Freedom Financial Network Named a 'Best Place to Work in the Bay Area' by San Francisco Business Times, Silicon Valley Business Journal

SAN MATEO, Calif., May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Freedom Financial Network (FFN), a leading digital personal finance company, announced today it was named to the 2022 Best Places to Work in the Bay Area , an annual list presented by the San Francisco Business Times and the Silicon Valley Business Journal.

The company rankings are based on the results of confidential surveys sent to each firm's Bay Area employees. The survey assesses various aspects of company culture, including communications, managerial effectiveness, team dynamics and trust in leadership, to gauge overall employee sentiment. FFN, which is headquartered in San Mateo, Calif. and employs more than 2,400 people nationwide, was recognized in the large company category of the rankings. This year marks the sixth time FFN has been named to the list.

"At Freedom Financial Network, our employees play a critical part in furthering our mission to help everyday people get on — and stay on — a path to a better financial future," said Brad Stroh, co-founder and co-CEO of Freedom Financial Network. "Together, we focus on our customers to understand what's working for them and what's not and we tailor personalized approaches to meet their personal needs and goals. We innovate to offer the best financial solutions, using data and AI to speed decisioning, improve transparency and give consumers choice. And finally, we build relationships so that we can help our customers on their first step, and every next step, on their journey."

Freedom Financial Network helps people make better financial decisions by managing expenses and debt, saving money, and planning. The company provides innovative technology and relationship-driven support for every step of a consumer's financial path, including personal loans, debt resolution and restructuring, home equity lines of credit and financial tools and education.

"This recognition is especially meaningful because it is based on the feedback of our employees. We strive to provide an environment where employees can have fulfilling careers and the opportunity to grow, both personally and professionally," said Linda Luman, executive vice president of human resources at FFN.

FFN recently surpassed $15 billion in consumer debt resolved and has served over 1 million customers since its founding in 2002. The company is continually innovating new solutions to expand the depth and breadth of its financial services offerings and is actively hiring for remote and hybrid roles in sales, engineering, technology and product development in California, Arizona and Texas.

Earlier this month, FFN was named to the Phoenix Business Journal's 2022 Healthiest Employers List in recognition of its efforts to motivate employees to achieve and maintain wellness through a strong emphasis on mental and physical health. FFN has also been named to the Phoenix Business Journal 's annual "Best Places to Work" list 11 times, including winning first place in the extra-large company category in 2021. Last year, FFN was also named one of "Arizona's Most Admired Companies" by AZBigMedia and a "Top Workplace" by the Arizona Republic.

About Freedom Financial Network

Freedom Financial Network is a leading digital personal finance company. We do what traditional banks don't: Put people first. Our solutions help everyday people get on, and stay on, the path to a brighter financial future, with innovative technology and personalized support. By leveraging proprietary data and analytics, our solutions are tailored for each step of a consumer's financial journey and include personal loans ( FreedomPlus ), home equity loans ( Lendage ), help with debt ( Freedom Debt Relief ), and even financial tools and education ( Bills.com ). Freedom Financial Network has more than 2,300 dedicated employees across California, Arizona and Texas and is recognized as a Best Place to Work.

