7,155,058 7,166,684 7,198,334 Weighted Average shares outstanding, basic 7,263,880 7,267,044 7,285,108 7,335,949 7,277,022 Weighted Average shares outstanding, diluted 7,299,553 7,305,392 7,325,415 7,361,422 7,293,482 Capital Ratios (Bank Only)









Tier 1 Leverage ratio 10.23 % 10.28 % 10.26 % 10.26 % 10.64 % Common Equity Tier 1 ratio 13.21 % 13.05 % 12.92 % 12.65 % 13.26 % Tier 1 Risk Based Capital ratio 13.21 % 13.05 % 12.92 % 12.65 % 13.26 % Total Risk Based Capital ratio 14.22 % 14.01 % 14.00 % 13.82 % 14.10 % Credit Quality









Net Charge-offs to Average Loans 0.01 % 0.01 % 0.14 % 0.19 % 0.03 % Total Non-performing Loans to loans held-for-investment 1.61 % 1.49 % 1.74 % 1.72 % 0.92 % Total Non-performing Assets to Total Assets 1.14 % 1.06 % 1.21 % 1.22 % 0.66 % Nonaccrual Loans to loans held-for-investment 1.61 % 1.49 % 1.74 % 1.72 % 0.92 % Provision for (Recovery of) Loan Losses $546,439 -$1,167,997 -$27,486 $4,751,441 $205,000 Allowance for Loan Losses to net loans held-for-investment 1.12 % 1.06 % 1.24 % 1.37 % 0.95 % Allowance for Loan Losses to net loans held-for-investment (ex PPP loans) 1.12 % 1.06 % 1.24 % 1.37 % 0.95 %



FREEDOM FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC.

CONSOLIDATED SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES:



















1Pre-Provision, Pretax Income











Quarter Ending

Year Ending







September 30, 2024

June 30, 2024

March 31, 2024

December 31, 2023

September 30, 2023

September 30, 2024

September 30, 2023





































Net Income (GAAP)



$ 344,919

$ 2,044,233

$ 1,164,226

$ (2,006,392)

$ 1,318,378

$ 3,553,378

$ 4,325,090

+ Income Tax Expense



(30,663)

477,293

358,425

(713,291)

206,998

805,056

566,998

Pretax Income



314,256

2,521,526

1,522,651

(2,719,683)

1,525,375

4,358,434

4,892,088

+ Provision for Loan Losses

(546,439)

1,167,997

27,486

(4,751,441)

(205,000)

649,044

(986,000)

Pre-Provision, Pretax Income

860,695

1,353,529

1,495,165

2,031,758

1,730,375

3,709,390

5,878,088





































2Tangible Book Value (ex-AOCI) (non-GAAP)











Quarter Ending

















September 30, 2024

June 30, 2024

March 31, 2024

December 31, 2023

September 30, 2023









Shareholder's Equity $ 83,026,214

$ 79,303,635

$ 77,460,385

$ 77,228,054

$ 75,573,033









Outstanding Shares at End of Period 7,133,105

7,137,030

7,155,058

7,166,684

7,198,334









Tangible Book Value (GAAP) $ 11.64

$ 11.11

$ 10.83

$ 10.78

$ 10.50









Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income (Net) (AOCI) $ (15,296,856)

$ (18,466,282)

$ (18,326,721)

$ (17,715,015)

$ (21,597,860)









AOCI per share equivalent (2.14)

(2.59)

(2.56)

(2.47)

(3.00)









Tangible Book Value (ex-AOCI) (non-GAAP) $ 13.78

$ 13.70

$ 13.39

$ 13.25

$ 13.50



























































Quarter Ending

Year Ending

Income on Tax Exempt Securities

September 30, 2024

June 30, 2024

March 31, 2024

December 31, 2023

September 30, 2023

September 30, 2024

September 30, 2023

Tax Equivalent Adjustment

$ 160,419

$ 161,788

$ 161,654

$ 154,329

$ 156,097

$ 483,861

$ 602,891

Income on Tax Exempt Securities (Non-GAAP) 42,643

43,007

42,971

41,024

41,494

128,621

$ 160,262









$ 203,062

$ 204,795

$ 204,625

$ 195,353

$ 197,591

$ 612,482

$ 763,153





































3Net Interest Margin































Average Earning Assets

$ 1,054,061,947

$ 1,038,623,438

$ 1,042,259,725

$ 1,029,726,048

$ 1,004,540,354

$ 1,045,014,841

$ 975,546,561

Yield on Interest Earning Assets (GAAP) 5.98 %

5.88 %

5.97 %

5.98 %

5.81 %

5.93 %

5.64 %

Yield on Interest-Earning Assets (FTE) (Non-GAAP) 5.93 %

5.90 %

5.99 %

5.99 %

5.83 %

5.94 %

5.64 %

Net Interest Margin (NIM) (GAAP)

2.33 %

2.40 %

2.53 %

2.61 %

2.58 %

2.41 %

2.65 %

Net Interest Margin (NIM) (FTE) (Non-GAAP) 2.32 %

2.41 %

2.54 %

2.62 %

2.59 %

2.42 %

2.82 %





































3 Net interest margin is calculated as fully taxable equivalent net interest income divided by average earning assets and represents the Bank's net yield on its earning assets















































4Efficiency Ratio (Non-GAAP)













Quarter Ending

Year Ending









September 30, 2024

June 30, 2024

March 31, 2024

December 31, 2023

September 30, 2023

September 30, 2024

September 30, 2023

Net Interest Income



$ 6,098,606

$ 6,187,994

$ 6,547,159

$ 6,769,292

$ 6,526,324

$ 18,833,761

$ 20,422,523

Non-Interest Income



1,153,380

1,217,268

1,174,334

1,025,392

816,250

3,544,981

2,869,951

Total Revenue



$ 7,251,985

$ 7,405,262

$ 7,721,493

$ 7,794,684

$ 7,342,574

$ 22,378,742

$ 23,292,474

Non-Interest Expense



6,391,291

6,051,736

6,226,327

5,762,926

5,612,199

18,669,352

17,414,386

Efficiency Ratio (Non-GAAP)

88.13 %

81.72 %

80.64 %

73.93 %

76.43 %

83.42 %

74.76 %





































5Liquidity Ratios (Non-GAAP)













Quarter Ending

















September 30, 2024

June 30, 2024

March 31, 2024

December 31, 2023

September 30, 2023









Available-for-Sale Securities (as % of total securities) 91.47 %

91.33 %

91.31 %

91.31 %

90.96 %









Uninsured Deposits to Total Deposits 22.51 %

22.76 %

24.31 %

25.65 %

28.10 %









Total Liquidity to Uninsured Deposits 150.84 %

150.53 %

156.40 %

130.30 %

120.27 %









Total Liquidity to Unfunded Commitments, CDs and Borrowings maturing in next 30 days 264.41 %

317.68 %

386.89 %

258.26 %

345.53 %









Tangible Common Equity Ratio

7.54 %

7.24 %

7.09 %

7.12 %

7.14 %









Tangible Common Equity Ratio(adjusted for unrealized losses 7.38 %

7.01 %

6.85 %

6.88 %

6.83 %









on HTM Securities)



































































5Total Liquidity is the sum of cash, cash balances at banks, unencumbered available-for-sale securities and secured borrowing availability at the Federal Reserve and the Federal Home Loan Bank.













































6Total Revenue (Non-GAAP)













Quarter Ending

Year-to-Date









September 30, 2024

June 30, 2024

March 31, 2024

December 31, 2023

September 30, 2023

September 30, 2024

September 30, 2023

Net Interest Income



$ 6,098,606

$ 6,187,994

$ 6,547,159

$ 6,769,292

$ 6,526,324

$ 18,833,761

$ 20,422,523

Non-Interest Income



1,153,380

1,217,268

1,174,334

1,025,392

816,250

3,544,981

2,869,951

Total Revenue (non-GAAP)

$ 7,251,985

$ 7,405,262

$ 7,721,493

$ 7,794,684

$ 7,342,574

$ 22,378,742

$ 23,292,474



Contact:

Joseph J. Thomas

President & Chief Executive Officer

703-667-4161: Phone

[email protected]: Email

SOURCE Freedom Financial Holdings