Freedom Forever and Los Angeles Rams Announce Multi-Year Partnership

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Freedom Forever, a leading residential solar installer, is teaming up with the Los Angeles Rams, it was announced today. The multi-year deal with one of professional football's most dynamic teams designates Freedom Forever as the team's Official Residential Solar Provider.

The announcement marks a significant milestone for the Southern California-based company, aligning the brand with Los Angeles' original professional sports team. The partnership kicks off this season.

Freedom Forever's partnership with the Rams includes Freedom Forever branded signage and logo placement throughout Rams home games as well as hospitality and custom co-branded merchandise.

"Southern California is a very important market for our company. It's where Freedom Forever was born," said Chad Towner, Chief Revenue Officer of Freedom Forever. "We take immense pride in supporting the Los Angeles Rams."

The partnership extends beyond in-stadium advertising to include compelling digital content, promotion of marketing collateral on Freedom Forever's social and digital platforms, and more.

"We are pleased to welcome Freedom Forever to our family of partners and look forward to seeing their name in lights at the Rams House," said Jennifer Prince, Los Angeles Rams Chief Commercial Officer.

About Freedom Forever

Freedom Forever, and its family of companies, is focused on residential solar installations that deliver best-in-class Engineering, Procurement, and Construction for its dealer network. Since 2011, Freedom Forever has enabled its dealer network to succeed with a premium offering and aggressive pricing flexibility. Freedom Forever's 25-year production guarantee provides the ultimate peace-of mind for homeowners reluctant to make a big investment. With Freedom Forever, homeowners know what they're getting every time. To learn more, visit freedomforever.com.

Media Contacts

Angelic Venegas

Interdependence Public Relations

847.977.5601

[email protected]

Joanna Hunter

Los Angeles Rams

[email protected]

SOURCE Freedom Forever