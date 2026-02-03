Freedom Functional Medicine Pioneering EXOMIND Technology to Optimize Mental Health

Launch Party on Feb. 19 to Showcase EXOMIND

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Freedom Functional Medicine is ringing in the New Year by offering the latest noninvasive device to optimize mental health. EXOMIND, an FDA-cleared, painless treatment designed to lessen anxiety, reduce symptoms of depression and enhance cognitive functioning without medication, is now available at the company's brand-new, state-of-the-art facility located at 1787 Grand Ridge Court NE in Grand Rapids.

Originally located in Rockford, Freedom Functional Medicine delivers an unparalleled, science-driven approach to address the root causes of diseases, overcome illness and unlock optimal health. Offering a range of science-backed therapies, including IV therapy, PRP injections, hormone replacement therapy, peptide therapy, ozone sauna therapy and more, Freedom Functional Medicine is now showcasing the most advanced procedures for burning fat, building muscle, reducing incontinence and treating mental health conditions.

"We are thrilled to offer EXOMIND, an innovative treatment that provides a highly effective and holistic option for improving mental health that is bringing renewed hope to patients," says Dr. Blake Miller, founder of Freedom Functional Medicine.

With EXOMIND, an applicator delivers gentle magnetic pulses to stimulate or suppress brain activity, targeting areas involved in emotional regulation, cognitive function and self-control. Patients frequently report improved sleep quality, increased energy levels and enhanced emotional resilience. Clinical studies have also shown additional benefits, including reduced food cravings and weight loss after six treatments.

For fat reduction, muscle growth and joint pain, the clinic offers Emsculpt NEO. This noninvasive treatment uses muscle activation and heat to burn fat and tone muscles in hard-to-reach areas. By enhancing core strength and balance, it has been shown to improve back pain, joint discomfort, muscle weakness, nerve-related issues and overall mobility, all with no pain or downtime.

To address incontinence, there is EMSELLA, a noninvasive device that uses muscle activation to strengthen the pelvic floor. Patients sit fully clothed on the EMSELLA chair for 28-minute sessions. The procedure is very successful, with a 98% patient satisfaction rate for restoring bladder function.

Freedom Functional Medicine will host a complimentary launch party, 5:30-8:30 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 19, at 1787 Grand Ridge Court NE in Grand Rapids. Attendees can learn about EXOMIND, experience demonstrations of several technologies and enjoy refreshments and special pricing. To RSVP, call 616-884-0003.

For more information, visit www.freedomfunctionalmedicine.com.

SOURCE Freedom Functional Medicine