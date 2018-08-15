Freedom Forever Named to Inc. 5000 List as One of America's Fastest-Growing Companies

TEMECULA, Calif., Aug. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. magazine revealed today that Freedom Forever has been ranked #135 in the 37th annual Inc. 5000, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. This placement puts Freedom Forever in good company with brands like Microsoft, Dell, LinkedIn, Zillow and many other well-known names that were honored with placements on the Inc. 5000 as they grew into the globally-recognized icons of today. Since its founding in 2011, Freedom Forever has enjoyed significant success and, over the past three years, has experienced a dramatic 2953.8% revenue growth, far outpacing competitors in the solar space.

"Freedom Forever makes it easier than ever for homeowners to invest in solar energy systems for their homes through unparalleled service, unmatched financing options and dedication to quality that no one else in this exciting, innovative space can meet," said Brett L. Bouchy, CEO of Freedom Forever. "It's clear that our offering has resonated, propelling us to fantastic growth and earning us a place in the top 3% of the Inc. 5000 – the gold standard for independent, private business success."

Freedom Forever is a residential solar installation company that works closely with a network of dealers to execute best-in-class Engineering, Procurement, and Construction services. Since 2011, the company has worked with its dealer network to deliver premium service to residential customers looking to invest in solar energy. Freedom Forever's unique 25-year production guarantee, coupled with its dedication to ensuring that homeowners see a return on their investment, has helped fuel the company's impressive growth. Freedom Forever services all of California, Arizona and Nevada.

Additionally, Freedom Forever stands apart in the residential solar energy space thanks to a unique customer portal that allows homeowners to track the progress of their installation, offering transparency and insight into the solar installation process.

"If your company is on the Inc. 5000, it's unparalleled recognition of your years of hard work and sacrifice," says Inc. Editor in Chief James Ledbetter. "The lines of business may come and go, or come and stay. What doesn't change is the way entrepreneurs create and accelerate the forces that shape our lives."

The 2018 Inc. 500 is featured in the September issue of Inc., available online and on newsstands today. Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000.

About Freedom Forever



Freedom Forever, and its family of companies, is focused on residential solar installations that deliver best-in-class Engineering, Procurement, and Construction for its dealer network. Since 2011, Freedom Forever has enabled its dealer network to succeed with a premium offering and aggressive pricing flexibility. Freedom Forever's 25-year production guarantee provides the ultimate peace-of-mind for homeowners reluctant to make a big investment. With Freedom Forever, homeowners know what they're getting every time. For more information, please visit https://freedomforever.com.

About Inc. Media



Founded in 1979 and acquired in 2005 by Mansueto Ventures, Inc. is the only major brand dedicated exclusively to owners and managers of growing private companies, with the aim to deliver real solutions for today's innovative company builders. Inc. took home the National Magazine Award for General Excellence in both 2014 and 2012. The total monthly audience reach for the brand has been growing significantly, from 2,000,000 in 2010 to more than 18,000,000 today. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

The Inc. 5000 is a list of the fastest-growing private companies in the nation. Started in 1982, this prestigious list has become the hallmark of entrepreneurial success. The Inc. 5000 Conference & Awards Ceremony is an annual event that celebrates the remarkable achievements of these companies. The event also offers informative workshops, celebrated keynote speakers, and evening functions.

For more information on Inc. and the Inc. 5000 Conference, visit http://conference.inc.com/.

