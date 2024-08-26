Freedom Forever Ranks No. 1937 on the 2024 Inc. 5000, Marking Its Seventh Consecutive Year to be Featured

The Organization Touts a Three-Year Revenue Growth of 144 Percent

TEMECULA, Calif., Aug. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. revealed that Freedom Forever ranks No. 1937 on the 2024 Inc. 5000, its annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. Since receiving its first Inc. 5000 ranking back in 2018, Freedom Forever has grown into one of the largest residential solar installers in the nation, operating in thirty-four states across the country.

From its 25-year production guarantee to its cutting-edge proprietary operations software, LIGHTSPEED, Freedom Forever continues to be laser-focused on creating the best environment in the industry for its employees, partners, and valued customers. This dedication is reflected in their average annual growth rate of 144%, with 2023 marking the second year Freedom Forever grossed over a billion dollars in revenue. A key differentiator from other residential solar installers is the scalability, efficiency, and flexibility of their LIGHTSPEED software, which enables them to grow and positively disrupt the industry year after year consistently.

"Being recognized for the seventh consecutive year is truly an incredible honor," said Brett Bouchy, CEO of Freedom Forever. "Our remarkable growth is not only a testament to the unparalleled service we provide for our customers, but to our incredibly talented staff and executives who truly care about the work we are doing."

The prestigious ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment—it's independent, entrepreneurial businesses. The Inc. 5000 class of 2024 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. In all, this year's Inc. 5000 companies have added 874,458 jobs to the economy over the past three years.

"One of the greatest joys of my job is going through the Inc. 5000 list," says Mike Hofman, who recently joined Inc. as editor-in-chief. "To see all of the intriguing and surprising ways that companies are transforming sectors, from health care and AI to apparel and pet food, is fascinating for me as a journalist and storyteller. Congratulations to this year's honorees, as well, for growing their businesses fast despite the economic disruption we all faced over the past three years, from supply chain woes to inflation to changes in the workforce."

About Freedom Forever

Freedom Forever, and its family of companies, is focused on residential solar installations that deliver best-in-class Engineering, Procurement, and Construction for its dealer network. Since 2011, Freedom Forever has enabled its dealer network to succeed with a premium offering and aggressive pricing flexibility. Freedom Forever's 25-year production guarantee provides the ultimate peace-of-mind for homeowners reluctant to make a big investment. With Freedom Forever, homeowners know what they're getting every time. To learn more, visit freedomforever.com.

Media Contact

Angelic Venegas, Account Director

[email protected]

847.977.5601

