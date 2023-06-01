Freedom Fuel Card Saves Fleet & Trucking Owner-Operators Thousands on Fuel Costs

News provided by

Freedom Fuel Card

01 Jun, 2023, 09:31 ET

New fuel card provider offers commercial drivers the freedom to fuel up at 10,000+ locations across the U.S., covering 100% of fuel purchases.

CLEVELAND, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Freedom Fuel Card, a newly launched fuel card program available for trucking owner-operators and fleets, can save drivers thousands of dollars in diesel costs per year. Unlike other fuel card providers, Freedom Fuel Card guarantees discounts at 10,000+ locations across the U.S. and the lowest swipe fee in the industry.

Continue Reading

Facing fuel cost fluctuations and other economic uncertainty, trucking owner-operators require flexible, easy-to-access cash to maintain operations and take advantage of load opportunities. When drivers get stuck at the pump without cash to cover fuel, business growth halts. That's why Freedom Fuel Card funds 100 percent of all fuel purchased.

"We help fleets and owner-operators save more money so they can grow their businesses. Whether you own 2 trucks or 200, you need the freedom to fill up your tank and save your way," says Craig Cohen, Freedom Fuel Card President. "That's why we offer consistent diesel fuel discounts at most locations nationwide with the lowest swipe fee in the industry and cover your entire tank, not just up to a certain credit limit."

Beyond fast cash for diesel, Freedom Fuel Card offers an online dashboard and mobile app that can be customized to meet owner-operators' and drivers' needs. Users can easily run reports, track driver spending, review discounts and change security settings anytime directly through the platform.

Launched by a team of finance and technology experts, Freedom Fuel Card is designed to help trucking businesses of all sizes grow to reach their potential. With full tanks of fuel and more money in their pockets, they have the freedom to grow their businesses how they want and elevate the trucking industry.

It's simple for fleet owners and owner-operators to apply for the fuel card at FreedomFuelCard.com. The only requirements are a MC# and driver's license information to complete the 60-second application. The application performs a soft credit check, unlike other fuel card providers who perform a hard check that can hurt the applicant's credit score.

To learn more about Freedom Fuel Card's in-network locations, guaranteed savings, and how to apply, visit FreedomFuelCard.com.

About Freedom Fuel Card
Freedom Fuel Card was founded to help commercial drivers save money and support business growth. We support owner-operators and fleet owners with guaranteed discounts on fuel and spending flexibility at the most in-network locations nationwide. To learn more, visit FreedomFuelCard.com.

Media Contact
Craig Cohen
[email protected]

SOURCE Freedom Fuel Card

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.