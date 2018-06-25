Freedom Hall and Gardens Dedicates New Website to its Late Founder Gary Lin Baker

To learn more about Gary Lin Baker and his dedication and devotion to Freedom Hall and Gardens, as well as to check out the newly-revised website, please visit https://freedomhall.com/2018/06/15/this-new-freedom-hall-website-is-proudly-dedicated-to-gary-lin-baker/.

As a blog about Gary notes, early in his career he catered a number of sporting events at Laguna Seca Raceway, as well as concerts in Golden Gate Park and Sears Point. Gary has fond memories of serving actor Paul Newman a hamburger—he even had the photo to prove it.

"During this time, he also fell in love with catering weddings," the new blog noted, adding that Gary enjoyed the energy and happiness of each couple's special day, and his passion for catering coupled with his joy in others' joy led to the dream which would become Freedom Hall and Gardens, which Gary founded in 1995.

Recently, Gary began to conceive of a new website for Freedom Hall, one which would deliver a better all-around user experience. He began to work tirelessly on the new site, which he wanted to exemplify his vision of offering and delivering the best customer service possible.

While he didn't get to see the final product, Gary was happy to know that the future of his beloved Freedom Hall and Gardens are in good hands.

About Freedom Hall and Gardens:



Freedom Hall and Gardens is a beautiful venue surrounded by tall redwoods, natural landscaping with splashing fountains and large ponds. The venue is ideal for hosting the perfect wedding as well as other events. For more information, please visit https://freedomhall.com/.

