Freedom Forever Ranked No. 1 Residential Solar Contractor on the 2024 Top Solar Contractors List

TEMECULA, Calif., Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Freedom Forever , a leader in residential solar installation, was recognized as the No. 1 Residential Solar Contractor and No. 27 overall on Solar Power World's prestigious 2024 Top Solar Contractors List. This marks the second consecutive year Freedom Forever has achieved this overall ranking, reinforcing its strong position in the solar industry.

Solar Power World, a highly respected authority in solar technology and innovation, compiles this annual list to spotlight the most impactful solar contractors and developers across the United States. The companies are evaluated based on location, service tier and market reach, highlighting the industry's top performers in areas like engineering, procurement and construction (EPC), development and installation. The 2024 list showcases companies specializing in rooftop installations spanning residential, commercial, utility and community solar projects.

Freedom Forever's continued success, with back-to-back placements at No. 27 overall and now No. 1 for the residential market, is a testament to the company's sustained growth, high installation volume and commitment to making clean, renewable energy more accessible nationwide.

"Being ranked as the No. 1 Residential Solar Contractor by Solar Power World reflects our relentless drive to deliver top-notch solar installations and exceptional customer support across the country," noted Brett Bouchy, CEO of Freedom Forever. "As we continue to innovate and expand, we remain committed to pushing the boundaries of what's possible in the solar industry."

A significant part of Freedom Forever's success can be credited to its proprietary software platform, LIGHTSPEED. This groundbreaking tool has streamlined the company's expansion and enabled rapid scalability while offering customers real-time transparency through a personalized portal. Additionally, the launch of the Volt app has empowered Freedom Forever's authorized dealers by fostering a highly competitive and interconnected sales environment.

