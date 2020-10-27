Freedom Forever Puts A Local Flair On East Coast Operations

TEMECULA, Calif., Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In recent years Freedom Forever has put a large focus on its operations through its staffing efforts. In 2019 Freedom Forever employed just over 800 workers, and now, only halfway through 2020, they have grown to more than 1,200 employees operating out of over 20 branches nationwide. "Our name might be new to you, but the Freedom Forever team has East Coast roots," says Freedom Forever's National Electrical Director, Matt Markham. Markham and Sr. Director of Eastern US Operations, Danny Rubin, are the heart of Freedom Forever's expansion into the East Coast which is monumental as they are considered in the industry to be two of the founding fathers of solar in Massachusetts.

Expanding into a new market is no small feat, especially during a global pandemic. Freedom Forever's leadership has gone above and beyond to ensure that the staffing process was not compromised during these times. "We're all about quality, safety, and local expertise. And above all else, safety is one thing we never compromise," said Rubin. "Remember, installers risk their lives and work with zero margins of error. They are risking their lives if they don't do their job correctly. It's important to have local installers that aren't rookies for this reason."

In just a few months, Freedom Forever has laid a foundation in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Connecticut, New Hampshire, and New Jersey. When asked about this move, Markham replied, "In short, solar makes sense on the East Coast. Solar on the East Coast is more than established." And he's not wrong. According to SEIA's Top 10 Solar States New Jersey and Massachusetts rank #7 and #8, respectively, in cumulative solar capacity installed. "The East Coast is no stranger to solar, and neither are we. We're happy to be home."

About Freedom Forever:

Freedom Forever is focused on residential solar installations that deliver best-in-class Engineering, Procurement, and Construction for its dealer network. Since 2011, Freedom Forever has enabled its dealer network to succeed with a premium offering and aggressive pricing flexibility. Freedom Forever's 25-year production guarantee provides the ultimate peace-of-mind for homeowners reluctant to make a big investment. With Freedom Forever, homeowners know what they're getting every time. For more information, please visit freedomforever.com.

