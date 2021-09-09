Freedom Forever Claims Position on Acclaimed Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Companies for Fourth Year in a Row

Freedom Forever has once again earned a position on the acclaimed Inc. 5000 list. Tweet this

The company has previously held rankings at No. 409 in 2020, No. 142 in 2019, and No. 135 in 2018. Since their debut on the Inc. 500 list, Freedom Forever has continued to grow, expanding service to new states, including Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Idaho, Illinois, Massachusetts, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Texas, Utah, Vermont, and Wisconsin. To date, Freedom Forever is proud to have installed over 292,000 kW of electricity and currently employs over 1,700 people, operating across 29 branches nationwide. They will soon be opening in six additional states, including Michigan, Kentucky, Wyoming, Arkansas, Ohio, and New York.

In addition to these new markets, Freedom Forever recently partnered with Vivint, Inc. to bring sustainable energy and smart home security together, in what they are calling "smart energy."

The 2021 Inc. 5000 is featured in the September issue of Inc., available online and on newsstands today. Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000 .

About Freedom Forever

Freedom Forever is focused on residential solar installations that deliver best-in-class Engineering, Procurement, and Construction for its dealer network. Since 2011, Freedom Forever has enabled its independent authorized dealer network to succeed with a premium offering and aggressive pricing flexibility. Freedom Forever offers a unique 25-year production guarantee that ensures consumer peace of mind that the system will produce what is promised. For more information, please visit https://freedomforever.com .

About Inc. Media

Founded in 1979 and acquired in 2005 by Mansueto Ventures, Inc. is the only major brand dedicated exclusively to owners and managers of growing private companies, with the aim to deliver real solutions for today's innovative company builders. Inc. took home the National Magazine Award for General Excellence in both 2014 and 2012. The total monthly audience reach for the brand has been growing significantly, from 2,000,000 in 2010 to more than 18,000,000 today. For more information, visit www.inc.com .

The Inc. 5000 is a list of the fastest-growing private companies in the nation. Started in 1982, this prestigious list has become the hallmark of entrepreneurial success. The Inc. 5000 Conference & Awards Ceremony is an annual event that celebrates the remarkable achievements of these companies. The event also offers informative workshops, celebrated keynote speakers, and evening functions.

For more information on Inc. and the Inc. 5000 Conference, visit http://conference.inc.com/

SOURCE Freedom Forever

Related Links

freedomforever.com

