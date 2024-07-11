Freedom Forever Enters Strategic Partnership with Meraki Solar

As part of the agreement, Freedom Forever will purchase assets from Meraki Solar's portfolio, and the solar energy provider will offer subcontractor services to new and existing customers

TEMECULA, Calif., July 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Freedom Forever, innovative residential solar energy installer, finalized an agreement to purchase assets from Meraki Solar and to be the preferred provider of services for Meraki's existing and newly signed solar customers. Under the partnership, Solar Pros, Freedom Forever's largest sales partner, will be the exclusive partner of Meraki's robust sales team.

The partnership underscores Freedom Forever's strategic growth plan and commitment to providing homeowners with solar solutions, while also offering creative business solutions within the solar industry. By taking over Meraki's portfolio of assets, Freedom Forever will be the official subcontractor for Meraki's existing customer base.

"With the headwinds that our industry has been facing, Freedom Forever sees this innovative partnership as a blueprint for many other companies who are considering a shift in their business model," said Brett Bouchy, CEO of Freedom Forever. "We look forward to having this incredible group of leaders become part of the Freedom Forever network."

Meraki's executive leadership originally got started in the solar sales space, and this collaboration will allow Meraki to reset the company's focus on its core strength and passion: Sales Leadership.

"We are beyond excited to unveil our partnership with Freedom Forever and Solar Pros. Over the past eight years, Meraki has accomplished great things, and Freedom Forever's scale and operational excellence are unmatched," said Justin Wolf, CEO and Owner of Meraki Solar. "I hold the character and moral integrity of their leaders in the utmost regard, and I feel confident in trusting them with everything we have built. Together, our impact will be monumental. This is a great day for Meraki."

About Freedom Forever

Freedom Forever, and its family of companies, is focused on residential solar installations that deliver best-in-class Engineering, Procurement, and Construction for its dealer network. Since 2011, Freedom Forever has enabled its dealer network to succeed with a premium offering and aggressive pricing flexibility. Freedom Forever's 25-year production guarantee provides the ultimate peace-of-mind for homeowners reluctant to make a big investment. With Freedom Forever, homeowners know what they're getting every time. To learn more, visit freedomforever.com.

About Meraki Solar

Meraki Solar is a leading solar energy provider dedicated to delivering innovative and sustainable solutions to homeowners nationwide. Founded on the principles of growth and integrity, Meraki Solar has become a trusted name in the solar industry. The mission of Meraki Solar is to empower communities with clean, renewable energy while providing exceptional service and support.

Meraki Solar is always seeking passionate and driven individuals to join its dynamic sales team. The company offers opportunities for professional growth, comprehensive training, and the chance to make a meaningful impact in the renewable energy sector. Join Meraki Solar in its commitment to innovation and sustainability. For more information and career opportunities, visit merakisolar.com.

About Solar Pros

Founded in 2022, Solar Pros is a direct-to-consumer national sales force focused on the personal development and growth of solar industry sales professionals to address unethical practices and overcharging homeowners. With an exclusive strategic partnership with Freedom Forever, an innovative solar installer, Solar Pros sells solar panels manufactured by global manufacturers and Freedom Forever. Focused on conducting honest and transparent business, Solar Pros prides its self in providing fairly priced solar systems that genuinely benefit homeowners. The company's commitment to serving homeowners and sales reps has propelled Solar Pros into the mainstream, with its mission statement, "Serve & Elevate," becoming an industry mantra. For more information about Solar Pros, https://www.solarpros.io/.

